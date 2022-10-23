Palestinian militant killed in explosion in Nablus

You are here

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian Den of Lions member Tamer Kilani, who was killed in an explosion, in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Reuters)

  Tamer Al-Kilani was killed overnight in the Old City of Nablus in the northern West Bank
  The Lions' Den militant group has emerged in Nablus in recent months
NABLUS, Palestine: A Palestinian militant was killed Sunday in an explosion in the occupied West Bank, police said, with Israel staying silent on allegations from fighters that it was behind his assassination.
Tamer Al-Kilani was killed overnight in the Old City of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
A Palestinian police inspector told AFP that Kilani was killed in an explosion in Nablus, where the Lions’ Den militant group has emerged in recent months.
The group described Kilani as one of its “fiercest fighters” and blamed Israel for his death overnight.
“The treacherous occupation (Israel) put a sticky TNT device as the way to assassinate” Kilani, the group wrote on Telegram.
Palestinians gathered on Sunday around the charred remains of a motorbike that was allegedly laden with explosives.
At Nablus’s Rafidia Hospital, Kilani’s mother and sister stood over his body.
The Israeli military refused to confirm its involvement in the killing when contacted by AFP.
An army spokeswoman said Kilani was involved in attacks targeting Israelis and had previously been jailed by Israel.
The Fatah movement described the killing as a “cowardly assassination” in a statement published by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.
Dozens of Palestinian militants and civilians have been killed this year amid an uptick in Israeli military raids, most targeting the northern West Bank.
The army spokeswoman said Israeli forces “will continue to operate at all times and in all places from which terror attacks against Israelis emanate.”
Nineteen Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers have been killed so far this month, according to an AFP toll.

  Israel and Lebanon agreed to terms on a US-brokered deal to demarcate their disputed maritime border
  Four right-wing Israeli groups mounted legal challenges against the deal
JERUSALEM: Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday paved the way for the signing of a maritime border deal with Lebanon, after it rejected appeals that the pact requires parliamentary approval.
The signing is expected later this week.
Israel and Lebanon, who are technically at war, agreed to terms earlier this month on a US-brokered deal to demarcate their disputed maritime border, a step likely to unlock production at Mediterranean gas fields.
Four right-wing Israeli groups mounted legal challenges against the deal, claiming that centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid was giving away “sovereign” Israeli territory, which requires parliamentary approval.
Israel holds elections on Nov. 1, and the petitions additionally argued that agreements to cede territory should not be concluded during an election period.
Opponents of the deal also sought to force the government to hold a referendum on the terms.
But a three-judge panel at Israel’s top court threw out all arguments against the deal in a decision Sunday, with the full arguments to be released later.
The ruling means Lapid’s cabinet, which has also endorsed the terms of the agreement, can give final, binding approval.
Israeli and Lebanese reports say the signing will happen this week, with officials from the two countries inking the deal in separate locations.
It will go into force as soon as the United States sends notice confirming it has received from Lebanon and Israel their separate approvals.
The two nations will then deposit maritime border coordinates with the United Nations.
Under the deal, Israel has full rights over the Karish gas field, which is expected to start gas production within weeks.
Lebanon will have full rights to operate and explore the so-called Qana or Sidon reservoir, parts of which fall in Israel’s territorial waters, with the Jewish state receiving some revenues.
Right-wing opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who could return as premier following Israel’s vote, has warned he will not be bound by the terms of a deal with Lebanon.

Updated 23 October 2022
DUBAI: Bahrain’s King Hamad Al-Khalifa received UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his official visit to Manama, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

The UAE top diplomat conveyed to King Hamad the greetings of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, according to WAM. 

Bahrain’s King Hamad said the deep-rooted, historical ties between his country and the UAE are based on strong pillars of fraternity, common visions, understanding and close coordination.

The King lauded the fruitful results of the meetings of the joint higher committee on strengthening collaboration between the two nations in various fields, WAM reported. 

King Hamad also praised the UAE’s pivotal, active role at the regional and international levels. 

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah praised the deep bilateral relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, according to WAM. 

“The UAE-Bahrain relations are deeply rooted, and the two countries' leadership are determined to move forward towards strengthening these ties and growing their cooperation in all fields,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

He praised the development drive witnessed by the Kingdom of Bahrain under the leadership of King Hamad, wishing the people of Bahrain further progress and prosperity, the WAM statement added. 

Sheikh Abdullah arrived at the Bahrain International Airport on Saturday, where he was welcomed by Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE ambassador to the Kingdom, along with a number of officials.

