‘Dune’ sequel to film in Abu Dhabi this November

DUBAI: While it was previously announced that sci-fi film “Dune” will film in Abu Dhabi later this year, it has now been confirmed that the project will begin shooting in the UAE capital in November.
The date was confirmed at the ongoing Culture Summit Abu Dhabi during a panel titled “Dune: The Creation of a Blockbuster Film Franchise,” where Abu Dhabi Film Commissioner Hans Fraikin spoke alongside Sam Kozhaya, executive vice president of operations and corporate development at Legendary Entertainment, the production house behind “Dune.”
It was also announced at the panel that Legendary Films will hire five interns from the UAE to work on the set of the blockbuster.
“Dune: Part Two,” a sequel to the big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, is expected to hit theaters on Nov. 3, 2023.
Pakistani Canadian filmmaker tapped to direct secret ‘Star Wars’ film
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Oscar-winning Pakistani Canadian filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who last directed episodes for Disney+ series “Ms Marvel,” has been tapped to direct a mystery-shrouded “Star Wars” movie, Deadline has confirmed.
Producer and screenwriter Damon Lindelof is developing and co-writing the script, although it is unknown at this time who his writing partner might be.
As for what the film is focused on, that is under wraps as the project remains cloaked in secrecy.
The last “Star Wars” film to hit theaters was 2019’s “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.” Disney has since focused on TV projects for the franchise, including “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” the on-going “Andor” and the upcoming “Ahsoka.”
Trevor Noah talks ‘The Daily Show’ exit at Abu Dhabi Culture Summit
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News
ABU DHABI: South African comedian, writer and TV host Trevor Noah was in the UAE on Sunday to give a talk at the Abu Dhabi Culture Summit, where he touched on topics including identity, stand-up comedy and his career so far.
Noah recently announced he will step down from his role as the host of “The Daily Show” in December, a show he has hosted since 2015. While he did not reveal any details about his future plans, he said he is looking forward to the break.
“The first thing I’m going to do next is breathe. Oh, genuinely, I’m going to breathe,” he said. “I’m going to take my time. I’m going to appreciate what this moment in my life has been. It’s been a chapter in my life.”
The comedian also talked about why he enjoyed visiting the UAE capital. “I’ve always enjoyed coming out here. After many, many years, I’ve loved seeing a place take its identity, shape and grow over time. Try to reimagine what that identity means. Think about how that identity is impacted by the past and will shape the future,” said Noah.
The Abu Dhabi Culture Summit is being held at Manarat Al-Saadiyat until Oct. 25 and is intended to explore the future of the culture sector and discuss creative cultural solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues.
Louvre Abu Dhabi unveils Mideast’s largest Impressionist show
100 pioneering paintings and etchings on display
Masterpieces from Manet, Morisot and Monet on show in Abu Dhabi
Updated 26 min 31 sec ago
Rawaa Talass
ABU DHABI: The Middle East’s largest exhibition of Impressionist masterpieces has opened at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, just in time for the UAE museum’s fifth anniversary.
Running until Feb. 5, 2023, “Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity” features more than 100 paintings and etchings by the pioneers of Impressionism, including Claude Monet, Edouard Manet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Camille Pissarro, Berthe Morisot, and Gustave Caillebotte.
Known for its lightness, fleeting nature and loose brush strokes, Impressionism took off in 1870s Paris, when the city was propelling into modernity and undergoing social changes. This revolutionary artistic movement remains widely admired until today.
“When you’re facing an impressionistic painting, you still have the feeling that it’s really fresh,” the exhibition’s co-curator Stéphane Guégan told Arab News. “It’s the result of something very direct, very spontaneous. . . It’s the feeling of looking through the painter’s eyes.”
Back then, however, the Impressionists — who had their first show in 1874 — were seen as radicals. They departed from the constraints of highly regarded classic art and, in turn, received harsh criticism from some members of the press and critics.
“It was controversial ... Some were more skeptical and even criticized this kind of painting,” noted Guégan. “The paintings were considered unfinished, like sketches.”
“In a way, to sum up the negative response to the first Impressionist show, I would say that they had the feeling that the painters tried to make a fool out of the visitors and amateurs at the time,” he continued.
In some ways, the Impressionists acted as social commentators through their vibrant pictures. There is a diversity to their work, depicting sophisticated train stations and bridges, social outings in the countryside, women in elegant dresses, and tasteful home interiors.
