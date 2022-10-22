ABU DHABI: “One Community” is the slogan of a newly launched UAE campaign to promote an inclusive and cohesive society, the Emirates News Agency reported.
With the aim of encouraging a diversified and harmonious community in the UAE capital through a wide range of opportunities provided by its partners and stakeholders, the Department of Community Development launched the campaign in cooperation with the Authority of Social Contribution, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Emirates Foundation.
Mohammed Helal Al-Balooshi, the DCD’s acting executive director of community engagement and the sports sector, said: “The department is working to create an environment that enhances the spirit of social cooperation by building a society where all groups enjoy prosperity, development, and progress, especially as it gives individuals, families, institutions and entities the opportunity to contribute effectively to a cohesive society.”
Al-Balooshi stressed that the UAE embraces multiple and diverse cultures, with people from different nationalities living in harmony on its land.
“The late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was keen on achieving this by instilling the values of love and cohesion and establishing a culture of coexistence in line with values, customs, and traditions,” he said.
The campaign comes in five languages — Arabic, English, Persian, Urdu and Tagalog — with the aim of reaching all segments of society, fostering the spirit of teamwork and giving individuals and teams opportunities to volunteer.
UAE launches campaign to promote cohesive society
https://arab.news/mb9cm
UAE launches campaign to promote cohesive society
- Campaign aims to encourage a diversified and inclusive community in the UAE capital
ABU DHABI: “One Community” is the slogan of a newly launched UAE campaign to promote an inclusive and cohesive society, the Emirates News Agency reported.