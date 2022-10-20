You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players

Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players

Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players
1 / 11
The team’s next session at Emirates Palace Stadium will be at 4:00 p.m. Saudi time on Thursday. (Supplied)
Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players
2 / 11
The team’s next session at Emirates Palace Stadium will be at 4:00 p.m. Saudi time on Thursday. (Supplied)
Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players
3 / 11
The team’s next session at Emirates Palace Stadium will be at 4:00 p.m. Saudi time on Thursday. (Supplied)
Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players
4 / 11
The team’s next session at Emirates Palace Stadium will be at 4:00 p.m. Saudi time on Thursday. (Supplied)
Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players
5 / 11
The team’s next session at Emirates Palace Stadium will be at 4:00 p.m. Saudi time on Thursday. (Supplied)
Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players
6 / 11
The team’s next session at Emirates Palace Stadium will be at 4:00 p.m. Saudi time on Thursday. (Supplied)
Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players
7 / 11
The team’s next session at Emirates Palace Stadium will be at 4:00 p.m. Saudi time on Thursday. (Supplied)
Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players
8 / 11
The team’s next session at Emirates Palace Stadium will be at 4:00 p.m. Saudi time on Thursday. (Supplied)
Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players
9 / 11
The team’s next session at Emirates Palace Stadium will be at 4:00 p.m. Saudi time on Thursday. (Supplied)
Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players
10 / 11
The team’s next session at Emirates Palace Stadium will be at 4:00 p.m. Saudi time on Thursday. (Supplied)
Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players
11 / 11
The team’s next session at Emirates Palace Stadium will be at 4:00 p.m. Saudi time on Thursday. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4cbna

Updated 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players

Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players
Updated 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national team continued their preparations for the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday.

Coach Herve Renard oversaw a practice session at their base in Abu Dhabi.

A noticeable absentee was team captain Salman Al-Faraj, who was allowed to travel back to the Kingdom after the death of a relative.

Salem Al-Dosari, who started all games for the Green Falcons in the last world cup in Russia, continues his rehabilitation work.

Yasser Al-Shahrani is in Riyadh for a pre-prepared treatment program and Sultan Al-Ghannam and Nasser Al-Dosari have already traveled to Qatar for treatment at the Aspetar Center in Doha.

Abdullah Mado did not practice because he was ordered to rest due to a health concern.

Saudi officials said tests showed that Sami Al-Naji had suffered a muscle injury and needs treatment.

The team’s next session at Emirates Palace Stadium will be at 4:00 p.m. Saudi time on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia is in Group C of the competition which features Lionel Messi’s Argentina, CONCACAF top-ranking nation Mexico, and Poland. The Green Falcons will kick off their campaign against the two-time competition winners Argentina at Lusail Stadium on Nov. 22.

Topics: Saudi sport 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil jersey hostage to politics a month from World Cup

Brazil jersey hostage to politics a month from World Cup
Updated 10 min 11 sec ago
AFP

Brazil jersey hostage to politics a month from World Cup

Brazil jersey hostage to politics a month from World Cup
  • With Brazilians bitterly divided by the elections, yellow and green have become politicized
Updated 10 min 11 sec ago
AFP

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil: Every four years, there is an explosion of green and yellow in Julio Cesar Freitas’s neighborhood as locals cover the streets in the colors of the Brazilian flag.

But this year, Freitas felt compelled to add an explanation alongside the sea of decorations outside his family’s construction supply shop: “It’s not politics, it’s the World Cup.”

Football-mad Brazil is famously passionate about the World Cup, which it has won more than any other country — five times. But this year, the signs of football fever have taken on a different meaning.

Battling to win reelection in an Oct. 30 runoff against veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has adopted the flag and the national football team’s jersey as symbols of his own.

Bolsonaro regularly sports the colors of the flag, his rallies are drenched in yellow and green, and he urged supporters to wear the national team Selecao’s iconic jersey to vote in the first-round election on Oct. 2, in which he finished a closer-than-predicted five percentage points behind Lula.