“France and Europe turned into very modern societies and the painters responded to this situation in changing the subject matter of their painting and the way they represented the outside world,” said Guégan.
Aside from exploring themes of portraying urbanization and nature, the show brings fashion into the picture, displaying five costumes from the late 1800s. “There is a connection between fashion and modern painting, because they both tried to respond to the transitory aspect of modernity,” said Guégan.
This French-Emirati cultural event was partly brought to life through an exceptional collaboration with Paris’ famed Musée d’Orsay, loaning for the first time to the Arab world a significant number of its paintings.
Highlights include Manet’s “The Balcony,” Morisot’s “The Cradle,” and an iconic depiction of London’s Houses of Parliament by Monet, dubbed “the father of Impressionism.”
“We wanted to put together this incredible series of masterpieces because we wanted visitors from Abu Dhabi and other parts of the region to have the chance of seeing them,” said Guégan. “It’s never useless to see masterpieces.”
“Composed of two unique silhouettes, Hammam’s frames are an homage to two of the strongest women she knows. ‘Umm,’ a cat-eye frame, draws its name from legendary Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum. ‘M’Barka,’ a wide 70s-style frame, takes the name of Hammam’s mother,” a description on the brand’s Instagram account read.
“When I was making this collaboration, the first person that I thought of, who I love and who I think is my icon, is my mother. And back in the 70s and 80s, my mom was a fashionista. So, she’s been a big inspiration for me too,” Hammam said of the new offerings, according to Port Tanger’s Instagram account.
Founded by Bilal Fellah and his creative partner Daniël Sumarna, the handcrafted eyewear line, which seeks inspiration from the Moroccan city of Tangier, has been spotted on everyone from US rapper ASAP Rocky to model Nora Attal.
The vintage-style Umm and M’Barka sunglasses feature retro tinted shades and oversized frames. Hammam showed off her new designs in a photoshoot alongside her mother and sister that was lensed by photographer Bibi Borthwick.
Earlier this month, 26-year-old Hammam took to Instagram to thank industry insiders for attending the collection’s launch party, writing: “(A) big thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate the launch of my collection with @porttanger last night. I am (so) excited to share the rest of this amazing collection with you all.”
Hammam has shown love for her Arab roots in the past, and even starred in an Egypt-themed photoshoot for celebrity shoe designer Amina Muaddi this summer. The images, shared on Muaddi and Hammam’s Instagram accounts, were shot in Cairo and featured the model posing in a number of everyday locations, including sitting opposite an elderly man smoking shisha.
Hammam is one of the most in-demand models in the industry. She was scouted in Amsterdam’s Central Station before making her catwalk debut in 2013 by walking in Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show.
Since then, she has appeared on the runway for major fashion houses such as Burberry, Fendi, Prada, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Balenciaga and Carolina Herrera, to name a few.
Hammam, who has been featured in leading fashion publications such as Vogue and V Magazine, has also starred in international campaigns for DKNY, Celine, Chanel, Versace, Givenchy, Giorgio Armani and more.
DUBAI: A book on Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum is part of a series of music-focused books launched by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2022.
Consisting of a number of publications, the series is an addition to the ALC’s roster of publications and focuses on Emirati and Arab singing and music. The collection also includes biographies of artists Eid Al-Faraj and Ibrahim Jumaa written by author Ibrahim Al-Hashemi, a book on Umm Kulthum’s reasons for selecting the poems she sang, alongside a variety of other titles, including educational books.
Writing about the connection between Umm Kulthum and Arabic poetry, Dr. Ahmed Youssef Ali’s book “Umm Kulthum: Poetry and Singing” chronicles the legendary singer’s efforts to elevate Arabic song by performing the works of some of the greatest poets of her time and before.
The launch ceremony was attended by Dr. Ali bin Tamim, chairman of the ALC, and Saeed Hamdan Al-Tunaiji, acting executive director of the ALC and director of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), along with media representatives and book enthusiasts.
“The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre continues to drive the advancement of the Arabic language and enrich the Arabic library with original titles in an effort to encourage creativity and support authors,” said Al-Tunaiji. “The series of music books we have launched is a means to shed renewed light on music and singing in the region. For the first time, the series presents biographies of musical pioneers in the UAE, in addition to documenting traditional performing arts and exploring new perspectives on Arabic singing by experts.