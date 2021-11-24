You are here

Hopes high 2027 AFC Asian Cup heading to Saudi Arabia

Saudi football is on a high with Al-Hilal being crowned Asian champions and the Green Falcons on course for the World Cup - it will hope to host the AFC Asian Cup in 2027 too. (AN Photo/AFP)
Saudi football is on a high with Al-Hilal being crowned Asian champions and the Green Falcons on course for the World Cup - it will hope to host the AFC Asian Cup in 2027 too. (AN Photo/AFP)
John Duerden

  • The race to host the next-but-one edition of Asia’s top tournament (2023 will take place in China) is being fiercely contested
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia are flying in qualification for the 2022 World Cup, Al-Hilal on Tuesday won a record fourth AFC Champions League title, and if footballing figures in the Kingdom are proven to be correct in anticipating success for the country’s bid to host the 2027 Asian Cup, their prediction would complete an historic hat-trick, on and off the pitch.

The race to host the next-but-one edition of Asia’s top tournament (2023 will take place in China) is being fiercely contested with India, Iran, and Qatar and a final decision will be announced early next year.

But a senior Saudi source told Arab News: “Discussions are happening as we speak, and we are very, very confident that the honors will be ours.”

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation launched its bid last year with the slogan “Forward for Asia,” and since then, the country has certainly hit new heights in Asian football.

The Green Falcons have won five and drawn one in six games so far in the final round of qualification for the World Cup and currently sit on top of Group B with four games remaining, four points ahead of Japan, and five clear of Australia. The team has one foot in Qatar.

Officials at the AFC were also impressed by the atmosphere created by fans in the latter stages of the Champions League in Riyadh and also in World Cup qualifiers, especially in October when more than 50,000 supporters roared the team onto victories over Japan and China.

Al-Hilal’s triumph in the AFC Champions League over Pohang Steelers of South Korea was not only an historic one but reinforced the sense that, at the moment, the Saudi Professional League was the best in Asia.

Earlier this month, representatives of the Asian Football Confederation visited the cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam on a five-day inspection tour and were pleased with the facilities already in place in terms of stadiums and infrastructure.

In the SAFF’s favor, despite being one of the continent’s traditional powerhouses with three Asian Cup wins, five World Cup appearances, and a number of continental club trophies, Saudi Arabia has, somewhat surprisingly, never hosted Asia’s top tournament.

That gives the country a huge advantage over Qatar, one of its biggest rivals. The 2022 World Cup host could easily stage the continental tournament but did just that as recently as 2011 as well as in 1988.

Iran is another two-time host and also an Asian powerhouse but women not currently being allowed in stadiums to watch football is an issue. The AFC would love, at some point, to take its flagship tournament to India and its population of 1.4 billion people, but there is a feeling that it may be best to wait until the next decade.

For Saudi Arabia, it is looking good. It would have been perfect for the country’s football fans had the selection decision been made, as originally scheduled, in the coming days, when the country’s football successes on the pitch would have been front and center of the AFC congress. However, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has meant that the announcement will come early next year but that is unlikely to make a major difference.

Confidence is still high that Saudi Arabia will host the 2027 Asian Cup.

Topics: AFC Asian Cup sport football

Liverpool can go all way in Champions League: Ex-defender Jose Enrique

Liverpool can go all way in Champions League: Ex-defender Jose Enrique
  Retired Spanish left-back believes old times could return for Newcastle after Saudi-backed takeover
DUBAI: Liverpool return to Champions League action at Anfield against Porto on Wednesday with little at stake having secured qualification to the knockout stages after four wins from their opening four matches.

It is a competition the club have a special affinity for, and former left-back Jose Enrique believes Jurgen Klopp’s men can go all the way in it this season, despite some inconsistent results over the last few weeks.

He said: “In the league the only problem I see is that we’ve been unlucky with injuries, again. It happened last season with the center-backs, and this season it’s happening with the midfield. Let’s see how it goes, that will (impact) our Premier League title fight, because maybe we don’t have as strong enough squad.

“But the Champions League I believe we can go all in. Obviously, we’re through, and we now have away and home stages, anything can happen. And I can bet that in the Champions League Liverpool are really strong, especially when they play at Anfield,” the 35-year-old Spanish former defender added.

Speaking to Arab News in Dubai, where he met fans at the opening of the official Liverpool FC store at Mirdif City Center Mall — an event organized by the club’s official retail partner Seventy-8 — Enrique said: “The level of support for Liverpool FC around the world is well-known, and the passion for the Reds can definitely be felt here in Dubai and the UAE.”

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique says he is now completely healthy after an earlier surgery to remove a brain tumor. (Seventy-8)

Enrique announced in 2018 that he was recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumor.

“My health is completely fine now; I don’t feel any side effects. After the operation and treatment, I was feeling some side effects, but they’re completely gone now.

