PSG bidding to create ‘distance’ from Ligue 1 rivals at top

PSG’s Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after scoring with French forward Kylian Mbappe during their French L1 match against Olympique de Marseille at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, on Sunday. (AFP)
  • The reigning champions opened up a three-point lead at the summit last weekend with a tense 1-0 victory over Marseille
  • Igor Tudor's OM face a tough task to bounce back, though, hosting third-placed Lens on Saturday
PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier wants his side to create some “distance” between themselves and their rivals at the top of Ligue 1 when they face Ajaccio, and Galtier’s son Jordan, on Friday.
The reigning champions opened up a three-point lead at the summit last weekend with a tense 1-0 victory over Marseille, who have slipped from second in the table to fourth after back-to-back defeats in the last fortnight.
Igor Tudor’s OM face a tough task to bounce back, though, hosting third-placed Lens on Saturday.
Surprise package Lorient, who sit second, could be six points behind PSG by the time they visit Troyes.
“We’re top of the league, and there are some top-of-the-table clashes this weekend, so it’s up to us to put in a complete performance and keep the chasing pack at a distance,” said Galtier.
PSG will be hoping to race away with the title again this season after finishing 15 points clear of Marseille last term, giving them space to focus on their latest bid for a maiden Champions League crown.
The capital giants can secure their place in the last 16 in Europe on Tuesday with victory over Maccabi Haifa at the Parc des Princes.
But first they must overcome an Ajaccio side who have claimed seven points from their last four matches, featuring a shock 2-1 win over Marseille, after mustering just one point in their opening seven games.
“They’re coming off the back of some good performances,” said Galtier, whose son is the Ajaccio assistant coach.
“The start to the season was a bit difficult for them because you always have to get used to playing in Ligue 1.
“The stadium will be full, and there’ll be a fiery atmosphere because the fans are close to the pitch.
“We’ll need to turn up, show a lot of desire and not look too far ahead to Tuesday’s game against Haifa.”
Neymar continued his brilliant start to the season with the winning goal against Marseille. The Brazilian has already scored 12 goals this term but is suspended for the trip to Ajaccio, along with Sergio Ramos.
The Burkina Faso international has been a vital player in Lorient’s remarkable start, scoring four goals and creating four others in his 10 appearances.
Lorient’s six-match winning streak came to an end last weekend with a goalless draw against Reims and they will be without leading scorer Terem Moffi due to an ankle injury.
They will be hoping the 20-year-old Ouattara can step up in Moffi’s absence and continue his rise after only making seven league starts last campaign.
14 — times Lionel Messi has struck the woodwork in Ligue 1 since joining PSG, four more times than any other player.
5 — league goals conceded by PSG, three fewer than any other team. Ajaccio are the lowest scorers in the division with only eight goals.
1 — points won by Lyon in their past six matches. Former PSG boss Laurent Blanc tasted defeat in his first match in charge with a 3-2 loss at Rennes last week.

