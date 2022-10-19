You are here

Ancient carvings discovered at iconic Iraq monument bulldozed by Daesh
An Iraqi worker excavates a rock-carving relief recently found at the Mashki Gate, one of the monumental gates to the ancient Assyrian city of Nineveh, on the outskirts of Mosul on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

  • Now, US and Iraqi archaeologists working to reconstruct the site have unearthed extraordinary 2,700-year-old rock carvings among the ruins
  • The carvings were likely taken from Sennacherib's palace and used as construction material for the gate
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

MOSUL, Iraq: When Daesh group fighters bulldozed the ancient monumental Mashki gate in the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016, it was part of the extremists’ systematic destruction of cultural heritage.
Now, US and Iraqi archaeologists working to reconstruct the site have unearthed extraordinary 2,700-year-old rock carvings among the ruins.
They include eight finely made marble bas-relief carvings depicting war scenes from the rule of the Assyrian kings in the ancient city of Nineveh, a local Iraqi official said Wednesday.
Discovered last week, the detailed carvings show a soldier drawing back a bow in preparation to fire an arrow, as well as finely chiselled vine leaves and palms.
The grey stone carvings date to the rule of King Sennacherib, in power from 705-681 BC, according to a statement from the Iraqi Council of Antiquities and Heritage.
Sennacherib was responsible for expanding Nineveh as the Assyrians’ imperial capital and largest city — siting on a major crossroads between the Mediterranean and the Iranian plateau — including constructing a magnificent palace.
Fadel Mohammed Khodr, head of the Iraqi archaeological team working to restore the site, said the carvings were likely taken from Sennacherib’s palace and used as construction material for the gate.
“We believe that these carvings were moved from the palace of Sennacherib and reused by the grandson of the king, to renovate the gate of Mashki and to enlarge the guard room,” Khodr said.
When they were used in the gate, the area of the carvings poking out above ground was erased.
“Only the part buried underground has retained its carvings,” Khodr added.
ALIPH, the Swiss-based International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas, said the Mashki gate had been an “exceptional building.”
Daesh targeted the fortified gate, which had been restored in the 1970s, because it was an “iconic part of Mosul’s skyline, a symbol of the city’s long history,” it added.
ALIPH is supporting the reconstruction of the Mashki Gate by a team of archaeologists from Iraq’s Mosul University alongside US experts from the University of Pennsylvania.
The restoration project, which is being carried out in collaboration with Iraqi antiquities authorities, aims to turn the damaged monument into an educational center on Nineveh’s history.
Iraq was the birthplace of some of the world’s earliest cities.
It was also home to Sumerians and Babylonians, and to among humankind’s first examples of writing.
But in the past decades, Iraq has been the target of artifacts smuggling. Looters decimated the country’s ancient past, including after the 2003 US-led invasion.
Then, from 2014 and 2017, the Daesh group demolished pre-Islamic treasures with bulldozers, pickaxes and explosives. They also used smuggling to finance their operations.
Iraqi forces supported by an international coalition recaptured Mosul, the extremists’ former bastion, in 2017.

Graffiti: Shift22 celebrates once suppressed art form in Riyadh 
Updated 20 October 2022
Nada Alturki

Graffiti: Shift22 celebrates once suppressed art form in Riyadh 
  • The festival is held at the abandoned hospital, holding true to the vintage graffiti fashion
Updated 20 October 2022
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: The walls of Irqah Hospital’s compound, thought among young Riyadh locals to be haunted, has been transformed into a canvas for local and international graffiti artists. 

Once suppressed, the art is now celebrated as the Kingdom'd Visual Arts Commission presents its inaugural annual street art festival, Shift22. 

The festival showcases commissioned and existing works from over 30 Saudi and international graffiti artists, focusing on murals, sound and video installations, and unconventional sculptures built by repurposing the abandoned hospital’s discarded materials. 

Visual Arts Commission's CEO Dina Amin said: “Shift22 is part of the commission’s efforts to celebrate and encourage local and international visual artists by providing platforms for creative exchange and dialogue. This festival is an example of the many exciting visual arts opportunities that are a result of the growing local art scene.” 

Saudi artist Deyaa Rambo’s piece ‘Harwala,’ an Arabic word for jogging, reflects a culture that is moving only forward with intention. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Saudi artist Deyaa Rambo’s piece is inspired by the transformation of the country and its modern reality. “Harwala,” an Arabic word for jogging, reflects a culture that is only moving forward with intention. 

“As a culture, we carry the past and present with us, to walk towards the future … The idea talks about how culture is moving forward towards development, but not at an incomprehensible speed: It’s a calculated speed,” Rambo told Arab News.

Coming from an artistic family, he credits his passion to the environment he was raised in. In the early 2000s, when graffiti first began surfacing within the region as a legitimate art form, he discovered the underground scene. 