With Brazilians bitterly divided by the elections, yellow and green have become politicized — sometimes dampening outward displays of World Cup fever in Brazil, whose team head to Qatar as favorites ahead of the November 20 kickoff.

The unease is visible in Freitas’s neighborhood, Caicara, in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte.

The city organizes a decoration contest for every World Cup.

Freitas, whose family has been taking part since 1994, says there were negative reactions this year in the politically divided community after they hung their decorations two weeks ago — rows upon rows of mini triangular flags strung across the street.

Two days later, they added the above-mentioned sign.

“Unfortunately, the World Cup coincided with the elections this year. I had to put up the sign so people would know the decorations aren’t about supporting any candidate,” says Freitas, 26.

“I could see people were upset,” he says.

But after adding the sign, “people who had been angry with us about it started praising us instead.”

Elsewhere, many restaurants and bars have postponed putting up their usual World Cup-themed decorations.

“Everyone is on edge. As a business owner, I don’t want any trouble,” Sao Paulo bar owner Decio Lemos told newspaper O Globo.

“We bought Brazil jerseys for the staff to wear, but we’re not going to start using them yet.”

The Brazilian flag and Selecao jersey first became widespread conservative symbols in 2015, during protests against leftist ex-president Dilma Rousseff, Lula’s hand-picked successor.

The trend has only increased under Bolsonaro, despite efforts by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to keep the jersey apolitical.

Before the first-round election, Nike, which sponsors the Selecao, barred online shoppers from ordering customized Brazil jerseys with candidates’ names on the back.

“People are dragging (the jersey) into politics. It’s making us lose the identity of the shirt and the flag,” Brazil and Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison said recently.

Many Brazilians have taken to keeping their yellow jerseys in the closet, for fear of being harassed or attacked.

To Bolsonaro backers, however, it is a proud symbol of his motto, “Our flag will never be red” — the color of Lula’s Workers’ Party.

Lula, for his part, has vowed to “rescue” the flag and jersey from “that fascist” Bolsonaro — a rallying cry supported by the likes of pop superstar Anitta.

But glowing memories of Pele, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho aside, Brazilians’ interest in the Selecao has been declining for years.

Fifty-one percent say they are not interested in the World Cup, according to an August survey.

Ticket sales and TV audiences for the team’s matches have been declining.

Experts say the politicization of the jersey plays a part, but also the team’s humiliating 7-1 elimination by Germany on home soil in the 2014 World Cup and the fact so many young talents leave for Europe, lessening the connection with fans back home.

But sports historian Joao Malaia predicts the negativity and divisions will dissipate when the tournament starts.

“Once it’s kickoff time, most people will forget all about it,” he says.

“They’ll want Brazil to win.”

Topics: football 2022 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Related

Racial slur, laser pens at players mar Brazil’s 5-1 win over Tunisia in friendly
Sport
Racial slur, laser pens at players mar Brazil’s 5-1 win over Tunisia in friendly
Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier definitively canceled
Sport
Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier definitively canceled

Arsenal thrash Women’s Champions League holders Lyon, Barca drill 9 past Benfica

Arsenal thrash Women’s Champions League holders Lyon, Barca drill 9 past Benfica
Updated 20 October 2022
AFP

Arsenal thrash Women’s Champions League holders Lyon, Barca drill 9 past Benfica

Arsenal thrash Women’s Champions League holders Lyon, Barca drill 9 past Benfica
  • Arsenal’s shock victory, achieved despite leaving star striker Vivianne Miedema to the bench, leaves them top of the early Group C standings
Updated 20 October 2022
AFP

PARIS: Women’s Champions League holders Lyon collapsed to a 5-1 home thumping at the hands of Arsenal on Wednesday as Beth Mead starred for the English club, while Barcelona put nine goals past Benfica.

Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal made a dream start against Lyon, as Mead teed up Caitlin Foord to give them a 13th-minute lead.

Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum doubled the advantage midway through the first half, before Melvine Malard pulled one back for the French side who won a record-extending eighth European Cup by dethroning Barcelona last season.

