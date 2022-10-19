You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian fugitive killed after firing shots at West Bank settlement

Palestinian fugitive killed after firing shots at West Bank settlement

Palestinian fugitive killed after firing shots at West Bank settlement
Israeli soldiers stand over a body following a reported attack at the entrance of the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the occupied West Bank on Jerusalem's outskirts on Wednesday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2caz3

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Palestinian fugitive killed after firing shots at West Bank settlement

Palestinian fugitive killed after firing shots at West Bank settlement
  • The 10-day search for the fugitive had resulted in clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in the camp
  • He was killed on Wednesday after what Israeli police described as a gun attack against Israelis
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

MAALE ADUMIM, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian on the run after perpetrating a deadly attack against Israeli forces was killed Wednesday in the occupied West Bank after he shot at Israelis on the edge of a settlement, officials said.
The alleged attacker, identified by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid as Udai Tamimi, had been sought by Israeli security forces since the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Israeli soldier earlier this month at a checkpoint at the entrance to the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem.
The 10-day search for the fugitive had resulted in clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in the camp, while also severely impeding daily life for Palestinians there.
He was killed on Wednesday after what Israeli police described as a gun attack against Israelis at the entrance to a West Bank settlement.
The attacker “fired at the entrance of Maale Adumim (settlement) toward security guards... wounding one of them in the hand before being neutralized by the other guards,” Israeli police said in a statement.
An AFP photographer saw the body of the alleged assailant on the ground, surrounded by police officers.
The Magen David Adom, Israel’s equivalent of the Red Cross, said it treated “a man in his twenties with an injured hand” who was then taken to a Jerusalem hospital.
Maale Adumim is one of the biggest Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
Premier Lapid congratulated Israeli security forces “for neutralising the terrorist Udai Tamimi as he attempted to carry out another attack” after the Shuafat shooting that killed soldier Noa Lazar.
Violence has surged in recent months in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, amid near daily West Bank raids by Israeli forces and an uptick in attacks on troops.
More than 100 Palestinian fighters and civilians have been killed since the start of the year, the heaviest toll in the West Bank for nearly seven years, according to the United Nations.
The expansion of military operations in Jenin and elsewhere in the West Bank followed deadly attacks on Israelis earlier this year.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.
Around 475,000 Israelis now live in settlements across the territory, which are considered illegal by most of the international community.
They live alongside some 2.8 million Palestinians, who in different areas of the West Bank are subject to Israeli military rule or live under limited Palestinian governance.

Topics: Palestinian israeli forces

Related

Special No letup on day 8 of Israeli blockade of Nablus
Middle-East
No letup on day 8 of Israeli blockade of Nablus

Yemen’s government forms negotiating team for peace talks with Houthis

Yemen’s government forms negotiating team for peace talks with Houthis
Updated 19 October 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen’s government forms negotiating team for peace talks with Houthis

Yemen’s government forms negotiating team for peace talks with Houthis
  • 11 members face uphill task to begin dialogue
  • Iran-backed group refuse to renew UN-brokered truce
Updated 19 October 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council has formed an 11-member committee to engage in talks with the Iran-backed Houthis to end the war, but there are no signs that the militia will accept any attempt to begin peace negotiations, including through the UN.

A government official told Arab News that the committee has veteran negotiators who had previously met with the Houthis in Kuwait, Geneva and other cities, including representatives of women groups and the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council.

The committee is led by incumbent Foreign Minister Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak, and its members include Abdul Malik Al-Mekhlafi, a former foreign minister and the former head of the government’s team that held peace talks with the Houthis in Kuwait in 2016.

The team also has Nasser Al-Khoubaji, an STC senior member; Ali Al-Ashal, a parliamentarian and leading figure in the Islah Party; and Rasha Jarhum, a member of the Consultations and Reconciliation Commission.

International peace efforts, led by UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg, suffered a major blow earlier this month when the Houthis refused to renew the truce brokered by the world body that went into effect on April 2 and was extended twice.

The Houthis have demanded that the Yemeni government pay all public employees in areas under their control. They have also rejected the UN envoy’s proposal that they pay civilian public employees in their areas with revenue from fuel ships passing through Hodeidah port during the truce, with the government covering any shortfall.

