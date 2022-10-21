You are here

Egyptian e-commerce platform solution Kenzz raises $3.5m in seed funding round
Back Row ( Left to Right): Sameh Mishriky, Dalia Khereba, Ahmed Aboulazm Front Row (Left to Right): Moataz Sami, Ahmed Atef, Mahmoud AlSilk, Mahmoud ElSharkawy (Supplied)
Updated 21 October 2022
RIYADH: Egypt-based mass e-commerce solutions Kenzz raised $3.5 million in a seed funding round led by Outliers Venture Capital.

Founded in 2022, the company offers a mass e-commerce platform for online shopping in Egypt, the Middle East and Africa.

“We are delighted to complete this seed fundraise, and we thank all our investors for their support. The time is ripe to fully optimize eCommerce in Egypt and MENA,” Ahmed Atef, CEO of Kenzz, said in a statement.

Kenzz will utilize its capital to recruit talent, grow its product categories and invest in its technology to launch its new app.

Reuters

Reuters

SINGAPORE/LONDON: US Treasury yields held near multiyear highs on Friday, with markets seeing no end to tightening from the Federal Reserve, causing shares to slip and the dollar to strengthen, particularly on the yen, against which it hit a new 32 year top, according to Reuters.

The benchmark US 10-year yield edged up as high as 4.291 percent, its highest level since June 2008, having risen nearly 10 basis points overnight.

This dragged on shares, with Europe’s STOXX index falling 1.3 percent, US S&P500 futures sliding 0.6 percent and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.92 percent, languishing near the two-and-a-half year intraday low it touched the day before.

“It’s all so tenuous... The problem is the macro environment still remains difficult,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital, adding that the market is in a tug of war between investors who see opportunities and those who are focused on the difficult backdrop.

Global markets have been extremely volatile as investors worry that hefty rate hikes will push major economies into recessions before inflation is tamed, while the resulting stronger dollar could wreak havoc in emerging markets.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker on Thursday suggested the central bank will “keep raising rates for a while,” while US economic data showed persistent labor market tightness.

Third-quarter corporate earnings have offered little help to equities. On Friday Adidas shares dropped 10 percent as the German sporting goods maker cut its full-year outlook, citing weaker demand.

European retail shares were down 3.8 percent, also hurt by Friday data showing British shoppers reined in their spending more sharply than expected in September.

Chinese blue chips slid 0.3 percent, with China watchers waiting for Sunday when members of the ruling Communist Party’s elite Politburo Standing Committee are set to be unveiled at the conclusion of its twice-a-decade congress. Xi Jinping is set to clinch a third five-year term as China’s leader.

Yen keeps weakening 

Higher US yields were also being felt in currency markets, where the dollar climbed nearly 1 percent to a fresh 32-year peak on the yen of 151.59.

“This rate environment continues to (cast) doubts (on) the sustainability of any rally in equities, and chances that the dollar will receive more safe-haven flows are elevated,” said Francesco Pesole foreign exchange strategist at ING in a note to clients.

The Japanese currency, which was heading for its 13th straight session of declines, is particularly sensitive to moves in US yields as the Bank of Japan has a policy of keeping benchmark Japanese government bond yields near zero.

Fresh threats of intervention to support the yen made by Japanese policymakers have kept investors on alert, although there has been no official announcement of further action since the Ministry of Finance’s dollar-selling, yen-buying intervention last month.

Sterling was also under pressure, down 1 percent against the dollar, as Conservative lawmakers jostled to replace Liz Truss, after initially rising when she announced that she was stepping down as prime minister.

“The field seems to be narrowing to: (Rishi) Sunak, (Penny) Mordaunt, and (Boris) Johnson. Mordaunt and Johnson are the risk-off/cable-off/gilts-off candidates, while Sunak is probably the opposite,” said BMO Capital Markets analysts in a note.

Cable is the sterling/dollar currency pair, gilts are British government bonds.

European bond yields are also rising and Germany’s benchmark bond yield hit a new 11-year high of 2.512 percent.

Brent crude was last up 0.37 percent at $92.69 per barrel, while spot gold was down 0.25 percent and set for its second weekly decline.

 

Arab News

  • The two highlighted the importance of regularly exchanging viewpoints
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Zhang Jianhua, National Energy Administrator of the People’s Republic of China discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and bilateral ties in the field of energy, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.  

During the online meeting, the two highlighted the importance of regularly exchanging viewpoints as two significant global energy producers and consumers, according to SPA. 

The officials confirmed their willingness to work together to support the stability of the international oil market, continue close communication, and strengthen cooperation to address the emerging risks and challenges.
They also highlighted the importance of long-term and reliable oil supplies to stabilize the global market, noting that the Kingdom continues to be China’s most reliable partner and supplier of crude oil, SPA reported. 
The two sides also discussed cooperation and joint investments as well as stressing the importance of cooperation in the field of electricity and renewables, and to collaborate in the field of clean hydrogen through research and development, according to SPA. 

The two sides agreed to cooperate within the framework of the Bilateral Cooperation Agreement in Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy between the Chinese and Saudi governments.

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Agricultural Development Fund has financed 467,000 loans, with a total value of SR55 billion ($14.6 billion), since its inception in 1962 until the end of 2021.

The figures were revealed within the Agricultural Exhibition Forum sessions on the sidelines of the Saudi Agriculture Exhibition 2022 and the Saudi Agri-Business Forum, under the title “Securing the Kingdom's diversified food needs in various sub-sectors.”

