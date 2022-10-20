Iranian opposition calls on West to help citizens topple regime in Tehran

WASHINGTON: Members of an Iranian opposition group living in exile on Wednesday demanded that the West steps up its pressure on Tehran, as protests against the regime continue across the country for a second straight month.
The National Council of Resistance of Iran said during a briefing in Washington, attended by Arab News, that Western countries should order the closure of all Iranian embassies and impose more severe sanctions against the regime.
The current widespread protests began shortly after the death in police custody of 22-year old Mahsa Amini on Sep. 16. She had been arrested by the so-called morality police three days earlier for not following strict rules on women’s dress.
It is widely believed that her death was the result of a beating by officers. The Iranian government denies that this was the case but outraged citizens are not convinced and have been taking to the streets in protest for weeks, prompting a brutal crackdown by security forces that has resulted in many deaths, injuries and arrests.
Iran has been ruled by its religious establishment since a revolution in 1979 that toppled the ruling, pro-Western shah. Women in the country are required to conform to government restrictions on Western-style clothes, dress modestly and cover their hair with a hijab in public.
Soona Samsami, the NCRI’s US Representative, said the current protests have outlasted all others since 2017 and are mainly being led by women and younger Iranians, who demand the toppling of the regime.
“What is happening in Iran today has all the hallmarks of a revolution in the making,” she said. “We have passed a historic inflection point, with people’s fear dissipating and fear reigning in the regime — a point of no return.”
Samsami called on the international community to take a united stand against the regime in Tehran by closing Iranian embassies all around the world and expelling the country’s diplomats. She also urged the US and the EU to show support for the Iranian public and their “democratic revolution in Iran.”
US President Joe Biden this month denounced the Iranian government’s crackdown on peaceful protesters during the latest unrest and demanded that basic human rights be upheld and human dignity maintained. He added that the US stands alongside Iranian women and all citizens of the country.
“For decades, Iran’s regime has denied fundamental freedoms to its people and suppressed the aspirations of successive generations through intimidation, coercion, and violence,” Biden said.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused his American counterpart of trying to cause divisions within Iranian society and destabilize the country by inciting action by Iranians against the regime under the pretext of human rights.
“The comments of the American president in support of chaos, terror and insecurity in Iran once again proved the falseness of the claim of protecting human rights, security and peace and gave meaning to the title of the great Satan,” he said
Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the Washington office of the NCRI, spoke during Wednesday’s briefing about actions of Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as it attempts to suppress the ongoing protests and prevent them from spreading further.
“According to hundreds of reports we have received, the plainclothes forces of the IRGC and the Basij (a paramilitary volunteer militia) use maximum brutality and viciousness to beat the protesters and severely injure them,” he said.
“One of the tactics they use is to beat the protesters in the head or break their limbs; this would in effect end their continued participation in the protests for a period.”
Jafarzadeh also said Iranian military forces killed scores of prisoners in the notorious Evin prison who had protested against the regime, describing the incident as a “crime against humanity.”
“On Oct. 15, 2022, 30 to 40 prisoners were killed during an attack on Evin Prison by the IRGC special force guarding the supreme leader,” he said.
“The attack on the prisoners was planned in advance. The savage guards threw some prisoners down from the roof.”
An Iranian government official said the prisoners died as a result of “smoke inhalation” resulting from a fire in the prison that was “a crime committed by a number of the enemy’s agents.”
LONDON: Following a month of nationwide protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran’s notorious morality police, there is growing belief that the militant clerical regime, in place since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, is living on borrowed time.
Amini’s death on Sept. 16 ignited a tinderbox of pent-up frustrations in Iran over falling living standards and discrimination against women and ethnic minorities, leading to the biggest wave of mass protests since the Green Movement of 2009.
A month on, the unrest has persisted, spreading to at least 80 cities despite a “ruthless” crackdown that has left more than 200 dead.
