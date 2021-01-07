Diplomatic Quarter: Arab ambassadors meet ARCO secretary-general in Riyadh

RIYADH: Djibouti’s envoy and dean of the diplomatic corps to Saudi Arabia, Dyaeddine Said Bamakhrama, on Wednesday met with the secretary-general of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO), Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al-Tuwaijri, in Riyadh.

Another 13 Arab ambassadors and a number of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) representatives also attended the meeting, a Djibouti Embassy spokesman told Arab News.

During the visit, Bamakhrama praised the positive outcomes of Tuesday’s GCC summit in AlUla which he said would help toward securing the stability and prosperity of the council’s member countries in the region.

He congratulated the leaders of the Gulf states on the signing of a “solidarity and stability” agreement to end a three-year rift with Qatar.

The envoy also reiterated the importance of improving cooperation and coordination between the ARCO and humanitarian organizations in Arab nations.

Delegates agreed that every Arab embassy should nominate a coordinator to improve collaboration and coordination between countries.

The ARCO aims to strengthen links between national societies on regional and international levels.

The meeting in Riyadh included a presentation on the work of the organization and its aims and objectives and concluded with a tour by the ambassadors of the Arab center for disaster preparedness in the Saudi capital’s Diplomatic Quarter.