Lebanon, Syria discuss sea border after Beirut’s Israel deal

Lebanon and Syria differed over a maritime area of about 860 square kilometers, known as Block No. 9, based on a map sent in 2011 to the UN. (Reuters/File)
Updated 22 October 2022
Reuters

  • Aoun told Assad that Lebanon was keen "to begin negotiations with Syria to delineate its northern maritime boundary"
  • The two leaders discussed delineation last year
Updated 22 October 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Syrian President Bashar Assad on Saturday discussed delineating their countries’ shared maritime border, a Lebanese official said.
A dispute over their shared sea boundary emerged last year after Syria granted a license to a Russian energy company to begin maritime exploration in an area Lebanon claimed. Several gas discoveries have been made in the eastern Mediterranean.
Aoun earlier said demarcating the border would be next after Lebanon agreed its southern maritime boundary with longtime foe Israel following years of indirect US-mediated talks.
Aoun told Assad that Lebanon was keen “to begin negotiations with Syria to delineate its northern maritime boundary,” the Lebanese official told Reuters after Saturday’s talks.
Syria’s Sham FM radio reported that details of the delineation had yet to be discussed and that Assad proposed holding direct talks via the countries’ foreign ministries.
The two leaders discussed delineation last year.
Aoun’s term as president of Lebanon, which is the midst of a deep political and economic crisis, ends on Oct. 31. Three parliamentary sessions have failed to elect a successor.
Assad secured another seven-year term last year in an election derided by Syria’s opposition and the West as a farce. The vote was held after the government regained control of much of the territory lost to opponents in a conflict that erupted in 2011.

Updated 22 October 2022
AFP

  • The Palestinian health ministry said Rabi Arafah Rabi, 32, was hit by "a bullet to the head" at a checkpoint
  • An Israeli military spokesman said soldiers fired on a car containing three suspects near Qaliqilya
Updated 22 October 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Soldiers shot dead a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, hours after a knife attack in east Jerusalem left an Israeli man in a serious condition.
The Palestinian health ministry said Rabi Arafah Rabi, 32, was hit by “a bullet to the head” at a checkpoint southeast of the city of Qalqilya.
An Israeli military spokesman said soldiers fired on a car containing three suspects near Qaliqilya as the vehicle sped off after hitting a soldier when they tried to stop it for inspection.
“The soldiers fired toward the vehicle,” the spokesman said.
“The soldier did not need medical treatment. We are aware of reports regarding a hit. The incident is under review.”
Violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has surged in recent months, amid an uptick in anti-Israeli attacks and near daily raids by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.
Earlier on Saturday, police said officers “neutralized” a Palestinian stabbing suspect in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem after an attack that left an Israeli man in serious condition.
Police said the man was stabbed in the back.
“One person was critically wounded and taken to hospital” after the knife attack, police said.
Israeli media said the stabbing victim was a religious Jew in his 20s.
“The suspect stabbed a passer-by with a knife and fled” the scene north of the Old City, police said.
They said the suspect, who is 16, was later found at a football pitch in the Sheikh Jarrah district of east Jerusalem, not far from the scene of the stabbing.
Police said he tried to run off when he saw officers coming, but an officer gave chase.
At one stage he turned to the police officer “with an object in his hand, the officer feared for his life... shot at him and neutralized” him.
The suspect’s condition is not known.
More than 115 Palestinian fighters and civilians have been killed this year, the heaviest toll in the West Bank for nearly seven years, according to the United Nations.
Israel seized east Jerusalem in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move not recognized by most of the international community.
Some 200,000 Israelis live in the sector as well as 300,000 Palestinians.
Around 475,000 Israelis now live in settlements across the West Bank, alongside some 2.8 million Palestinians, who in different areas of the territory are subject to Israeli military rule or live under limited Palestinian governance.
On Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said a Palestinian was killed overnight in clashes with soldiers in the flashpoint West Bank city of Jenin, and three other Palestinians were wounded in the clashes.