Such is the scale, fury and determination of the protests there are now many Iran watchers and scholars of social movements beginning to talk openly about the possibility of regime change.
It certainly would not be unprecedented for a nonviolent protest movement of this scale to succeed. According to research by Erica Chenoweth, a political scientist at Harvard University, nonviolent protests are twice as likely to succeed in this vein as armed conflicts.
Looking at hundreds of campaigns over the last century, including in the Philippines in 1986, Georgia in 2003, and Sudan and Algeria in 2019, Chenoweth found it takes around 3.5 percent of the population actively participating in such protests to ensure serious political change.
Such is the influence of Chenoweth’s work that the phenomenon has been dubbed “the 3.5 percent rule.”
Roham Alvandi, associate professor of international history at the London School of Economics, believes “something fundamental” has changed in the wake of the protests, which may constitute “the beginning of the end of the Islamic Republic.”
In the immediate aftermath of Amini’s death, the protests primarily focused on the morality police and their strict dress code for women. Videos of these early demonstrations shared on social media showed women removing and burning their headscarves in acts of defiance.
Soon, however, the focus of the protests grew to include a whole range of other grievances, from tumbling living standards as a result of crippling Western sanctions, to the denial of basic rights for ethnic minorities.
However, it was the decision by workers at the Abadan and Kangan oil refineries and the Bushehr petrochemical plant to join the protests that galvanized the belief that the regime could be on its last legs.
Strike action played a critical role in Iran’s 1906 and 1979 revolutions, Alvandi told Arab News, arguing that it could now serve to “paralyze the Islamic Republic and show the powerlessness of the state in the face of this movement.”
Sanam Vakil, deputy director and senior research fellow for the Middle East North Africa program at Chatham House, concurs with this assessment, telling Arab News a series of strikes comparable to those experienced in 1979 could be a “key ingredient, crippling the economy and showcasing a broader base of support.”
However, Vakil says there are several factors that could determine the success of the movement. Chief among them is leadership.
“The strength and weakness of the movement is its lack of clear leadership,” Vakil tld Arab News. “It is a strength because without a clear structural organization and leader it will be hard to stamp it out completely, but those components are also very necessary if this movement is going to be a real challenge to the regime.”
And although the protests of 2009 and 2019 may have been bigger in terms of numbers taking to the streets, analysts have pointed to the cross-generational character of the movement and the sheer number of cities and regions that are taking part.
“It’s not often you have schoolchildren telling the Iranian president to get lost,” said Vakil.
Yassamine Mather, an expert in Iranian politics at Oxford University and the editor of the academic journal “Critique,” believes this wide base of support spanning many segments of Iranian society is a key strength which raises the possibility of regime change.
“It is also a strength that they have gone beyond the hijab and are addressing other issues — repression, political prisoners, the high price of basic foods, unemployment or lack of secure employment, and corruption,” Mather told Arab News.
“And then there is support from oil workers in specific areas, such as Assalouyeh, as well as support by Hafttapeh sugarcane workers, a syndicate of Iran’s teachers, and sections of the legal profession. In Tehran, lawyers have been demonstrating this week.
FAST FACTS
Mahsa Amini, an ethnic Kurd, died on Sept. 16 after being arrested for allegedly violating the regime’s strict hijab rules.
Iranian officials claimed she had suffered a heart attack, but reports indicated she died as a result of a severe beating on the day of her arrest.
“Not to mention that many of the protesters are young. In some cases they are schoolchildren, so they are not easily scared. It helps that the regime has failed to launch either sustained or successful pro-government counter demonstrations.”
Mather also pointed to an apparent sense of mounting disunity at the top following the decision by former parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani to publicly deviate from the regime’s line that US and Israeli intelligence efforts had manufactured the protests.
Speaking to an Iranian news site, Larijani said an “extremist” government policy on the hijab had engendered an extremist counterreaction among the Iranian public, and called for greater tolerance.