“Since I retired, I’m now working with my brother as a football agent. It took me a while to get used to it but now I’m so happy, and my brother is actually here in Dubai to close a player as well.

“So, I’m really happy, travelling quite a lot, now that (coronavirus disease) COVID-19 restrictions allow us to travel a little bit. So can’t complain, probably the best moment of my life since I retired,” he added.

Enrique recently returned to Anfield for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and he remains a fan five years after leaving.

“Against Brighton (2-2), the second half wasn’t the best but against Atletico Madrid (2-0) we won and that was great. It was very, very nice to be back because it was my first time back at Anfield after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He had special words of praise for the Liverpool manager who he said had transformed the club and won the Champions League, the Premier League, and the FIFA Club World Cup in recent years.

“Klopp, what can I say that hasn’t been said already? Obviously, we have to give a lot of credit to the players but for me he is the main guy. If he was not there we would not be in this position, definitely for me he is the main man.

“I would have loved to have played under him because I believe he would have improved me a lot as a player. In my last season I was actually with him, but I wasn’t fit enough, I had many, many problems with my knee. So obviously I wasn’t available to play, the way he wants to play needs a lot of intensity, and my knee couldn’t handle that.

“I definitely would have loved, in one of my peak years, to play under him, because I really believe he would have made me maybe one of the best in my position,” he added.

Enrique also revealed his delight for Steven Gerrard after his former captain at Liverpool became the new coach at Aston Villa.

“I’m very happy for him, I’ve already congratulated him. I think it’s the right move for him. I don’t think you have to compare (Glasgow) Rangers to Aston Villa because they play in completely different leagues. Rangers are massive in Scotland, but Aston Villa are a massive club in the Premier League, they’ve just been struggling in the last few years.

“With Stevie, if they give him the right money, not big money, and the freedom to make his own decisions, I believe he can do really well there,” he said.

And Enrique also had words of encouragement for fans of his former club Newcastle United after the recent Saudi-backed takeover.

“I’m really happy for them. It’s a club that I will always love, they gave me the chance to play in the Premier League. The fans, they loved me when I was there, some of my best years. I wish them the best, I know how much they suffered with (Newcastle United’s former owner) Mike Ashley. Obviously, I left because Liverpool came for me, but Mike Ashley was one of the reasons to leave the club, and not just me, but many players.

“And now the new owners are ready to spend, and you can see when they signed how the fans celebrated outside the stadium. I’m very happy for them, because I believe it’s a club that at least should be in the top six in the Premier League,” he said.

Topics: football Liverpool english Premier League

Benzema handed 1-year suspended sentence in sex tape case

Benzema handed 1-year suspended sentence in sex tape case
Benzema handed 1-year suspended sentence in sex tape case

Benzema handed 1-year suspended sentence in sex tape case
  • The Versailles court decision is unlikely to affect Benzema’s immediate sporting future
  • Benzema, who denied wrongdoing, didn’t attend the trial in Versailles last month and was absent for the verdict
VERSAILLES, France: France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema was given a 1-year suspended jail sentence and 75,000 euros ($84,000) fine Wednesday in a sex tape case that rocked French soccer.
Benzema was found guilty of being involved in an attempt in 2015 to blackmail France teammate Mathieu Valbuena.
The Versailles court decision is unlikely to affect Benzema’s immediate sporting future. The forward is regarded as one of the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or award on Nov. 29 in Paris following an impressive season with Madrid. French federation president Noel Le Great has already said Benzema would be allowed to keep playing with France even if found guilty.
Benzema’s lawyers said he will appeal.
Benzema, who denied wrongdoing, didn’t attend the trial in Versailles last month and was absent for the verdict. The four other defendants were also found guilty and did not appear at the court Wednesday.

Topics: Karim Benzema real madrid Guilty

Al-Hilal reign in Asia after tale of two Al-Dawsaris in AFC Champions League triumph

Al-Hilal reign in Asia after tale of two Al-Dawsaris in AFC Champions League triumph
Al-Hilal reign in Asia after tale of two Al-Dawsaris in AFC Champions League triumph

Al-Hilal reign in Asia after tale of two Al-Dawsaris in AFC Champions League triumph
  Riyadh giants now hold record for most titles in the continent's premier club competition and early next year head to the UAE for the FIFA Club World Cup
Al-Hilal are the best team in Asia and not just because they defeated Pohang Steelers 2-0 in the final of the AFC Champions League on Tuesday in Riyadh.

The Saudi side are now the only team to have won four Asian titles, but that triumph was more a tale of two Al-Dawsaris. 

On the night, the headlines belonged to Nasser Al-Dawsari. But in the tournament as a whole, Salem Al-Dawsari has been imperious at times and that was reflected with the tournament MVP award.

That two local players grabbed the limelight in a team with perhaps the most talented foreign contingent in the entire competition should be a source of pride and satisfaction for Saudi fans and bosses.