“Meeting other graffiti artists, I got inspired and realized I need to develop as an artist myself,” Rambo said 

After creating a small community of like-minded individuals, importing spray cans, taking part in small projects, and the occasional bit of street vandalism, they opened up the first graffiti store in the Kingdom: DHAD.

Locally, the DHAD family has collaborated with schools, institutes, exhibitions, galleries, and companies such as Mercedes and HP to design inspiring, unique interiors and exteriors. 

Globally, the community’s work was recognized and showcased in exhibitions and events across the Gulf and beyond, including Tunisia, Morocco, Malaysia, Germany, and France. 

“DHAD is basically all about the lifestyle of graffiti, (providing) tools, spray cans for artists, This is when the community was first created in Saudi Arabia,” Rambo said. 

Deriving his inspiration from fantastical elements, his piece reimagines a modern Saudi as an anonymous figure trotting forward in a traditional thobe and shemagh. 

According to Rambo, the responsibility of spreading awareness about the art form lies ultimately with local artists, not just in dedicated spaces, but true to traditional graffiti style: Publicly.  

“That’s our mission, because graffiti globally was fought against, that it sends a negative message. Graffiti art isn’t restricted to exhibitions or museums to see the art. It’s in the streets — it’s for everyone.”

Contributing Saudi artist Zeinab Al-Mahoozi began her journey in 2011, credited to her curiosity, using stencil techniques to create dynamic and captivating artworks. She made a promise to herself that if she succeeded in her first attempt at the method, she would dedicate a whole exhibition to her street artworks. 

Contributing Saudi artist Zeinab Al-Mahoozi's mural shows her graffiti-d self setting a bird free into a corner of the universe. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Her mural is a whimsical self-portrait, showing herself setting a bird free into a corner of the universe. 

“Graffiti art is known as an illegal art form, but to be supported as graffiti artists from government sectors — either the Ministry of Culture, or media, or others — that’s something we really needed. We’re very happy about it, and we’re very lucky,” she said. 

While Shift22 is dedicated to platforming local talent, it also creates cultural exchange opportunities as it hosts various artists from around the world to contribute to the festival. 

Europe-based Australian artist James Reka, like many graffiti artists, was first introduced to the underground scene through skateboarding and hiphop culture. His 20 years of experience started off with traditional letterform graffiti, which later developed into characters and figures. 

“I’m honored to be invited to come to Saudi Arabia to be able to leave my own message behind … It’s nice to be acknowledged that it is something special, it is an art form,” he told Arab News. 

Australian James Reka’s work shows colorful hands reaching for each other, carrying the message that love and community are at the heart of graffiti culture. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Adhering to his signature style, Reka’s work is abstract, but carries a message of unity. A closer look at the mural would show colorful hands all reaching for each other, embedding the idea that love and community are at the heart of graffiti culture.

“(I’m honored) to also be able to paint and meet with a lot of local artists and share common knowledge about art, creativity, life in general — we’re all children of this earth. It’s a small world sometimes, even though I came from the other side of the world, we have a lot of things in common,” Reka said. 

The festival is held at the abandoned hospital, holding true to the vintage graffiti fashion of marking underground and deserted spaces. 

The open-air exhibition was curated by the New York-based artistic agency Creative Philosophy, dedicating the theme to geometric patterns to parallel the hospital’s architecture. 

In addition to featured works by renowned and upcoming artists, such as Saudi REXCHOUK and Turkish-American Refik Anadol, the festival will hold a series of workshops, seminars, and activities highlighting the various elements of street art. 

The festival will run until Oct. 30 alongside live music, streetwear shops, street food, breakdancing, and skateboarding. 

Art forms combine in Madinah to showcase Saudi talent
Updated 20 October 2022
Ghadi Joudah

Art forms combine in Madinah to showcase Saudi talent
  • Talaqi art exhibition aims to bridge the gap between artistic movements while showcasing local Saudi talents
Updated 20 October 2022
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Realism, cubism, and abstraction are among the many different labels assigned to painters to describe their artistic form of expression.

But in Madinah, the Talaqi art exhibition aims to bridge the gap between artistic movements while showcasing local Saudi talents.

The second edition of the event, recently launched at Madinah Art Center, features the works of 16 Saudi artists, eight of whom are publicly exhibiting for the first time.

Each edition of the exhibition features a non-repetitive concept from a new set of artists.

Artist Mubarak Khaled and Amal Shahan showcase their work for the first time in front of an audience during Talaqi 2. (Supplied)

Co-founder of Talaqi and the Thalothya arts project, Manar Ghazzawi, told Arab News: “We are excited to announce that after the success we’ve seen with the previous two editions, from the third onwards each exhibit will feature a single concept expressed uniquely by each participating painter.”

