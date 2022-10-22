You are here

US judge rules relatives of passengers in Boeing 737 MAX crashes ‘crime victims’

Ethiopian relatives of some of the Boeing 737 Max crash victims light candles and gather at an anniversary memorial service in Addis Ababa, on March 8, 2020. (AP file)
The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton, Washington state, on February 5, 2018. (REUTERS File Photo)
AP
  • Boeing, which misled safety regulators who approved the Max, agreed to pay $2.5 billion including a $243.6 million fine 
  • The Justice Department, which agreed not to prosecute the company, excluded crash victims relatives from the talks, saying they are not crime victims
FORT WORTH, Texas: A federal judge ruled Friday that relatives of people killed in the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max planes are crime victims under federal law and should have been told about private negotiations over a settlement that spared Boeing from criminal prosecution.

In December, some crash victims’ relatives said the Justice Department violated their legal rights when it struck a January 2021 deferred prosecution agreement with the planemaker over two crashes that killed 346 people.

Boeing, which misled safety regulators who approved the Max, agreed to pay $2.5 billion including a $243.6 million fine. The Justice Department agreed not to prosecute the company for conspiracy to defraud the government.

The Justice Department, in explaining why it didn’t tell families about the negotiations, argued that the relatives are not crime victims.

The deal capped a 21-month investigation into the design and development of the 737 MAX following the deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019.

INNUMBERS

346 - The total number of people who perished in two 737 Max crashes, including 189 in Indonesia in October 2018 and 157 in Ethiopia five months later

$20 billion - The amount the crashes have cost Boeing in compensation, production costs, and fines, and which led to a 20-month grounding for the best-selling plane

After the families filed the legal challenge saying their rights were violated under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act, Attorney General Merrick Garland met with some of them but stood by the plea deal, which included a $244 million fine, $1.77 billion compensation to airlines and a $500 million crash-victim fund.

In seeking court relief, the families argued the government “lied and violated their rights through a secret process” and asked US District Judge Reed O’Connor to rescind Boeing’s immunity from criminal prosecution and order the planemaker publicly arraigned on felony charges.

Boeing Co., which is based in Arlington, Virginia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

O’Connor, in Fort Worth, Texas, said the crashes were a foreseeable consequence of Boeing’s conspiracy, making the relatives representatives of crime victims.

“In sum, but for Boeing’s criminal conspiracy to defraud the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), 346 people would not have lost their lives in the crashes,” he wrote.

Boeing did not disclose key details to the FAA of a safety system called MCAS, which was linked to both fatal crashes and designed to help counter a tendency of the MAX to pitch up. “Had Boeing not committed its crime” pilots in Ethiopia and

Indonesia would have “received training adequate to respond to the MCAS activation that occurred on both aircrafts,” O’Connor ruled.

The crashes, which have cost Boeing more than $20 billion in compensation, production costs, and fines, and led to a 20-month grounding for the best-selling plane, prompted Congress to pass legislation reforming FAA airplane certification.

Boeing wants Congress to waive a December deadline imposed by the legislation for the FAA to certify the MAX 7 and MAX 10. After that date, all planes must have modern cockpit alerting systems, which the 737 planes do not have.

Last month, Boeing paid $200 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges it misled investors about the MAX.

Paul Cassell, a lawyer for the families, said the ruling “is a tremendous victory” and “sets the stage for a pivotal hearing, where we will present proposed remedies that will allow criminal prosecution to hold Boeing fully accountable.”

Naoise Connolly Ryan, whose husband died in the second Max crash, in Ethiopia, said Boeing is responsible for his death.

“Families like mine are the true victims of Boeing’s criminal misconduct, and our views should have been considered before the government gave them a sweetheart deal,” she said in a statement issued by a lawyer for the families.


 

