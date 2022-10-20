You are here

Arsenal thrash Women's Champions League holders Lyon, Barca drill 9 past Benfica

Arsenal thrash Women’s Champions League holders Lyon, Barca drill 9 past Benfica
Arsenal's Beth Mead celebrates scoring their fifth goal against title holders Lyon during their Women's Champions League Group C match on Wednesday. (Reuters)
AFP

Arsenal thrash Women’s Champions League holders Lyon, Barca drill 9 past Benfica

Arsenal thrash Women’s Champions League holders Lyon, Barca drill 9 past Benfica
  • Arsenal’s shock victory, achieved despite leaving star striker Vivianne Miedema to the bench, leaves them top of the early Group C standings
AFP

PARIS: Women’s Champions League holders Lyon collapsed to a 5-1 home thumping at the hands of Arsenal on Wednesday as Beth Mead starred for the English club, while Barcelona put nine goals past Benfica.

Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal made a dream start against Lyon, as Mead teed up Caitlin Foord to give them a 13th-minute lead.

Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum doubled the advantage midway through the first half, before Melvine Malard pulled one back for the French side who won a record-extending eighth European Cup by dethroning Barcelona last season.

But Mead, who finished second in the Ballon d’Or voting earlier this week, scored a brilliant free-kick in the 39th minute.

Foord and England’s European Championship-winning hero Mead both scored again in the second period, as Lyon were left humiliated.

No team had previously conceded five goals in a game as the defending champions, while it was the first time Lyon had even shipped four goals in the competition.

“We have a team that can do better,” said Lyon forward Eugenie Le Sommer.

“It’s hard to take five goals, even if we made mistakes that cost us a lot. We are Lyon and we must do better.”

Arsenal’s shock victory, achieved despite leaving star striker Vivianne Miedema to the bench, leaves them top of the early Group C standings.

“Tonight we were very effective. The players worked hard to apply the gameplan in attack and defense,” said Arsenal coach Eidevall. “It’s a special night.”

Juventus made a winning start in the group’s other match with a comfortable 2-0 success at FC Zurich.

In Group D, last year’s runners-up Barcelona laid down a marker with a 9-0 dismantling of Benfica.

Patricia Guijarro opened the scoring in the very first minute and Barca never looked back, with Nigeria forward Asizat Oshoala and Champions League debutant Geyse both grabbing doubles.

The 2021 winners will travel to Sweden to play Rosengard next time out.

Bayern Munich edged out the Scandinavians 2-1 in the other Group D game.

Topics: UEFA Women's Champions League Arsenal Lyon Beth Mead

United manager Ten Hag to 'deal with' Ronaldo for early exit from game

United manager Ten Hag to ‘deal with’ Ronaldo for early exit from game
Updated 20 October 2022
AP

United manager Ten Hag to ‘deal with’ Ronaldo for early exit from game

United manager Ten Hag to ‘deal with’ Ronaldo for early exit from game
  • Ronaldo has struggled to establish himself under Ten Hag this season and has scored just two goals in 12 appearances
Updated 20 October 2022
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he would “deal with” Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal forward headed to the changing room before the final whistle in the team’s 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute as United produced arguably their most complete performance of the season.

Ten Hag sought to avoid controversy when questioned about the incident after the match, but it places fresh question marks over the future of the Portugal international.

“I don’t pay attention today,” the Dutchman said. “We deal with that tomorrow. I want to keep the focus on this team. It was a magnificent performance from all the 11 players.”

Ronaldo was criticized by his manager in the summer for leaving a preseason game against Rayo Vallecano at halftime.

Ten Hag described it as unacceptable but later clarified that his comments were not solely aimed at the 37-year-old Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has struggled to establish himself under Ten Hag this season and has scored just two goals in 12 appearances.

There have been questions about his ability to fit into his new manager’s high-pressing system — and his place on the bench on Wednesday appeared to be further evidence of Ten Hag’s doubts, with Marcus Rashford starting at center forward.

“Against this Tottenham we need good pressing,” he said. “We need good counter-press because from there you can create chances. We needed good pressing players. Offensive-wise you need dynamic, so that is what Marcus can bring.”

Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured the win for United, who move to within one point of the top four.

Despite Ten Hag’s attempts to avoid the subject, Ronaldo still prompted debate afterward.

“I understand his frustration, but if you look at the bigger picture his team has put in a really good performance,” retired player Alan Shearer said on Amazon Prime Video. “The manager had a big decision and it’s been proven right. You’re talking about maybe the best player we’ve ever seen, but it makes things difficult for the manager.

“He’ll be asked about that, but he should be talking about the players on the pitch tonight.”

Amazon pundit Patrice Evra attempted to steer the conversation away from his former United teammate.

“Everyone is different,” he said. “I want to stay on the United performance, not to protest Cristiano. He might have said to Ten Hag, ‘I am going in,’ and we are going to make a story just showing him walking?