  • Namibia had opened the tournament with a big upset over Sri Lanka
  • The top two teams in each of the first-round groups will join the top eight teams in the next phase
GEELONG, Australia: Dusan Shanaka’s patched-up Sri Lanka lineup beat Netherlands to secure a spot in the Super 12 stage at the Twenty20 World Cup and the Dutch advanced despite the loss when United Arab Emirates upset Namibia later Thursday in the last of the Group A games.
Former champion Sri Lanka’s 16-run victory in its must-win game meant Netherlands needed UAE to produce an unlikely win over Namibia to have any chance of progressing.
Namibia had opened the tournament with a big upset over Sri Lanka, a three-time finalist. UAE had never won a game at the T20 World Cup — until Thursday.
The underdogs held on for a 7-run victory despite David Wiese’s rearguard half century and 70-run eighth-wicket stand with Ruben Trumpelmann to give Netherlands a pass into the second phase and end Namibia’s run in the preliminaries.
The top two teams in each of the first-round groups will join the top eight teams in the next phase, which starts Saturday with defending champion Australia taking on New Zealand in a rematch of last year’s final.
Muhammad Waseem scored 50 and skipper CP Rizwan post an unbeaten 43 to lift UAE to 148-3 after winning the toss and electing to bat.
When Namibia slipped to 69-7 in reply after pace bowler Zahoor Khan picked up two wickets in four balls with his yorkers in the 13th over, the Dutch players who stayed to watch in the stands were clapping and cheering.
Things got more tense when Wiese (55) and Trumpelmann (25 not out) went on the attack and cut the equation to 20 runs needed from two overs, and suddenly Namibia appeared more likely to secure a spot in the next stage.
With 10 needed off the last three balls, Wiese tried to hit Waseem over the long-on boundary but didn’t quite middle it and Alishan Sharafu took a catch just inside the rope to end Namibia’s hopes. Namibia finished 141-8.
“It is a great moment. Really grateful,” Rizwan said of the drought-breaking win. “It was just a matter of time. Today, all departments clicked together.
“We want to grow on this. We want to show we’re here not just to compete, but to make an impact.”
That will have to wait until the next tournament.
Sri Lanka and Netherlands finished with two wins apiece, with the Sri Lankans in top spot due to a superior run-rate.
The Sri Lankans posted a competitive 162 for six, including 102 in the last 10 overs, on a two-paced wicket before restricting Netherlands to 146 for nine.
Kusal Mendis equaled his career best T20 international score of 79 and almost carried his bat through. He faced 44 deliveries and hit five fours and five sixes before being dismissed in the last over. By then, he had done the damage.
Netherlands was never really in the run chase, with spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga sharing five wickets between them.
Opener Max O’Dowd batted through the innings but played a mostly lone hand and finished with an unbeaten 71 off 53 deliveries, including six fours and three sixes.
Despite qualifying for the second round, Sri Lanka has major injury concerns with three players already ruled out of the tournament. And opening batter Pathum Nissanka didn’t field against Netherlands as he had been taken for a precautionary scan.
“We had a bad first game. We were not too sure of the conditions but I guess after that we settled down and played really well,” said Mendis, who was voted player of the match. “I just tried to bat the first 10 overs and once I was set, I tried to cash in.”
Places in Group B will conclude in Hobart on Friday with all four teams still in contention with a win and a loss each. Two-time champion West Indies will take on Ireland, and Zimbabwe is against Scotland.

Concerns about standards of governance in cricket have been raised in previous columns. Several recent events suggest that they remain valid. One of these is focused on how the game is governed and financed in the US.

Between 1965 and 2017, the governing body was the United States of America Cricket Association or USACA. In 2005, it was suspended from the International Cricket Council’s annual conference owing to controversy over its election processes. Although the ICC suspension was lifted in March 2006, on the understanding that a new constitution and elections would be concluded by March 2007, the USACA failed to achieve this. It then received a fresh suspension, which was lifted in 2008.

However, issues reappeared in 2015, when an ICC review expressed significant concerns about the USACA’s “governance, finance, reputation and cricketing activities.” This led to another suspension and the ICC cut off funding. In June 2017, a Dispute Hearing Committee led the ICC Full Council to vote unanimously to expel the association later that month. Caretaker governance of US cricket was undertaken by ICC Americas until January 2019 when a new governing body, USA Cricket or USAC, was approved as a new ICC Associate Member.

Failure to agree on a constitution, including one drawn up by the ICC, lack of transparency over contracts with third parties, debts of over $4 million generated in part by legal costs, lack of funds to support the national team and to run tournaments, coupled with a poor record of developing grassroots cricket, lay behind the ICC’s decision.

A further factor was that the USACA had ceased to represent the majority of clubs and leagues in the country. This followed a decision by the USACA board in 2012 to disenfranchise 32 of 47 league members eligible to vote in elections. Some of these members had been critical of the USACA president. In response to their disenfranchisement, an American Cricket Federation was formed. Subsequently, it rejected encouragement to rejoin the USACA, although it is now working alongside the USAC.

Sadly, hopes that the turbulence of the last 20 years would disappear with the creation of the new body have not been realized. Familiar problems have resurfaced. Accusations of unconstitutional activity were made by two board members in March 2021 in a lawsuit against other board members. The suit claimed that the USAC had violated the constitution by not having held elections and an annual general meeting by Nov. 30, 2020, and by expanding the voting membership without obtaining the necessary majority amongst board members.

The combined impact of COVID-19 and the need to set aside funds to defend the lawsuit led to cuts and postponements being made in tournaments and player contracts in 2021. Although a court dismissed the lawsuit in July 2021, the USAC’s CEO resigned four months later. Minutes of a board meeting held on Dec. 8, 2021, show a resolution for the CEO to continue as an employee of the USAC, and providing full-time support beyond Dec. 10 on two specified matters until the end of April 2022 at the latest.