Topics: Boeing 737 MAX Boeing crashes

  • Gunmen arrived in a large group in the remote Gbeji community of Benue state Wednesday and opened fire on villagers
  • Such attacks are frequent in Nigeria’s middle belt and central regions where deadly clashes between local communities and herdsmen have continued for many years
ABUJA, Nigeria: At least 36 bodies have been recovered after gunmen attacked a village in northcentral Nigeria, officials said Friday, prompting calls for the nation’s government to license sophisticated guns for local guards.
The gunmen reportedly arrived in a large group in the remote Gbeji community of Benue state Wednesday and opened fire on villagers in the latest deadly violence in the West African nation’s troubled northern region.
Two police officers were among those killed in the attack that left many injured, said Terver Akase, a spokesman for the Benue state government.
Details of the incident remained sketchy Friday. Akase blamed the assault on herdsmen, while local media said it was a reprisal for herders in the community being targeted by an earlier attack.
Benue officials visited Gbeji on Friday and met with families of the victims, urging the national government to license sophisticated guns for the state’s local security force to defend residents.
“The security agencies have been overstretched. That being the case, our people have to defend themselves,” a government statement quoted Gov. Ortom’s representative as saying.
Gabriel Suswam, who represents the affected area in Nigeria’s Senate, said the Nigerian government “has failed woefully in the protection of lives and property.”
Such attacks are frequent in Nigeria’s middle belt and central regions where deadly clashes between local communities and herdsmen have continued for many years, defying government and security measures. At least 14 people were killed in a similar incident in another part of Benue a month ago.
The herdsmen are mostly young pastoralists from Nigeria’s Fulani tribe caught up in a decades-long conflict between host communities and herdsmen over limited access to water and land.
Attacks sometimes take a religious turn between Muslim and Christian communities amid Nigeria’s deep religious divide and it is common for authorities to not announce any arrests in many cases.

 

 

Topics: Nigeria Benue state Gbeji

  • Biden's plan would benefit millions of Americans who are unable to pay or have difficulty paying their college student loans
  • Republican lawmakers oppose the plan, which is estimated to cost about $400 billion over the next three decades
WASHINGTON: A US appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in college student loans, one day after a judge dismissed a Republican-led lawsuit by six states challenging the debt-forgiveness program.
The 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals granted the states’ emergency petition to freeze the loan forgiveness plan until the court rules on their request for a longer-term injunction while Thursday’s decision against the states is being appealed.
The St. Louis-based appeals court also ordered an expedited briefing schedule on the matter.
US District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis ruled on Thursday that while the six Republican-led states had raised “important and significant challenges to the debt relief plan,” he threw out their lawsuit on grounds they lacked the necessary legal standing to pursue the case.
Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina said Biden’s plan skirted congressional authority and threatened the states’ future tax revenues and money earned by state entities that invest in or service the student loans.
Their case is one of a number that conservative state attorneys general and legal groups have filed seeking to halt the debt forgiveness plan announced in August by Biden, a Democrat.
Autrey ruled about an hour after US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied without explanation an emergency request to put the debt relief plan on hold in a separate challenge brought by the Wisconsin-based Brown County Taxpayers Association.
In a policy benefiting millions of Americans, Biden said the US government will forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for married couples. Borrowers who received Pell Grants to benefit lower-income college students will have up to $20,000 of their debt canceled.
The policy fulfilled a promise that Biden made during the 2020 presidential campaign to help debt-saddled former college students. The Congressional Budget Office in September calculated that the debt forgiveness would cost the government about $400 billion.
Democrats are hoping the policy will boost support for them in the Nov. 8 midterm elections in which control of Congress is at stake. 

Topics: Joe Biden US student loans

  • Trump is being blamed for inciting the mob that stormed Congress on January 6, 2021, to halt the peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden
  • It remains highly unlikely that he would agree to give evidence. Trump is notorious for his ability to run down the clock on congressional investigations and legal action
WASHINGTON: Lawmakers probing the 2021 attack on the US Capitol subpoenaed former president Donald Trump Friday to testify on his involvement in the violence, in a major escalation of their sprawling inquiry.
The summons came after the House panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans voted unanimously last week to compel Trump’s appearance before investigators.
It requires the 76-year-old Republican to produce documents by November 4 and to appear for a deposition beginning on or around November 14 — the Monday after the crucial November 8 midterm elections.
“As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power,” the committee told Trump in a letter.
Trump, who urged his supporters to “fight like hell” in a fiery speech near the White House on January 6, 2021, was impeached for inciting the mob to storm Congress later that day to halt the peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden.
The letter accuses Trump of bidding to overturn the election despite knowing claims of fraud had been overwhelmingly rejected by more than 60 courts and refuted by his campaign staff and senior advisers.
“In short, you were at the center of the first and only effort by any US president to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself,” it added.
Without confirming Trump had received the subpoena, his lawyer David Warrington said his team would “review and analyze” the document and “respond as appropriate to this unprecedented action.”
The White House declined to comment on the matter but offered the broad statement that it is “important to get to the bottom of January 6.”

