You are here

  • Home
  • Diplomatic Quarter: Arab ambassadors meet ARCO secretary-general in Riyadh

Diplomatic Quarter: Arab ambassadors meet ARCO secretary-general in Riyadh

Diplomatic Quarter: Arab ambassadors meet ARCO secretary-general in Riyadh
Another 13 Arab ambassadors and a number of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) representatives also attended the meeting. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9j6b3

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Diplomatic Quarter: Arab ambassadors meet ARCO secretary-general in Riyadh

Diplomatic Quarter: Arab ambassadors meet ARCO secretary-general in Riyadh
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Djibouti’s envoy and dean of the diplomatic corps to Saudi Arabia, Dyaeddine Said Bamakhrama, on Wednesday met with the secretary-general of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO), Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al-Tuwaijri, in Riyadh.

Another 13 Arab ambassadors and a number of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) representatives also attended the meeting, a Djibouti Embassy spokesman told Arab News.

During the visit, Bamakhrama praised the positive outcomes of Tuesday’s GCC summit in AlUla which he said would help toward securing the stability and prosperity of the council’s member countries in the region.

He congratulated the leaders of the Gulf states on the signing of a “solidarity and stability” agreement to end a three-year rift with Qatar.

The envoy also reiterated the importance of improving cooperation and coordination between the ARCO and humanitarian organizations in Arab nations.

Delegates agreed that every Arab embassy should nominate a coordinator to improve collaboration and coordination between countries.

The ARCO aims to strengthen links between national societies on regional and international levels.

The meeting in Riyadh included a presentation on the work of the organization and its aims and objectives and concluded with a tour by the ambassadors of the Arab center for disaster preparedness in the Saudi capital’s Diplomatic Quarter.

Topics: Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter Djibouti Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO)

Related

DiplomaticQuarter: Belgium on front line of coronavirus battle, says envoy to Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Belgium on front line of coronavirus battle, says envoy to Riyadh
DiplomaticQuarter: Bangladesh envoy lauds Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition’s works
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Bangladesh envoy lauds Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition’s works

Saudi culture minister lauds Cabinet approval of Cultural Development Fund

Saudi culture minister lauds Cabinet approval of Cultural Development Fund
Updated 07 January 2021
SPA

Saudi culture minister lauds Cabinet approval of Cultural Development Fund

Saudi culture minister lauds Cabinet approval of Cultural Development Fund
Updated 07 January 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan expressed his thanks and appreciation to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for  supporting cultural sectors, commending the Cabinet’s decision to approve the establishment of the Cultural Development Fund (CDF).

“The fund will promote the Saudi cultural production and provide economic and developmental opportunities to support and empower national cadres in various cultural sectors, which will positively reflect on the cultural scene full of creative people,” he said.

The minister noted that “the fund, which is administratively linked to the National Development Fund (NDF), aims to contribute to supporting cultural development, its relevant fields and their sustainability in accordance with the strategies adopted in this regard.”

He said: “The fund will have the authority, in accordance with its policies, to lend and finance enterprises, associations and civil society institutions working in the cultural field, support people operating in the field, take part in the services related to the field, develop the technologies required for the field’s infrastructure projects and provide nonfinancial advisory services to all bodies and individuals operating in various cultural fields.”

“CDF comes within the Quality of Life Program, which is one of the programs of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and is among the 27 first projects announced by the ministry with the launch of its vision and objectives,” he noted.

Prince Badr chairs CDF’s board, while the fund has a legal personality and enjoys a financial and administrative independence in order to support the objectives of the National Culture Strategy derived from the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, through which the Culture Ministry seeks to improve cultural and national heritage-related actions.

Related

Saudi Ministry of Finance signs $3bn Korean financing agreement 
Business & Economy
Saudi Ministry of Finance signs $3bn Korean financing agreement 
Export companies set for early boost from resumption of Saudi-Qatari trade
Business & Economy
Export companies set for early boost from resumption of Saudi-Qatari trade

Latest updates

Diplomatic Quarter: Arab ambassadors meet ARCO secretary-general in Riyadh
Diplomatic Quarter: Arab ambassadors meet ARCO secretary-general in Riyadh
Japan welcomes restoration of the relations among the Gulf countries
The Japanese government on Jan. 6 welcomed “the restoration” of ties between Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, and the AlUla declaration adopted at the GCC Summit held in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. (AFP/Saudi Royal Palace)
What We Are Reading Today: Dear Ms. Schubert by Ewa Lipska
What We Are Reading Today: Dear Ms. Schubert by Ewa Lipska
Kabul to blanket streets with surveillance cameras
Kabul to blanket streets with surveillance cameras
Japan is ‘strongly concerned’ over Iran’s nuclear activities
Japan will continue its diplomatic efforts toward easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East region. (AFP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.