Qatar’s hosting of 2023 AFC Asian Cup paves way for Saudi to win 2027 bid

There will be a short break as soon as the World Cup finishes in Qatar and focus would turn to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup immediately afterwards. (AFP)
  • After China pulled out of holding next year’s tournament, the Middle East could be holding three editions of the competition in a row
Asian football changed this week on what was otherwise an unremarkable Monday in October with the center of power moving further westwards.

Sometimes what happens off the pitch can be as fascinating as what happens on it, and that is especially the case with Asia playing an increasingly important role in the world of football. As soon as the World Cup finishes in Qatar, there will be a short break and then thoughts will turn to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup that will be held in the same country, having beaten off competition from South Korea and Indonesia to be named as the host of the continent’s biggest tournament after China gave up their staging rights in May due to Beijing’s zero COVID-19 policy.

The decision, taken by a vote of the Asian Football Confederation’s executive committee in Kuala Lumpur, has had a number of consequences.

For Saudi Arabia, it means that the road to hosting the 2027 event has become a little smoother. The race started with five runners, with interest from Jordan and Iraq never making it into concrete bids. In December 2020, Uzbekistan dropped out to leave four that went all the way. Well, almost. Last week Iran, beset by protests and problems at home, withdrew. Now Qatar, seen as Riyadh’s main rival for the tournament, have moved forward four years. It means that 2027 will be held in either Saudi Arabia or India.

“Again, we thank our three member associations — the All India Football Federation, the Qatar Football Association and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation — for submitting strong bids to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027,” AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa said. “We must also acknowledge the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran and the Uzbekistan Football Association for signaling their intent to host the 2027 edition . . .”

Qatar’s success in being named as host of 2023, which is likely to be held in January 2024, did not go down well in Seoul. The Korean Football Association took the unusual step of releasing a statement expressing that feeling.

“It has not been held in Korea, an Asian football powerhouse, for 63 years, and in terms of rotation and regional balance, it was a reasonable order to hold it in East Asia,” the KFA said.

“Unexpectedly, however, we had to face tough competition as Qatar jumped into the bid with its abundant financial, human and material base.” It added: “It is judged that the unconventional offensive and support of Middle Eastern countries trying to take the lead in Asian football also influenced the situation.”

Many neutrals felt that after the UAE hosting in 2019 and Qatar doing so as recently as 2011, the continent’s biggest event should have been held in the East, for what would have been only the second time since 1996.

South Korea, who have not hosted since 1960, are entitled to feel a little annoyed, especially as they worked hard, encouraged by the AFC, in the summer to try and step in for the Chinese. There is a case to be made for the East getting the nod.

Qatar could point out, however, that the 2023 tournament had, in fact, been handed to East Asia, but just a year before it was all due to kick off the region’s biggest country decided not to go ahead. The 2022 World Cup hosts have all the facilities in place and have established themselves as a very safe pair of hands in terms of hosting AFC tournaments during the global pandemic. From the viewpoint of the confederation, who got their fingers burned with China’s withdrawal and had all kinds of headaches and financial issues in trying to organise events in recents years, Qatar is the easy, safe and lucrative option.

With the 2023 battle now over, the 2027 race is entering its final stages with India and Saudi Arabia left. There is certainty when it comes to the decision day at least. The AFC’s executive committee will vote in February to select the host. Neither country has hosted before. India is an important market for the AFC and for FIFA and nobody in Riyadh will be getting ahead of themselves. At the moment in Asian football circles, however, Saudi Arabia are regarded as the favourites.

“Our chances of hosting the 2027 Asian Cup are good because we have had generous support from the Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and his team. Our bid and documentation are complete and we are optimistic that we can host the 2027 tournament,” said Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation on national television earlier this week.

For the past 20 years, East Asia has had the upper hand on the pitch with the 2002 World Cup and with South Korea and Japan having subsequent success on the global stage and sending players to Europe’s big leagues. The arrival of the Chinese Super League as a major player added to that power. Now, though, Asian champions at both club and national team level are from the west and that is also where more and more of the biggest events in sport are taking place.

Williamson scores 25 in return as Pelicans drub Nets 130-108

Williamson scores 25 in return as Pelicans drub Nets 130-108
Updated 20 October 2022
AP

Williamson scores 25 in return as Pelicans drub Nets 130-108

Williamson scores 25 in return as Pelicans drub Nets 130-108
  • Bulls cool down Heat, Hawks ground Rockets, Grizzlies beat Knicks in OT
Updated 20 October 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Zion Williamson returned from a one-year absence with 25 points and nine rebounds, powering the New Orleans Pelicans to a season-opening 130-108 rout of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

The No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft looked fully recovered and explosive after being sidelined with a broken right foot.

