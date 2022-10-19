You are here

  • Home
  • Diplomatic Quarter: Greek embassy hosts Saudi influencers to showcase tourism industry

Diplomatic Quarter: Greek embassy hosts Saudi influencers to showcase tourism industry

Diplomatic Quarter: Greek embassy hosts Saudi influencers to showcase tourism industry
Greek Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alexis Konstantopoulos with Saudi influencers and bloggers at a local Greek restaurant in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4wjxq

Updated 30 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Diplomatic Quarter: Greek embassy hosts Saudi influencers to showcase tourism industry

Diplomatic Quarter: Greek embassy hosts Saudi influencers to showcase tourism industry
  • Popular local designers, bloggers and entrepreneurs attend
  • Local eatery serves traditional lamb, sea bass, filo dishes
Updated 30 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Embassy of Greece here recently hosted a dinner with several Saudi influencers and bloggers to showcase the Mediterranean nation’s tourism industry.

Alexis Konstantopoulos, Greece’s ambassador, told Arab News that many Saudis want to visit his country, while his compatriots feel the same way about exploring the Kingdom.

“So this is a good moment to sustain the momentum and (follow) existing trends to the benefit of both peoples,” said Konstantopoulos during the dinner at a local Greek restaurant.

“We are proud to present our culture and the lots of good things that it has to offer. We are proud to show its quality, diversity and creativity, and I am in a position to know well that our Saudi friends share the same feelings about our culture and about all the good things we have contributed to our world,” he said.

“It’s always important to explore what the world has to offer,” he added.

The event kicked off with a discussion and presentation by the ambassador about Greece’s history and architecture.

The guest list featured some of the Kingdom’s most popular influencers and bloggers including designer Mohammed Khoja and entrepreneur Kholoud Attar. Also in attendance was Abdullah Al-Jumah, Dana Al-Hugail, Shaden Al-Mesned and Hala Al-Harithy.

Konstantopoulos said he had “an engaging conversation” with his guests, who demonstrated a considerable knowledge of travel and trends.

Several of the Saudis who had traveled to Greece said they had enjoyed the variety of activities available including hiking, swimming, eating at restaurants and interacting with the local community.

The restaurant, Meraki, served a five-course meal with dishes including lamb gyros, wild sea bass, and a traditional crispy filo for dessert.

“I believe Meraki has done an excellent job representing Greek cuisine in Riyadh as they work methodically to choose their ingredients, prepare dishes to perfection, look after their customers and always update their menu with the best recipes and ideas,” said Konstantopoulos.

“Greece is a country blessed for its breathtaking environment, endless history, warm and inventive people, and exquisite cuisine built with the wisdom of the Greeks and with the influences added by populations around, Arabs included,” the ambassador said.

“The pleasure (is) to showcase our way of doing things, of being hospitable, of enjoying a meal, of discovering tastes in a friendly and open environment, gathering people with different backgrounds but all united at the moment by the great atmosphere and delightfulness of excellent food,” Konstantopoulos added.

Topics: DIPLOMATIC QUARTER

Related

Diplomatic Quarter: Palestinian ambassador praises Saudi generosity over decades
Saudi Arabia
Diplomatic Quarter: Palestinian ambassador praises Saudi generosity over decades
Diplomatic Quarter: Arab ambassadors meet ARCO secretary-general in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Diplomatic Quarter: Arab ambassadors meet ARCO secretary-general in Riyadh

Over 100 historical Islamic sites in Madinah to be restored by 2025

Over 100 historical Islamic sites in Madinah to be restored by 2025
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Over 100 historical Islamic sites in Madinah to be restored by 2025

Over 100 historical Islamic sites in Madinah to be restored by 2025
  • The projects include restorations of the site of the Battle of the Trench, Al-Faqir well, and Al-Qiblatayn Mosque
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 100 sites in Madinah with connections to the life of the Prophet Muhammad and other important events in Islamic history will be restored and developed as part of a three-year package of projects that was announced by Saudi authorities on Wednesday and will run until 2025.

Unveiled during a ceremony inaugurated by Governor of Madinah Prince Faisal bin Salman, the projects include restorations of the site of the Battle of the Trench, Al-Faqir well, and Al-Qiblatayn Mosque.

An agreement has also been signed for renovations at Uthman bin Affan well and Sayed Al-Shuhada Square, and work is underway on studies for restoration work at more than 100 other historical Islamic sites in Madinah.

