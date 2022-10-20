You are here

NDMC announces dollar-denominated sukuk, bond issuance of $27bn
This was oversubscribed by five times of the total issuance of $5 billion, which was divided into two tranches — $2.5 billion for a six-year sukuk maturing in 2028, and $2.5 billion for a 10-year bond maturing in 2032. (Shutterstock)
NDMC announces dollar-denominated sukuk, bond issuance of $27bn
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has received more than $27 billion in bids for its dollar-denominated sukuk and bonds issuance, as it announced the completion of receiving investor requests for this year’s first international issuance.

The issuances were made under the Kingdom's Global Trust Certificate Issuance Program and Global Medium Term Note Issuance Program, NDMC said in a statement.

This was oversubscribed by five times of the total issuance of $5 billion, which was divided into two tranches — $2.5 billion for a six-year sukuk maturing in 2028, and $2.5 billion for a 10-year bond maturing in 2032.

Also, NDMC, on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, announced its arrangement of the first partial repurchase offer for the Kingdom’s dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2023, 2025 and 2026. 

The tender offers are being made as part of the Kingdom's debt management exercise, which includes the pro-active management of its refinancing risk and debt maturities of the debt portfolio, the statement added. 

The repurchase amounts will be announced upon completion of the offers' window on Oct. 24, it added.

Lamar Holding pledges funds and expertise to back Aramco’s SME-boosting initiative

Lamar Holding pledges funds and expertise to back Aramco’s SME-boosting initiative

RIYADH: Lamar Holding will provide any financial support needed to ensure Aramco’s program to boost the small and medium enterprises sector in Saudi Arabia is a success, the firm’s managing director has told Arab News. 

Hani Abdelhadi said his Saudi-based company — an investment and development platform that delivers public private partnerships and innovative startups to the region — is keen to back Aramco’s Taleed Program, which aims to provide funding and financial solutions to existing and new businesses through five funds.

Setting out the help Lamar Holding can offer, Abdelhadi told Arab News: “It can be equity, it can be debt, it can be any sort of financial support that is needed, technical support, expertise regionally.”

“The program is more to help companies grow, not just from the financial side, but also from the setup and technical side, as well,” he added. 

Hani Abdelhadi (Supplied)

With capital of over SR3 billion ($800 million), the Taleed Program targets sustainable growth of SMEs across multiple sectors through a portfolio of 20 initiatives, providing a wide range of support from capability building and strategy development to training, market access, advisory services and business planning.

Speaking of Lamar’s latest projects with Aramco, Abdelhadi said they are currently doing the East-West residential compound for the oil major.

He added that the company is also involved with the Saudi government on its large PPP programs. 

Egypt’s e-Finance registers 50% growth in business during first fiscal year of listing 

Egypt’s e-Finance registers 50% growth in business during first fiscal year of listing 

RIYADH: Egyptian payments firm eFinance has witnessed more than 50 percent growth in its business during the first fiscal year of listing, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the firm Ibrahum Sarhan said in an interview with CNBC Arabia. 

He attributed the company’s profits and business growth mainly to investments in emerging firms. 

Sarhan said the financial institution aims to utilize this capital increase for making several investments, some of which are to be used for infrastructure. 

He said the banking, non-banking finance, and multiple other projects will be disclosed before year-end as eFinance aims to further expand its portfolio of services. 

This comes after the Public Investment Fund-backed Saudi-Egyptian Investment Co. acquired a minority stake in the firm earlier this year.

Saudi Aramco kicks off Taleed Program to boost the Kingdom’s SME sector

Reem Walid
Saudi Aramco kicks off Taleed Program to boost the Kingdom’s SME sector

RIYADH: Oil giant Saudi Aramco has launched an initiative to support the Kingdom’s small and medium enterprises sector with funding of up to SR3 billion ($798 million). 

The Taleed Program will tackle several common gaps facing SMEs — a sector the Senior Vice President of technical services at Aramco Ahmad Al Sa’adi called a vital economic engine and the foundation of the global economy in his speech at the launch ceremony. 

To counter one of the main challenges faced by SMEs — funding, the Taleed Program plans to collaborate with several major entities including Al Rajih Holding, Energy Capital and Manar Holding, and others with the intention of raising SR3 billion. This significant fund is subject to increase, Al Sa’adi said in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

“We are primarily focusing on five sectors: sustainability, digital, manufacturing, industrial, and social innovation which includes health technology, agricultural technology, and financial technology,” Al Sa’adi added during the interview. 