Ghazzawi was among those displaying at Talaqi’s second edition. She described her artwork as a tale of a long-term state of isolation evident in herself in the past and present as two separate people — both comforting the other.

She said: “An embodiment of my being one of the people who tend to isolate, in addition to the fact that all the details in the painting have psychological connotations.”

To prevent the meaning of artwork being lost in translation, Talaqi has affiliated with Thalothya, which hosts intellectual discussions and trends in modern and contemporary art discourse.

Co-founder Manar Ghazzawi presented her work at Talaqi 2. (Supplied)

Co-founder Meshal Al-Hujaili, said: “Thalothya is an art community based in Madinah that promotes a culture of interpretive dialogue that transcends our own preconceived notions and limitations.”

Al-Hujaili said Thalothya was the result of a seven-year journey that he and Ghazzawi had partaken in.

“We did exhibitions … went to experienced artists and hosted them to ask them for their opinions and constructive criticism of what we produced,” Ghazzawi added.

“Throughout our experimentation phase, we learned to filter the good and bad in order to elevate the engagement level of artists from the community within the city itself,” Al-Hujaili added.

Artist Mubarak Khaled and Amal Shahan showcase their work for the first time in front of an audience during Talaqi 2. (Supplied)

The co-founders identified a lack of dialogue-centric local art communities in Madinah.

Al-Hujaili said: “Most art communities available that we noticed have people come into a space and paint or create artwork each on their own canvas.

“So, we’ve created Thalothya to normalize intellectual, dialogue-setting gatherings in the Kingdom and endorse it in the Saudi art culture.

“I would love to see throughout the Kingdom Thalothya as a blueprint community in every city.”

Frieze London: Middle East artists out in force
Updated 20 October 2022
Tamara Turki

Frieze London: Middle East artists out in force
  • Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Palestine and Iran represented among festival’s exhibitors
Updated 20 October 2022
Tamara Turki

LONDON: An impressive array of Middle Eastern art has been displayed at one of the world’s most influential contemporary art fairs.

Frieze London was held in Regent’s Park from Oct. 12 to 16. Here, Arab News highlights some of the finest exhibitors from the region, and their work.

 

Ahmed Mater  

"Study III (cut through)" (2022) by Ahmed Mater. (ATHR) 

Mater, a Saudi artist, debuted his new work “Ashab Al-Lal,” a large-scale installation commissioned for Wadi AlFann in AlUla. 

A prototype was exhibited at ATHR’s booth, a Jeddah gallery. It is made of Waterjet Rosa Asiago marble and a stainless steel mirror for its interior surface. It was also accompanied by multimedia drawings detailing the vision. 

The doctor-turned-artist uses a subterranean tunnel, archival slides and mirrors to create the optical illusion of a mirage within the desert terrain. 

Charting the development of Saudi Arabia from its founding in 1932 through the oil boom of the 1960s and 1970s, Mater’s work reflects on these changes on the individual, the community, society and the world. 

As visitors travel back in time, the story of the desert’s past serves as a guide on how we want to imagine our future. 

 

Sarah Abu Abdallah 

“Fortitude” (2020) by Sara Abu Abdallah. (ATHR) 

Another work on display at ATHR’s booth is “Fortitude” (2020), by Saudi artist Abu Abdallah. 

The tomato resin sculptures contain real heirloom tomato seed from her hometown of Qatif in the Eastern Province. This native crop, grown by generations of farmers, has gone nearly extinct as a result of urbanization. 

“The idea is to preserve nature as part of one’s identity and culture,” Abu Abdallah said.  

Alluring the eye with its clever combination of synthetic and organic materials, the piece also draws viewers attention to our part in ecological turmoil. 

 

Ayman Yosri Daydban

"Soil" (2015) by Ayman Yosri Daydban.  (ATHR) 

Daydban, a Palestinian artist based in Jeddah, brought a piece of his homeland, literally and metaphorically, to Frieze with his work “Soil” (2015) at ATHR’s booth.

The soil, which has been shaped into a circle on silicon paper, comes from his hometown of Kafer Malek in Ramallah. 

He says the work focuses on the Palestinian national narrative, considering the meaning and significance of a handful of earth. 

The soil was brought to him by pilgrims through his cousin in Palestine, “a paradise that echoes in me whenever I’m unable to visit it,” Daydban said. 

Thus, the work symbolizes his inseparable connection to his homeland, in spite of his physical distance to it. 

 

Rania Stephan

Solo exhibition “In My Mind's Eye" by Rania Stephan. (Marfa' Gallery)

A solo exhibition, “In My Mind's Eye,” by Lebanese artist Stephan was shown at the booth of Beirut-based Marfa’ Gallery.

The multimedia works were inspired by her fascination with space travel. Neil Armstrong’s moon landing was the first image she saw on a television set. 