During the ceremony, which was organized by Al-Madinah Region Development Authority, the Saudi Heritage Authority, and the Pilgrims Experience Program, heritage chiefs also announced that eight Islamic historical sites in Madinah have already been restored to their former glory: Al-Ghamama Mosque, Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Mosque, Umar ibn Al-Khattab Mosque, Al-Saqiya Mosque, Banu Anif Mosque, Al-Rayah Mosque, Ghars Well, and the fort at Arwa bin Al-Zubair Castle.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the minister of Hajj and Umrah and chairman of the Islamic Historical Sites Committee, thanked the governor of Madinah and said the committee is working to turn the desire of the Saudi leadership to preserve Islamic heritage into a reality that can be enjoyed by pilgrims and other visitors.

He added that the “Kingdom seeks, through projects, to rehabilitate and activate historical sites, to open its doors to pilgrims and visitors from all over the world, enabling them to enjoy a rich cultural experience” through which they can explore Islamic historical treasures and learn about authentic Saudi culture.

Find out more about the eight sites that have been renovated:

Al-Ghamama Mosque:

Located near the Prophet’s Mosque, it was built by Umar bin Abdul Aziz at a place where the Prophet Muhammad worshipped during Eid and prayed for rain. The site was also used by Uthman bin Affan for the same purpose.

Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Mosque:

Built using a wonderful architectural style, this is the second of two sites where the Prophet Muhammad performed Eid prayers during his lifetime. First caliph of the Rashidun Caliphate Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq also prayed here during Eid, hence its name. It was built by Umar bin Abdul Aziz.

Umar ibn Al-Khattab Mosque:

Located in Al-Musallah, this mosque was named after Umar ibn Al-Khattab, the second caliph of the Rashidun Caliphate.

Al-Saqiya Mosque:

The name of this mosque came from its proximity to the Saqia well.

Banu Anif Mosque:

Originally built from basalt and located southwest of Quba Mosque, only about two meters of its walls remained before it was renovated.

Ghars Well:

A well from which the Prophet Muhammad drew water. He asked that when he died, his body be washed in water from the well before burial.

Al-Rayah Mosque:

Built by Caliph Umar bin Abdul Aziz on the site where the Prophet Muhammad prayed while supervising the digging of the trench ahead of the Battle of the Trench.

The fort at Arwa bin Al-Zubair castle:

A defensive fortress built of volcanic rock, used for military protection.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Madinah restoration Islamic

Related

Madinah governor celebrates first phase of King Abdulaziz Square
Madinah governor celebrates first phase of King Abdulaziz Square

Saudi aid chief urges world unity to tackle global health crises

Saudi aid chief urges world unity to tackle global health crises
Updated 40 min 21 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi aid chief urges world unity to tackle global health crises

Saudi aid chief urges world unity to tackle global health crises
  • In partnership with the WHO and UNICEF, Al-Rabeeah said the Kingdom had signed two agreements to carry out projects to prevent and respond to the outbreak of measles and polio epidemics in high-risk countries, at a cost of $10 million
Updated 40 min 21 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The head of Saudi Arabia’s international aid charity has warned that great strides made toward eradicating diseases such as polio could be undone unless the world united to tackle new health challenges.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, told a polio program donors’ conference in Berlin that a world free of the viral infection was edging ever closer.

But he said that exceptional efforts were needed to share the burden with UN organizations to help them deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the current global food crisis.

Representing the Kingdom at the conference, he pointed out failures in providing affected areas with the necessary vaccines, a situation, he said, that could overturn decades of achievements.

Al-Rabeeah noted that the Kingdom was keen to deliver on its humanitarian responsibilities in combating measles and polio, adding that through the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund, the World Health Organization, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Saudi Arabia had made contributions totaling $57,666,667.

He said the country had also implemented $15 million worth of projects around the world to combat measles and polio, including KSrelief schemes totaling $11,140,090.

In partnership with the WHO and UNICEF, Al-Rabeeah said the Kingdom had signed two agreements to carry out projects to prevent and respond to the outbreak of measles and polio epidemics in high-risk countries, at a cost of $10 million.

And he highlighted the country’s and KSrelief’s ongoing support for international efforts to eradicate polio.

Dr. Ghada Al-Ghunaim, a member of the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue’s board of trustees, told conference delegates that Saudi Arabia continued to play a leading international role in various political, economic, and scientific fields.

She said: “This comes within the responsibility and commitments that the Kingdom has undertaken regionally and globally and the pivotal role it plays.

“Today, through the international aid platform, Saudi Arabia announces the disbursement of more than $83 billion in various development and humanitarian projects.”

She pointed out that the Kingdom’s participation in the fight against polio was a natural result of its work domestically to eliminate the disease.

Al-Ghunaim noted that this had been achieved, “through intensive awareness programs over the years, activating vaccine programs, and taking into account all precautionary measures with those coming for Hajj and Umrah, with the participation of several bodies inside the Kingdom.”