  Palestinians use donkeys to pull carts by which farm produce is transported to markets
GAZA CITY: Cattle carts arriving at the vegetable market in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza and vendors and shoppers flocking to them have been a regular feature for years in the strip besieged by Israel.

But this might become a thing of the past as Israel has been preventing donkeys from entering the Gaza Strip since December last year, according to donkey dealers in Gaza.

Hani Al-Nadi, 40, a donkey dealer, said that Israel prevented him and other traders from importing the animals into Gaza.

“In December, I was informed by the Israeli authorities at the Erez Crossing that I am not allowed to obtain an import permit for donkeys,” Al-Nadi told Arab News.

He said an Israeli nongovernmental organization claimed that donkeys are tortured in Gaza and that after they are imported from Israel, they are slaughtered and their skins are sold to China via Egypt.

Ofer Stritch, from Starting Over, a nonprofit Israeli animal sanctuary, said: “We learned from multiple sources in Gaza that many donkeys arriving in the strip via Israel are sent to Egypt where they are slaughtered and their skins sold to China.

“We realized that there is a sudden increase in the number of donkeys that are transported from Israel to Egypt via Gaza.”

Al-Nadi rejected the allegations and said: “We cannot export anything through Egypt, and donkeys are not slaughtered in Gaza. I do not know the reason for this claim.”

According to Al-Nadi, Israel is the only source for importing donkeys, which are used for cheap transportation in light of the high fuel prices, into the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians use donkeys to pull carts through which farm produce is transported to markets or sold by street vendors.

Mahmoud Al-Ra’i, 33, said: “For 15 years I have been using a donkey cart to sell vegetables in Gaza streets. This is the second donkey that I have bought since the beginning of my work in this field.”

Al-Ra’i wanted to replace his donkey a month ago, but he dropped the idea when he learned about the high prices of donkeys as a result of the Israeli ban on the import of the animals.

The average price of a donkey in the Gaza Strip was about $200, but it has risen to about $800 now.

Gaza’s businesses use traditional means of transportation including trucks and tuk-tuks, but the high fuel price of $2 per liter has prompted some drivers to use donkeys and horses.

Rami Al-Shandaghli, 47, said: “Fuel prices are high in Gaza, and the profit rate is low due to the bad economic situation. Donkeys are the best way, and the cost of feeding and caring for them is very low.

“The cost of a donkey’s food per day does not exceed 5 shekels ($1.5), and wounds can be healed by a swim in the sea, and the average lifespan of a donkey is 20 years,” Al-Shandaghli said.

Israel controls most of the Gaza Strip’s imports as they enter through its Kerem Shalom crossing.

Egypt allows some goods to enter the Gaza Strip through the Salah El-Din crossing.

According to Al-Nadi, the Gaza Strip used to import between 500-600 donkeys annually, but since the beginning of the year, no new donkey has entered Gaza.

“Currently, I do not have a job in the field of donkeys. Until the issue is resolved, I will be helping my father raise cows. Israel has suspended my entry permit as well,” he said.

KHARTOUM: At least 200 people were killed in two days of ethnic clashes in Sudan’s southern Blue Nile state, official media said on Saturday, up from an earlier toll of 150.

Clashes in Blue Nile, which borders Ethiopia and South Sudan, broke out last week after reported disputes over land between members of the Hausa people and rival groups, with residents reporting hundreds fleeing intense gunfire and homes and shops set ablaze.

Fighting peaked on Wednesday and Thursday to some of the worst in recent months, prompting the provincial governor to declare a state of emergency on Friday.

“Two hundred people were killed” in three villages in the Wad Al-Mahi area, some 500 km south of the capital Khartoum, said local assembly chief Abdel Aziz Al-Amin.

“Some of the bodies have not been buried yet,” he told state television, calling on “humanitarian groups to help” local authorities bury the dead.

Governor Ahmed Al-Omda Badi had ordered a “state of emergency ... in the whole Blue Nile state for 30 days,” according to a Friday provincial decree.

Abbas Moussa, the head of the Wad Al-Mahi hospital, told AFP on Thursday that “women, children and elderly” people were among the dead.

Several hundred people had demonstrated in the Blue Nile capital, Damazin, earlier that day, shouting: “No to violence.” Some demanded Governor Badi be sacked, accusing him of not protecting them.

From July to early October, at least 149 people were killed and 65,000 displaced in Blue Nile, according to the United Nations.

