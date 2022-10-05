You are here

Etihad Airways named MENA airline of the year

Etihad Airways named MENA airline of the year
Etihad Airways being awarded Middle East & Africa Airline of the Year at the Airline Economics Aviation 100 Awards. (WAM)
date 2022-10-05

Etihad Airways named MENA airline of the year
  • The transformation of Etihad has been recognized following a record-breaking core operating profit of $296m in the first half of 2022
ABU DHABI: Etihad Airways was named Middle East & Africa Airline of the Year at the Airline Economics Aviation 100 Awards.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer Adam Boukadida also received the Middle East & Africa CFO of the Year award for the second successive year on Tuesday.

The Airline Economics awards are held annually to recognize outstanding businesses, individuals and financial transactions in the commercial aviation industry. 

Boukadida said: “We’re incredibly proud to be named Airline of the Year by Airline Economics, which comes just before our 19th birthday.

“This award goes to our entire organization and stands as a testament to the success of our transformation, in which every member of the Etihad family played an important role.”

Etihad was recognized for its successful turnaround, which resulted in a record-breaking core operating profit of $296 million in the first half of 2022. 

For the Airline of the Year award, the judges also considered profit, debt, load figures, RPK (revenue passenger kilometers), orders and routes. 

 

Riyad Bank completes offering of $1bn sukuk 

Riyad Bank completes offering of $1bn sukuk 
Updated 05 October 2022 

Riyad Bank completes offering of $1bn sukuk 
RIYADH: Riyad Bank has completed the offering of its Saudi riyal-denominated additional Tier 1 capital sukuk worth SR3.8 billion ($1 billion).

The bond is perpetual and has a rate of return of 5.25 percent to be paid quarterly from the issue date, according to a bourse filing.

Established in 1957, Riyad Bank is one of the largest financial institutions in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi government owns 51 percent of the bank’s shares. 

Saudi Arabia and Morocco target trade worth $5bn annually

Saudi Arabia and Morocco target trade worth $5bn annually
Updated 05 October 2022

Saudi Arabia and Morocco target trade worth $5bn annually
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Morocco plan to raise the volume of trade to $5 billion annually in light of the huge opportunities and capabilities of the two countries, according to Moroccan Minister of Industry and Trade Riyad Mezzour.

Mezzour was speaking at the Moroccan-Saudi Economic Forum, held by the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the General Federation of Moroccan Contracting on Oct. 4, with 130 companies from both countries participating.

Mezzour encouraged Saudi investors to take advantage of 670 industrial projects in Morocco.

Businessmen in both Saudi Arabia and Morocco need to establish a clear roadmap for economic relations between the two countries, as it is important to recognize the joint opportunities available in Africa and Europe with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi said.

The official visits and economic agreements have contributed to rapid trade growth in recent years, according to the chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Ajlan Alajlan.

The trade exchange reached SR9.7 billion ($2.5 billion) during the first half of this year, a value that exceeds SR5 billion for the entire year 2021.

The joint investments doubled significantly over the past years in various economic sectors such as industry, real estate, tourism, and agriculture, Alajlan said.

The two sides aim to reshape economic relations by studying and analyzing trade and investment opportunities and competitive advantages in the Saudi and Moroccan economies, he added.

Meanwhile, Chakib Alj, the president of the General Confederation of Moroccan enterprises, revealed that there are approximately 250 Saudi companies in Morocco, whereas there are 20 Moroccan companies in the Kingdom.

The current economic environment calls for joint efforts to increase food security through the development of agriculture and the establishment of new integrated value chains that integrate sustainability and innovation, Alj said.

In addition to identifying ways to develop companies and enhance their activities outside the Moroccan and Saudi markets, the forum called for easing administrative restrictions and non-tariff barriers, and the creation of a Moroccan-Saudi fund to facilitate trade.

The meeting focused on enhancing joint economic and trade cooperation, empowering the private sector, and developing investments between the two countries.

The meetings come as part of the minister's four-day official visit to Morocco, leading a government delegation consisting of officials from 14 government institutions and representatives of over 62 Saudi companies.

Furthermore, the Saudi Exports Development Authority partnered with the Moroccan-Saudi Economic Forum organized by the Federation of Saudi Chambers in collaboration with the General Authority for Foreign Trade to organize the "Saudi Made" trade mission to Morocco.

Saudi Exports, through this mission, focuses on several sectors, including construction, food, medical supplies, and auto spare parts.