Stephan’s exhibition draws heavily on science fiction. In her hand-painted television set “Lift Off” (2022), Stephan uses a video loop from Fritz Lang’s 1929 “Woman in Moon” to contextualize the lack of women among space exploration.

The artist considers sci-fi to be an “inspiring lens through which to comprehend our present.”

 

Reza Aramesh

"Action 218" (2022) and "Action 210" (2022) from Site of the Fall: Study of the Renaissance Garden by Reza Aramesh. (Dastan Gallery)

Four sculptures by Aramesh, an Iranian, stood out in particular at the exhibition from Tehran-based Dastan Gallery. They are part of his ongoing “Site of the Fall: Study of the Renaissance Garden” series, which focuses on the media portrayal of violence. 

Following extensive research on reports of war and conflict, the artist extracted images of figures and poses and recreated them into human sculptures made of Carrara white marble. 

In contrast to the heavy presence of noblemen and mythological figures in Renaissance statues, Aramesh often depicts the working class, people of color, and vulnerable men from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.  

Carved from stone, his sculptures are meant to glorify the strength and resilience of the everyday man.

 

Jumana Manna 

“Old Bread (Fence)” (2021) by Jumana Manna. (Hollybush Gardens)

“Old Bread (Fence)” (2021) by Manna, a Berlin-based Palestinian artist, was on display at London’s Hollybush Gardens booth.  

On a low metal platform sit ceramic bread bits, mostly taboon and Jerusalem ka’ek, which mimic the Palestinian custom of leaving leftover bread outside for anyone to take. 

The gesture is connected to cultural and religious traditions that frown upon the discarding of food. 

Manna’s work also references food insecurity in Palestine under political conditions of occupation. 

It is one of the most powerful works at Frieze, capturing the social, sacred and emotional connotations of these bread scraps and their rotted texture evokes the guilt we feel when food goes to waste. 

AlUla unveils artists taking part in 12-week residency program in Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

AlUla unveils artists taking part in 12-week residency program in Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Royal Commission for AlUla and the French Agency for AlUla Development (Afalula) announced on Tuesday the launch of its latest artist residency program which will run until December. 

Six artists from around the world have been selected out of an original list of 35 talents to decorate the Kingdom’s hotspot. 

The artists include Saudi nationals Mohammad Al-Faraj and Daniah Al-Saleh, Emirati artist Afra Atiq, Moroccan-Canadian artist M’hammed Kilito, French-American artist Sabine Mirlesse and Filipino artist Augustine Paredes.

Muhannad Shono, On This Sacred Day, 2022, Mabiti AlUla, The Oasis Reborn Art residency 1. (Supplied)

RCU said in a statement that the talents were chosen based on their experience and technical ability, alongside their initial research projects, alignment with the RCU and AlUla’s objectives, and their ability to work in an unusual environment.

The first edition of the program launched in December 2021. It aims to foster dialogue, exchange, and collaboration between the artists in residence and the community of experts working on the ground in AlUla, as well as local practitioners and other members of the community. 

The artists who participated in last year’s event were Saudi conceptual artist Rashed Al-Shashai and multidisciplinary artist Muhannad Shono, Syrian architect Talin Hazbar, French multidisciplinary artist Sara Favriau and French multimedia artists Laura Sellies and Sofiane Si Merabet. 

Louvre Abu Dhabi to showcase Leonardo da Vinci's 'Saint John the Baptist'
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

Louvre Abu Dhabi to showcase Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Saint John the Baptist’
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Paris’s Musée du Louvre is set to loan Leonardo da Vinci’s “Saint John the Baptist” to the Louvre Abu Dhabi to mark the UAE museum’s fifth anniversary.

The painting will be presented in the permanent galleries of the UAE museum from Nov. 8, 2022, for a period of two years.

One of the most famous paintings at the French Louvre, “Saint John the Baptist” by the iconic Renaissance painter boasts the skillful chiaroscuro painting technique.

Leonardo da Vinci, “Saint John the Baptist,” 1508-1519. (Supplied)

Left unfinished at the death of the artist, the painting has belonged to prestigious owners, including King Charles I of England, followed by France’s King Louis XIV, before joining the Musée du Louvre after its opening in 1793.

Da Vinci began the painting in the early part of the 16th century in Florence, Italy.

It is not known whether the work was commissioned or whether the artist himself chose this subject.

“Saint John the Baptist” was kept in the artist’s possession when  he settled in France in 1516 at the invitation of King Francis I (1494 – 1547). When Leonardo da Vinci died in 1519, the painting was still partly unfinished – including the right arm and the fur covering the body. Acquired by the French sovereign, the painting passed into the collection of King Charles I of England (1600 – 1649) in approximately 1630 before entering the collection of Louis XIV in 1662. The work then remained in the French royal collection until it entered the Louvre during the French Revolution.

“Saint John the Baptist” was restored in 2016 by the Louvre Paintings Department.