But Mead, who finished second in the Ballon d’Or voting earlier this week, scored a brilliant free-kick in the 39th minute.

Foord and England’s European Championship-winning hero Mead both scored again in the second period, as Lyon were left humiliated.

No team had previously conceded five goals in a game as the defending champions, while it was the first time Lyon had even shipped four goals in the competition.

“We have a team that can do better,” said Lyon forward Eugenie Le Sommer.

“It’s hard to take five goals, even if we made mistakes that cost us a lot. We are Lyon and we must do better.”

Arsenal’s shock victory, achieved despite leaving star striker Vivianne Miedema to the bench, leaves them top of the early Group C standings.

“Tonight we were very effective. The players worked hard to apply the gameplan in attack and defense,” said Arsenal coach Eidevall. “It’s a special night.”

Juventus made a winning start in the group’s other match with a comfortable 2-0 success at FC Zurich.

In Group D, last year’s runners-up Barcelona laid down a marker with a 9-0 dismantling of Benfica.

Patricia Guijarro opened the scoring in the very first minute and Barca never looked back, with Nigeria forward Asizat Oshoala and Champions League debutant Geyse both grabbing doubles.

The 2021 winners will travel to Sweden to play Rosengard next time out.

Bayern Munich edged out the Scandinavians 2-1 in the other Group D game.

Topics: UEFA Women's Champions League Arsenal Lyon Beth Mead

Related

Fast start helps Lyon down Barca to win Women’s Champions League
Sport
Fast start helps Lyon down Barca to win Women’s Champions League
Lyon and holders Barcelona set up Women’s Champions League final clash
Sport
Lyon and holders Barcelona set up Women’s Champions League final clash

United manager Ten Hag to ‘deal with’ Ronaldo for early exit from game

United manager Ten Hag to ‘deal with’ Ronaldo for early exit from game
Updated 20 October 2022
AP

United manager Ten Hag to ‘deal with’ Ronaldo for early exit from game

United manager Ten Hag to ‘deal with’ Ronaldo for early exit from game
  • Ronaldo has struggled to establish himself under Ten Hag this season and has scored just two goals in 12 appearances
Updated 20 October 2022
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he would “deal with” Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal forward headed to the changing room before the final whistle in the team’s 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute as United produced arguably their most complete performance of the season.

Ten Hag sought to avoid controversy when questioned about the incident after the match, but it places fresh question marks over the future of the Portugal international.

“I don’t pay attention today,” the Dutchman said. “We deal with that tomorrow. I want to keep the focus on this team. It was a magnificent performance from all the 11 players.”

Ronaldo was criticized by his manager in the summer for leaving a preseason game against Rayo Vallecano at halftime.

Ten Hag described it as unacceptable but later clarified that his comments were not solely aimed at the 37-year-old Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has struggled to establish himself under Ten Hag this season and has scored just two goals in 12 appearances.

There have been questions about his ability to fit into his new manager’s high-pressing system — and his place on the bench on Wednesday appeared to be further evidence of Ten Hag’s doubts, with Marcus Rashford starting at center forward.

“Against this Tottenham we need good pressing,” he said. “We need good counter-press because from there you can create chances. We needed good pressing players. Offensive-wise you need dynamic, so that is what Marcus can bring.”

Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured the win for United, who move to within one point of the top four.

Despite Ten Hag’s attempts to avoid the subject, Ronaldo still prompted debate afterward.

“I understand his frustration, but if you look at the bigger picture his team has put in a really good performance,” retired player Alan Shearer said on Amazon Prime Video. “The manager had a big decision and it’s been proven right. You’re talking about maybe the best player we’ve ever seen, but it makes things difficult for the manager.

“He’ll be asked about that, but he should be talking about the players on the pitch tonight.”

Amazon pundit Patrice Evra attempted to steer the conversation away from his former United teammate.

“Everyone is different,” he said. “I want to stay on the United performance, not to protest Cristiano. He might have said to Ten Hag, ‘I am going in,’ and we are going to make a story just showing him walking?