“Reformists within the regime trying to distance themselves from hardliners, some calling on security forces to side with the ‘people who are protesting,’ have probably come a little too late,” said Mather.
“The fact is, protesters are distancing themselves from the regime itself and the slogan ‘death to the dictator, be it Khamenei or the Shah’ is now very prominent.”
Iranian opposition groups in the diaspora are watching closely as events unfold in Iran, but fear the regime is unlikely to collapse without putting up a fight.
Elham Zanjani, a member of the National Council of Resistance of Iran Women’s Committee, told Arab News it was “certainly possible” that the protests could lead to regime change, but far from inevitable.
“The vast majority of the Iranian people are against the regime, they are chanting ‘down with Khamenei,’ ‘We don’t want the mullahs nor the Shah,’ and they have little doubt that what they are looking for, freedom and democracy, separation of religion and state etc., won’t see the light with this regime in power,” said Zanjani.
“But one cannot underestimate the regime’s dreadful potential of repression, as they showed in November 2019, killing over 1,500 protesters in five days.”
Indeed, sheer brute force could well be enough to ultimately stifle the movement.
“There is also the issue that there is neither an obvious alternative nor a strategy about who or what would replace the current regime,” said Mather. “Mixed with this you have the ability of the security forces to kill, injure and arrest protesters.”
Help from external powers is also likely to taint the movement and lend weight to the regime’s claims of a foreign conspiracy.
“Support by Western governments — this is also a potential weakness as it invokes ideas of ‘color revolutions,’ and notions of foreign interventions with the aim of dividing Iran into small regional states,” said Mather, referring to the fragmentation of the former Soviet Union in the 1990s along predominantly ethnolinguistic lines.
For Zanjani, however, international support remains an important factor for the ultimate overthrow of the regime. Such support ought to include punitive measures to prevent the regime employing further oppressive measures against peaceful protesters.
“We must overcome, one way or another, this evil repressive power,” Zanjani told Arab News.
Palestinian fugitive killed after firing shots at West Bank settlement
The 10-day search for the fugitive had resulted in clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in the camp
He was killed on Wednesday after what Israeli police described as a gun attack against Israelis
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP
MAALE ADUMIM, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian on the run after perpetrating a deadly attack against Israeli forces was killed Wednesday in the occupied West Bank after he shot at Israelis on the edge of a settlement, officials said.
The alleged attacker, identified by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid as Udai Tamimi, had been sought by Israeli security forces since the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Israeli soldier earlier this month at a checkpoint at the entrance to the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem.
The 10-day search for the fugitive had resulted in clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in the camp, while also severely impeding daily life for Palestinians there.
He was killed on Wednesday after what Israeli police described as a gun attack against Israelis at the entrance to a West Bank settlement.
The attacker “fired at the entrance of Maale Adumim (settlement) toward security guards... wounding one of them in the hand before being neutralized by the other guards,” Israeli police said in a statement.
An AFP photographer saw the body of the alleged assailant on the ground, surrounded by police officers.
The Magen David Adom, Israel’s equivalent of the Red Cross, said it treated “a man in his twenties with an injured hand” who was then taken to a Jerusalem hospital.
Maale Adumim is one of the biggest Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
Premier Lapid congratulated Israeli security forces “for neutralising the terrorist Udai Tamimi as he attempted to carry out another attack” after the Shuafat shooting that killed soldier Noa Lazar.
Violence has surged in recent months in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, amid near daily West Bank raids by Israeli forces and an uptick in attacks on troops.
More than 100 Palestinian fighters and civilians have been killed since the start of the year, the heaviest toll in the West Bank for nearly seven years, according to the United Nations.
The expansion of military operations in Jenin and elsewhere in the West Bank followed deadly attacks on Israelis earlier this year.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.
Around 475,000 Israelis now live in settlements across the territory, which are considered illegal by most of the international community.