Ben Simmons also returned to action after a missed season but had the misfortune of having to cover Williamson for much of the brief time he was in the game. He fouled out early in the fourth quarter with four points, five rebounds and five assists, taking three shots.

Brandon Ingram scored 28 points and CJ McCollum had 21 for the Pelicans, who finished strong last season and opened impressively in this one. Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Kevin Durant scored 32 points but was largely a one-man show, with no other Nets player in double figures until the final two minutes of the third quarter. Patty Mills had 16 points and Kyrie Irving managed 15 on 6-for-19 shooting, going 0 for 6 from 3-point range.

BULLS 116 HEAT 108

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and short-handed Chicago beat Miami.

Nikola Vucevic had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls, and Goran Dragic added 12 off the Chicago bench.

Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and Tyler Herro added 23 for Miami, which got 22 from Max Strus and 12 from Bam Adebayo.

The Bulls played without All-Star guard Zach LaVine, citing left knee injury management. That knee had him in and out of the lineup last season and required surgery in May. LaVine played in three of Chicago’s preseason games and experienced discomfort in recent days — which Bulls coach Billy Donovan said is to be expected, given that LaVine was limited for much of the summer.

HAWKS 117 ROCKETS 107

Dejounte Murray had 20 points and five steals to lead Atlanta past Houston.

Murray, acquired from San Antonio in the Hawks’ biggest move of the offseason, also dished out 11 assists. Trae Young had 23 points and 13 assists, teaming with Murray to give a glimpse of how a pair of star point guards can co-exist.

The Rockets were led by Kevin Porter Jr, with 21 points, two days after he signed an $82.5 million, four-year contract extension to help lead Houston’s major rebuilding project.

John Collins led the Hawks with 24 points and De’Andre Hunter chipped in with 22 points.

GRIZZLIES 115 KNICKS 112, OT

Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and Memphis beat New York in overtime.

Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while reserve Cam Reddish added 22 points, making 9 of 15 shots from the field. Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Brunson, signed as a free agent, had 15 points and nine assists in his debut for New York.

The Grizzlies took a 115-112 lead on Tyus Jones’ 3-pointer with 47.7 seconds left. Evan Fournier had a chance to send the game into a second overtime, but his shot from the left corner was off the mark.

TIMBERWOLVES 115 THUNDER 108

Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 15 rebounds in his debut with Minnesota in a victory over Oklahoma City.

D’Angelo Russell had 20 points and Jaden McDaniels added 19 points for the Timberwolves, who turned a 16-point lead into a six-point deficit during the third quarter.

Gobert, picked up in a summer trade with Utah, stepped up on a night when Karl-Anthony Towns (12 points) and Anthony Edwards (11 points) shot a combined 6 for 27 from the floor. Jaylen Nowell, who had 13 points, put the Timberwolves ahead for good with his layup with 10:47 remaining.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 points and cut the lead to 105-103 with 4:04 left, but didn’t get any closer.

RAPTORS 108 CAVALIERS 105

Pascal Siakam had 23 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out, O.G. Anunoby scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and Toronto beat Cleveland.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points, and Scottie Barnes and Fred Van Vleet each had 15 as Toronto outscored Cleveland 32-21 in the final period.

Donovan Mitchell had 31 points and nine assists in his Cleveland debut, Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Evan Mobley added 14 points for the Cavaliers, who held an eight-point lead through three quarters but failed to close it out. Cedi Osman chipped in 17 points.

Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland left the game in the second quarter after injuring his left eye in a collision with Raptors guard Gary Trent. Jr. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland was bleeding from a cut inside the left eyelid after being poked in the eye by Trent with 3:51 to play in the first half. Garland did not return. He shot 2 for 8 and scored four points in 13 minutes.

PISTONS 113 MAGIC 109

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points in his debut with Detroit in a victory over Orlando.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick last summer, had 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his NBA debut.

Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick last year, had 18 points and 10 assists. Cunningham’s last assist set up Isaiah Stewart for a 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds left that gave the Pistons a four-point lead. Bogdanovic made two free throws with 4.7 seconds left to restore Detroit’s four-point cushion, sealing the victory.

In their first NBA games, first-round picks Jaden Ivey had 19 points and Jalen Duren had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Pistons.

Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 pick last year, had 21 points for the Magic before fouling out with 3:47 remaining.