“Maybe he said he needed some treatment. I don’t want to find any excuse, but I want to be focused on the story of United and we have to stop talking every day about Cristiano.”

Topics: Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Erik ten Hag english Premier League

Related

Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League
Sport
Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League
Ronaldo nets 1st Europa League goal as United beats Sheriff
Sport
Ronaldo nets 1st Europa League goal as United beats Sheriff

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema scores as Real Madrid whip Elche 3-0

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema scores as Real Madrid whip Elche 3-0
Updated 20 October 2022
AP

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema scores as Real Madrid whip Elche 3-0

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema scores as Real Madrid whip Elche 3-0
  • Mikel Merino scored in the sixth minute as Real Sociedad defeated Mallorca 1-0 at home for their eighth straight win in all competitions
Updated 20 October 2022
AP

MADRID: Karim Benzema and referee Jesus Gil Manzano looked at each other and started to laugh.

The Ballon d’Or winner couldn’t bear seeing another one of his goals being disallowed. He had already found the net twice, but neither had counted because of offside.

That third one did, though, and Madrid defeated Elche 3-0 on Wednesday to increase their Spanish league lead after defeating Barcelona in the first “clasico” of the season on Sunday.

Madrid opened a six-point lead over their Catalan rival, who will host seventh-place Villarreal on Thursday. It was the ninth win in 10 matches for the defending champions. Madrid remain the only unbeaten team in the league.

Earlier, the start of the match between Real Sociedad and Mallorca was delayed for about 15 minutes after a Sociedad fan fell ill in the stands and later died.

Benzema, who on Monday won the Ballon d’Or award for best player of the year, had his goals disallowed for offside in the sixth and 61st minutes. He also caused a David Alaba goal to be called off for being offside in the 26th. All calls came after video review.

Benzema’s goal from inside the area in the 75th after a back-heel assist by Rodrygo counted, though, and the French striker could laugh about it after Manzano finally confirmed the goal.

“It’s the first time they call off three goals for my team,” the 21-year-old Rodrygo said. “It was a weird game, but in the end we are happy that we scored three other times and got the win.”

Federico Valverde had opened the scoring from just outside the area with a shot with the outside of his left foot in the 11th.

Substitute Marco Asensio sealed the victory after another assist by Rodrygo in the 89th.

Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, replacing the injured Thibaut Courtois, made a superb reflex save off a header by Carlos Clerc to avoid the equalizer in the 70th.

Elche, the only team yet to win in the Spanish league this season, had drawn two in a row, including at Valencia over the weekend.

SOCIEDAD KEEP ROLLING

Mikel Merino scored in the sixth minute as Real Sociedad defeated Mallorca 1-0 at home for their eighth straight win in all competitions.

The start of the game was delayed after a Sociedad fan fell ill. Emergency personnel were called in to help him in the stands and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The club and players dedicated the victory to the fan and his family.

The win moved the Basque Country club to third place in the Spanish league, two points ahead of Atletico Madrid, who were held to a 1-1 home draw against Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday.

It was the fifth consecutive league victory for Sociedad.

Mallorca, winless in four league games, dropped to 15th place.

BETIS HELD

Real Betis dropped to fifth place after being held by Cadiz to a scoreless draw on the road.

Second-to-last-place Cadiz, still winless at home, have drawn four straight matches. They had their chances to pick up the victory on Wednesday but couldn’t get past Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

VALLADOLID’S VICTORY

Sergio Leon scored twice in a five-minute span in the second half as Valladolid defeated Celta Vigo 4-1 at home for its second win in four matches.

Roque Mesa and Joaquin Fernandez also scored for the club owned by former Brazil star Ronaldo, which moved to 11th place.

Oscar Rodriguez scored for Celta, which has lost three in a row and dropped to 13th.