It has been a remarkable year for Nasser Al-Dawsari, who earned a first international cap for a national team that are flying in qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

The 22-year-old has looked at home playing for the Green Falcons, but nevertheless has failed to make the kind of impact for the national team that he made for his club after just 16 seconds of the final — that would have been impossible.

There cannot be many in Saudi Arabia who are unaware of what happened in that first minute: The collection of the ball just inside the Pohang half followed by a 30-meter shot past a stunned Lee Jun in the top corner of the Korean goal. It was a goal worthy of winning any game, any final in the world.

Leonardo Jardim’s men were always clear favorites against a team that had lost seven of the last nine games in their domestic league, but that strike, coming from a player high on confidence, as good as sealed the victory.

Pohang boss Kim Ki-dong admitted after the match that falling behind so early left his team unable to carry out 50 percent of their game plan.

The Steelers’ strategy was to keep it tight for the first half, quieten the 50,000-plus home fans, frustrate Al-Hilal’s players, and then slowly start to push forward in the hope of getting the all-important first goal. 

Al-Dawsari’s thunderbolt blasted a hole in the Pohang playbook, and visibly shocked the visiting players. Apart from a shot from Sin Jin-ho after 12 minutes — Kim was right when he said that it would have been an interesting contest had the strike gone in rather than hit the bar — the three-time Asian champions never really looked like scoring and ending Al-Hilal’s dream of number four.

It was a solid performance all round, with Bafetimbi Gomis impressing once more despite failing to get on the scoresheet and, instead, setting up the second for Moussa Marega.

The club’s strength in depth was demonstrated again as Muteb Al-Mufarij came in as center-back cover for the suspended/injured Ali Al-Bulaihi and made several crucial interceptions and blocks.

Before kick-off, if you had to put money on an Al-Dawsari deciding the game with a spectacular goal then it would have gone straight on Salem. The 30-year-old was busy in the final without grabbing the headlines, but without his contribution in the knockout stage Al-Hilal would not have reached the final. That was recognized when the silky winger received the tournament MVP award.

The Jeddah-born star won the individual prize for being involved in four goals in the three games leading up to the final. He scored in the second round against Esteghlal, did the same in the quarterfinal against Persepolis with a spectacular strike, and then netted in the semifinal with another fine shot that sealed an unforgettable win over Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr.

There are other stats. Salem completed more dribbles than any other player since 2013, and has recorded six goals and two assists in his last eight knockout stage appearances in the competition. He really is a player for the big stage. But now, too, is Nasser Al-Dawsari.

For Al-Hilal there are big stages to come, starting with a place in the FIFA Club World Cup in the UAE early next year that could feature a clash with European champions Chelsea.

That is in the future and there is a little time to enjoy the record-breaking triumph before the Riyadh club re-enter the Saudi Professional League title race next weekend.

Football never stops, but for Al-Hilal it is certainly a lot of fun at the moment — and no more so than for the two Al-Dawsaris.

Topics: football Al-Hilal 2021 AFC Champions League AFC

Man United, Chelsea advance in Champions League; Barcelona made to wait

Man United, Chelsea advance in Champions League; Barcelona made to wait
Man United, Chelsea advance in Champions League; Barcelona made to wait

