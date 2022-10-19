Saudi Arabia aims to automate 4,000 factories to meet demand of 4IR: Vice Minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is eyeing to automate 4,000 factories as the Kingdom makes itself capable to compete with global entities in the fourth industrial revolution, according to Osama Al-Zamil, vice minister of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of the Factories of the Future program on Wednesday, Al-Zamil said that the factories in Saudi Arabia are turning sustainable and simultaneously, they are creating more job opportunities for Saudis.

He further noted that the Factories of the Future program is the latest quantum leap in Saudi Arabia's industrial sector.

"The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources have been keen to shed light on one of our most important programs (Factories of the Future) through which we seek to build a long-term future vision, focusing on the future of the economy of our generations, and to keep pace with the fast developments," said Al-Zamil.

The vice minister further pointed out that the ministry initially finalized 4,000 factories for automation, which constitutes approximately 30 percent factories in the Kingdom.

He added: "We set our plans according to many possibilities, from finding sources of funding to updating regulations and legislation and finding incentives that the sector needs in order to reach this target."

The vice minister said that the National Productivity Program, known as NPP, is planning to help 100 industrial companies achieve the highest rates of production efficiency, by making use of advanced technology.

According to the minister, the Kingdom has already launched capacity centers for the fourth industrial revolution, targeting sectors including energy, mining, industry and logistics.

He further added that the government would also install optical fiber networks and mobile phone towers for developed areas in 35 industrial cities to materialize the fourth industrial revolution.