The Houthis have further refused to partly break the siege of Taiz by opening at least one major route and several smaller roads heading in and out of the city.

Despite the parties’ failure to renew the truce, the Yemeni government has let commercial planes depart from Houthi-held Sanaa and lately permitted more fuel shipments to arrive at Hodeidah port.

To put pressure on the Yemeni government to comply with their demands, the Houthis asked maritime businesses that move oil from government-controlled ports to obtain authorization from them or face being targeted.

Meanwhile, Rosie Dyas, spokesperson of the British government in the MENA region, has demanded the Houthis cooperate with the UN envoy’s efforts to renew the truce and bring peace to Yemen.

“The moment has come for Houthi leaders to engage constructively with the UN. We encourage all parties to avoid further escalation because this is the biggest possibility for peace since the beginning of the conflict, and it is what the Yemeni people deserve,” she tweeted.

Yemen’s war began in September 2014, when the Houthis took power and imprisoned former President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in Sanaa.

The Houthis’ move sparked brutal conflicts with government forces and resistance fighters, killing thousands and displacing millions.

Topics: Yemen United Nations (UN) Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak Houthis

Related

Special Top Yemeni official accuses Houthis of undermining peace attempts
Middle-East
Top Yemeni official accuses Houthis of undermining peace attempts
UN experts urge warring sides to renew truce in Yemen
Middle-East
UN experts urge warring sides to renew truce in Yemen

Cholera outbreak spreads in Lebanon

Cholera outbreak spreads in Lebanon
Updated 19 October 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Cholera outbreak spreads in Lebanon

Cholera outbreak spreads in Lebanon
  • Health Minister Firass Abiad said that the majority of cases were among Syrian refugees
  • Firass Abiad: Contaminated water in many regions is the main element contributing to the increase in cases
Updated 19 October 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Cholera is spreading fast across Lebanon, with 80 confirmed cases recorded over two days this week.

Health Minister Firass Abiad said on Wednesday that the majority were among Syrian refugees. However, he added that  “there has been an increase in cases among the Lebanese.”

The ministry said the new cases had raised the total to 169, including two in Kesserwan, Mount Lebanon. Two more deaths have also been recorded, raising the toll to five.

Lebanon recorded its first two cholera cases on Oct. 5 — a Syrian refugee and a Lebanese woman in the northern region of Akkar. The area has multiple border crossing points with Syria, where hundreds of cases have also been recorded.

Abiad said: “Contaminated water in many regions is the main element contributing to the increase in cases, in addition to the contamination of vegetables from irrigation water. Coming into contact with an infected person is also a contributing factor.”

He added that rolling power cuts were depriving water pumping stations of “sufficient” clean water.

“The water that remains in the pipelines becomes polluted after a while and it is important to supply water treatment plants with sufficient power in order to secure clean water,” he said.

“UNICEF secured diesel for use at the Bekaa and North water pumping stations in order to get rid of any water that might be contaminated.”

Abiad said that the solution to the spread of the disease lies in “securing a sufficient quantity of chlorine that will be distributed to purify the water,” and added that his ministry was equipping a field hospital in Arsal on the Syrian border.

“There are eight field hospitals ready for the distribution of medical supplies and serums. The vaccines available globally are scarce due to the presence of several cholera hotspots, but we were promised quantities of the vaccine.”

The spread of the disease in Lebanon has significantly hit the health sector amid the economic collapse. The country witnessed a cholera outbreak 32 years ago across the country, leaving many people dead.

Dr. Bilal Abdallah, an MP and member of the parliamentary health committee, said the rise in cases was concerning. 

“Relevant authorities should follow up on the issues of sanitation, water safety and the procedures of the responsible international organizations, as well as control the movement on the border to and from infested areas in Syria,” he said.

The disease has spread in the Bekaa governorate, with 14 cases so far. Last week, one case was recorded at the Qab Elias refugee camp, in a refugee who had traveled from an infected camp in the north of Lebanon. Two cases were also recorded in the Timnin El-Tahta camp.

In a report obtained by Arab News, the UN humanitarian organization UNICEF said that “the recent overlapping crises have significantly affected access to healthcare services, safe and clean drinking water and sanitation services by Lebanon’s host population and refugees.”

