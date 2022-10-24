Cosplayers steal the show on final day of Comic Con Arabia

You are here

The competition was divided into three categories: Comic Con Arabia, best performance and best costume crafting and attracted 75 contestants, all vying for SR10,000 ($2,660) in total prize money. (Supplied)
  • Judge Sakuraflor says fans the ‘most positive, kind and respectful’ she has ever met
JEDDAH: The three-day Comic Con Arabia 2022 ended on a high on Saturday, as visitors showed off their costume-making skills and stylish poses in a cosplay contest.

The competition was divided into three categories: Comic Con Arabia, best performance and best costume crafting and attracted 75 contestants, all vying for SR10,000 ($2,660) in total prize money.

Ibrahim Al-Sadaan, who traveled all the way from Eastern Province to attend the event, won the Comic Con Arabia category and with it a cash prize of SR5,000.

“I love cosplay,” the 25-year-old told Arab News. “I have been very passionate about it since a very young age.” 

Al-Sadaan won the judges over with his portrayal of Scorpion, a villainous character from the Mortal Kombat fighting game franchise. He said his costume took six weeks to create and he spent a further week mastering his poses, but the victory came as no surprise.

“I have already represented the Kingdom in the Japanese international cosplay championship in Riyadh, and today was my sixth win,” he said.

The best performance and costume crafting prizes went to visitors dressed as Japanese manga characters Spy x Family and Jujutsu Kaisen respectively, each of whom won SR2,500. 

The contestants were judged by three professional cosplayers: Taryn from Italy, Harry Field from the UK and Sakuraflor from the Netherlands.

Taryn has a large fan base in Jeddah and signed countless autographs in the meet and greet area.

“I will keep this precious memory in my heart and I am sure I will see you again in Saudi Arabia,” he said. 

Field said Saudi comic fans had taken cosplay to another level with their creativity.

“I have had the opportunity to travel to so many places now, and I am really good at spotting upcoming communities and where things are going to be rising,” he told Arab News.

“Saudis have been doing amazing things within the esports and gaming events … and (their) cosplay level is absolutely amazing. People here have so much creativity that they bring in every character they make and bring to life.” 

Sakuraflor said she was impressed by the passion shown by the fans.

“It is the most positive, kind and respectful fans I have ever met. They are super sweet and the energy is super high. I have seen the performances, I am impressed. They are going crazy and I love it.”

Among the other supervillains and superheroes on show were Spider-Man, Deadpool, the Joker and Wonder Woman, while several horror film characters, including Chucky, Harley Quinn and Leatherface, also made an appearance.

  • Acclaimed painter and artist Maha Al-Enezi, with her piece titled ‘Hope,’ is one of the 90 artists featured at the exhibition
JEDDAH: More than 90 young Saudi artists from different backgrounds recently showcased their works and techniques at the Plastic Art Exhibition in Jeddah.

The five-day event, titled “Colorful Rhythms,” held at the Saudi Center for Fine Arts, displays more than 200 artworks.

It was inaugurated by Mohammed Al-Subaih, director of the Society of Culture and Arts in Jeddah, in the presence of a large number of art figures, intellectuals and diplomats.

Organized by the Golden Enamel Group, the exhibition is one of the largest artistic gatherings this year in Jeddah, with the participation of 90 male and female artists from around the Kingdom. 

Al-Subaih and his guests toured the exhibition and expressed their admiration of the artworks that reflect the creativity of the participating artists.

Maher Al- Awlaqi, curator of the exhibition, said that the exhibition aims to showcase some of the best works by Saudi artists across the Kingdom.

“The artists used various techniques and themes to create extraordinary art. These artists come from various walks of life, from different art schools, and have their own different stories to tell through their artworks,” Al-Awlaqi added. 

Guest of honor and former Saudi TV anchor Abdulaziz Al-Eid said: “As far as I know it is a unique art exhibition which gathers a large number of artists, and I really praise the organizers for their effort in bringing such names in one place to showcase their best work, which reflects the high level of art in Saudi Arabia.”

Acclaimed painter and artist Maha Al-Enezi, with her piece titled “Hope,” is one of the 90 artists featured at the exhibition.

“I want to thank the organizing team for helping us display our artwork in such an exhibition. I really feel humbled and honored to be a part of yet another extraordinary event. I wish the best for all my fellow artists out there,” she told Arab News.

Meanwhile, Sara Abdullah Al-Qarni from Asir said that she was passionate about art and saw the exhibition as a great opportunity to showcase the artistic traditions of the southern part of the Kingdom through her abstract work.

She said: “I am excited to be participating in the largest exhibition of its kind and to be sharing the platform with an eclectic mix of artists showcasing their unique pieces of art.”

Saliha Al-Ahmari said: “Looking forward to an array of creative artworks as the organizers have given us a wonderful platform for all the artists to showcase our talents. Truly this exhibition gives us a chance to get to know and learn from diverse artists.”

Saudi Embassy joins charity bazaar in Dublin

Saudi Embassy joins charity bazaar in Dublin
  • Kingdom’s pavilion lays on activities, serves up treats
RIYADH: The Saudi Embassy in Ireland, along with students from the Kingdom, took part in the International Diplomatic Charity Bazaar in Dublin on Sunday.