Topics: real madrid Elche La Liga Karim Benzema

Related

Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema wins Ballon d’Or
Sport
Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema wins Ballon d’Or
Real Madrid’s perfect season ends as Benzema misses penalty kick
Sport
Real Madrid’s perfect season ends as Benzema misses penalty kick

Nunez sinks West Ham to extend Liverpool’s revival

Nunez sinks West Ham to extend Liverpool’s revival
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

Nunez sinks West Ham to extend Liverpool’s revival

Nunez sinks West Ham to extend Liverpool’s revival
  • Jurgen Klopp's side earned a third successive win in all competitions thanks to Nunez's strike
  • Klopp was in the spotlight after his red card for berating the officials during the City clash
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Darwin Nunez extended Liverpool’s revival as the Uruguay forward maintained his own recent resurgence with the decisive goal in Wednesday’s 1-0 win against West Ham.
Jurgen Klopp’s side earned a third successive win in all competitions thanks to Nunez’s strike and a missed penalty from West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen in the first half at Anfield.
It was Nunez’s third goal in his last four appearances as the former Benfica star begins to make himself at home after a disappointing start following his expensive summer move.
The 23-year-old was sent off in his first Premier League game at Anfield against Crystal Palace in August, fueling unflattering comparisons with Manchester City’s prolific striker Erling Haaland.
But it was too soon to write off Nunez and following Sunday’s 1-0 win against City, Liverpool have recorded consecutive Premier League victories for only the second time this season.
Klopp was in the spotlight after his red card for berating the officials during the City clash, while also finding himself criticized for his pre-match comments about the champions’ spending power.
With Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz out for the foreseeable future, Nunez’s fifth goal this season was a welcome sight for Klopp, ensuring the German was in a more peaceful mood on the touchline.
West Ham have only won once at Liverpool since 1963, so it was little surprise Hammers boss David Moyes admitted this week that “Anfield is probably as hard a place as you can go in the world to try and win a game.”
Moyes knows that better than most after his winless run at the famous old stadium extended to 18 top-flight games.
Klopp’s men were soon on top and Nunez fired just over from Thiago Alcantara’s pass before Virgil van Dijk headed a corner straight at Hammers keeper Lukasz Fabianski.
Nunez opened the scoring in the 22nd minute as the Uruguay forward met Kostas Tsimikas’s cross with a header that arrowed inside the far post.
Almost netting again two minutes later, Nunez pounced on a West Ham mistake and forced a good stop from Fabianski.
Mohamed Salah dragged a decent opportunity wide, then testing Fabianski with a curling effort.
Nunez was inches away from doubling Liverpool’s lead with a fierce volley from 12 yards that smacked off the post.
After all their pressure, Liverpool nearly surrendered the lead on the stroke of half-time.
Joe Gomez’s needless barge into Bowen was deemed a penalty after referee Stuart Attwell checked the pitchside monitor.
But when Bowen picked himself up to take the spot-kick, he saw his effort well saved by Alisson Becker.
Henderson’s drive was tipped over by Fabianski early in the second half, with Nunez motoring past Thilo Kehrer to fire narrowly off-target moments later.
Despite that flourish, West Ham finished strongly and Said Benrahma almost snatched an equalizer when he shot straight at Alisson after Gomez misjudged a cross.
Tomas Soucek looked certain to equalize in the final minutes but a brilliant block from James Milner preserved the points for Liverpool.

Topics: Premier league Liverpool West Ham Darwin Nunez

Related

Salah gives Liverpool lift-off to end Man City’s unbeaten start
Sport
Salah gives Liverpool lift-off to end Man City’s unbeaten start
After poor start, Liverpool renew rivalry with Man City
Sport
After poor start, Liverpool renew rivalry with Man City

Latest updates

Malaysia to hold general elections on Nov. 19
Malaysia to hold general elections on Nov. 19
Brazil jersey hostage to politics a month from World Cup
Brazil jersey hostage to politics a month from World Cup
Cold weather brings tougher conditions to fighting in Ukraine
Cold weather brings tougher conditions to fighting in Ukraine
60 years after Cuba crisis, nuclear war suddenly thinkable again
60 years after Cuba crisis, nuclear war suddenly thinkable again
Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking
Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.