Logitech survey reveals without right tools hybrid meetings create an uneven playing field

Loubna Imenchal, head of enterprise business at Logitech, Africa, Middle East, Turkey, and Central Asia.
Updated 1 min 54 sec ago
Logitech recently released the results of its hybrid meeting survey, revealing that hybrid meetings may be creating uneven playing fields for meeting participants.

Polling more than 500 white-collar workers in the UAE, the survey examines the state of current working arrangements, impact of hybrid work on meetings, and the challenges that business leaders and employees face in this new way of working.

 Despite organizations welcoming employees back into physical office spaces, the report revealed that more than five in 10 respondents (55 percent) would prefer to work either in a hybrid or a fully remote work arrangement.

 “There’s no going back to how work used to happen as employers and workers have gotten used to hybrid working,” said Loubna Imenchal, head of enterprise business at Logitech, Africa, Middle East, Turkey, and Central Asia.

“This is exactly why businesses need to embrace this change and provide their workforce with the right tools and resources to manage the set of challenges and pressure that arise.”

Organizations have adapted to new ways of collaborating to accommodate the varying working arrangements of their workers. Hybrid meetings, which have a mix of virtual and in-office participants in different locations, are becoming more common.

The hybrid meeting survey revealed that 51 percent of respondents who have joined a hybrid meeting virtually felt that they had fewer opportunities to build rapport amongst meeting participants. Additionally, 58 percent agreed that their input would be valued more if they were attending the meeting physically instead of virtually, and 47 percent felt less included as compared to in-person meeting participants.

Interpersonal issues such as participants not paying attention (37 percent), poor video quality (36 percent), participants being late (32 percent) and getting talked over by other participants during meetings (31 percent) were also cited as challenges in hybrid meetings.

To address these pain points, organizations will have to ensure that employees have access to critical technology, including string network connectivity and video conferencing devices.

Logitech sees meeting room devices, personal headsets and webcams as critical elements for the overall quality and experience of video meetings. In today’s increasingly hybrid work environment, there are several key aspects companies must consider to enable seamless collaboration, foster engagement, and place virtual meeting participants on equal footing with their counterparts in the conference room.

The mix of remote and in-person participants, especially in hybrid work arrangements, create unique challenges for companies wanting to run inclusive and participative meetings. Nevertheless, modern video conference technologies such as those from Logitech allow meeting organizers to make the world of work more equitable and productive.

Logitech surveyed 500 white-collar employees in the UAE, to gain an understanding of their preferences, perceptions, challenges, and behaviors as they navigate the hybrid work environment. The survey was conducted online in September.