The event was organized by the Diplomatic Corps in Ireland and drew support from more than 50 embassies and international organizations, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom’s pavilion included many activities as well as national products and delicacies for visitors to try.

Counselor Abdul Salam Al-Mushaiti said the embassy’s participation reflected Saudi Arabia’s interest in charitable work, adding that the Kingdom had been a pioneer in providing relief to those in need all over the world.

 

Delegations from 50 countries participate in conference on biography of Prophet Muhammad

Delegations from 50 countries participate in conference on biography of Prophet Muhammad
RIYADH: Delegations from 50 countries, including muftis, scholars, and ministers participated in the 35th International Conference on the Biography of Prophet Muhammad in Nouakchott on Saturday.

The Muslim World League’s Secretary General Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa was the guest of honor at the event and delivered a speech.

The Muslim World League’s Secretary General Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa was awarded the National Order of Merit by the Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani. (@MWLOrg_en)

Al-Issa was awarded the National Order of Merit by the Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani and said he was delighted to visit the country.

“I appreciate President El-Ghazouani’s confidence, formal invitation, and hospitality. It was a pleasure to take part in the special edition of the International Conference on Moral Values in the Biography of the Prophet,” Al-Issa said.

Nazaha arrests corruption suspects

Nazaha arrests corruption suspects
JEDDAH: The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, known as Nazaha, announced that it arrested a number of citizens and residents over corruption cases, adding that legal procedures against the suspects were underway.

In a statement, Nazaha said that a government company executive was arrested for abusing his power for personal gain. 

In cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, Nazaha also ordered the arrest of a brigadier for receiving SR450,000 ($120,000) from a company in exchange for facilitating its contracting procedures with the ministry. The owner and the CEO of the company, Arab nationals, were also arrested.

The brigadier, Nazaha added, had received SR12,000 from a resident on a promise to issue the permits necessary for the resident to perform Hajj.

The military man was also accused of granting fake approval to a hotel to host a special occasion and participating in the illegal transfer of land ownership in exchange for SR12.5 million. Two national mediators and two employees from the Ministry of Justice were also taken in.

Nazaha also arrested a former employee at the Department of Lands and Properties who acted as a municipal representative, forging and transferring the deeds of four residential properties to commercial plots with a market value of SR10 million.

In another case, Nazaha said that a municipal employee was arrested for requesting SR1.5 million from a woman in exchange for illegally completing the procedures for the expropriation of land, as well as requesting SR50,000 from a citizen for illegally issuing housing documents.

Among the other arrestees was a resident who was caught paying SR20,000, out of a promised SR180,000, in exchange for issuing 30 qualification certificates for operating heavy machinery involved in the oil and gas industry.

The anti-corruption authority also arrested a retired company employee for receiving SR180,000 from another company in exchange for renewing the company’s contract, disbursing its dues and ignoring violations in the contracts.

Nazaha also arrested an officer at the General Directorate of Civil Defense for giving misleading information about the SR160,000 he lent and providing fake back-payment receipts.

A resident was arrested for receiving a down payment of SR20,000, out of a promised SR100,000, in exchange for illegally completing a real estate financing transaction for a citizen.

Another case in the corruption raid involved three citizens who paid bribes of SR64,000 for illegally adding members to their family registry, claiming that they were their children.

In its statement, Nazaha added that two citizens, working for a municipality (in an unspecified region) along with two residents, who acted as mediators, were all arrested for receiving money, ranging between SR250 and SR10,000, in exchange for illegally finalizing licensing procedures for commercial shops.

Among the other cases Nazaha announced were the arrest of a municipality employee who demanded SR5,000 to deliver seized machinery equipment, a security guard who received SR5,000 from a resident in exchange for not deporting his son, and a police officer who issued an incorrect criminal record for his brother, who was also arrested.

The arrests also included an employee at an educational administration, whom Nazaha accuses of illegally employing his daughters-in-law. Two residents working in a contracting company with the Saudi Electricity Co. were also arrested for helping some subscribers to have their electrical meters give inaccurate power consumption readings.

At the end of its statement, Nazaha reaffirmed that it would continue to pursue anyone who exploits the public office to achieve personal gain or harm public interest in any way and that accountability extended far beyond the retirement of individuals.

The anti-corruption authority added that such crimes have no statute of limitations. “The authority will continue to apply the law, with zero tolerance against corruption,” Nazaha said in its statement. 

Saudi FM to chair Kingdom’s delegation at Arab summit in Algeria

Saudi FM to chair Kingdom’s delegation at Arab summit in Algeria
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will chair the Kingdom’s delegation to an upcoming Arab League Summit in Algeria, the Royal Court said on Sunday.

The delegation was originally to be headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman but doctors have advised him to avoid traveling by plane for long distances without stopping. This is in order to avoid pressure trauma to Prince Mohammed’s ear and affecting his middle ear.

King Salman affirmed that the Kingdom stands by Algeria and supports everything that will make the summit successful.

The summit will take place between Nov. 1-2 in Algiers.