These events occurred shortly before the US men’s team was due to host Ireland in two T20Is and three ODIs in late December. The ODIs were cancelled because of COVID-19 cases amongst support staff, causing loss of income and additional costs for the USAC. Even greater strain was placed on its finances leading to further staff cuts and tournament postponements.

In addition to the ongoing lawsuit, another one was raised by a contractor, whose contract was terminated. In a claim of racial discrimination, damages of $2 million were mooted. As if this was not bad enough, the USAC’s chair of the board resigned in May 2022. Shortly afterwards, it was announced that the lawsuit brought about by two board members would be dropped and that the long-delayed elections would begin on July 8. Prior to that a further twist in the tale came when the former CEO threatened a lawsuit to recover bonuses to which he believed he was entitled.

The elections produced new board members. One of them, Atul Rai, a former USACA president, was appointed interim chair. The election process was allegedly affected by the existence of fraudulently registered voters and by technical issues. It also emerged that some players had allegedly not received pay in a timely fashion. Clearly, the board had a number of issues with which to contend. These have become even more acute in the last three months leading up to the AGM on Oct. 9.

The ICC’s funding for the third quarter was suspended because the USAC had not submitted financial reports or 2021 AGM minutes. Furthermore, the USAC’s administrative rights to co-host the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup with the West Indies were taken away by the ICC. Although the reports have been submitted, there is uncertainty about World Cup matches being played in the US. At the AGM, the USAC revealed debts of around $650,000 at the end of 2021, having overspent projected budgets by $1.5 million. Financial statements for 2021 have not yet been published.

A curiosity of the USAC’s financial arrangements lies in its relationship with its commercial partner, American Cricket Enterprises or ACE, parent company of the Major League Cricket T20 competition. COVID-19 delayed its launch, which is now set for 2023.

As a result, the ACE has not generated income but it has a contractual agreement with the USAC to provide a minimum of $8 million over 10 years. The USAC’s problems over the last three years have meant that over half of these funds have been drawn down, along with some additional funds outside of the contract.

The ACE, backed by the founders of Willow TV and the principals of Times of India Group, is well funded, having raised an initial $44 million, with a further $76 million committed by a variety of investors. The Knight Riders Group Indian franchise is a stakeholder. Financial building blocks are in place for the MLC, but the checkered record of US cricket administration and the USAC’s current perilous finances raise concerns over its ability to take full advantage of the opportunities now in prospect.

NEWCASTLE: Win ugly. The sign of a good team is getting the job done when performances elude you. And Newcastle United, game by game, are in danger of becoming a very good team.

In a contest that lacked any semblance of quality for the most part, one moment of “Miggy magic” was enough for the Magpies to claim all three points on Tyneside.

A caressed Miguel Almiron finish, right out of the top drawer even by his standards, left England No. 1 Jordan Pickford flailing and helpless, and the packed-to-the-rafters, raucous home following in raptures. It was also enough to see Newcastle climb to 18 points — a tally they failed to achieve until February during the previous season.

“The performance was very good, in a different way to how we have been at times this season. It wasn’t free-flowing football, it was a very competitive game, a lot of fight in midfield, very physical. I am delighted with the character shown and how we defended as a team,” said Howe.

“For the whole team that (fifth clean sheet of the season) should give them enormous pleasure because that was a real team performance today. We defended our goal and goalkeeper very well. Everton are a strong team. They put a lot of balls into our box, a lot of direct play, and we had to deal with that.”

Why change a winning(ish) team? Howe is a man of habit this season, and rarely does he shuffle his pack when the points are flowing.

The draw at Manchester United was not without fault, but Howe stuck with the group who ground out that result — and again they produced the goods for him.

It was a bright opening for the Magpies, with Jacob Murphy showing he can get the better of Seamus Coleman down the United left and while he beat the Irishman at will, his final delivery and finishing escaped him.

At the other end, Sven Botman was beaten to the ball by the head of returned Dominic Calvert-Lewin but his effort rocketed over Nick Pope’s bar.

Coleman denied what looked like a certain goal when he prevented a Callum Wilson cross finding the free Murphy, but literally no one could do anything about free-scoring Almiron’s opener moments later.

A slick move that swept from right to left and back again, started with skipper Kieran Trippier’s pitching wedge-like delivery out to Murphy, who headed into Wilson, then on to Joelinton, then fellow Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes, before Almiron took it up around 16 meters from goal and quite beautifully stroked up and over Pickford, with perfect weight and speed.

