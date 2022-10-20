DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars to headline Riyadh’s SOUNDSTORM festival 

Record producers David Guetta, DJ Snake and Carl Cox are returning this year again to perform to their Middle Eastern fans after their record-breaking acts in 2021.
The music sensations will also be joined by DJs Marshmello, Solomun and Wizkid. The lineup also features Saudi women DJs including Biirdperson, DJ Cosmicat, Dorar, Kayan and Solskin alongside their peers Dish Dash, Vinylmode and regional star DJ Aseel. More names are expected to be announced soon.
Chief Operating Officer and head of talent booking at MDLBEAST Talal Albahiti said in a statement: “Saudi Arabia’s music scene has been thriving for the past two decades behind closed doors. With every edition of SOUNDSTORM, we further blow these doors wide open. It’s incredibly special to see music lovers enjoy this new reality, in a safe space with the highest standards of music entertainment.”
“Talent is at the heart of everything we do at MDLBEAST. As well as bringing superstar global headliners to the Kingdom, it is also essential to us that we center our efforts on showcasing unseen talent from across the region,” he added.
Organizers revealed that this year’s festival has almost doubled in size with more food and beverage offerings, open seating spaces to relax and parking on site for all general admission ticket holders.
Last year’s event welcomed more than 730,000 attendees.
Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Palestine and Iran represented among festival’s exhibitors
Updated 20 October 2022
Tamara Turki
LONDON: An impressive array of Middle Eastern art has been displayed at one of the world’s most influential contemporary art fairs.
Frieze London was held in Regent’s Park from Oct. 12 to 16. Here, Arab News highlights some of the finest exhibitors from the region, and their work.
Ahmed Mater
Mater, a Saudi artist, debuted his new work “Ashab Al-Lal,” a large-scale installation commissioned for Wadi AlFann in AlUla.
A prototype was exhibited at ATHR’s booth, a Jeddah gallery. It is made of Waterjet Rosa Asiago marble and a stainless steel mirror for its interior surface. It was also accompanied by multimedia drawings detailing the vision.
The doctor-turned-artist uses a subterranean tunnel, archival slides and mirrors to create the optical illusion of a mirage within the desert terrain.
Charting the development of Saudi Arabia from its founding in 1932 through the oil boom of the 1960s and 1970s, Mater’s work reflects on these changes on the individual, the community, society and the world.
As visitors travel back in time, the story of the desert’s past serves as a guide on how we want to imagine our future.
Sarah Abu Abdallah
Another work on display at ATHR’s booth is “Fortitude” (2020), by Saudi artist Abu Abdallah.
The tomato resin sculptures contain real heirloom tomato seed from her hometown of Qatif in the Eastern Province. This native crop, grown by generations of farmers, has gone nearly extinct as a result of urbanization.
“The idea is to preserve nature as part of one’s identity and culture,” Abu Abdallah said.
Alluring the eye with its clever combination of synthetic and organic materials, the piece also draws viewers attention to our part in ecological turmoil.
Ayman Yosri Daydban
Daydban, a Palestinian artist based in Jeddah, brought a piece of his homeland, literally and metaphorically, to Frieze with his work “Soil” (2015) at ATHR’s booth.
The soil, which has been shaped into a circle on silicon paper, comes from his hometown of Kafer Malek in Ramallah.
He says the work focuses on the Palestinian national narrative, considering the meaning and significance of a handful of earth.
The soil was brought to him by pilgrims through his cousin in Palestine, “a paradise that echoes in me whenever I’m unable to visit it,” Daydban said.
Thus, the work symbolizes his inseparable connection to his homeland, in spite of his physical distance to it.
Rania Stephan
A solo exhibition, “In My Mind's Eye,” by Lebanese artist Stephan was shown at the booth of Beirut-based Marfa’ Gallery.
The multimedia works were inspired by her fascination with space travel. Neil Armstrong’s moon landing was the first image she saw on a television set.
