Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister

Update Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures, at Gatwick Airport, near London, Britain October 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures, at Gatwick Airport, near London, Britain October 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister

Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister
  • Former PM spent weekend trying to persuade Conservative lawmakers to back him
  • Rishi Sunak had cleared the threshold of 100 lawmakers by Sunday
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Former prime minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the contest to become Britain’s next leader on Sunday, saying he had the support of enough lawmakers to progress to the next stage but far fewer than front-runner former finance minister Rishi Sunak.

“There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members — and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday,” Johnson said in a statement.

“But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.”

Johnson, who never formally announced his bid to return to Downing Street, has spent the weekend trying to persuade Conservative lawmakers to back him and said on Sunday that he had the support of 102 of them.

He needed the backing of 100 by Monday to proceed to the next stage, which would have seen him going head-to-head against Sunak in a vote by the Conservative Party’s 170,000 members.

Sunak, whose resignation as finance minister in July helped precipitate Johnson’s fall, had cleared the threshold of 100 lawmakers needed to progress to the next stage, securing 142 declared supporters on Sunday, according to Sky News.

He will be named leader of the Conservative Party and become prime minister on Monday unless candidate Penny Mordaunt reaches the threshold of 100 backers to force a run-off vote by party members. She had 24 declared supporters on Sunday.

Topics: UK Conservative Party Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for UK leadership
World
Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for UK leadership

Macron says Ukrainians will decide when peace is possible

Macron says Ukrainians will decide when peace is possible
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

Macron says Ukrainians will decide when peace is possible

Macron says Ukrainians will decide when peace is possible
  • Emmanuel Macron has differed from other Western leaders in pushing to keep talks open with Vladimir Putin
  • Macron also justified Western support for Kyiv ‘so that at some point the Ukrainian people can choose peace’
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

ROME: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that Ukrainians will decide when peace is possible, speaking at the start of a peace summit in Rome.
Since the beginning of the conflict in February, Macron has differed from other Western leaders in pushing to keep talks open with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
“Let’s not let peace be hostage to Russian power,” Macron said during a speech at the start of the gathering organized by the Community of Sant’Egidio, a Catholic charity based in Rome.
“Peace is possible, but only they (Ukrainians) will decide when they decide it.”
“Peace will be built with the other, who is today’s enemy, around a table,” he said at the summit in front of hundreds of political and religious leaders from around the world.
Macron also justified Western support for Kyiv “so that at some point the Ukrainian people can choose peace... in the terms they will have decided.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Emmanuel Macron ‘The Cry for Peace’ Vladimir Putin

Ukrainians cheer nation's EU candidacy amid wartime woes
World
Ukrainians cheer nation’s EU candidacy amid wartime woes
Ukrainians report fierce fighting as Russia marks Soviet WW2 victory
World
Ukrainians report fierce fighting as Russia marks Soviet WW2 victory

Rushdie lost sight in eye, use of hand in attack: Agent

Rushdie lost sight in eye, use of hand in attack: Agent
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

Rushdie lost sight in eye, use of hand in attack: Agent

Rushdie lost sight in eye, use of hand in attack: Agent
  • “He’s lost the sight of one eye... One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut,” Andrew Wylie said
  • The injuries “were profound... it was a brutal attack,” the agent added
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

MADRID: Author Salman Rushdie lost vision in one eye and was left “incapacitated” in a hand after he was stabbed in the United States in August, his agent said in an interview published this weekend.
The 75-year-old writer, who had received several death threats after the publication of his “The Satanic Verses,” was stabbed several times in the neck and abdomen before he was due to give a talk in the state of New York.
Rushdie was then air-lifted to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery but his condition had improved in the weeks after.
“He’s lost the sight of one eye... He had three serious wounds in his neck. One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut. And he has about 15 more wounds in his chest and torso,” Andrew Wylie told Spanish daily El Pais, providing an update on Rushdie’s health.
The injuries “were profound... it was a brutal attack,” Wylie added.
He would not give any information about the writer’s whereabouts, or whether he was still in hospital, but said: “He’s going to live.”
The British author had lived in hiding for years after Iran’s first supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini ordered his killing for what he deemed the blasphemous nature of “The Satanic Verses.”
The main suspect, Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old from New Jersey with roots in Lebanon, was arrested immediately after the attack on Rushdie and he then pleaded not guilty during a hearing in New York state in mid-August.
The attack sparked outrage in the West but was praised by extremists in Iran and Pakistan.