Subpoenas from the panel have proved difficult to enforce, with former White House aide Steve Bannon the only target convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply.
Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison on Friday, although he remains out on bail pending an appeal.
Trump is notorious for his ability to run down the clock on congressional investigations and legal action, and it remains highly unlikely that he would agree to give evidence.
The subpoena expires in any case with the new congressional term in January. Republicans are expected to win back the House of Representatives in November’s elections, and plan immediately to end the investigation.
But the move marks an aggressive escalation of the probe, which has issued more than 100 subpoenas and interviewed more than 1,000 people since its launch in 2021.
While no sitting president has ever been forced to testify before Congress, lawmakers have summoned several former presidents to discuss their conduct in office.
Trump’s compliance would mean testifying under oath and could result in being charged with perjury were he to lie.
If he refuses to comply, the full House can hold him in criminal contempt in a vote recommending him for prosecution, as it did with Bannon.

The panel unveiled reams of evidence across eight hearings in the summer on the former president’s involvement in a complex series of connected schemes to overturn the 2020 election.
Witness testimony provided stunning examples of Trump and his allies pressuring election officials and trying to get lawfully cast votes nullified in swing states, and of Trump’s inertia amid the mob uprising.
The committee also pressed its position that Trump — who continues to be a wellspring of disinformation about the 2020 presidential election — remains a “clear and present” threat to democracy.
Lawmakers plan to release a final report by the end of the year.
The committee has not announced whether it will make direct criminal referrals over the Capitol attack, although the move would amount to little more than a gesture as the Justice Department is already investigating.
The list of records that Trump is required to produce includes all of his communications on the day of the insurrection, as well as various categories of messages in the weeks leading up to the riot.
Investigators specifically mention Signal, suggesting the committee has determined that Trump used the encrypted communications app while participating in the plot.
The software allows users to have messages delete automatically within any time period selected.
The requested documents include any Signal communications between Trump and far-right militias such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.
 

Topics: Donald Trump US Capitol riots

  • Representatives from 200 Islamic universities gathered in India for summit
  • Center dedicated to environmental studies will be established in Calicut, India
NEW DELHI: The League of Islamic Universities will launch environment courses at the campuses of its member institutions, following a climate action summit held in India earlier this week.

Based in Cairo, Egypt, the league is an association representing Islamic universities around the world.

Its members, including 200 universities from 60 countries, gathered at Jamia Markaz, an Islamic university in Kozhikode, Kerala, for the International Climate Action Summit on Oct. 17-20.

The event was inaugurated by the league’s secretary general, Dr. Osama Al-Abed, who urged global stakeholders to employ new strategies in addressing climate problems, as the world is “facing challenges that are structurally different from the past.

“Even a minor variation in the ecosystem in a remote village can have huge global impacts. The human population across the globe is now entangled with each other in unprecedented ways,” he said.

“This demands policymakers and governments to resort to more international approaches toward issues such as climate change and come up with global solutions for even local issues.”

The summit concluded with a joint declaration for climate action that obliges the league’s members to include environmental science in their curricula and allocate resources for research on confronting climate change-related problems.

“We thought that the real community who has to work on climate change is students. In every country, if the universities go for some course on climate then the future generation would be working on climate change,” Jamia Markaz rector Dr. Abdul Hakeem Al-Kandi told Arab News on Friday.

“Students, who are the future leaders, when they are getting aware of climate change, (they) will impact the whole world.”

Al-Kandi added that a center dedicated to environmental studies will be established by the league in Calicut, India.

“This would be part of the League of Islamic Universities,” he said.

“Anyone can come and study here.”

Environmentalist and principal of Markaz Law College Dr. C. Abdul Samad, who coordinated the summit, said the idea of the university league’s action was to mobilize community members in different societies and make them stakeholders in protecting the environment.

“Introducing environmental science courses in universities is important as the young leaders need to be educated to think about nature and climate change, and its impact,” he said.

“It is the new generation that can preserve the diversity of nature and respect the environment. The whole idea is to save the planet for the future.”

Saudi environmentalist Ahmed Sabban, who took part in the summit, also highlighted the urgency of climate action dedicated to the young generation.

“Let’s start teaching the environmental science courses to young graduates, because the universities are places where research and development, and professors and students, will come up with solutions quicker than other organizations,” he told Arab News, adding that such courses are already underway in Saudi universities.

“Educational institutions are bodies which will come with solutions. This is why it’s important for the new generation to understand and start helping, and think about this problem.”

