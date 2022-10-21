You are here

  • Home
  • Historical factors to play big role in Qatar 2022 groups stage matches

Historical factors to play big role in Qatar 2022 groups stage matches

Historical factors to play big role in Qatar 2022 groups stage matches
1 / 2
Ghana will be hoping to avenge their infamous loss to Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup, a match remembered for Luis Suarez’s late handball and sending off. (AFP file photo)
Historical factors to play big role in Qatar 2022 groups stage matches
2 / 2
Qatar will have the opening-day spotlight of the 2022 World Cup exclusively on them. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bdjs3

Updated 21 October 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Historical factors to play big role in Qatar 2022 groups stage matches

Historical factors to play big role in Qatar 2022 groups stage matches
  • The World Cup fixture list has thrown up some intriguing match-ups and a significant number of so-called revenge matches
Updated 21 October 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Only weeks separate us from the start of the 2022 World Cup, and the first event to be held in the Middle East promises to be different in many ways.

And not only because of the nature of the host country and the audience, but with a number of highly anticipated clashes having intriguing historical backgrounds.

The host’s national team, having been slated to kick off their campaign in the tournament’s third match on Nov. 21, will now face Ecuador a day earlier in Group A.

It is the first time such a change has been made at relatively short notice, but Qatar now will have the opening-day spotlight exclusively on them.

The following day in the same group, and 20 years on from sensationally beating then reigning champions France in the opening fixture of the 2002 World Cup, Senegal will have another opportunity to shock one of Europe’s leading teams when they take on the Netherlands.

Group B will see the resurrection of one of football’s rare but highly charged — politically at least — fixtures, when the US and Iran face off for the second time in the World Cup. In 1998, Iran pulled off a memorable 2-1 win in France.

England, expected to win the group, will not have an easy ride against fired-up neighbors Wales, or indeed against their American and Asian opponents.

Group C kicks off with a monumental fixture for football fans in the Middle East as Saudi Arabia take on Argentina at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Nov. 20. With Lionel Messi seeking glory in what is surely his last World Cup appearance, the Green Falcons could not have had a more difficult start. It doesn’t get much easier with matches against Poland and Mexico.

Meanwhile, Argentina and Mexico will meet in a fixture that has produced some world classics over the years.

Argentina won 6-3 at the first World Cup in 1930, but it was this century that produced two unforgettable encounters. In 2006, Albicelestes beat El Tri 2-1 in the round of 16 thanks to a stunning Maxi Rodriquez volley, and they repeated the trick four years later with 3-1 win in South Africa.

Tunisia supporters will already be looking forward to their final Group D match against the reigning champions in what will be one of the Arab nation’s biggest-ever World Cup matches.

Meanwhile, neutral fans will hope that the meeting between Australia and Denmark in the same group produces an infinitely better spectacle than the drab 0-0 draw that the teams played out last time out in Russia.

Arguably the standout match of the group stages will be between Spain and Germany in Group E, where the teams meet for the fifth time in the history of the World Cup. (West) Germany claimed victories in 1966, and 1982, before the teams drew in 1994.

Spain, however, won the biggest encounter of all, 1-0 in the 2010 World Cup final.

The fourth Arab nation at the World Cup have been placed in Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Canada, and could just be the underdog to cause an upset and reach the round of 16.

Brazil go to Qatar top of the FIFA rankings and are many people’s favorites to win the trophy for a record-extending sixth time.

In Group G, they will renew acquaintances with three teams they have faced in the past two World Cup group stages. The Selecao drew 1-1 with Switzerland and defeated Serbia 1-0 in the group stages of the last World Cup; and they also beat Cameroon 3-0 in 1994 and 4-1 in 2014.

It is in Group H, however, where most of the “revenge” matches will take place.

In one of the most anticipated matches of the group stages, Ghana will be hoping to avenge their infamous loss to Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup, a match remembered for Luis Suarez’s late handball and sending off, and subsequent penalty miss by Asamoah Gyan.

Uruguay won the penalty shootout.

Ghana also hope for revenge against Portugal, who beat them 2-1 with a late Cristiano Ronaldo goal in 2014.

Portugal, meanwhile, will not have forgotten how a 1-0 loss to South Korea, playing at home, condemned them to an early exit from the 2002 World Cup.

In a strange twist of fate, Paulo Bento, who played for Portugal in that defeat, is now the coach of the South Korean team.

Football fans are known to have long memories. And revenge, as they say, is a dish best served cold.