It was a quite magical finish from a player whose confidence — and end product — had skyrocketed under the guidance of Howe.

Bruno, having one of his more quiet games, worked an angle and curled a left-footed effort just wide as United looked to add a second, but despite having the Toffees on the rack, Newcastle could not kill the encounter with a second.

Inevitably, as is the case in every premier league game, the opposition hit back after the break.

Anthony Gordon’s theatrics in the area earned him a booking, when the wide man looked to dive under minimal pressure from Dan Burn, few bar the Everton bench thought anything of it — importantly, the officials agreed with the masses.

Everton dominated Newcastle in the middle in the second 45, with Idrissa Gueye a real athletic force in the midfield engine room.

However, despite seeing lots of the ball and working it out into good areas, they could not unlock the door and as the game went into its final stanza, it was the fresher, more energetic Magpies who seemed to catch a second wind.

Wilson went close with an acrobatic effort, Almiron curled over from the edge of the penalty box and Willock twice went close with flicked headers on goal.

That often important second did not come, but it did not matter either as the top flight’s most miserly defense again kept things clean. Newcastle have conceded just nine goals in 11 games this campaign.

Since the summer when England and Manchester City star — and I say that with tongue firmly in cheek — Jack Grealish joked about the quality of Almiron with teammate Riyad Mahrez, the Paraguayan has netted five goals compared to ex-Aston Villa forward Grealish’s one.

Is that something that has fueled the Miggy revival?

“Miggy is not driven by anything like that,” said Howe.

“He has scored some spectacular goals in my time here and today’s was right up there. He is playing very well with and without the ball. He has always worked very hard for the team. It is good to see him get individual recognition for all that work.”

Meanwhile, Everton boss Frank Lampard thinks his side should have been awarded a penalty for the Gordon incident.

“My fear is that everybody is looking at Anthony (Gordon) and rejecting any penalty straight away,” said Lampard.

“If it’s a foul or a nudge in the back or a touch on the foot, for me that’s a penalty. I think VAR’s there to relook.

“Clear and obvious. It’s a grey area we don’t need. It’s a penalty or it’s not and I felt it was a foul personally.”

On his side’s evening, which was their third loss on the bounce, the Chelsea legend remarked: “Performance was OK, a tightly contested game in open play. Were we as clinical as we should have been? No.

“Disappointed that we didn’t have more impact in the box against a good team.

“No shots on target is a red herring. We got the end bit wrong and that makes it hard to win football matches.

“I can’t complain about big parts of our game, but the last bit is sometimes you get it wrong and we did.”

While the visitors are on a downward trajectory, Newcastle are heading in the opposite direction.

From a side who could not buy a win, barely buy a point, when Howe arrived, to one that is now claiming them at will without even having to get out of second gear.

What a difference a year makes. And it does allow the mind to wander to what United under Howe may present in 12 months more.

The future certainly looks bright under Howe and the Magpies’ majority owners, the Public Investment Fund.

“My expectation is that we continue to give our all in every game. The margins between success and failure are very small. If we keep giving what we are, I think we will have a successful season.”

Enough about the long-term, though, short-term challenges are hard enough for Howe and company in the ultra-competitive premier league. And the next job on the list for the head coach is to somehow find a way of turning what was a particular low point of his tenure — the 5-1 loss at Spurs last season — into another positive.

Can Newcastle do that this weekend? Well, in this kind of form and with this kind of momentum, you would not bet against them.

Asian football changed this week on what was otherwise an unremarkable Monday in October with the center of power moving further westwards.

Sometimes what happens off the pitch can be as fascinating as what happens on it, and that is especially the case with Asia playing an increasingly important role in the world of football. As soon as the World Cup finishes in Qatar, there will be a short break and then thoughts will turn to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup that will be held in the same country, having beaten off competition from South Korea and Indonesia to be named as the host of the continent’s biggest tournament after China gave up their staging rights in May due to Beijing’s zero COVID-19 policy.

The decision, taken by a vote of the Asian Football Confederation’s executive committee in Kuala Lumpur, has had a number of consequences.

For Saudi Arabia, it means that the road to hosting the 2027 event has become a little smoother. The race started with five runners, with interest from Jordan and Iraq never making it into concrete bids. In December 2020, Uzbekistan dropped out to leave four that went all the way. Well, almost. Last week Iran, beset by protests and problems at home, withdrew. Now Qatar, seen as Riyadh’s main rival for the tournament, have moved forward four years. It means that 2027 will be held in either Saudi Arabia or India.