“Maybe he said he needed some treatment. I don’t want to find any excuse, but I want to be focused on the story of United and we have to stop talking every day about Cristiano.”

Topics: Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Erik ten Hag english Premier League

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema scores as Real Madrid whip Elche 3-0

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema scores as Real Madrid whip Elche 3-0
Updated 20 October 2022
AP

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema scores as Real Madrid whip Elche 3-0

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema scores as Real Madrid whip Elche 3-0
  • Mikel Merino scored in the sixth minute as Real Sociedad defeated Mallorca 1-0 at home for their eighth straight win in all competitions
Updated 20 October 2022
AP

MADRID: Karim Benzema and referee Jesus Gil Manzano looked at each other and started to laugh.

The Ballon d’Or winner couldn’t bear seeing another one of his goals being disallowed. He had already found the net twice, but neither had counted because of offside.

That third one did, though, and Madrid defeated Elche 3-0 on Wednesday to increase their Spanish league lead after defeating Barcelona in the first “clasico” of the season on Sunday.

Madrid opened a six-point lead over their Catalan rival, who will host seventh-place Villarreal on Thursday. It was the ninth win in 10 matches for the defending champions. Madrid remain the only unbeaten team in the league.

Earlier, the start of the match between Real Sociedad and Mallorca was delayed for about 15 minutes after a Sociedad fan fell ill in the stands and later died.

Benzema, who on Monday won the Ballon d’Or award for best player of the year, had his goals disallowed for offside in the sixth and 61st minutes. He also caused a David Alaba goal to be called off for being offside in the 26th. All calls came after video review.

Benzema’s goal from inside the area in the 75th after a back-heel assist by Rodrygo counted, though, and the French striker could laugh about it after Manzano finally confirmed the goal.

“It’s the first time they call off three goals for my team,” the 21-year-old Rodrygo said. “It was a weird game, but in the end we are happy that we scored three other times and got the win.”

Federico Valverde had opened the scoring from just outside the area with a shot with the outside of his left foot in the 11th.

Substitute Marco Asensio sealed the victory after another assist by Rodrygo in the 89th.

Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, replacing the injured Thibaut Courtois, made a superb reflex save off a header by Carlos Clerc to avoid the equalizer in the 70th.

Elche, the only team yet to win in the Spanish league this season, had drawn two in a row, including at Valencia over the weekend.

SOCIEDAD KEEP ROLLING

Mikel Merino scored in the sixth minute as Real Sociedad defeated Mallorca 1-0 at home for their eighth straight win in all competitions.

The start of the game was delayed after a Sociedad fan fell ill. Emergency personnel were called in to help him in the stands and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The club and players dedicated the victory to the fan and his family.

The win moved the Basque Country club to third place in the Spanish league, two points ahead of Atletico Madrid, who were held to a 1-1 home draw against Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday.

It was the fifth consecutive league victory for Sociedad.

Mallorca, winless in four league games, dropped to 15th place.

BETIS HELD

Real Betis dropped to fifth place after being held by Cadiz to a scoreless draw on the road.

Second-to-last-place Cadiz, still winless at home, have drawn four straight matches. They had their chances to pick up the victory on Wednesday but couldn’t get past Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

VALLADOLID’S VICTORY

Sergio Leon scored twice in a five-minute span in the second half as Valladolid defeated Celta Vigo 4-1 at home for its second win in four matches.

Roque Mesa and Joaquin Fernandez also scored for the club owned by former Brazil star Ronaldo, which moved to 11th place.

Oscar Rodriguez scored for Celta, which has lost three in a row and dropped to 13th.

Topics: real madrid Elche La Liga Karim Benzema

Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players

Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players

Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national team continued their preparations for the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday.

Coach Herve Renard oversaw a practice session at their base in Abu Dhabi.

A noticeable absentee was team captain Salman Al-Faraj, who was allowed to travel back to the Kingdom after the death of a relative.

Salem Al-Dosari, who started all games for the Green Falcons in the last world cup in Russia, continues his rehabilitation work.

Yasser Al-Shahrani is in Riyadh for a pre-prepared treatment program and Sultan Al-Ghannam and Nasser Al-Dosari have already traveled to Qatar for treatment at the Aspetar Center in Doha.

Abdullah Mado did not practice because he was ordered to rest due to a health concern.

Saudi officials said tests showed that Sami Al-Naji had suffered a muscle injury and needs treatment.

The team’s next session at Emirates Palace Stadium will be at 4:00 p.m. Saudi time on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia is in Group C of the competition which features Lionel Messi’s Argentina, CONCACAF top-ranking nation Mexico, and Poland. The Green Falcons will kick off their campaign against the two-time competition winners Argentina at Lusail Stadium on Nov. 22.