They live alongside some 2.8 million Palestinians, who in different areas of the West Bank are subject to Israeli military rule or live under limited Palestinian governance.
Sudan says rebels shell town in south, wounding two
The UN said there were ‘reports of 12 people killed and 20 wounded’ in the violence on Friday, but Sudan’s armed forces said five had died
Updated 20 October 2022
AFP
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s army said on Wednesday a rebel group that has refused to sign a key peace deal had shelled a town in the southern state of West Kordofan, wounding two officers.
The reported artillery strikes in Lagawa, some 580 km southwest of the capital Khartoum, come after ethnic clashes last week in a land dispute near the town left several people dead.
“Forces belonging to the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North launched indiscriminate shellings,” the armed forces said in a statement.
It said the attacks, which took place on Tuesday, smashed into a market and two neighborhoods in Lagawa and wounded two members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The army said rebel troops then launched an assault, but soldiers were able “to force them to withdraw.”
The SPLM-N rebels in the area, a faction led by Abdelaziz Al-Hilu based in the rugged Nuba Mountains, have not commented on the reports.
It follows clashes that erupted on Friday following a “dispute over land ownership” between rival ethnic Nuba and Arab Misseriya groups, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The UN said there were “reports of 12 people killed and 20 wounded” in the violence on Friday, but Sudan’s armed forces said five had died. Rebels denied involvement in the fighting.
On Tuesday, as the state governor visited Lagawa “in an attempt to de-escalate the situation,” the town was hit by shelling “reportedly coming from nearby mountains,” the UN said.
The latest violence comes as Sudan grapples with deepening political unrest and a spiraling economic crisis since last year’s military coup, led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
Hilu’s SPLM-N was once part of the rebel force fighting the 1983-2005 civil war against Khartoum, which ended in a peace deal that paved the way for the eventual independence of South Sudan in 2011.
The rebel SPLM-N, left in the rump state of Sudan, continued to battle the government of President Omar Bashir, who was ousted in April 2019. Following Bashir’s ouster, a civilian-military transitional government declared a “permanent ceasefire.” Hilu’s faction was one of two holdout groups who refused to sign a 2020 peace deal.
The army said Tuesday’s attacks were “a clear violation of the cease-fire and hostilities agreement.”
Yemen’s government forms negotiating team for peace talks with Houthis
11 members face uphill task to begin dialogue
Iran-backed group refuse to renew UN-brokered truce
Updated 19 October 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council has formed an 11-member committee to engage in talks with the Iran-backed Houthis to end the war, but there are no signs that the militia will accept any attempt to begin peace negotiations, including through the UN.
A government official told Arab News that the committee has veteran negotiators who had previously met with the Houthis in Kuwait, Geneva and other cities, including representatives of women groups and the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council.
The committee is led by incumbent Foreign Minister Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak, and its members include Abdul Malik Al-Mekhlafi, a former foreign minister and the former head of the government’s team that held peace talks with the Houthis in Kuwait in 2016.
The team also has Nasser Al-Khoubaji, an STC senior member; Ali Al-Ashal, a parliamentarian and leading figure in the Islah Party; and Rasha Jarhum, a member of the Consultations and Reconciliation Commission.
International peace efforts, led by UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg, suffered a major blow earlier this month when the Houthis refused to renew the truce brokered by the world body that went into effect on April 2 and was extended twice.
The Houthis have demanded that the Yemeni government pay all public employees in areas under their control. They have also rejected the UN envoy’s proposal that they pay civilian public employees in their areas with revenue from fuel ships passing through Hodeidah port during the truce, with the government covering any shortfall.
The Houthis have further refused to partly break the siege of Taiz by opening at least one major route and several smaller roads heading in and out of the city.
Despite the parties’ failure to renew the truce, the Yemeni government has let commercial planes depart from Houthi-held Sanaa and lately permitted more fuel shipments to arrive at Hodeidah port.