Man United, Chelsea advance in Champions League; Barcelona made to wait
  Chelsea and Juventus, who are tied on 12 points with a game left to play
Energized by a change of manager and another opportunistic finish by Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League with a game to spare on Tuesday.
Another newly appointed coach sill has work to do, though, to get Barcelona into the last 16.
United was led for the first time by Michael Carrick following the weekend firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and, just like his predecessor, the interim manager was left to be thankful for a goal by the Champions League’s record scorer.
Ronaldo produced a sublime lobbed finish to put United ahead against Villarreal and a 90th-minute strike by Jadon Sancho — his first goal since joining for $100 million in the offseason — sealed a 2-0 win to secure progress as the winner of Group F. Ronaldo has scored in all five group games so far, and now has a record-extending 140 Champions League goals in his career.
Another English team, defending champion Chelsea, also advanced on the back of a 4-0 win over already-qualified Juventus, which slumped to its heaviest ever loss in the Champions League. With Liverpool also qualified and Manchester City likely to join them, the Premier League will again be well represented in the knockout stage.
Barcelona, now coached by former star midfielder Xavi Hernandez, has advanced from its group every season for almost two decades but a 0-0 draw at home to Benfica means the Spanish club might need to beat Bayern Munich in the final round of games to advance.
All four teams in Group G are separated by three points and could still qualify heading into their last games after wins for Lille and Sevilla over Salzburg and Wolfsburg, respectively.
Ronaldo had already scored two winners and a late equalizer in the Champions League this season before his smartly taken go-ahead goal against Villarreal in the 78th minute, prompted by Fred winning the ball high up the field.
And both Fred and Ronaldo featured in a counterattack that ended with Sancho smashing a shot in off the underside of the crossbar to seal the win.
Carrick made a big call in his first game in charge by dropping playmaker Bruno Fernandes in a bid to set up in a more solid fashion and protect a defense that has been overrun this season. It led to a first clean sheet of the group stage.
More joy was to follow as Atalanta’s wild 3-3 draw at Young Boys meant United cannot be displaced as group leader courtesy of its superior head-to-head record against Villarreal, which is three points back in second place.
Atalanta, which is a point further back, grabbed a point thanks to Luis Muriel’s 87th-minute free kick with his first touch after coming on as a substitute.
It was a bittersweet night for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.
The thrashing of Juventus, achieved courtesy of goals by academy graduates Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi as well as a fourth by substitute Timo Werner, was marred by knee injuries to key players N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell.
Kante went off in the first half while Chilwell looked in agony as he was helped off the field in the 71st.
Chelsea and Juventus, who are tied on 12 points with a game left to play, both started an American in Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, respectively. They were two of six Americans to start Tuesday, a record in one night of group play.
Zenit St. Petersburg is assured of finishing third and going into the Europa League knockout stage after drawing 1-1 at Malmo, which will end the group stage in last place but at least has a goal to show for its efforts.
Barcelona missed a string of chances at the Camp Nou and stayed two points ahead of Benfica.
If Barca fails to beat Bayern away, Benfica could overtake the Spanish club with a win at home to already-eliminated Dynamo Kyiv. If they finish tied on points, Benfica would advance courtesy of their head-to-head record.
Helping Barca is the fact that Bayern has little to play for — except, maybe, the chance to knock out a historic rival, albeit one that has lost its aura following the departure of Lionel Messi and other big-name players amid financial problems.
Bayern had already qualified for the last 16 before its 2-1 win at Dynamo Kyiv and the result secured the German champions first place in the group.
Robert Lewandowski — with an overhead kick — and Kingsley Coman scored the goals for a threadbare Bayern squad missing nine players, with seven unavailable because either they tested positive for the coronavirus or were unvaccinated and had contact with a positive case.
Lille moved top of its group after Canada striker Jonathan David scored his 12th goal of the season to seal a 1-0 win over Salzburg, which dropped a point back in second.
Sevilla jumped into third place, above Wolfsburg, with a 2-0 victory over the German team thanks to goals by Joan Jordán and Rafa Mir.
In the final games, Wolfsburg hosts Lille and Salzburg is at home to Sevilla.

Topics: champions league

Lewandowski scores as depleted Bayern beats Dynamo Kyiv

Lewandowski scores as depleted Bayern beats Dynamo Kyiv
Lewandowski scores as depleted Bayern beats Dynamo Kyiv

Lewandowski scores as depleted Bayern beats Dynamo Kyiv
  • Bayern was missing 7 players, including midfielder Joshua Kimmich and forward Serge Gnabry, who are all in isolation
  • Coach Julian Nagelsmann had no real backups for his star players
KYIV, Ukraine: Robert Lewandowski scored with an overhead kick to lift an depleted Bayern Munich team to a 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday that clinched first place in its Champions League group.
Needing just a point to secure the top spot in Group E and coming off a surprise loss to Augsburg in the Bundesliga, Bayern would usually consider resting top players against a team like Dynamo. That wasn’t an option.
Bayern was missing seven players — including midfielder Joshua Kimmich and forward Serge Gnabry — who are all in isolation either because they’ve tested positive for the virus, or because they’re unvaccinated and had contact with a positive case. Adding on a suspension for defender Dayot Upamecano and a muscle injury for midfielder Marcel Sabitzer left Bayern with a threadbare squad.
Coach Julian Nagelsmann had no real backups for his star players, so Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané and the recently injured Kingsley Coman all started in attack. Nagelsmann named just four outfield players on the bench, all youngsters or fringe players.
Lewandowski brought the game to life after a slow start with his 14th-minute goal. The Polish striker reacted quickly when Benjamin Pavard’s pass deflected off defender Illya Zabarnyi’s leg and leaped to hit an overhead kick which was hit beyond the goalkeeper’s reach.
Only a stroke of luck kept Bayern in the lead soon after when Leon Goretzka’s attempted backpass across the snowy field bobbled up and over Manuel Neuer’s attempted kick and onto the post.
Coman scored his first Champions League goal of the season to double Bayern’s lead just before the break, shooting high into the net from a tight angle. Neuer made several saves to keep Dynamo at bay in the second half, but a gap in the Bayern defense allowed Viktor Tsygankov to set up Denys Garmash for last-place Dynamo’s first goal of the group stage. Bayern held on for the last 20 minutes to keep the three points.

Topics: Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski champions league Dynamo Kyiv