Topics: football 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Related

Qatar World Cup migrant workers left mired in debt, Human Right Watch says
Middle-East
Qatar World Cup migrant workers left mired in debt, Human Right Watch says
Saudi singer Tamtam ‘grateful’ to record Coca-Cola World Cup anthem
Lifestyle
Saudi singer Tamtam ‘grateful’ to record Coca-Cola World Cup anthem

Ronaldo refused to come on as sub, says Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Ronaldo refused to come on as sub, says Man Utd boss Ten Hag
Updated 58 min 59 sec ago
AFP

Ronaldo refused to come on as sub, says Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Ronaldo refused to come on as sub, says Man Utd boss Ten Hag
  • Ronaldo headed down the tunnel before the final whistle and made a hasty departure from Old Trafford
  • The forward had been dropped from the squad for Saturday's clash with Chelsea
Updated 58 min 59 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute during this week’s win against Tottenham, saying there had to be “consequences” for his behavior.
Post-match talk following the impressive 2-0 victory over Spurs at Old Trafford on Wednesday has been dominated by the early exit of the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar.
Ronaldo headed down the tunnel before the final whistle and made a hasty departure from Old Trafford.
United announced on Thursday that the forward had been dropped from the squad for Saturday’s clash with Chelsea following his tantrum.
Asked at his pre-match press conference whether Ronaldo had refused to come on a substitute against Spurs, Ten Hag said: “Yes.”
Ten Hag said: “What (happened in) the talk is between Cristiano and me. The (club) statement is also clear, I think.”
But the Dutch manager, in his first season at Old Trafford, said Ronaldo “remains an important part of the squad.”
The forward was also among those that left Old Trafford early in July’s pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, leading Ten Hag to underline the importance of players staying to support their team-mates.
Asked how he deals with the situation, the Dutchman said on Friday: “How we did. I am the manager. I am responsible for the top sport culture here and I have to set standards and values and I have to control them.
“We are in a team, so we have standards, we have values and I have to control that. After Rayo Vallecano, I told (you) it was unacceptable but he wasn’t the only one. That is for everyone.
“When it’s the second time, that will have consequences. That is what we did. We miss him tomorrow. That is a miss for us. For the squad it’s a miss.
“But I think it’s important for the attitude and mentality from the group. Now we have to focus on Chelsea and that is the most important.”
Ronaldo responded to his omission from the squad by saying he had acted in the heat of the moment.
“I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented,” he posted on Instagram on Thursday. “Unfortunately, that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us.
“Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game.
“Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again.”
The former Real Madrid and Juventus star scored 24 goals in all competitions in 2021/22 in his first season back at Old Trafford, where he made his name as a global star.
But, disappointed by United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League, he has tried and failed to engineer a move away from Old Trafford.
Ronaldo, a five-time Champions League winner with Real and United, has started only two Premier League games this season and has just one goal to his name in the English top flight.
The forward, who missed United’s pre-season tour to Australia and Thailand for “family reasons,” also reacted badly when he was substituted by Ten Hag in last week’s draw against Newcastle.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Related

United manager Ten Hag to ‘deal with’ Ronaldo for early exit from game
Sport
United manager Ten Hag to ‘deal with’ Ronaldo for early exit from game
Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League
Sport
Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League

Sporting figures call for Iran World Cup ban

Sporting figures call for Iran World Cup ban
Updated 21 October 2022
Arab News

Sporting figures call for Iran World Cup ban

Sporting figures call for Iran World Cup ban
  • Iranian women ‘systematically excluded from football ecosystem,’ rights group says
Updated 21 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A group of prominent Iranian sporting figures has urged FIFA to ban Iran from taking part in the 2022 World Cup.

The group, supported by a Spanish law firm, said that Tehran’s unofficial ban on women entering football stadiums during domestic matches violates FIFA’s equality rules, the BBC reports.

Though not denied by law, many women in Iran are turned away from stadiums by authorities.

Other countries have faced suspension in the past for human rights violations.

The group said: “The FIFA Council can and must immediately suspend Iran.

“FIFA shouldn’t allow participation by a country that is actively persecuting its women, athletes and children only for exercising their most basic human rights.”

The appeal comes amid countrywide protests in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Open Stadiums, a human rights group, last month also called for Iran to be banned from the Qatar World Cup.

It said: “Iran’s brutality and belligerence toward its own people has reached a tipping point, demanding an unequivocal and firm disassociation from the footballing and sports world.

“Women have been consistently denied access to stadia across the country and systematically excluded from the football ecosystem in Iran, which sharply contrasts with FIFA’s values and statutes.

“If women are not allowed into stadia across the country, and the Iranian Football Federation is simply following and enforcing governmental guidelines, they cannot be seen as an independent organization and free from any form or kind of influence.

“This is a violation of (Article 19) of FIFA’s statutes.”