The Hausa have mobilized across Sudan, claiming they are discriminated against by tribal law which forbids them to own land in Blue Nile because they were the last group to arrive there.

The issue of access to land is highly sensitive in impoverished Sudan, where agriculture and livestock account for 43 percent of employment and 30 percent of GDP, according to UN and World Bank statistics.

Sudan has been grappling with deepening political unrest and a spiraling economic crisis since last year’s military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

A surge in ethnic violence in recent months has highlighted the security breakdown in Sudan since the coup.

A total of 546 people were killed and at least 211,000 forced to flee their homes in inter-communal conflicts across the country from January to September, according to the UN.

  In Berlin, police estimated 80,000 people joined the march, with protesters waving Iranian flags and holding banners saying "Women, Life, Freedom"
BERLIN: Tens of thousands of people marched in Berlin on Saturday in a show of support for protesters in Iran where unrest ignited by Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody entered a sixth week despite a deadly state crackdown.

The protests have posed one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution, even if they do not appear close to toppling a government that has deployed its powerful security apparatus to quell the unrest.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in the custody of morality police after being detained for “improper attire.”

Protests erupted at her funeral on Sept. 17 in the Kurdish town of Saqez before spreading across Iran. Rights groups say more than 200 people have been killed in the crackdown.

Women have played a prominent part, waving and burning veils. The deaths of several teenaged girls reportedly killed during protests have fueled more anger.

In Berlin, police estimated 80,000 people joined the march, with protesters waving Iranian flags and holding banners saying “Women, Life, Freedom.”

Organizers said Iranians had traveled from the United States, Canada and all over the EU.

“From Zahedan to Tehran, I sacrifice my life for Iran,” human rights activist Fariba Balouch said after giving a speech at the Berlin gathering, referring to Iranian cities swept up in the protests.

The crowd responded with “Death to Khamenei,” referring to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Anti-government activists said the Berlin march was the largest ever demonstration against the Tehran regime by Iranians abroad.

“I feel very good, because we are here to (say) ‘We are with you, with all Iranian people’. I am Mahsa Amini’s voice,” said a protester who gave her name as Maru.

Videos posted on social media — which Reuters could not independently verify — showed protests continuing in Iran at several cities including Tehran, northeastern Mashhad, northwestern Mahabad and a number of universities across the country.

One video showed protesters lighting fires in the streets of Tehran’s Lalehzar district. Another showed cars in Mashhad honking their horns and demonstrators chanting “death to the dictator.”

Khamenei has warned nobody should dare think they can uproot the Islamic Republic, accusing its adversaries of fomenting the unrest. State TV has reported the deaths of at least 26 members of the security forces.

Some of the deadliest unrest has been in areas home to ethnic minorities with long-standing grievances against the state.

These include the Sistan-Baluchestan province in the southeast and its provincial capital Zahedan.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Saturday accused a leading Sunni cleric of agitating against the Islamic Republic and warned it may cost him dearly after he held officials including Khamenei responsible for dozens killed in Zahedan last month.

Amnesty International has said security forces killed at least 66 people in a crackdown after Friday prayers in Zahedan, on Sept. 30.

Molavi Abdolhamid, Zahedan’s leading Sunni cleric, said during his Friday sermon that officials including Khamenei, head of the state, were “responsible before God” for the Sept. 30 killings.

He described the killing as a massacre, saying bullets had been fired at heads and chests.

A short statement on Sepah News, the Revolutionary Guards’ official news site, said: “Mr. Abdolhamid, encouraging and agitating youths against the Islamic Republic of Iran may cost you dearly! This is the last warning!”

State media said at the time of the Sept. 30 violence that “unidentified armed individuals” opened fire on a police station, prompting security forces to return fire.

The Revolutionary Guards said five members of its forces and the volunteer Basij militia were killed during the Sept. 30 violence.

Authorities blamed a Baluchi militant group. Neither that group nor any other faction claimed a role.

Protests had been fueled by allegations of the rape of a local teenaged girl by a police officer.

Officials have said the case was being investigated.

After protests erupted in Zahedan again on Friday, deputy interior minister for security, Majid Mir Ahmadi, said calm had returned, official news agency IRNA reported.

He said 150 “thugs attacked public property and even those shops belonging to Sunnis.”

Rights groups say the government has long discriminated against ethnic minorities including the Kurds.

The state denies accusations of discrimination.

In Iran’s Kurdish region on Saturday, videos posted online showed shopkeepers on strike in several cities in the northwestern Kurdish region, including Sanandaj, Saqez and Bukan.