Topics: climate change League of Islamic Universities Climate Action International Climate Action Summit 2022 Kozhikode Kerala

  • Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party -- Eurosceptic and anti-immigration -- won the September 25 legislative polls
  • Meloni's appointment is an historic event for the eurozone's third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy
ROME: Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was named Italian prime minister on Friday, becoming the first woman to head a government in Italy.
Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party — Euroskeptic and anti-immigration — won the September 25 legislative polls but needed outside support to form a government.
Meloni’s appointment is a historic event for the eurozone’s third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy, which has never been in government.
Shortly after she was named, the 45-year-old from Rome named her ministers, who will be sworn in on Saturday in front of President Sergio Mattarella.
Her Brothers of Italy party won 26 percent of the vote last month, compared to eight and nine percent respectively for her allies Forza Italia and the far-right League.
Her list of 24 ministers, including six women, revealed a desire to reassure Italy’s partners. She named Giancarlo Giorgetti as economy minister, who served under the previous government of Mario Draghi.
Giorgetti, a former minister of economic development, is considered one of the more moderate, pro-Europe members of Matteo Salvini’s League.
Meloni also named ex-European Parliament president Antonio Tajani, of Forza Italia, as foreign minister and deputy prime minister.
Salvini will serve as deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure and transport.
That appointment is likely to disappoint Salvini, who wanted Meloni to give him the role of interior minister again after he previously held the post between 2018 and 2019.
The position went instead to a technocrat, Rome prefect Matteo Piantedosi.
A formal ceremony for the handover of power from Draghi to Meloni will take place on Sunday before the premier leads the first cabinet meeting.
The consultations to cobble together a government had been overshadowed by disagreements with her two would-be coalition partners over Meloni’s ardent support for Ukraine since the Russian invasion. The leaders of Forza Italia and the League are both considered close to Moscow.
A recording was leaked during the week in which Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi — who heads Forza Italia — talks about his warm ties with Moscow and appeared to blame the war in Ukraine on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Her other coalition partner, Salvini, is a long-time fan of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has criticized Western sanctions on Russia.
Despite her Euroskeptic stance, Meloni has been firm about her support for Ukraine, in line with the rest of the European Union and the United States.
“I intend to lead a government with a clear and unequivocal foreign policy line,” she has said. “Italy is fully, and with its head held high, part of Europe and the Atlantic Alliance (NATO).”
“Anyone who does not agree with this cornerstone will not be able to be part of the government, even at the cost of not forming a government,” Meloni has warned.
Berlusconi, 86, has said his personal and political positions “do not deviate from that of the Italian government (and) the European Union” on Ukraine.
But the tensions add to concerns that Meloni’s coalition, held together by the need for a parliamentary majority, will struggle to maintain unity.
Berlusconi’s allies insist his comments in the recording, from a meeting with lawmakers earlier this week, were taken out of context.
The billionaire media mogul described a rekindling of relations with long-time friend Putin, who he said sent him 20 bottles of vodka and a “very sweet letter” for his birthday.
Meloni’s coalition wants to renegotiate Italy’s portion of the EU’s post-Covid recovery fund.
It argues the almost 200 billion euros ($193 billion) it expects to receive should take into account the current energy crisis, exacerbated by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which has hit supplies of Russian gas to Europe.
But the funds are tied to a series of reforms only just begun by Draghi’s government, and analysts say Meloni has limited room for maneuver.
Gilles Moec, chief economist at the Axa group, said there would be a continuation of what Draghi had been doing on the economy.
“I’m not really worried, at least not in the short term, when we are in a ‘Draghi II’ (phase) in economic matters,” he told AFP.
Meloni had campaigned on a platform of “God, country and family,” sparking fears of a regression on rights in the Catholic-majority country.
She has distanced herself from her party’s neo-fascist past — and her own, after praising dictator Benito Mussolini as a teenager — and likes to present herself as a straight-talking but unthreatening leader.
Inflation in Italy rose to 8.9 percent in September over the previous year, threatening to put the country in recession next year.
The margin for maneuver is limited given that Italy’s colossal debt represents 150 percent of gross domestic product, the highest in the eurozone after Greece.
Draghi used his last day on the European stage on Friday to warn both his fellow leaders and Meloni that a united Europe should remain their “guiding star.”
Draghi said everyone looked at “the EU as a source of security, stability and peace,” adding: “We have to keep this in mind as a guiding star for the future, especially in troubled times like these.”

Topics: Italy Giorgia Meloni Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy)