Topics: World Cup football Iran FIFA

Related

Qatar World Cup migrant workers left mired in debt, Human Right Watch says
Middle-East
Qatar World Cup migrant workers left mired in debt, Human Right Watch says
Risk of torture and death: Alarm over Iran protest prisoners
Middle-East
Risk of torture and death: Alarm over Iran protest prisoners

Bottas wants ‘harsh’ Red Bull penalty for budget cap breach

Bottas wants ‘harsh’ Red Bull penalty for budget cap breach
Updated 21 October 2022
AFP

Bottas wants ‘harsh’ Red Bull penalty for budget cap breach

Bottas wants ‘harsh’ Red Bull penalty for budget cap breach
  • F1’s ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA) found Red Bull committed a “minor” breach of the $145 million spending cap after an exhaustive investigation
Updated 21 October 2022
AFP

AUSTIN, Texas: Valtteri Bottas led the way on Thursday as some of Formula One’s leading drivers called for Red Bull to be punished severely for breaching the sport’s budget cap last year.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, and a likely Red Bull news conference on Friday, the former Mercedes driver, now with Alfa Romeo, said he hoped for a harsh penalty that hurt.

“I personally hope it’s going to be a strict and harsh penalty because it shouldn’t happen — the rules are the rules,” Bottas told a scheduled official news conference.

“It shouldn’t be any different with the penalty. Let’s hope it’s a penalty that hurts them.”

Bottas was teammate to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton when he was beaten on the last lap of the controversial season-ending 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

“I was in the fight with them for the constructors’ title,” said the Finn. “Yes, we got that, but not the drivers’ — we lost by a few points. A few millions can make a big difference.”

F1’s ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA) found Red Bull committed a “minor” breach of the $145 million spending cap after an exhaustive investigation, it announced earlier this month. The breach, it was explained, was less than five percent of the limit, estimated to be $7.25 million.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz backed Bottas.

He said: “I think every team and every driver wants clarity and fairness. We all know how much one, two, three or four million can make to car development and speed.

“That’s why, years ago, the top three were spending $350 million and now we spend $145 million.”

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez defended his team as they seek, this weekend, to clinch their first constructors’ title since 2013, two weeks after Verstappen completed his runaway second drivers’ championship triumph in Japan.

“We believe we are in line and we believe that everything will come up in the right situation,” he said. “I will leave it down to my team to solve that with the FIA.

“At the end of the day, there are always teams that want to take performance out of you, especially if you are winning — that’s part of the sport.”

While the drivers made public comments, paddock observers and team sources claimed the team were considering an offer from the FIA to accept a proposed punishment, as part of an “accepted breach agreement,” a scenario likely to be explained by the team at an informal news briefing ahead of practice on Friday.

Red Bull has expressed surprise and disappointment at the charges made against them and is expected to argue that the overspend was not used to improve car development.

The team has to decide between accepting the FIA offer or taking legal action and taking the case before a judiciary panel which could result in heavier sanctions.

The possible penalties include a fine, a reduced budget cap, wind tunnel testing restrictions and points deductions, which if applied retrospectively could strip Verstappen of his 2021 championship.

“I just hope that if there is a penalty, it is important to take away the appetite for overspending two or three million on next year’s car because you think it is worth it,” added Sainz. “It needs to be clear for everyone.”
 

Topics: Motorsport

Saudi captain Al-Faraj back in training, keeper Al-Qarni undergoes knee scans

Saudi captain Al-Faraj back in training, keeper Al-Qarni undergoes knee scans
Updated 21 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi captain Al-Faraj back in training, keeper Al-Qarni undergoes knee scans

Saudi captain Al-Faraj back in training, keeper Al-Qarni undergoes knee scans
Updated 21 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi national team captain Salman Al-Faraj returned to training on Thursday after he was allowed to leave camp this week for a funeral.

The Green Falcons continue their preparation  in Abu Dhabi ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

Manager Hervé Renard called up Al Naser goalkeeper Amin Bukhari to join the team as shot-stopper Fawaz Al-Qarni had scans on his knee and did not train.

Midfielder Sami Al-Najei did not take part in the session at the Emirates Palace Stadium as he continues to undergo rehabilitation work.

Saudi Arabia is joined in Group C by Argentina, who they will play first on Nov. 22, Mexico, and Poland.