The services are represented in financing specialized projects such as poultry, greenhouses, fish farming, and food manufacturing industries, the ADF advisor Alaa Siddid explained.

Development loans target farmers, livestock breeders, beekeepers and fishermen, in addition to financing external agricultural investment projects, Siddiq said.

He added that the loans also focus on the working capital initiative to import agricultural products with the aim of enhancing food security and supporting strategic stocks.

Third Milling Co. board member Ahmad Hijazi reviewed the importance of activating innovative methods in increasing production. 

The company succeeded in investing this by raising the production capacity from 100,000 tons to 400,000 tons per year, with the same available resources and factories, in order to secure local production of flour and feed, Hijazi explained.

Fahad Aljadaan, marketing and business development director at Alkhorayef Commercial Co., talked up the importance of using new technologies and automation on innovative equipment to ensure maximum returns, reduce losses and costs, and increase production efficiency.

The company exports irrigation devices to 40 countries — ranking fourth in the world — and the sprinkler system was able to introduce modern irrigation techniques, raise production efficiency and reduce consumption by up to 30 percent, he said.

Organic production in the Kingdom amounted to 105,000 tons in 2021, with a value of SR1.03 billion per year, and an area of more than 27,100 hectares, and an increase in organic production areas that reached 138 percent, Saudi Organic Farming Association Director Yazeed Alfifi said, citing the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture data.

The Kingdom achieved second place in the world in the development of the organic sector during the period from 2018 to 2021, he said.

 

 

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian utility firm ACWA Power is aiming to start commercial operation of the Oman planned hydrogen project in the country’s Dhofar region before 2029, according to the company’s Executive Vice President and Global Head of Hydrogen Andrea Lovato.

ACWA is developing the integrated green hydrogen and ammonia facility, which is estimated to be worth $7 billion, in partnership with Oman’s state energy enterprise OQ and US-based Air Products.

The three companies signed a joint development agreement for the multibillion-dollar facility in May this year, amid a preliminary memorandum of understanding agreed in December 2021.

“It is an integrated project that will produce hydrogen – particularly very low carbon hydrogen,” Lovato told MEED.

“The intention is to replicate this process in several regions in order to reduce cost,” he said, adding: “Oman is the second one that has been announced and it is still in early stages. Commercial operations are expected to start in 2027 or 2028.”

The project is expected to replicate processes put in place for a similar hydrogen and ammonia facility being developed in the $500 billion futuristic city NEOM, being built in northwestern Saudi Arabia, according to Lovato.

The facility in NEOM is being developed by ACWA Power and Air Products in partnership with NEOM Co.

“An exact time has not been defined yet, only a general range. It is the second one that will use the same approach as NEOM,”  Lovato, who is also the acting head of renewable development at ACWA Power, said.

The planned green hydrogen project, located in Salalah Free Zone, is expected to produce up to 1 million tons a year of green ammonia, OQ said in a tweet in December.

According to ACWA Power, the joint venture project will be based on “proven, world-class technology”, and include components like renewable power from solar, wind and battery energy storage, electrolysis plant, air separation unit, and green ammonia production facility.

The project partners are expected to have equal stakes in the green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility, MEED said.

Reuters

Reuters

DUBAI: Emirates NBD won a lead spot on all Dubai initial public offerings this year, boosting its fees and reviving a long-dormant business in the face of stiff competition from local and international banks.

Dubai’s biggest lender, majority owned by Dubai’s government, helped run the IPOs of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, business park operator Tecom and toll-road operator Salik, which have collectively raised over $7.5 billion.

ENBD climbed to claim the sixth-highest fees from Gulf IPOs from 12th last year, making about $14.55 million so far this year and $4.85 million in 2021, according to Refinitiv data.

HSBC ranks first while Saudi National Bank and Riyad Bank are second and third, the data showed.

ENBD, the United Arab Emirates’ second biggest lender by assets, is known for its strong debt franchise but has shifted focus to its equities capital markets (ECM) business to keep up with the surge in deals and as bond issuance plummeted this year on market volatility and rising interest rates.

ENBD has been “building on their research capabilities and their distribution reach through their private banking and retail clients,” said Mohammed Ali Yasin, an investment and capital markets adviser in Abu Dhabi.

It conscripted its debt bankers to work on ECM deals and also hired at least two junior investment bankers, sources familiar with the matter said.

Emirates NBD declined to comment on Friday ahead of its results next Thursday.

ENBD’s ECM business is highly dependent on new business in Dubai’s equity markets, which for years were saddled by bearish investor sentiment following the 2014 oil price drop, exacerbated by a flurry of company delistings.

Dubai has moved to shore up its markets amid heightened competition from other Gulf states including Saudi Arabia, announcing plans in November to list 10 government-linked companies.

Over $15 billion has been raised in listings across the Gulf so far this year, according to Refinitiv data. Saudi Arabia had 24 IPOs that raised $4.75 billion, while the UAE had seven that raised more than $10 billion, the data showed.

The region has seen a boost of passive flows from investors since MSCI removed Russia from its emerging markets index in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

“If there’s any bright spot at the moment globally it exists in the Gulf, with markets experiencing a fomo (fear of missing out) effect from investors,” said Samer Deghaili, co-head of capital financing & investment banking coverage for MENAT at HSBC.

With new investors entering the region, many large funds are also making their way to the Middle East, “meeting bankers, some of them road testing new listings to see that from a settlement, and operational perspective, it works,” Deghaili said.