Taleed will feature 20 initiatives which are categorized into three diverse groups: job-matching upskilled local talent, creating business opportunities for SMEs, and supporting SMEs and enabling the ecosystem, according to a statement from Aramco.

While the program currently caters to 150 SMEs, Aramco aims to team up with up to 15,000 in the near future. As part of the Taleed Program, these businesses will have access to a range of special programs, funding, training and consulting services.  

The program aims to train up 15,000 SMEs annually, Al Sa'adi revealed in the interview.

Aramco also said it will sign as many as 30 memorandum of understandings with public and private partners to launch annual SMEs award initiatives. The SMEs sector in the Kingdom is eyeing a 35 percent contribution to the national gross domestic product by 2030. 

Saudi Arabia’s startup sector has been booming thanks to the government and the private sector’s efforts to grow this prominent part of the economy.

According to the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, or Monsha’at, the Kingdom had 752,560 SMEs by the end of the first quarter of 2022. The number of SMEs in the Kingdom increased 14.6 percent from 650,550 in the same period last year. 

FII to discuss business opportunities amid inflationary climate, energy crisis

FII to discuss business opportunities amid inflationary climate, energy crisis

CAIRO: Equality for an unequal world, balancing success with sustainability, and the rise of geo-economics are the key pillars of the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative forum, set to be held in Riyadh from Oct. 25-27.

The event, to be held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, will explore the theme  of “Investing in Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order.”

It will also focus on impactful areas such as artificial intelligence and robotics, education, healthcare and sustainability.

More than 6,000 6,000 CEOs, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs and leaders from all over the world are expected to attend the forum, which will also include in-depth conversations about new ways for global investments, critical analysis of industry trends and the importance of networking between world leaders.

The event continues last year’s theme of empowering economic opportunities for those highly affected by supply shocks, inflation, energy crisis and geopolitical conflicts.

On its first day, the event will start the discussion of the significant economic trends revolving around the meta-industrial revolution, the importance of global investment, the super-app breakthrough and the implementation of AI and robotics.

Following the initial discussion, the FII will raise its geo-economic concerns and the responsibility that falls on the hands of corporations and investors.

The event’s program will look at energy and its role in a sustainable world, facilitating a smooth transition from harmful fossil fuels to eco-friendly alternatives.

The UN set the Race to Zero initiative to halve carbon emissions by the end of this decade. The event will also look further into the role of investment and financing in achieving this goal.

Technology will also be one of the main pillars of the FII with the rise of innovation and digital worlds.

The FII will discuss the acceleration of digital transformation by utilizing augmented reality, virtual reality and the metaverse.

Other discussions will be about the importance and evolution of the film industry as well as the next wave of innovation led by venture capitalists.

Edtech, health tech and gaming are also part of the plan, as each industry will play a role in shaping the future.

The discussions will touch upon macroeconomic topics raising the question of rising inflation and the pressures ahead.

Moreover, the automobile sector is one industry that requires massive attention as it contributes to environmental, social and economic sustainability.

On the event’s final day, leaders will move the conversation to the importance of investing in sustainability, starting with the power of investment in economies.

Furthermore, venture capitalists and investors can play a massive role in shaping a new global order for a sustainable future. The FII will discuss critical factors for each type of economic investment.

Founded in 2019, The Future Investment Initiative Institute is a nonprofit organization run by the Saudi Public Investment Fund built on environmental, social and governance principles.

Saudi National Building and Marketing proposes raising capital to $72m

Saudi National Building and Marketing proposes raising capital to $72m

RIYADH: The board of Saudi National Building and Marketing Co. has recommended increasing its capital from SR120 million ($32 million) to SR270 million, according to a bourse filing.

The company said it aims to increase its capital base and future activities to achieve growth rates and diversification in its investments in the future.

The increase requires shareholder approval as well as approval from the Capital Market Authority.

Earlier this year, NBM submitted a request to move from the parallel market Nomu to the main market TASI.

NBM specializes in metal scaffolding designs, carpentry, metal, glass, and iron, as well as the manufacture of fermented iron.

 