She added that the Kingdom was able to share its experiences and provide financial support toward efforts to fight polio in other countries.

Dr. Lamia Al-Ibrahim, a family medicine consultant specializing in public health and health systems management, said Saudi help would be ongoing.

“The evidence for this is the huge financial budgets the Kingdom offers in the health sector, serving visitors and residents. Internationally, the Kingdom’s efforts are clear in helping with nutrition, subsistence, vaccinations, and the eradication of epidemics,” she added.

Consultant medical physicist and former director of Makkah’s maternity and children’s hospital, Dr. Anas Abdel Hamid Sedayo, said the world owed a debt of gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its humanitarian role in helping combat epidemics, infectious diseases, polio, and measles.

He added that children’s hospitals in Saudi Arabia played an important part in providing vaccinations against the disease.

Topics: Health crisis Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah KSRelief

Related

KSrelief chief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah during a visit to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s headquarters in Rome on Monday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid chief visits UN Food and Agriculture headquarters
KSRelief distributes over 2,600 food baskets in 4 crisis-hit countries
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes over 2,600 food baskets in 4 crisis-hit countries

Ministry issues requirements to ensure security guards’ safety

Ministry issues requirements to ensure security guards’ safety
Updated 37 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Ministry issues requirements to ensure security guards’ safety

Ministry issues requirements to ensure security guards’ safety
  • The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development approves requirements for security sector
  • The law prohibits security guards on duty from working for five continuous hours without a period of rest, prayer and food
Updated 37 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The minister of human resources and social development, Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, issued a decision on Wednesday to approve work environment requirements for the security guard sector.

They are to be applied to security services institutions and their respective private sector companies that directly or indirectly employ security guards or agencies obligated to establish private security.

The requirements classify three categories: Internal environment in commercial complexes, such as banks; external environment outside buildings and exposed to fluctuating climate conditions; and remote areas, including facilities under construction and those away from urban areas.

The law prohibits security guards on duty from working for five continuous hours without a period of rest, prayer and food, provided that the break is not less than half an hour at a time.

A uniform must be provided for security guards in the facility, and adherence to what was stated in the procedural guide for occupational health and safety to prevent the effects of exposure to ultraviolet radiation and sun stroke.

Guidelines also stipulate equipment that the facility owner must provide, which differs from one facility to another according to the work environment in which the security guard works.

This decision contributes to raising the quality of work in the security sector and the productivity of its employees, enhancing the sector’s attractiveness and improving health and safety.

The minister calls on private sector companies and establishments — to which this decision applies — to comply with its requirements within a period not exceeding 180 days from the date of publishing this decision via the ministry’s website. It confirms that it will take all necessary measures to ensure compliance with its implementation, and impose penalties on violating facilities.

Earlier this month, the Council of Ministers headed by King Salman approved regulations that endorse the installation of surveillance cameras in public places. They are enforced in residential buildings, hotels, gyms, government, private and health institutions, and mosques — including the Prophet’s Mosque and the Grand Mosque.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi security guards

Related

New regulations to ensure better pay for security guards
Saudi Arabia
New regulations to ensure better pay for security guards
Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reports 14,000 violations in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reports 14,000 violations in Riyadh

Heritage Commission honors Saudis over preservation efforts

Heritage Commission honors Saudis over preservation efforts
Updated 19 October 2022
Nada Hameed

Heritage Commission honors Saudis over preservation efforts

Heritage Commission honors Saudis over preservation efforts
  • The initiative aims to honor Saudis who have helped in the discovery and preservation of archaeological sites around the Kingdom
  • It also looks to highlight the importance of community participation in the care and preservation of cultural heritage
Updated 19 October 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission has honored a number of citizens for their efforts in preserving national heritage in the Kingdom.

The initiative, the fifth of its kind by the commission, aims to honor Saudis who have helped in the discovery and preservation of archaeological sites around the Kingdom.

It also looks to highlight the importance of community participation in the care and preservation of cultural heritage.

The commission encourages Saudis to contribute to its work toward protecting heritage and antiquities in the Kingdom, and promotes the importance of integrating efforts in developing the cultural heritage sector.

The Kingdom is full of undiscovered archaeological sites and artifacts in its spacious deserts, and many Saudis are keen to find out more about the Kingdom’s treasures.

Moath Alofi is a well-known Saudi desert explorer and artist who has helped in the discovery of new locations and sites, especially in the Madinah region’s deserts. He has also influenced many Saudis to take up exploration as a pursuit.

Alofi told Arab News that such initiatives are “very significant” as “a lot of people in Saudi Arabia do care about preserving the sites they find during their desert journeys. I am sure that such an initiative will motivate many to do the same, as reporting new sites will also help structure it through modern technology.”