JAZZ 123 NUGGETS 102

Colin Sexton scored 20 points, Lauri Markkanen added 17 and new-look Utah beat Denver.

New Jazz coach Will Hardy won his first game with a team that is rebuilding after trading cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Rudy Gay scored 16 points, Malik Beasley had 15 and Mike Conley, the lone returning starter, had 13 as Utah had seven players in double-figure scoring. Rookie Walker Kessler had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and the Jazz shot 50.6 percent from the field.

Nikola Jokic scored 27 points and Aaron Gordon had 22 for Denver.

HORNETS 129 SPURS 102

Terry Rozier had 24 points and six teammates scored in double figures in Charlotte’s win over San Antonio.

The Spurs opened their 50th season in San Antonio inauspiciously, losing a season opener for only the third time under Gregg Popovich.

P.J. Washington had 17 points and Gordon Hayward added 15 as all five Hornets starters scored in double figures. Hornets reserve center Nick Richards had a career-high 19 points.

Keldon Johnson had 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to lead San Antonio. Jakob Poeltl and Tre Jones added 14 points each.

WIZARDS 114 PACERS 107

Bradley Beal scored 23 points and Kyle Kuzma added 20 as Washington led wire to wire and beat rebuilding Indiana.

Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Wizards won their second straight season opener for the first time since 2004-05.

Indiana was led by Tyrese Haliburton’s 26 points and rookie Bennedict Mathurin’s 19. But after Indiana gave up 12 of the first 18 points, Washington kept the Pacers mostly out of reach.

Brazil jersey hostage to politics a month from World Cup

Brazil jersey hostage to politics a month from World Cup
Updated 20 October 2022
AFP

Brazil jersey hostage to politics a month from World Cup

Brazil jersey hostage to politics a month from World Cup
  • With Brazilians bitterly divided by the elections, yellow and green have become politicized
Updated 20 October 2022
AFP

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil: Every four years, there is an explosion of green and yellow in Julio Cesar Freitas’s neighborhood as locals cover the streets in the colors of the Brazilian flag.

But this year, Freitas felt compelled to add an explanation alongside the sea of decorations outside his family’s construction supply shop: “It’s not politics, it’s the World Cup.”

Football-mad Brazil is famously passionate about the World Cup, which it has won more than any other country — five times. But this year, the signs of football fever have taken on a different meaning.

Battling to win reelection in an Oct. 30 runoff against veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has adopted the flag and the national football team’s jersey as symbols of his own.

Bolsonaro regularly sports the colors of the flag, his rallies are drenched in yellow and green, and he urged supporters to wear the national team Selecao’s iconic jersey to vote in the first-round election on Oct. 2, in which he finished a closer-than-predicted five percentage points behind Lula.

With Brazilians bitterly divided by the elections, yellow and green have become politicized — sometimes dampening outward displays of World Cup fever in Brazil, whose team head to Qatar as favorites ahead of the November 20 kickoff.

The unease is visible in Freitas’s neighborhood, Caicara, in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte.

The city organizes a decoration contest for every World Cup.

Freitas, whose family has been taking part since 1994, says there were negative reactions this year in the politically divided community after they hung their decorations two weeks ago — rows upon rows of mini triangular flags strung across the street.

Two days later, they added the above-mentioned sign.

“Unfortunately, the World Cup coincided with the elections this year. I had to put up the sign so people would know the decorations aren’t about supporting any candidate,” says Freitas, 26.

“I could see people were upset,” he says.

But after adding the sign, “people who had been angry with us about it started praising us instead.”

Elsewhere, many restaurants and bars have postponed putting up their usual World Cup-themed decorations.

“Everyone is on edge. As a business owner, I don’t want any trouble,” Sao Paulo bar owner Decio Lemos told newspaper O Globo.

“We bought Brazil jerseys for the staff to wear, but we’re not going to start using them yet.”

The Brazilian flag and Selecao jersey first became widespread conservative symbols in 2015, during protests against leftist ex-president Dilma Rousseff, Lula’s hand-picked successor.

The trend has only increased under Bolsonaro, despite efforts by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to keep the jersey apolitical.

Before the first-round election, Nike, which sponsors the Selecao, barred online shoppers from ordering customized Brazil jerseys with candidates’ names on the back.

“People are dragging (the jersey) into politics. It’s making us lose the identity of the shirt and the flag,” Brazil and Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison said recently.

Many Brazilians have taken to keeping their yellow jerseys in the closet, for fear of being harassed or attacked.

To Bolsonaro backers, however, it is a proud symbol of his motto, “Our flag will never be red” — the color of Lula’s Workers’ Party.

