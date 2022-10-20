NDMC announces dollar-denominated sukuk, bond issuance of $27bn

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has received more than $27 billion in bids for its dollar-denominated sukuk and bonds issuance, as it announced the completion of receiving investor requests for this year’s first international issuance.

The issuances were made under the Kingdom's Global Trust Certificate Issuance Program and Global Medium Term Note Issuance Program, NDMC said in a statement.

This was oversubscribed by five times of the total issuance of $5 billion, which was divided into two tranches — $2.5 billion for a six-year sukuk maturing in 2028, and $2.5 billion for a 10-year bond maturing in 2032.

Also, NDMC, on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, announced its arrangement of the first partial repurchase offer for the Kingdom’s dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2023, 2025 and 2026.

The tender offers are being made as part of the Kingdom's debt management exercise, which includes the pro-active management of its refinancing risk and debt maturities of the debt portfolio, the statement added.

The repurchase amounts will be announced upon completion of the offers' window on Oct. 24, it added.