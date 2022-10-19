You are here

UAE in focus—Dubai-listed Aramex acquires MyUS in $265m deal

India’s non-oil trade with the UAE witnessed a 14 percent increase during the July to August 2022 period. (Shutterstock) 
Dana Abdelaziz

Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Dubai-listed courier firm Aramex has bought Access USA Shipping LLC, also known as MyUS, in a $265 million all-cash deal.

As per the acquisition, MyUS will be fully integrated into Aramex’s business, operating as a unit within the company’s courier business segment.

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, known as ADQ, holds a 22.32 percent stake in Aramex. 

India UAE trade set to surge

DP World hosted ‘India-UAE Bridge; Dubai – India’s Gateway to the World,’ an initiative to showcase the role of Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone in boosting non-oil trade between the UAE and India to $100 billion over the next five years.

This aligns with a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed between the two countries in February 2022, according to the Government of Dubai Media Office. 

The CEPA agreement was signed to eliminate tariffs on more than 10,000 products and services over the next 10 years, which will have a positive impact on trade between the two countries and the wider Gulf region.

After the CEPA came into force in May 2022, India’s non-oil trade with the UAE witnessed a 14 percent increase during the July to August 2022 period. 

Swvl takes steps to prevent Nasdaq delisting

Dubai-based mobility and transport solutions provider Swvl will take measures to prevent its stock from being delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, its CFO told Alarabiya.

Youssef Salem said that the company is subject to delisting due to the regulations that stipulate that the stock has fallen to a level of less than one dollar over 30 consecutive sessions.

This happens as Swvl's stock slipped below $1 over 19 consecutive sessions, to record $0.56 at the end of last Friday's session.

He explained that there is no impact on the company's operational business and that it justifies the reduction of employment by not achieving profitability in the places where it is located.

Salem added that there are different ways to support the share price, most notably the process of aggregating shares.

The second option is the stock itself recovering with the improvements of the markets and reaching required levels. 

 

 

Ministry of Industry works to rectify supply and demand gaps in Saudi cement sector

Aqila Alasaeed

Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cement sector is suffering declines in revenue and high production input costs, as well as a substantial gap between supply and demand, according to the Head of the National Cement Committee Badr Johar.

Despite upheaval faced by the sector, its market value stands at SR50 billion ($13 billion), and it continues to contribute significantly to the Kingdom's economic development and Vision 2030 goals, Johar said, according to Argaam.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources is working to ensure the sector’s consistency by intensifying efforts in response to the many shifts occurring in the sector, Saudi Vice-Mining Minister Khalid Al-Mudaifer said after a meeting with Johar.

The ministry aims to increase the industry’s profitability as well as its social, environmental, and economic contributions to Saudi Arabia’s economy.

Cement plays a crucial role in the development and implementation of mega projects and housing developments in the Kingdom, and its financial stability is also key for the success of the businesses surrounding these projects, Al-Mudaifer added.

Last year, many cement projects saw a decrease in demand due to interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, with Saudi Arabia witnessing a resurgence in construction activities due to giga projects including The Red Sea Development Co., NEOM and Qiddiya, the sector looks set to recover.

“The industry will be positively affected by renewed construction in the north, with The Red Sea Project, and residential developments. The effect won’t be immediate but will reflect over the long haul, until 2030,” said Omar Hatoum, general manager of Saudi concrete products manufacturers, SACEP, in an interview with Arab News back in April.

Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital, expects construction activity to boom on the back of rising commodity prices that have soared significantly this year, according to a cement report released by the asset management firm in late March.

“We also expect the inflationary trend to cap cement demand, as we expect cement sales will be flat to negative in 2022, compared to 2021, and constrain an increase in cement prices,” he said.

Although Al-Sudairi sees the financial performance of the cement sector improving, he expects improvement to be capped by weak demand and pricing conditions.

Saudi Rayan Advanced gets CMA’s approval to float 20% stake on Nomu

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Rayan Advanced Industrial co. received the Capital Market Authority's approval to list its shares on the Nomu-Parallel market.

Rayan plans to float 2 million, representing 20 percent of its capital, according to a statement.

Rayan Advanced Industriais owns modern and advanced production lines, making it one of the leading companies in Saudi Arabia and the region in the manufacture of transformative products. 

Saudi Exchange approves listing of $187m government debt instruments

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Stock Exchange approved the listing of government debt instruments with a value of SR700 million ($187 million).

The listing request was submitted by the Ministry of Finance in compliance with the listing rules, according to the Saudi Exchange. 

In accordance with this, the listing of government debt instruments will begin on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Saudi Mawani launches new shipping service linking Dammam to 4 global ports

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Port Authority, also known as Mawani, has announced the launch of a new shipping service connecting the King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam to four global ports, according to a statement. 

This comes amid goals to bolster direct trade and shipping between Saudi Arabia and countries worldwide.

The four global ports are Jebel Ali in the UAE, Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain, Hamad in Qatar, and Mundra in India.

Also referred to as Aladin Express, the new shipping service will link the ports every two weeks through a Green Ace vessel — a 17-year-old container ship — with a capacity of 1,740 twenty-foot equivalent units. 

  The launch of the Aladin Express service is part of Mawan’s initiative to upgrade its portfolio of services to importers, exporters, and shipping agents as well as further advance ports and the maritime transport sector in the Kingdom. 

E-commerce startup MaxAB pulls in $40m in pre-series B round

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based B2B e-commerce startup MaxAB raised $40 million in a pre-series B funding round to expand to Morocco as well as grow its fintech solutions.

Established in 2018, the company offers underserved traditional retailers the ability to connect with food and grocery suppliers with a wide range of embedded finance solutions.

The company will be able to strengthen its presence in Egypt and advance into Morocco as well as expand into Saudi Arabia by 2023, TechCrunch reported.

“We are thrilled to have gained the recognition and financial backing of world-class investors, adding to the reception and support we receive from the retailers and suppliers we serve,” CEO and co-founder Belal El-Megharbel said in a statement.

The round saw participation from DisruptAD, the British International Investment, 4DX Ventures, Flourish Ventures, Beco Capital and Africa Platform Capital.