It expected “the cases to keep increasing.”

UNICEF said that it had “developed a joint response plan to contain cholera outbreaks and reduce mortality” in cooperation with the World Health Organization and the government. 

Its immediate response will be to boost current water and sanitation systems.

It said that since Oct. 8, it had distributed 80,000 liters of fuel to water pumping stations and wastewater treatment stations.

It has also procured medical supplies, including 150,000 Oral Rehydration Salts and cholera treatment kits, enough to help 5,000 cholera patients or those with symptoms including moderate to severe diarrhea.

Topics: Lebanon cholera Firass Abiad Kesserwan

Related

First cholera death in Lebanon as outbreak spreads from Syria
Middle-East
First cholera death in Lebanon as outbreak spreads from Syria
Cholera, hepatitis hit Lebanon already grappling with financial meltdown
Middle-East
Cholera, hepatitis hit Lebanon already grappling with financial meltdown

Egyptian army receives first frigate from Germany

Egyptian army receives first frigate from Germany
Updated 19 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptian army receives first frigate from Germany

Egyptian army receives first frigate from Germany
  • 3 other MEKO A-200 vessels being manufactured
  • Ships for aid efforts and to counter smugglers and threats
Updated 19 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The Egyptian armed forces have received their first MEKO A-200 frigate, built by Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems or TKMS.
The handover of the new vessel took place at a ceremony in Bremerhaven, Germany on Oct. 14.
The Egyptian Navy named the new frigate Al-Aziz.
The Egyptian Navy’s chief of staff, Vice Admiral Ashraf Ibrahim Atwa, hoisted the nation’s flag on Al-Aziz, and said: “Germany always supports Egypt with the up-to-date technology needed to enhance our naval capabilities. We have a longstanding and successful history of cooperation.
“Our cooperation was not limited to only building new ships but was also extended to cover advanced training for our crews to absorb the new advanced technology.”
Atwa said Egypt has a longstanding relationship with Germany, with agreement on several issues.
Al-Aziz is now set to start its voyage to its home port in Alexandria.
Egypt has ordered a total of four MEKO A-200 vessels as part of a contract signed in September 2018.
The frigate can sail for a distance of 6,800 nautical miles, at a maximum speed of 28 knots. Its total length is 121.6 meters and it has a displacement of 3,931 tons.
The frigate’s modern armament system enables it to carry out a wide range of combat activities at sea and in the air, and will also be used to counter smugglers and those trying to enter the country illegally.
The frigate can further be deployed to help with humanitarian support operations in disaster-stricken areas.
Among those who attended the ceremony were several Egyptian and German naval leaders, the Egyptian military attache in Germany, and representatives from the TKMS.
TMS CEO Oliver Burkhard said: “This record timeline was possible only because the Egyptian Navy and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems have such a long and trustful partnership.
“The strategic program is based on an open and collaborative dialogue with our customers and we are thankful for their tireless efforts in contributing to the success of this project.”
Egypt’s Defense Ministry said in a statement: “The Al-Aziz frigate is one of four MEKO A-200 frigates contracted between Egypt and Germany. The specialized and technical crews working on the new unit were prepared in record time according to a simultaneous program that was implemented in two phases in Egypt and Germany.”
According to the TKMS, the work on manufacturing the ships began in August 2019.
 

Topics: Egypt Germany Egyptian Navy

Related

Construction begins in US on new Saudi frigate
Saudi Arabia
Construction begins in US on new Saudi frigate
US warship arrives at Sudan port day after Russian Navy frigate docks
Middle-East
US warship arrives at Sudan port day after Russian Navy frigate docks

Iran arrests 14 foreigners over unrest — Fars news agency

Iran arrests 14 foreigners over unrest — Fars news agency
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

Iran arrests 14 foreigners over unrest — Fars news agency

Iran arrests 14 foreigners over unrest — Fars news agency
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Iranian authorities have arrested 14 foreigners over unrest that has rocked the country in recent weeks, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.
“Investigations show that citizens of 14 countries, including the United States, Russia, Austria, France, the United Kingdom, and Afghanistan, have been arrested in recent riots in the country, of which Afghan nationals are the most numerous,” Fars reported.
Fars did not say when the arrests were made. It also did not say whether they included nine foreigners who Iran’s intelligence ministry said on Sept. 30 had been arrested for their role in protests against the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police. 