To put pressure on the Yemeni government to comply with their demands, the Houthis asked maritime businesses that move oil from government-controlled ports to obtain authorization from them or face being targeted.
Meanwhile, Rosie Dyas, spokesperson of the British government in the MENA region, has demanded the Houthis cooperate with the UN envoy’s efforts to renew the truce and bring peace to Yemen.
“The moment has come for Houthi leaders to engage constructively with the UN. We encourage all parties to avoid further escalation because this is the biggest possibility for peace since the beginning of the conflict, and it is what the Yemeni people deserve,” she tweeted.
Yemen’s war began in September 2014, when the Houthis took power and imprisoned former President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in Sanaa.
The Houthis’ move sparked brutal conflicts with government forces and resistance fighters, killing thousands and displacing millions.
Health Minister Firass Abiad said that the majority of cases were among Syrian refugees
Firass Abiad: Contaminated water in many regions is the main element contributing to the increase in cases
Updated 19 October 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Cholera is spreading fast across Lebanon, with 80 confirmed cases recorded over two days this week.
Health Minister Firass Abiad said on Wednesday that the majority were among Syrian refugees. However, he added that “there has been an increase in cases among the Lebanese.”
The ministry said the new cases had raised the total to 169, including two in Kesserwan, Mount Lebanon. Two more deaths have also been recorded, raising the toll to five.
Lebanon recorded its first two cholera cases on Oct. 5 — a Syrian refugee and a Lebanese woman in the northern region of Akkar. The area has multiple border crossing points with Syria, where hundreds of cases have also been recorded.
Abiad said: “Contaminated water in many regions is the main element contributing to the increase in cases, in addition to the contamination of vegetables from irrigation water. Coming into contact with an infected person is also a contributing factor.”
He added that rolling power cuts were depriving water pumping stations of “sufficient” clean water.
“The water that remains in the pipelines becomes polluted after a while and it is important to supply water treatment plants with sufficient power in order to secure clean water,” he said.
“UNICEF secured diesel for use at the Bekaa and North water pumping stations in order to get rid of any water that might be contaminated.”
Abiad said that the solution to the spread of the disease lies in “securing a sufficient quantity of chlorine that will be distributed to purify the water,” and added that his ministry was equipping a field hospital in Arsal on the Syrian border.
“There are eight field hospitals ready for the distribution of medical supplies and serums. The vaccines available globally are scarce due to the presence of several cholera hotspots, but we were promised quantities of the vaccine.”
The spread of the disease in Lebanon has significantly hit the health sector amid the economic collapse. The country witnessed a cholera outbreak 32 years ago across the country, leaving many people dead.
Dr. Bilal Abdallah, an MP and member of the parliamentary health committee, said the rise in cases was concerning.
“Relevant authorities should follow up on the issues of sanitation, water safety and the procedures of the responsible international organizations, as well as control the movement on the border to and from infested areas in Syria,” he said.
The disease has spread in the Bekaa governorate, with 14 cases so far. Last week, one case was recorded at the Qab Elias refugee camp, in a refugee who had traveled from an infected camp in the north of Lebanon. Two cases were also recorded in the Timnin El-Tahta camp.
In a report obtained by Arab News, the UN humanitarian organization UNICEF said that “the recent overlapping crises have significantly affected access to healthcare services, safe and clean drinking water and sanitation services by Lebanon’s host population and refugees.”
It expected “the cases to keep increasing.”
UNICEF said that it had “developed a joint response plan to contain cholera outbreaks and reduce mortality” in cooperation with the World Health Organization and the government.
Its immediate response will be to boost current water and sanitation systems.
It said that since Oct. 8, it had distributed 80,000 liters of fuel to water pumping stations and wastewater treatment stations.
It has also procured medical supplies, including 150,000 Oral Rehydration Salts and cholera treatment kits, enough to help 5,000 cholera patients or those with symptoms including moderate to severe diarrhea.