Topics: Saudi sport football

Related

Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players photos
Sport
Saudi national team prep in Abu Dhabi amid rehab for key players
World Cup fever grips football fans in Saudi Arabia
Sport
World Cup fever grips football fans in Saudi Arabia

McIlroy and Tom Kim put on a show at CJ Cup, both 1 off lead

McIlroy and Tom Kim put on a show at CJ Cup, both 1 off lead
Updated 21 October 2022
AP

McIlroy and Tom Kim put on a show at CJ Cup, both 1 off lead

McIlroy and Tom Kim put on a show at CJ Cup, both 1 off lead
  • Trey Mullinax and former US Open champion Gary Woodland each had a 6-under 65 to share the lead
Updated 21 October 2022
AP

RIDGELAND, South Carolina: Tom Kim felt as much a spectator as a player Thursday in the CJ Cup, amazed at how Rory McIlroy produces so much power with so little effort.

Kim wasn’t too bad himself.

They were the star attractions on a beautiful morning at Congaree Golf Club, one of them pursuing the No. 1 world ranking, the other a 20-year-old who is quickly becoming one of the more popular players among his peers.

Trey Mullinax and former US Open champion Gary Woodland each had a 6-under 65. McIlroy and Kim, who played together in the same group with Rickie Fowler, were among those another shot back at 66.

“He makes this game look so easy,” said Kim, who won two weeks ago in Las Vegas to become the first player since Tiger Woods with two PGA Tour titles before turning 21. “It was really hard to just kind of play my own game sometimes, seeing the lines he took. It was like 380 (yards) to the runout and he was saying, ‘Sit!’ I was like, ‘Really? Like sit?’ But he almost made it.

“Obviously, what was the most important thing for me today was trying to play my own game and not look at his line. But it was still so much fun.”

McIlroy was equally impressed, mainly at how polished Kim plays at such a young age.

They matched birdies for so much of the day in different manners. One example was the par-5 fourth hole, where McIlroy hit a 360-yard drive that bounded along the firm, wide fairway, and belted a fairway metal just through the green. Kim was 50 yards behind him off the tee, still 64 yards from the hole after a fairway metal, and then clipped a wedge over a bunker to 7 feet for birdie.

McIlroy really showed his driving ability on the 366-yard 15th, with sand and water along the right side of the green. He hit his drive just onto the front of the green, even as Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas in the group ahead were putting.

“The longer I stood over that tee shot, the more likely it was that I was going to lay up, so I just needed to step up and hit it,” McIlroy said. “Whether they were on the green or not, I had to go.”

Some apologies were in order by McIlroy, minus the hard feelings.

“He was never going to fly it on the green,” Thomas said. “It was never going to hit us. We’re just jealous. I wish I had hit on the green.”

McIlroy needs to win to reach No. 1 in the world for the ninth time in his career, and he was off to a good start with a bogey-free round.

Kim was one better, firing at pins with his superb iron play and not getting as much as he would have liked with his putter. He was tied for the lead until pulling his tee shot on the 18th, having to play short of the water and missing an 8-foot par putt.

“He didn’t really miss a shot out there,” McIlroy said. “He’s a very, very solid player, plays to his strengths. Makes the same swing at it pretty much every time. He was sort of picking my brain a little bit out there about speed training and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no.’ I think as he gets older and maybe a touch stronger, he’ll get that naturally.

“I was like, ‘Don’t go down that path, you’re good the way you are.’”

It was a good day for so many in the 78-man field, starting with Mullinax and Woodland. Both ran off three birdies early. Mullinax already was 7 under through 12 holes when his birdies dried up. Woodland finished with two birdies.

But not everyone.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player since late March and trying to hold off McIlroy, switched putters and didn’t have much to show for it with two birdies and two bogeys for a 71.

Jordan Spieth had a 75 with a round that included a triple bogey and a putt he missed from 16 inches. Spieth tried to backhand his short par putt on the 16th and it missed the hole, the lowlight of an otherwise rough start to his season.

Fowler, who had the 54-hole lead in Japan last week, fell back early when he four-putted from 20 feet on the fourth hole. He had a 74.

Topics: CJ Cup Tom Kim Rory McIlroy

Related

Koepka grabs bumper LIV payday, promises brother sports car
Sport
Koepka grabs bumper LIV payday, promises brother sports car
Uihlein leads LIV Golf in Jeddah by 1 shot from Koepka
Sport
Uihlein leads LIV Golf in Jeddah by 1 shot from Koepka

Latest updates

Egyptian e-commerce platform solution Kenzz raises $3.5m in seed funding round
Egyptian e-commerce platform solution Kenzz raises $3.5m in seed funding round
Zelensky calls on West to warn Russia not to blow up dam
Zelensky calls on West to warn Russia not to blow up dam
Iran cleric voices support for right to protest against rulers
Iran cleric voices support for right to protest against rulers
UN ‘urgently’ needs $13 million for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
UN ‘urgently’ needs $13 million for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
Food aid staving off famine in Somalia: UN
Food aid staving off famine in Somalia: UN

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.