Topics: Iran Iran Protests 2022

Related

Iran accused of civilian deaths in Iraq strikes
Middle-East
Iran accused of civilian deaths in Iraq strikes
West pushes Russia at UN on Iranian drones in Ukraine
World
West pushes Russia at UN on Iranian drones in Ukraine

Rights group challenges Truss plan to move British Embassy to Jerusalem

Rights group challenges Truss plan to move British Embassy to Jerusalem
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

Rights group challenges Truss plan to move British Embassy to Jerusalem

Rights group challenges Truss plan to move British Embassy to Jerusalem
  • ICJP says it would seek judicial review to prevent ‘violation of international law’
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A Palestinian rights group has warned the British prime minister that it plans to seek a judicial review if the UK announces it will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. 

The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians wrote to Liz Truss with a comprehensive legal opinion prepared by human rights law firm Bindmans LLP and four barristers from Essex Court Chambers and Doughty Street Chambers.   

It comes after Truss told Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapin in September that the UK was reviewing the embassy’s location.

Her statement drew international concern and was criticized by 50 British Jewish youth leaders, several Arab diplomats in the UK, and members of her own Conservative Party. William Hague, a former leader, and Alistair Burt, a former Middle East minister and treasurer of the Conservative Friends of Israel group have both opposed any move.

The ICJP letter heaps further pressure on a prime minister who has already crashed the economy in her first weeks in power with an uncosted mini-budget that cut taxes for the rich.

“This opinion of independent legal counsel, expert in their field, reinforces the massive concentration of diplomatic, religious and political concern over the review around moving the UK’s embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” said Crispin Blunt, a Conservative MP and a director of ICJP.  

“The fact that the UK is apparently seriously considering this is already causing serious reputational damage, not least to our inherited responsibilities to be at least balanced to Palestinian aspirations that have been so betrayed in the grim reality that has followed in the century since the Balfour Declaration.” 

The independent legal opinion obtained by the ICJP considers Jerusalem’s special status under international law, as well the international legal ramifications of relocating.

It states that there are strong grounds to conclude that a move would imply recognition of Israel’s claim, under its Basic Law of 1980, that the city is “complete and united” as the its capital. 

The statement has been repeatedly declared invalid by the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council, which says the law constitutes a violation of international law. 

The legal opinion also states that a move would violate British obligations under the Geneva Conventions to “not encourage, aid, or assist another state in violating the conventions.”

Tayab Ali, an ICJP director and a partner at Bindmans LLP, said: “The prime minister has demonstrated over the last few weeks the dangers of carelessly announcing policies that are not thought through and without proper consultation. The prime minister should not approach international situations in the same way. 

“We cannot as a country champion the Ukrainian fight for freedom … and then create policy for Israel which so badly undermines the British assertion of the primacy of international law and the UN charter.  The consequences of carelessness at this level would be unthinkable.”

Topics: Jerusalem Liz Truss

Related

Saudi Arabia welcomes Australia’s rejection of Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes Australia’s rejection of Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Top UK Catholic urges PM Liz Truss to reconsider Tel Aviv-Jerusalem embassy move
Middle-East
Top UK Catholic urges PM Liz Truss to reconsider Tel Aviv-Jerusalem embassy move

Latest updates

Palestinian fugitive killed after firing shots at West Bank settlement
Palestinian fugitive killed after firing shots at West Bank settlement
Maradona’s 1986 World Cup final shirt returns to Argentina
Maradona’s 1986 World Cup final shirt returns to Argentina
Over 100 historical Islamic sites in Madinah to be restored by 2025
Over 100 historical Islamic sites in Madinah to be restored by 2025
Ancient carvings discovered at iconic Iraq monument bulldozed by Daesh
Ancient carvings discovered at iconic Iraq monument bulldozed by Daesh
$400,000 Saudi equestrian competition gets international listing
$400,000 Saudi equestrian competition gets international listing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.