“Again, we thank our three member associations — the All India Football Federation, the Qatar Football Association and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation — for submitting strong bids to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027,” AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa said. “We must also acknowledge the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran and the Uzbekistan Football Association for signaling their intent to host the 2027 edition . . .”

Qatar’s success in being named as host of 2023, which is likely to be held in January 2024, did not go down well in Seoul. The Korean Football Association took the unusual step of releasing a statement expressing that feeling.

“It has not been held in Korea, an Asian football powerhouse, for 63 years, and in terms of rotation and regional balance, it was a reasonable order to hold it in East Asia,” the KFA said.

“Unexpectedly, however, we had to face tough competition as Qatar jumped into the bid with its abundant financial, human and material base.” It added: “It is judged that the unconventional offensive and support of Middle Eastern countries trying to take the lead in Asian football also influenced the situation.”

Many neutrals felt that after the UAE hosting in 2019 and Qatar doing so as recently as 2011, the continent’s biggest event should have been held in the East, for what would have been only the second time since 1996.

South Korea, who have not hosted since 1960, are entitled to feel a little annoyed, especially as they worked hard, encouraged by the AFC, in the summer to try and step in for the Chinese. There is a case to be made for the East getting the nod.

Qatar could point out, however, that the 2023 tournament had, in fact, been handed to East Asia, but just a year before it was all due to kick off the region’s biggest country decided not to go ahead. The 2022 World Cup hosts have all the facilities in place and have established themselves as a very safe pair of hands in terms of hosting AFC tournaments during the global pandemic. From the viewpoint of the confederation, who got their fingers burned with China’s withdrawal and had all kinds of headaches and financial issues in trying to organise events in recents years, Qatar is the easy, safe and lucrative option.

With the 2023 battle now over, the 2027 race is entering its final stages with India and Saudi Arabia left. There is certainty when it comes to the decision day at least. The AFC’s executive committee will vote in February to select the host. Neither country has hosted before. India is an important market for the AFC and for FIFA and nobody in Riyadh will be getting ahead of themselves. At the moment in Asian football circles, however, Saudi Arabia are regarded as the favourites.

“Our chances of hosting the 2027 Asian Cup are good because we have had generous support from the Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and his team. Our bid and documentation are complete and we are optimistic that we can host the 2027 tournament,” said Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation on national television earlier this week.

For the past 20 years, East Asia has had the upper hand on the pitch with the 2002 World Cup and with South Korea and Japan having subsequent success on the global stage and sending players to Europe’s big leagues. The arrival of the Chinese Super League as a major player added to that power. Now, though, Asian champions at both club and national team level are from the west and that is also where more and more of the biggest events in sport are taking place.

NEW YORK: Zion Williamson returned from a one-year absence with 25 points and nine rebounds, powering the New Orleans Pelicans to a season-opening 130-108 rout of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

The No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft looked fully recovered and explosive after being sidelined with a broken right foot.

Ben Simmons also returned to action after a missed season but had the misfortune of having to cover Williamson for much of the brief time he was in the game. He fouled out early in the fourth quarter with four points, five rebounds and five assists, taking three shots.

Brandon Ingram scored 28 points and CJ McCollum had 21 for the Pelicans, who finished strong last season and opened impressively in this one. Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Kevin Durant scored 32 points but was largely a one-man show, with no other Nets player in double figures until the final two minutes of the third quarter. Patty Mills had 16 points and Kyrie Irving managed 15 on 6-for-19 shooting, going 0 for 6 from 3-point range.

BULLS 116 HEAT 108

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and short-handed Chicago beat Miami.

Nikola Vucevic had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls, and Goran Dragic added 12 off the Chicago bench.

Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and Tyler Herro added 23 for Miami, which got 22 from Max Strus and 12 from Bam Adebayo.

The Bulls played without All-Star guard Zach LaVine, citing left knee injury management. That knee had him in and out of the lineup last season and required surgery in May. LaVine played in three of Chicago’s preseason games and experienced discomfort in recent days — which Bulls coach Billy Donovan said is to be expected, given that LaVine was limited for much of the summer.

HAWKS 117 ROCKETS 107

Dejounte Murray had 20 points and five steals to lead Atlanta past Houston.