Lula, for his part, has vowed to “rescue” the flag and jersey from “that fascist” Bolsonaro — a rallying cry supported by the likes of pop superstar Anitta.

But glowing memories of Pele, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho aside, Brazilians’ interest in the Selecao has been declining for years.

Fifty-one percent say they are not interested in the World Cup, according to an August survey.

Ticket sales and TV audiences for the team’s matches have been declining.

Experts say the politicization of the jersey plays a part, but also the team’s humiliating 7-1 elimination by Germany on home soil in the 2014 World Cup and the fact so many young talents leave for Europe, lessening the connection with fans back home.

But sports historian Joao Malaia predicts the negativity and divisions will dissipate when the tournament starts.

“Once it’s kickoff time, most people will forget all about it,” he says.

“They’ll want Brazil to win.”

Arsenal thrash Women’s Champions League holders Lyon, Barca drill 9 past Benfica

Arsenal thrash Women’s Champions League holders Lyon, Barca drill 9 past Benfica
Updated 20 October 2022
AFP

Arsenal thrash Women’s Champions League holders Lyon, Barca drill 9 past Benfica

Arsenal thrash Women’s Champions League holders Lyon, Barca drill 9 past Benfica
  • Arsenal’s shock victory, achieved despite leaving star striker Vivianne Miedema to the bench, leaves them top of the early Group C standings
Updated 20 October 2022
AFP

PARIS: Women’s Champions League holders Lyon collapsed to a 5-1 home thumping at the hands of Arsenal on Wednesday as Beth Mead starred for the English club, while Barcelona put nine goals past Benfica.

Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal made a dream start against Lyon, as Mead teed up Caitlin Foord to give them a 13th-minute lead.

Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum doubled the advantage midway through the first half, before Melvine Malard pulled one back for the French side who won a record-extending eighth European Cup by dethroning Barcelona last season.

But Mead, who finished second in the Ballon d’Or voting earlier this week, scored a brilliant free-kick in the 39th minute.

Foord and England’s European Championship-winning hero Mead both scored again in the second period, as Lyon were left humiliated.

No team had previously conceded five goals in a game as the defending champions, while it was the first time Lyon had even shipped four goals in the competition.

“We have a team that can do better,” said Lyon forward Eugenie Le Sommer.

“It’s hard to take five goals, even if we made mistakes that cost us a lot. We are Lyon and we must do better.”

Arsenal’s shock victory, achieved despite leaving star striker Vivianne Miedema to the bench, leaves them top of the early Group C standings.

“Tonight we were very effective. The players worked hard to apply the gameplan in attack and defense,” said Arsenal coach Eidevall. “It’s a special night.”

Juventus made a winning start in the group’s other match with a comfortable 2-0 success at FC Zurich.

In Group D, last year’s runners-up Barcelona laid down a marker with a 9-0 dismantling of Benfica.

Patricia Guijarro opened the scoring in the very first minute and Barca never looked back, with Nigeria forward Asizat Oshoala and Champions League debutant Geyse both grabbing doubles.

The 2021 winners will travel to Sweden to play Rosengard next time out.

Bayern Munich edged out the Scandinavians 2-1 in the other Group D game.

United manager Ten Hag to ‘deal with’ Ronaldo for early exit from game

United manager Ten Hag to ‘deal with’ Ronaldo for early exit from game
Updated 20 October 2022
AP

United manager Ten Hag to ‘deal with’ Ronaldo for early exit from game

United manager Ten Hag to ‘deal with’ Ronaldo for early exit from game
  • Ronaldo has struggled to establish himself under Ten Hag this season and has scored just two goals in 12 appearances
Updated 20 October 2022
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he would “deal with” Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal forward headed to the changing room before the final whistle in the team’s 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute as United produced arguably their most complete performance of the season.

Ten Hag sought to avoid controversy when questioned about the incident after the match, but it places fresh question marks over the future of the Portugal international.

“I don’t pay attention today,” the Dutchman said. “We deal with that tomorrow. I want to keep the focus on this team. It was a magnificent performance from all the 11 players.”

Ronaldo was criticized by his manager in the summer for leaving a preseason game against Rayo Vallecano at halftime.

Ten Hag described it as unacceptable but later clarified that his comments were not solely aimed at the 37-year-old Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has struggled to establish himself under Ten Hag this season and has scored just two goals in 12 appearances.

There have been questions about his ability to fit into his new manager’s high-pressing system — and his place on the bench on Wednesday appeared to be further evidence of Ten Hag’s doubts, with Marcus Rashford starting at center forward.

