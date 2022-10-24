Jeddah art exhibition provides platform for local talent

JEDDAH: More than 90 young Saudi artists from different backgrounds recently showcased their works and techniques at the Plastic Art Exhibition in Jeddah.

The five-day event, titled “Colorful Rhythms,” held at the Saudi Center for Fine Arts, displays more than 200 artworks.

It was inaugurated by Mohammed Al-Subaih, director of the Saudi Arabian Society of Culture and Arts, in the presence of a large number of art figures, intellectuals and diplomats.

Organized by the Golden Enamel Group, the exhibition is one of the largest artistic gatherings this year in Jeddah, with the participation of 90 male and female artists from around the Kingdom.

Al-Subaih and his guests toured the exhibition and expressed their admiration of the artworks that reflect the creativity of the participating artists.

Maher Al- Awlaqi, curator of the exhibition, said that the exhibition aims to showcase some of the best works by Saudi artists across the Kingdom.

“The artists used various techniques and themes to create extraordinary art. These artists come from various walks of life, from different art schools, and have their own different stories to tell through their artworks,” Al-Awlaqi added.

Guest of honor and former Saudi TV anchor Abdulaziz Al-Eid said: “As far as I know it is a unique art exhibition which gathers a large number of artists, and I really praise the organizers for their effort in bringing such names in one place to showcase their best work, which reflects the high level of art in Saudi Arabia.”

Acclaimed painter and artist Maha Al-Enezi, with her piece titled “Hope,” is one of the 90 artists featured at the exhibition.

“I want to thank the organizing team for helping us display our artwork in such an exhibition. I really feel humbled and honored to be a part of yet another extraordinary event. I wish the best for all my fellow artists out there,” she told Arab News.

Meanwhile, Sara Abdullah Al-Qarni from Asir said that she was passionate about art and saw the exhibition as a great opportunity to showcase the artistic traditions of the southern part of the Kingdom through her abstract work.

She said: “I am excited to be participating in the largest exhibition of its kind and to be sharing the platform with an eclectic mix of artists showcasing their unique pieces of art.”

Saliha Al-Ahmari said: “Looking forward to an array of creative artworks as the organizers have given us a wonderful platform for all the artists to showcase our talents. Truly this exhibition gives us a chance to get to know and learn from diverse artists.”