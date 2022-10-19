Diplomatic Quarter: Greek embassy hosts Saudi influencers to showcase tourism industry

RIYADH: The Embassy of Greece here recently hosted a dinner with several Saudi influencers and bloggers to showcase the Mediterranean nation’s tourism industry.

Alexis Konstantopoulos, Greece’s ambassador, told Arab News that many Saudis want to visit his country, while his compatriots feel the same way about exploring the Kingdom.

“So this is a good moment to sustain the momentum and (follow) existing trends to the benefit of both peoples,” said Konstantopoulos during the dinner at a local Greek restaurant.

“We are proud to present our culture and the lots of good things that it has to offer. We are proud to show its quality, diversity and creativity, and I am in a position to know well that our Saudi friends share the same feelings about our culture and about all the good things we have contributed to our world,” he said.

“It’s always important to explore what the world has to offer,” he added.

The event kicked off with a discussion and presentation by the ambassador about Greece’s history and architecture.

The guest list featured some of the Kingdom’s most popular influencers and bloggers including designer Mohammed Khoja and entrepreneur Kholoud Attar. Also in attendance was Abdullah Al-Jumah, Dana Al-Hugail, Shaden Al-Mesned and Hala Al-Harithy.

Konstantopoulos said he had “an engaging conversation” with his guests, who demonstrated a considerable knowledge of travel and trends.

Several of the Saudis who had traveled to Greece said they had enjoyed the variety of activities available including hiking, swimming, eating at restaurants and interacting with the local community.

The restaurant, Meraki, served a five-course meal with dishes including lamb gyros, wild sea bass, and a traditional crispy filo for dessert.

“I believe Meraki has done an excellent job representing Greek cuisine in Riyadh as they work methodically to choose their ingredients, prepare dishes to perfection, look after their customers and always update their menu with the best recipes and ideas,” said Konstantopoulos.

“Greece is a country blessed for its breathtaking environment, endless history, warm and inventive people, and exquisite cuisine built with the wisdom of the Greeks and with the influences added by populations around, Arabs included,” the ambassador said.

“The pleasure (is) to showcase our way of doing things, of being hospitable, of enjoying a meal, of discovering tastes in a friendly and open environment, gathering people with different backgrounds but all united at the moment by the great atmosphere and delightfulness of excellent food,” Konstantopoulos added.