Topics: Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie attack 'unacceptable' to Islam, says MWL chief Al-Issa
World
Salman Rushdie attack ‘unacceptable’ to Islam, says MWL chief Al-Issa
US 'considering' fresh sanctions on Iranian officials promoting attacks on Salman Rushdie
Middle-East
US ‘considering’ fresh sanctions on Iranian officials promoting attacks on Salman Rushdie

Sunak leads in race for UK leader; Johnson yet to declare

Sunak leads in race for UK leader; Johnson yet to declare
Updated 23 October 2022
AP

Sunak leads in race for UK leader; Johnson yet to declare

Sunak leads in race for UK leader; Johnson yet to declare
  • British media reported that Sunak had held late-night talks with Johnson Saturday
  • Speculation mounted that the pair could strike a deal to unite the fractured governing party
Updated 23 October 2022
AP

LONDON: Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was frontrunner Sunday in the Conservative Party’s race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister, as he garnered the public support of over 100 Tory lawmakers to forge ahead of his two main rivals — ousted former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt.
But widespread uncertainty remained after British media reported that Sunak had held late-night talks with Johnson Saturday, and speculation mounted that the pair could strike a deal to unite the fractured governing party after it was left reeling from Truss’ rapid downfall.
The Conservative Party hastily ordered a contest that aims to finalize nominations Monday and install a new prime minister — its third this year — within a week.
Sunak, 42, confirmed Sunday he was running in the leadership race. He has the backing of at least 124 Conservative lawmakers, according to unofficial tallies by the BBC and Sky News. That’s well ahead of the 100 nominations required to qualify.
“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done,” Sunak said in a statement.
Mordaunt garnered about 24 lawmakers’ public support, while Johnson, who has not yet declared if he is running, has about 50 so far. Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg told the BBC Sunday he spoke to Johnson and that “clearly he’s going to stand” after Johnson flew back to London Saturday from his vacation in the Dominican Republic.
A possible return to power for Johnson, 58, who was forced out of office just weeks ago by a string of ethics scandals, has deeply divided the Conservatives and thrown unpredictability into the race. Supporters say he is a vote winner and has enough support from lawmakers, but many critics warn that another Johnson government would be catastrophic for the party and the country.
Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker, a former backer of Johnson and an influential politician within the Conservative Party, warned a Johnson comeback would be a “guaranteed disaster” because he still faces an investigation into whether he lied to Parliament while in office that could lead to his suspension as a lawmaker.
“This isn’t the time for Boris and his style,” Baker told Sky News on Sunday. “What we can’t do is have him as prime minister in circumstances where he’s bound to implode, taking down the whole government ... and we just can’t do that again.”
But Johnson won the backing of several senior Conservatives, including Nadhim Zahawi, another former Treasury chief.
“He was contrite and honest about his mistakes. He’d learned from those mistakes how he could run No 10 and the country better,” Zahawi said.
Truss quit Thursday after a turbulent 45 days, conceding that she could not deliver on her botched tax-cutting economic package, which she was forced to abandon after it sparked fury within her party and weeks of turmoil in financial markets.
Sunak, who was Treasury chief from 2020 until this summer, steered Britain’s slumping economy through the coronavirus pandemic. He quit in July in protest against Johnson’s leadership. In the contest to replace Johnson, Sunak argued that climbing inflation must be controlled first, and called promises by Truss and other rivals to immediately slash taxes reckless “fairy tales.”
Tory voters backed Truss over Sunak, but he was proved right when Truss’ unfunded tax-cutting economic stimulus package triggered chaos in the markets in September.
Dozens among Britain’s 357 Conservative lawmakers have not yet publicly declared whom they are backing to replace Truss.
Mordaunt and Johnson — if he confirms he is running — have until Monday afternoon to garner 100 nominations. If all three meet that threshold, lawmakers will vote to knock out one and then hold an indicative vote on the final two. The party’s 172,000 members will then get to decide between the two finalists in an online vote. The new leader is due to be selected by Friday.