Heritage Commission CEO Jasser Al-Harbash praised the distinguished role of the honorees in preserving national heritage.

He called Saudi citizens to report on the discovery of archaeological sites and artifacts, as well as any violations at heritage sites, using the “Balagh” platform, the commission’s official Twitter account, or at any of the commission’s branches in the Kingdom.

Al-Harbash commended the awareness of Saudi citizens and their roles as partners in preserving and caring for the Kingdom’s heritage.

Topics: Saudi Heritage Commission Moath Alofi Jasser Al-Harbash

Related

Saudi Heritage Commission registers 101 new historical sites
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Heritage Commission registers 101 new historical sites
Saudi Heritage Commission to survey Red Sea for archeological finds
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Heritage Commission to survey Red Sea for archeological finds

Saudi ambassador to US reiterates Kingdom’s position on Russia-Ukraine war

Saudi ambassador to US reiterates Kingdom’s position on Russia-Ukraine war
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi ambassador to US reiterates Kingdom’s position on Russia-Ukraine war

Saudi ambassador to US reiterates Kingdom’s position on Russia-Ukraine war
  • Princess Reema Bint Bandar’s fact sheet was released following a call between Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and President Volodymyr Zelensky
  • The fact sheet also highlighted the crown prince’s mediation efforts, which have resulted in the release of ten prisoners of war from five countries
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US on Wednesday issued a fact sheet reiterating the Kingdom’s position on the war in Ukraine and its condemnation of Russia’s attempts to annex occupied territory.

Princess Reema Bint Bandar’s fact sheet was released following a call between Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which they discussed Saudi opposition to referendums in areas controlled by Moscow on becoming part of Russia.

“During a call with President Zelensky on Oct.14, HRH the Crown Prince stressed that the Kingdom’s vote for the resolution condemning the annexation emanates from its commitment to the deep-rooted principles in the UN charter and international law,” the fact sheet said.

It added that Saudi Arabia was committed “to the respect of state sovereignty and the principles of good neighborliness, and resolving conflicts by peaceful means.”

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution by a large majority on Oct. 12, calling on countries not to recognize the four regions of Ukraine which Russia has claimed, following so-called referendums held late last month. The resolution demanded  that Moscow reverse course on its “attempted illegal annexation.”

The Kingdom also voted in support of a UN resolution deploring Russian aggression against Ukraine, demanding that Russia immediately ceases its use of force, and withdraws all of its military from Ukrainian territory on March 2, “in line with its moral position supporting international law, the UN charter, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, including Ukraine.”

The crown prince also announced an additional $400 million humanitarian aid package for Ukraine. 

The fact sheet also highlighted the crown prince’s mediation efforts, which have resulted in the release of ten prisoners of war from five countries, including two Americans.

“The president of Ukraine expressed his thanks and appreciation for HRH’s readiness to continue his mediation efforts aiming for the resolution of the crisis, and thanked the Kingdom for its established position and its humanitarian initiatives,” the fact sheet also said.

It added that Saudi Arabia had extended the visas of Ukrainian visitors, allowing tourists and residents in the Kingdom to remain there, and that Saudi Arabia had further supported humanitarian relief efforts through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, providing aid worth $10 million to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

The fact sheet said that the crown prince had “affirmed the Kingdom’s support for efforts to deescalate the crisis during calls to President Zelensky and President Putin.” 

It added that he expressed his country’s “readiness to mediate between the parties to the conflict, and the Kingdom’s strong support for all international efforts to find a political resolution to this crisis.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Princess Reema bint Bandar Ukraine Russia Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelensky Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Ministry of Industry works to rectify supply and demand gaps in Saudi cement sector
Business & Economy
Ministry of Industry works to rectify supply and demand gaps in Saudi cement sector
Saudi Aramco proceeds with its energy-trading unit’s IPO: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco proceeds with its energy-trading unit’s IPO: Bloomberg

Latest updates

Palestinian fugitive killed after firing shots at West Bank settlement
Palestinian fugitive killed after firing shots at West Bank settlement
Maradona’s 1986 World Cup final shirt returns to Argentina
Maradona’s 1986 World Cup final shirt returns to Argentina
Over 100 historical Islamic sites in Madinah to be restored by 2025
Over 100 historical Islamic sites in Madinah to be restored by 2025
Ancient carvings discovered at iconic Iraq monument bulldozed by Daesh
Ancient carvings discovered at iconic Iraq monument bulldozed by Daesh
$400,000 Saudi equestrian competition gets international listing
$400,000 Saudi equestrian competition gets international listing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.