 

Bahrain attracts $290m investment in manufacturing and logistics sectors till Q3

Bahrain attracts $290m investment in manufacturing and logistics sectors till Q3
Updated 05 October 2022

Bahrain attracts $290m investment in manufacturing and logistics sectors till Q3
RIYADH: Bahrain recorded $290 million in direct investment in the first three quarters of the year, with 25 manufacturing and logistics companies setting up and expanding their businesses within the Kingdom. 

The Bahrain Economic Development Board which is responsible for promoting investment in the Kingdom said this inflow of funds is capable of creating more than 1,200 jobs over the period of the next three years. 

Some of the noted companies expanding within the Kingdom are FedEx, BASF, and Racing Force International, while the new firms entering Bahrain include Bahrain Sugar Refinery, Hoover Circular Solutions, and K.K.C. Industry, it said. 

“Manufacturing and logistics are among the priority sectors for us and under the Economic Recovery Plan to support future growth and employment within the Kingdom,” said Ahmed Sultan, executive director – business development for manufacturing and logistics at Bahrain EDB. 

Overall, Bahrain EDB attracted direct investment from 66 companies during the first nine months of the year, which could create 4,700 jobs over the next three years in key sectors, including financial services, information and communications technology, logistics, manufacturing, and tourism. 

Sultan added: “We are very pleased to see international manufacturing and logistics companies set up and expand in Bahrain, benefiting from the Kingdom’s strategic location, enabling them to tap into the $1.67 trillion Gulf Cooperation Council market.” 

The manufacturing sector is a significant and consistent contributor to Bahrain’s economy, accounting for over 13 percent of the gross domestic product. Manufacturers and logistics companies enjoy duty-free trade through Bahrain’s free trade agreements with 22 countries around the world, including the first-ever US Free Trade Agreement with a GCC member.

Egypt's Icon to establish subsidiary in Saudi Arabia with capital of $1.3m

Egypt’s Icon to establish subsidiary in Saudi Arabia with capital of $1.3m
Updated 05 October 2022

Egypt’s Icon to establish subsidiary in Saudi Arabia with capital of $1.3m
RIYADH: Industrial Engineering Co. for Construction and Development, known as Icon, said its board has agreed to establish a company as per the regulating laws in Saudi Arabia with capital of SR5 million ($1.3 million)

The new company will manufacture, deliver, and install prefabricated buildings and caravans, Icon said in a filing with the Egyptian Stock Exchange.

Since its establishment in 1977, Icon has pioneered the use of steel construction cladding in Egypt.

UK government eyes Qatar for gas deals

UK government eyes Qatar for gas deals
Updated 05 October 2022

UK government eyes Qatar for gas deals
  • Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg is negotiating with Norway, Qatar for long-term energy deals at a set price
LONDON: The British government is negotiating with Qatar and Norway to secure new long-term gas contracts amid crippling energy shortages, the Times of London reported.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg is reportedly negotiating deals that would see Britain required to purchase a significant quantity of gas products at a set price over at least the next decade, which could put Britain at risk of overpaying if the market suddenly changes.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is reportedly in favor of the deal, which would secure long-term energy sources and cut down the cost of the government’s plan to spend tens of billions on energy bills this winter. 

Senior civil servants are reportedly more hesitant, with figures in the Treasury warning that Britain would be stuck with higher prices if the cost of gas more generally dips after the current hike, which is being exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

“There are a lot of concerns about this,” a civil servant source told The Times. “The prime minister is completely behind it but others in government are concerned. There is a fear that we’ll save a bit of money now only to lock ourselves into over-the-odds prices in the longer term.”

The government is set to spend some £60 billion ($67 billion) over the next six months alone after it committed to supporting people with their tax bills amid the price hike, but deals with Qatar and Norway to boost gas supplies could drop the price. 

But if prices recover soon to pre-war levels, then consumers could face higher prices.

A government source told the Times that there were several difficult “political, economic and fiscal” questions involved in the deals.

They added: “Obviously it is all going to depend on the price and how much we have to buy and for how long. We are alive to the risks.”

Truss told Sky News that no agreement had been signed as it stands, but that she was committed to providing long-term energy security for the UK.

“We’ve not signed any deal, but what I’m saying is that Britain’s energy security is vital, and what we will be doing is always looking for value for money,” she said in an interview.

“What’s happened in the past is we’ve ended up being dependent on the global spot price. We’ve seen the effect of that. We’ve seen the fact that people will face bills of £6,000 and I never want Britain to be in that position again.”