Murray, acquired from San Antonio in the Hawks’ biggest move of the offseason, also dished out 11 assists. Trae Young had 23 points and 13 assists, teaming with Murray to give a glimpse of how a pair of star point guards can co-exist.

The Rockets were led by Kevin Porter Jr, with 21 points, two days after he signed an $82.5 million, four-year contract extension to help lead Houston’s major rebuilding project.

John Collins led the Hawks with 24 points and De’Andre Hunter chipped in with 22 points.

GRIZZLIES 115 KNICKS 112, OT

Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and Memphis beat New York in overtime.

Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while reserve Cam Reddish added 22 points, making 9 of 15 shots from the field. Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Brunson, signed as a free agent, had 15 points and nine assists in his debut for New York.

The Grizzlies took a 115-112 lead on Tyus Jones’ 3-pointer with 47.7 seconds left. Evan Fournier had a chance to send the game into a second overtime, but his shot from the left corner was off the mark.

TIMBERWOLVES 115 THUNDER 108

Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 15 rebounds in his debut with Minnesota in a victory over Oklahoma City.

D’Angelo Russell had 20 points and Jaden McDaniels added 19 points for the Timberwolves, who turned a 16-point lead into a six-point deficit during the third quarter.

Gobert, picked up in a summer trade with Utah, stepped up on a night when Karl-Anthony Towns (12 points) and Anthony Edwards (11 points) shot a combined 6 for 27 from the floor. Jaylen Nowell, who had 13 points, put the Timberwolves ahead for good with his layup with 10:47 remaining.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 points and cut the lead to 105-103 with 4:04 left, but didn’t get any closer.

RAPTORS 108 CAVALIERS 105

Pascal Siakam had 23 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out, O.G. Anunoby scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and Toronto beat Cleveland.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points, and Scottie Barnes and Fred Van Vleet each had 15 as Toronto outscored Cleveland 32-21 in the final period.

Donovan Mitchell had 31 points and nine assists in his Cleveland debut, Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Evan Mobley added 14 points for the Cavaliers, who held an eight-point lead through three quarters but failed to close it out. Cedi Osman chipped in 17 points.

Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland left the game in the second quarter after injuring his left eye in a collision with Raptors guard Gary Trent. Jr. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland was bleeding from a cut inside the left eyelid after being poked in the eye by Trent with 3:51 to play in the first half. Garland did not return. He shot 2 for 8 and scored four points in 13 minutes.

PISTONS 113 MAGIC 109

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points in his debut with Detroit in a victory over Orlando.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick last summer, had 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his NBA debut.

Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick last year, had 18 points and 10 assists. Cunningham’s last assist set up Isaiah Stewart for a 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds left that gave the Pistons a four-point lead. Bogdanovic made two free throws with 4.7 seconds left to restore Detroit’s four-point cushion, sealing the victory.

In their first NBA games, first-round picks Jaden Ivey had 19 points and Jalen Duren had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Pistons.

Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 pick last year, had 21 points for the Magic before fouling out with 3:47 remaining.

JAZZ 123 NUGGETS 102

Colin Sexton scored 20 points, Lauri Markkanen added 17 and new-look Utah beat Denver.

New Jazz coach Will Hardy won his first game with a team that is rebuilding after trading cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Rudy Gay scored 16 points, Malik Beasley had 15 and Mike Conley, the lone returning starter, had 13 as Utah had seven players in double-figure scoring. Rookie Walker Kessler had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and the Jazz shot 50.6 percent from the field.

Nikola Jokic scored 27 points and Aaron Gordon had 22 for Denver.

HORNETS 129 SPURS 102

Terry Rozier had 24 points and six teammates scored in double figures in Charlotte’s win over San Antonio.

The Spurs opened their 50th season in San Antonio inauspiciously, losing a season opener for only the third time under Gregg Popovich.

P.J. Washington had 17 points and Gordon Hayward added 15 as all five Hornets starters scored in double figures. Hornets reserve center Nick Richards had a career-high 19 points.

Keldon Johnson had 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to lead San Antonio. Jakob Poeltl and Tre Jones added 14 points each.

WIZARDS 114 PACERS 107

Bradley Beal scored 23 points and Kyle Kuzma added 20 as Washington led wire to wire and beat rebuilding Indiana.

Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Wizards won their second straight season opener for the first time since 2004-05.

Indiana was led by Tyrese Haliburton’s 26 points and rookie Bennedict Mathurin’s 19. But after Indiana gave up 12 of the first 18 points, Washington kept the Pacers mostly out of reach.