Updated 37 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

  • US called on the Houthis to immediately halt such attacks
  • Arab countries and organizations also strongly condemned the incident
Updated 37 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UN on Saturday condemned an armed drone attack launched By Yemen’s Houthi militia on a southern oil terminal in Hadramout province a day earlier, saying it was a “deeply worrying” military escalation.
“I condemn the aerial attack claimed by Ansar Allah yesterday, Oct. 21, against the vessel at Al-Dhabba oil terminal in Hadramout governorate,” the UN’s envoy to Yemen said referring to the Houthis by their official name.
“At this critical juncture, I call on the parties to show utmost restraint and double their efforts to renew and expand the truce, lay the groundwork for a permanent cease-fire, and activate a political process to end the conflict,” said Hans Grundberg.
“I reiterate that all parties must abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he added in a statement.

 


Yemen’s internationally-recognized government said on Friday that drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthis attacked the Al-Dhabba oil terminal, located in the southern town of Al-Shihr, as the Nissos oil tanker was preparing to dock.
Grundberg held a phone call with Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak on Friday to discuss the “catastrophic consequences of the Houthi attacks on oil ports,” the minister had said, adding that he stressed that the Houthis are only “reinforcing the conviction that they are merely a terrorist group, not a peace partner.” He also called for the UN to take a “strong stance against these terrorist acts.”
Bin Mubarak said he also held a call with the US ambassador to Yemen, Steven Fagin, to discuss the consequences of the attacks on civilian facilities and commercial ports, and how it would worsen the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, adding he “demanded strong measures to put an end to Houthi terrorism.”
Separately, Fagin said the US strongly condemned the incident and called on the Houthis to immediately halt such attacks, which hinder navigational rights and freedoms and jeopardize international commerce.
“We are glad that no lives were lost in the attack and that the ship was able to depart safely, but such attacks threaten Yemen’s peace and security, hinder the flow of essential goods, and will only trigger further economic instability and suffering across the country,” Fagin said in a statement.

 


“We remind the Houthis that the world is watching their actions and that the only path forward to ending eight years of destructive war is to deescalate and redouble efforts to reach a durable cease-fire and end Yemen’s conflict through a negotiated political settlement,” he said. “Only through an extension of the truce can we ensure payment of salaries, free movement on Yemen’s roads and through its ports and airports, and an end to the cycle of destructive violence that has plagued Yemen for eight years.”
A UN-mediated truce in Yemen that had been in place since April, expired on Oct. 2 without the parties reaching an agreement, amid differences over payment of salaries for civil servants in Houthi-controlled areas, and the incident is the first major escalation since then.
During a separate call with Sweden’s envoy to Yemen Peter Semneby, the Yemeni foreign minister reiterated that the international community should take concrete measures to put an end to the Houthi-Iranian UAVs aggression.
The Arab League also condemned the attack and said that the present dangerous Houthi escalation represents a disregard and a defiance to the tireless international and regional efforts aimed at renewing the truce, adding that the militia’s targeting of oil ports will further deteriorate the humanitarian situation in Yemen, and would pollute the marine environment.
The Arab Parliament affirmed its full solidarity with the legitimate government in “whatever it takes to confront the coup militias,” asserting its rejection of the escalation by the Houthis and their determination to foil the peace efforts.

 


The Organization of Islamic Cooperation stressed that the attack represents a threat to regional and international energy supplies, is a violation of UN Security Council Resolution No. 2216 and international laws and norms, and a threat to global energy corridors and the marine environment.
Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha called on the Iran-backed group to respond to international and regional efforts to renew the truce, and to cooperate with all efforts to reach a political and comprehensive solution to the Yemeni crisis.
The Gulf Cooperation Council also warned of the threat the attack poses on civil and economic facilities and global energy supplies and installations, and called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to ensure such acts are not repeated, in order to preserve the movement of trade and oil supplies, and maintain security and stability in the region.
Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf affirmed the GCC’s firm position toward supporting everything that guarantees the security and stability of Yemen, backing the endeavours of the legitimate Yemeni government, and the UN efforts to renew the truce in Yemen and to reach a comprehensive political solution to end the war.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan also issued similar statements condemning the attack, calling it a dangerous escalation, and calling on the international community to unite efforts and take a decisive stance to stop the crimes committed by the Houthis.