“Against this Tottenham we need good pressing,” he said. “We need good counter-press because from there you can create chances. We needed good pressing players. Offensive-wise you need dynamic, so that is what Marcus can bring.”

Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured the win for United, who move to within one point of the top four.

Despite Ten Hag’s attempts to avoid the subject, Ronaldo still prompted debate afterward.

“I understand his frustration, but if you look at the bigger picture his team has put in a really good performance,” retired player Alan Shearer said on Amazon Prime Video. “The manager had a big decision and it’s been proven right. You’re talking about maybe the best player we’ve ever seen, but it makes things difficult for the manager.

“He’ll be asked about that, but he should be talking about the players on the pitch tonight.”

Amazon pundit Patrice Evra attempted to steer the conversation away from his former United teammate.

“Everyone is different,” he said. “I want to stay on the United performance, not to protest Cristiano. He might have said to Ten Hag, ‘I am going in,’ and we are going to make a story just showing him walking?

“Maybe he said he needed some treatment. I don’t want to find any excuse, but I want to be focused on the story of United and we have to stop talking every day about Cristiano.”

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema scores as Real Madrid whip Elche 3-0

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema scores as Real Madrid whip Elche 3-0
Updated 20 October 2022
AP

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema scores as Real Madrid whip Elche 3-0

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema scores as Real Madrid whip Elche 3-0
  • Mikel Merino scored in the sixth minute as Real Sociedad defeated Mallorca 1-0 at home for their eighth straight win in all competitions
Updated 20 October 2022
AP

MADRID: Karim Benzema and referee Jesus Gil Manzano looked at each other and started to laugh.

The Ballon d’Or winner couldn’t bear seeing another one of his goals being disallowed. He had already found the net twice, but neither had counted because of offside.

That third one did, though, and Madrid defeated Elche 3-0 on Wednesday to increase their Spanish league lead after defeating Barcelona in the first “clasico” of the season on Sunday.

Madrid opened a six-point lead over their Catalan rival, who will host seventh-place Villarreal on Thursday. It was the ninth win in 10 matches for the defending champions. Madrid remain the only unbeaten team in the league.

Earlier, the start of the match between Real Sociedad and Mallorca was delayed for about 15 minutes after a Sociedad fan fell ill in the stands and later died.

Benzema, who on Monday won the Ballon d’Or award for best player of the year, had his goals disallowed for offside in the sixth and 61st minutes. He also caused a David Alaba goal to be called off for being offside in the 26th. All calls came after video review.

Benzema’s goal from inside the area in the 75th after a back-heel assist by Rodrygo counted, though, and the French striker could laugh about it after Manzano finally confirmed the goal.

“It’s the first time they call off three goals for my team,” the 21-year-old Rodrygo said. “It was a weird game, but in the end we are happy that we scored three other times and got the win.”

Federico Valverde had opened the scoring from just outside the area with a shot with the outside of his left foot in the 11th.

Substitute Marco Asensio sealed the victory after another assist by Rodrygo in the 89th.

Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, replacing the injured Thibaut Courtois, made a superb reflex save off a header by Carlos Clerc to avoid the equalizer in the 70th.

Elche, the only team yet to win in the Spanish league this season, had drawn two in a row, including at Valencia over the weekend.

SOCIEDAD KEEP ROLLING

Mikel Merino scored in the sixth minute as Real Sociedad defeated Mallorca 1-0 at home for their eighth straight win in all competitions.

The start of the game was delayed after a Sociedad fan fell ill. Emergency personnel were called in to help him in the stands and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The club and players dedicated the victory to the fan and his family.

The win moved the Basque Country club to third place in the Spanish league, two points ahead of Atletico Madrid, who were held to a 1-1 home draw against Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday.

It was the fifth consecutive league victory for Sociedad.

Mallorca, winless in four league games, dropped to 15th place.

BETIS HELD

Real Betis dropped to fifth place after being held by Cadiz to a scoreless draw on the road.

Second-to-last-place Cadiz, still winless at home, have drawn four straight matches. They had their chances to pick up the victory on Wednesday but couldn’t get past Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

VALLADOLID’S VICTORY

Sergio Leon scored twice in a five-minute span in the second half as Valladolid defeated Celta Vigo 4-1 at home for its second win in four matches.

Roque Mesa and Joaquin Fernandez also scored for the club owned by former Brazil star Ronaldo, which moved to 11th place.

Oscar Rodriguez scored for Celta, which has lost three in a row and dropped to 13th.