Topics: UK Conservative Party rishi sunak Boris Johnson

A win for the greens! Lettuce outlasts British PM Liz Truss
Media
A win for the greens! Lettuce outlasts British PM Liz Truss

‘The world needs China’, says Xi Jinping after winning third term

‘The world needs China’, says Xi Jinping after winning third term
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

‘The world needs China’, says Xi Jinping after winning third term

‘The world needs China’, says Xi Jinping after winning third term
  • The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party elected Xi as its general secretary for another five-year term
  • Xi was also reappointed head of China’s Central Military Commission
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

BEIJING: Xi Jinping secured a historic third term as China’s leader on Sunday and promoted some of his closest Communist Party allies, cementing his position as the nation’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party elected Xi as its general secretary for another five-year term, Xinhua reported, tilting the country decisively back toward one-man rule after decades of power-sharing among its elite.

“The world needs China,” said Jinping as he spoke to the press after securing a historic third term as leader on Sunday.
“China cannot develop without the world, and the world also needs China,” Xi said. “After more than 40 years of unflagging efforts towards reform and opening up, we have created two miracles -- rapid economic development and long-term social stability.”
He promised to “work diligently in the performance of our duties to prove worthy of the great trust of our party and our people.”
Xi was also reappointed head of China’s Central Military Commission.
The 69-year-old is now all but certain to sail through to a third term as China’s president, due to be formally announced during the government’s annual legislative sessions in March.
His anointment came after a week-long Congress of 2,300 hand-picked party delegates during which they endorsed Xi’s “core position” in the leadership and approved a sweeping reshuffle that saw former rivals step down.
The 20th Congress elected the new Central Committee of around 200 senior party officials, who then gathered on Sunday to elect Xi and the other members of Standing Committee — the apex of Chinese political power.
Some of Xi’s closest allies were announced in the seven-man committee.
Former Shanghai party chief Li Qiang, a confidante of Xi’s, was promoted to number two, making him likely to be named premier at the government’s annual legislative sessions next March.
Since becoming the country’s leader a decade ago, Xi has achieved a concentration of power like no modern Chinese ruler other than Mao.
He abolished the presidential two-term limit in 2018, paving the way for him to govern indefinitely.
Xi has also overseen China’s rise as the world’s second-biggest economy, a huge military expansion and a far more aggressive global posture that has drawn strong opposition from the United States.
Despite nearly unchecked power, Xi faces huge challenges over the next five years, including managing the nation’s debt-ridden economy and the growing US rivalry.
Sunday’s vote brought to an end a triumphant week at which China’s top brass hailed their leadership of the country over the last five years.
In his opening speech to its 20th Congress last Sunday, Xi lauded the party’s achievements while glossing over domestic problems such as the stalling economy and the damage inflicted by his harsh zero-Covid policy.
Heavy on ideological rhetoric and light on policy, a defiant Xi also urged party members to steel themselves against numerous challenges including a hardening geopolitical climate.
Analysts had closely watched for whether the party charter would be amended to enshrine “Xi Jinping Thought” as a guiding philosophy, a move that would put Xi on a par with Mao.
That did not take place, though a resolution did call the creed “the Marxism of contemporary China and of the 21st century,” adding that it “embodies the best Chinese culture and ethos of this era.”
In an unexpected move that punctured the proceedings at Saturday’s Congress closing ceremony, former leader Hu Jintao was led out of the hall.
The frail-looking 79-year-old seemed reluctant to leave the front row where he was sitting next to Xi.
State media reported late Saturday that Hu had insisted on attending the session despite being unwell.
“When he was not feeling well during the session, his staff, for his health, accompanied him to a room next to the meeting venue for a rest. Now, he is much better,” Xinhua said on Twitter, a social media platform that is blocked in China.

Topics: China China’s President Xi Jinping China Communist Party Chinese Communist Party

Struggle and win, Xi Jinping says as Communist Party Congress ends
World
Struggle and win, Xi Jinping says as Communist Party Congress ends
Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping hail 'great power' ties at talks defying West
World
Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping hail ‘great power’ ties at talks defying West

US midterms and the ‘election deniers’ threatening democracy

US midterms and the ‘election deniers’ threatening democracy
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