Topics: Saudi sport 2022 FIFA World Cup

Nunez sinks West Ham to extend Liverpool's revival

Nunez sinks West Ham to extend Liverpool’s revival
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

Nunez sinks West Ham to extend Liverpool’s revival

Nunez sinks West Ham to extend Liverpool’s revival
  • Jurgen Klopp's side earned a third successive win in all competitions thanks to Nunez's strike
  • Klopp was in the spotlight after his red card for berating the officials during the City clash
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Darwin Nunez extended Liverpool’s revival as the Uruguay forward maintained his own recent resurgence with the decisive goal in Wednesday’s 1-0 win against West Ham.
Jurgen Klopp’s side earned a third successive win in all competitions thanks to Nunez’s strike and a missed penalty from West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen in the first half at Anfield.
It was Nunez’s third goal in his last four appearances as the former Benfica star begins to make himself at home after a disappointing start following his expensive summer move.
The 23-year-old was sent off in his first Premier League game at Anfield against Crystal Palace in August, fueling unflattering comparisons with Manchester City’s prolific striker Erling Haaland.
But it was too soon to write off Nunez and following Sunday’s 1-0 win against City, Liverpool have recorded consecutive Premier League victories for only the second time this season.
Klopp was in the spotlight after his red card for berating the officials during the City clash, while also finding himself criticized for his pre-match comments about the champions’ spending power.
With Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz out for the foreseeable future, Nunez’s fifth goal this season was a welcome sight for Klopp, ensuring the German was in a more peaceful mood on the touchline.
West Ham have only won once at Liverpool since 1963, so it was little surprise Hammers boss David Moyes admitted this week that “Anfield is probably as hard a place as you can go in the world to try and win a game.”
Moyes knows that better than most after his winless run at the famous old stadium extended to 18 top-flight games.
Klopp’s men were soon on top and Nunez fired just over from Thiago Alcantara’s pass before Virgil van Dijk headed a corner straight at Hammers keeper Lukasz Fabianski.
Nunez opened the scoring in the 22nd minute as the Uruguay forward met Kostas Tsimikas’s cross with a header that arrowed inside the far post.
Almost netting again two minutes later, Nunez pounced on a West Ham mistake and forced a good stop from Fabianski.
Mohamed Salah dragged a decent opportunity wide, then testing Fabianski with a curling effort.
Nunez was inches away from doubling Liverpool’s lead with a fierce volley from 12 yards that smacked off the post.
After all their pressure, Liverpool nearly surrendered the lead on the stroke of half-time.
Joe Gomez’s needless barge into Bowen was deemed a penalty after referee Stuart Attwell checked the pitchside monitor.
But when Bowen picked himself up to take the spot-kick, he saw his effort well saved by Alisson Becker.
Henderson’s drive was tipped over by Fabianski early in the second half, with Nunez motoring past Thilo Kehrer to fire narrowly off-target moments later.
Despite that flourish, West Ham finished strongly and Said Benrahma almost snatched an equalizer when he shot straight at Alisson after Gomez misjudged a cross.
Tomas Soucek looked certain to equalize in the final minutes but a brilliant block from James Milner preserved the points for Liverpool.

Topics: Premier league Liverpool West Ham Darwin Nunez

Maradona's 1986 World Cup final shirt returns to Argentina

Maradona’s 1986 World Cup final shirt returns to Argentina
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

Maradona’s 1986 World Cup final shirt returns to Argentina

Maradona’s 1986 World Cup final shirt returns to Argentina
  • Germany’s Lothar Matthaeus, who swapped shirts with Maradona in the Mexico 86 final, donated the jersey to the Argentine embassy in Madrid in August
  • Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt, which he wore when he scored two of the most famous goals in football history against England at Mexico 86, sold for $8.01m in May
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

Thirty-six years after Diego Maradona helped Argentina beat Germany to lift the World Cup in Mexico City, the shirt he wore in the game has returned to his homeland.
Germany’s Lothar Matthaeus, who swapped shirts with Maradona, donated the jersey to the Argentine embassy in Madrid in August and it was handed over to the country’s football association (AFA) by collector Marcelo Ordas on Wednesday.
“I want to thank you, Marcelo, for having brought us this armor. An important armor for all of Argentine football. This shirt allowed us to hug each other when we won the title of Mexico,” AFA president Claudio Tapia said in a statement.
“The value of this means a lot to our country and our history.”
Maradona set up Jorge Burruchaga for the winner in the 1986 final at the Azteca Stadium as Argentina triumphed 3-2 to claim their second World Cup title.
Maradona’s “Hand of God” shirt, which he wore when he scored two of the most famous goals in soccer history against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals, sold for a then-record 7.14 million pounds ($8.01 million) at an auction in May.
That shirt is on loan to the Sports Museum in Qatar which is hosting this year’s World Cup starting on Nov. 20.

Topics: Argentina Germany Mexico 86 Diego Maradona Lothar Matthaeus