Stephan’s exhibition draws heavily on science fiction. In her hand-painted television set “Lift Off” (2022), Stephan uses a video loop from Fritz Lang’s 1929 “Woman in Moon” to contextualize the lack of women among space exploration.
The artist considers sci-fi to be an “inspiring lens through which to comprehend our present.”
Reza Aramesh
Four sculptures by Aramesh, an Iranian, stood out in particular at the exhibition from Tehran-based Dastan Gallery. They are part of his ongoing “Site of the Fall: Study of the Renaissance Garden” series, which focuses on the media portrayal of violence.
Following extensive research on reports of war and conflict, the artist extracted images of figures and poses and recreated them into human sculptures made of Carrara white marble.
In contrast to the heavy presence of noblemen and mythological figures in Renaissance statues, Aramesh often depicts the working class, people of color, and vulnerable men from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.
Carved from stone, his sculptures are meant to glorify the strength and resilience of the everyday man.
Jumana Manna
“Old Bread (Fence)” (2021) by Manna, a Berlin-based Palestinian artist, was on display at London’s Hollybush Gardens booth.
On a low metal platform sit ceramic bread bits, mostly taboon and Jerusalem ka’ek, which mimic the Palestinian custom of leaving leftover bread outside for anyone to take.
The gesture is connected to cultural and religious traditions that frown upon the discarding of food.
Manna’s work also references food insecurity in Palestine under political conditions of occupation.
It is one of the most powerful works at Frieze, capturing the social, sacred and emotional connotations of these bread scraps and their rotted texture evokes the guilt we feel when food goes to waste.
Jordan’s crown prince and Saudi fiancée step out for historical visit
Rajwa Al-Saif gave a lesson in chic daytime dressing with a sleek monochromatic ensemble
The pair visited the Royal Hashemite Court
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah’s Saudi fiancée, Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saif, marked her first official appointment in Jordan on Tuesday — and she gave a lesson in chic daytime dressing in the process.
The couple, who announced their engagement to the public in August this year, visited the Royal Hashemite Court and were joined by Prince Hussein bin Talal.
The Jordanian crown prince took to Instagram to document the occasion.
“There is no one more knowledgeable than my great uncle El Hassan when it comes to Jordan’s history and our Hashemite legacy. Rajwa and I had the pleasure of viewing exhibits from Jordan’s Hashemite history at the Royal Hashemite Court today,” he captioned the post.
Al-Saif showed off a crisp collared shirt, which she paired with a voluminous black skirt that was belted at the waist.
The couple's August engagement took place at the home of the bride-to-be’s father in Riyadh. The guests included several members of the Jordanian royal family — including Prince Hassan bin Talal, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah, Prince Ali bin Hussein, Prince Hashim bin Hussein, Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, and Prince Rashid bin Hassan — along with members of Al-Saif’s family.
Paris Hilton meets fans as she unveils new fragrance in Dubai
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: US socialite Paris Hilton jetted to Dubai this week to launch her latest fragrance, Ruby Rush, at the city’s popular Mall of the Emirates.
“Hey Dubai, I am on my way to the Emirates Mall. I’ll see you guys at Debenhams for the launch of my newest fragrance Ruby Rush,” she told her 20.6 million followers on Instagram as she headed to the event.
The heiress and beauty mogul was surrounded by bodyguards as she walked to her brand’s booth in the store.
Hundreds of fans gathered around Hilton to meet the star and snap photos of her.
She even pulled off multiple wardrobe changes at the mall.
Her first look was a pink chiffon dress with studded bow detailing on the bodice.
She also wore a hot red floor-length dress, which she paired with cat-eye sunglasses, fingerless leather gloves and a sparkly clutch.
Her last outfit was a cat print purple dress.
Hilton’s new fragrance comes in a scarlet bottle in the shape of a woman in a strapless gown and is the socialite’s 26th fragrance under her eponymous label.
The star ended her night by celebrating the launch of Ruby Rush with her friends at beach restaurant Twiggy by La Cantine. She cut a cake that was shaped like her fragrance bottle.