US midterms and the ‘election deniers’ threatening democracy

US midterms and the ‘election deniers’ threatening democracy
  • Torrent of disinformation from Trump and his allies has convinced much of the country that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: From the Pacific coast to the eastern seaboard, election denialism has seeped from US state capitols into village halls, bars and living rooms — sickening the US body politic and threatening democracy itself.
Two weeks ahead of the midterm election, Republicans up and down the ballot are embracing defeated president Donald Trump’s false assertion that the 2020 election was stolen and that voter fraud is rife.
The Washington-based Brookings Institution has identified 249 of these so-called “election deniers” — all Republicans — in the 567 races for the House, Senate and key statewide offices.
Mark Bayer, president of Bayer Strategic Consulting and a former chief of staff in the US Senate, told AFP that US democracy was at its “highest risk of unraveling” since World War II.
“Allegiance to the ‘Big Lie’ was a major campaign theme for many deniers running for office. How might these candidates respond to losing their own elections, fair and square, in November?” he said.
No one has ever offered proof of significant fraud in 2020, and yet the torrent of disinformation from Trump and his allies has convinced much of the country that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president.
Many of Trump’s supporters, such as Terri Privett, a Republican interviewed by AFP at a recent political event in Vero Beach, Florida, have been won over by his fallacious argument that his large crowds relative to Biden’s prove he was cheated.
“You’ve got one guy that’s in office who got empty circles around him, you know that they stole the election. Then you go to a Trump rally and there’s like thousands upon thousands trying to get in,” the 53-year-old cable company employee told AFP.

Belief in the "Big Lie" 

Trump, who endorsed more than 200 Republicans in their nominating contests for November’s election, made belief in his “Big Lie” a prerequisite for his support.
“Political analyzes indicate that most democracies do not end by revolution or military coup but erode from within,” said Barbara Wejnert, an internationally-renowned political sociologist who teaches at the University of Buffalo.
“And that could be the case for American democracy if election deniers are elected, as well as if Trump is elected again as the president.”
None of this would matter if the controversial candidates were fringe outsiders. But their elevation to the mainstream is a five-alarm fire, according to activists.
Brookings estimates that 145 of the 249 election deniers — 58 percent — look highly likely to win their races.
Vindicating fears for democracy, almost half are sitting House members who voted to bar certification of the 2020 presidential election, despite having no evidence of malfeasance.
When it comes to the fight for democracy, the most important races are in the 39 states electing governors, attorneys general or secretaries of state.
These officials manage elections, oversee vote tallying and certify results, making them the front line in the defense of US democracy.
Lobby group States United Action estimates that 58 percent of the population, living in 29 states, has an election denier running to oversee their elections.

Fragile democracy

University of Southern California professor Ann Crigler, who has written extensively on politics and the news media, echoed fears that defeated election deniers would attempt to undermine faith in their result.
But the victors would present a bigger problem, because they would be in positions of power to change election rules to the advantage of their favored candidates.
“Democracy is fragile and vulnerable to corruption if not for vigilant, honest participants in the process of voting and governing,” Crigler told AFP.
Adding to the concern, the battlegrounds with the highest number of election-denying candidates — Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Florida, Texas, Wisconsin and Georgia — are almost all crucial swing states that invariably decide who controls Congress and the White House.
“Making things up or denying the facts is fundamentally undemocratic. In short, by denying what the evidence tells us, you risk the very foundations of our democracy,” said John Geer, dean of the College of Arts and Science at Vanderbilt University.
“(A) functioning democracy requires fidelity to the accomplishments of those in power. If things are bad, let the other side rule. If things are good, support the status quo,” he said.
“But if we are untethered by evidence, we no longer have accountability. We, therefore, risk the very democratic freedoms our founders fought for, if we ignore evidence.”

Topics: 2022 US Midterm Election Donald Trump Brookings Institution Republicans American democracy

Trump warns of 'violence' if Democrats win midterm elections
World
Trump warns of ‘violence’ if Democrats win midterm elections
US intelligence agencies expect Russia to target midterm elections
World
US intelligence agencies expect Russia to target midterm elections

What We Are Reading Today: The 5 Elements of Effective Thinking
What We Are Reading Today: The 5 Elements of Effective Thinking
French chateaux brace for huge winter heating bills
French chateaux brace for huge winter heating bills
Saudi Embassy joins charity bazaar in Dublin
Saudi Embassy joins charity bazaar in Dublin
Turkey, Israel eager to deepen defense ties
Turkey, Israel eager to deepen defense ties
Europe faces long-term pain from energy crisis: Shell CEO
Europe faces long-term pain from energy crisis: Shell CEO