Updated 22 October 2022
Arab News

  • Campaign aims to encourage a diversified and inclusive community in the UAE capital
Updated 22 October 2022
Arab News

 ABU DHABI: “One Community” is the slogan of a newly launched UAE campaign to promote an inclusive and cohesive society, the Emirates News Agency reported.
With the aim of encouraging a diversified and harmonious community in the UAE capital through a wide range of opportunities provided by its partners and stakeholders, the Department of Community Development launched the campaign in cooperation with the Authority of Social Contribution, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Emirates Foundation.
Mohammed Helal Al-Balooshi, the DCD’s acting executive director of community engagement and the sports sector, said: “The department is working to create an environment that enhances the spirit of social cooperation by building a society where all groups enjoy prosperity, development, and progress, especially as it gives individuals, families, institutions and entities the opportunity to contribute effectively to a cohesive society.”
Al-Balooshi stressed that the UAE embraces multiple and diverse cultures, with people from different nationalities living in harmony on its land.
“The late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was keen on achieving this by instilling the values of love and cohesion and establishing a culture of coexistence in line with values, customs, and traditions,” he said.
The campaign comes in five languages — Arabic, English, Persian, Urdu and Tagalog — with the aim of reaching all segments of society, fostering the spirit of teamwork and giving individuals and teams opportunities to volunteer.

Updated 22 October 2022
AFP

  • Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi wore only a headband during a competition event at the Asian Championships in Seoul last Sunday
Updated 22 October 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi has thanked her supporters at home and abroad following her return to a hero’s welcome in Tehran this week after competing abroad without a hijab.
Rekabi, 33, wore only a headband during a competition event at the Asian Championships in Seoul last Sunday, in breach of the Islamic republic’s dress rules requiring all Iranian women — including female athletes competing abroad — to wear a headscarf.
The move was seen by some as a gesture of solidarity with weeks of protests that have erupted in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s dress code.
“I sincerely thank all those who came to the airport for welcoming me, I love you,” Rekabi said in her first social media comments since returning to Iran.
Dozens of people cheering and clapping had welcomed the climber at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday.
“I am endlessly grateful for the support of you, all the people of Iran, the most decent people of the planet, athletes and non-athletes, and all your supports in (the) international community,” Rekabi said on her Instagram account overnight Friday into Saturday.
“What I have gained till today was regarding the caring of you beautiful souls,” she said in the post, published in Persian and English.
Rekabi began the message with a quote from late Iranian poet Ahmad Shamlou, alluding to individuals existing as part of a community. She signed off with: “Me; the people, Iran.”
The athlete had apologized over the incident and insisted her headscarf had accidentally slipped off, in comments to state media on her return.
Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi received Rekabi hours after her arrival.
Rights groups outside the country have expressed concerns for her safety.

Updated 22 October 2022
Arab News

Updated 22 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: An Iranian cyber group has reportedly hacked the internal email system of Iran’s Nuclear Power Production and Development Company on Friday, demanding the release of detained activists.
Hackers from the group called “Black Reward” have threatened to leak the company’s internal data, according to the group’s Twitter account, cited by Al Arabiya news website.
The group gave the Iranian regime 24 hours to release detained political prisoners and protesters, the report cited the statement issued by the hackers.
They also threatened to publish documents that would affect what they described as the “dirty nuclear project of the Mullahs’ regime.” 
Anti-government protests have entered their fifth week in Iran after sweeping the country following the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini.
Since then, security forces have waged a violent crackdown on protesters around the country, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.