Besides giving her fans a look at her day in Dubai, she also took to Instagram Stories to promote her new episode on Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast.
In the episode, the pair talk about the harmful stereotypes that are used to portray women, including the term “dumb blonde.” Hilton also spoke about her time at Provo Canyon School in Utah, which she attended as a teenager.
“(They would say) ‘you’re worthless, no one loves you, you’re going to be nothing in life.’ They would just do that to us all day long. It was very painful,” Hilton recalled.
“The only thing that kept me going in there was thinking about who I wanted to be and who I wanted to become when I got out of there,” she said.
A year ago, Hilton traveled to Washington, DC, to lobby for legislation that would impose stricter regulations on the “troubled teen industry” as part of a campaign against the boarding school, where she says she was sexually assaulted and mentally abused.
In 2020, Provo Canyon said in a statement to the press that the school was sold in 2000, and that the current administration cannot comment on anything that happened when Hilton attended in 1997.
Neladri J Mondal, CEO of organizers Panache Middle East, said Comic Con Arabia 2022 was “the start of a fresh journey” as the pandemic subsides
Mondal: “This edition is going to be highly refined and will give emphasis on immersive content and experience for all pop culture fans”
Updated 18 October 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Cosplay returns to Jeddah this week with the second Comic Con, with a host of celebrity appearances and a range of activities for dedicated fans.
Organizers of Comic Con Arabia 2022 at the Jeddah International Exhibition & Convention Center will be packed with celebrity panels, the “fiercest” cosplay competition, exclusive announcements and immersive events.
Visitors can also watch competitors in the Salam Esports gaming tournament, hunt autographs and attend creative workshops.
Famous names at the event will include Alexander Ludwig and Georgia Hirst from “Vikings”, Luka Peros and Itziar Ituno from the Netflix series “La Casa de Papel” (Money Heist) and David Mazouz from “Gotham.”
The Saudi rock and heavy metal scene will have a spotlight at a live concert featuring Immortal Pain and Ana N7n.
Neladri J Mondal, CEO of organizers Panache Middle East, said Comic Con Arabia 2022 was “the start of a fresh journey” as the pandemic subsides.
“This edition is going to be highly refined and will give emphasis on immersive content and experience for all pop culture fans, creating an immense platform for regional talent,” he said.
The last Comic Con in Jeddah in 2018 featured celebrities such Ian Somerhalder of “The Vampire Diaries,” Brazilian “Narcos” star Wagner Moura, and Gustaf Skarsgard of “Vikings.”
Comi Com Arabia 2022 starts on Thursday at the ICC and runs for three days.
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra to join leading global publishers at Frankfurt Book Fair
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi cultural center The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has announced its participation in the Frankfurt Book Fair, one of the world’s leading and largest book fairs and international trade shows.
Taking place from Oct. 19-23, 2022, Ithra will join other leading entities, organizations and businesses, including Oxford University Press, Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, the Arab Publishers’ Association and the Riyadh International Book Fair, to showcase its cultural, academic and creative offerings at the global event.
At the book fair, Ithra will exhibit a booth showcasing its various products and offerings, including its cultural publication, the “Ithraeyat” magazine, as well as the center’s Content Initiative publications and books, E-Library QR codes, virtual tours of the Dhahran-based Ithra Library and a talks space.
An additional highlight is a panel discussion on “The Status of Arabic Literature in the World,” with Ithra’s cultural consultant Tariq Al-Khawaji, Saudi journalist and author Yousef Al-Mohaimeed, and award-winning Egyptian literary translator Semir Grees.
Commenting on Ithra’s presence at the Frankfurt Book Fair, Ithra’s Head of Library Manar Aldhwila said: “As a champion of cross-cultural exchange, knowledge acquisition, literacy and collaboration, Ithra is proud to further its global presence by participating in the celebrated Frankfurt Book Fair. We are excited for the opportunity to showcase Ithra’s offerings, engage in topics pertinent to academia and literature, and network with peers from key markets and industries as a major cultural player in the global arena within an atmosphere celebrating culture, knowledge and the written word.”