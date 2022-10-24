You are here

Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan visit foreign minister Hayashi

Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan visit foreign minister Hayashi
Sixteen ambassadors of the Council participated in the meeting that lasted for approximately 30 minutes. (Japan’s MOFA)
Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan visit foreign minister Hayashi

Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan visit foreign minister Hayashi
  • Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and ambassadors discussed the situation in Ukraine, East Asia, and the Middle East
  • Officials agreed to cooperate closely both bilaterally and in international forums.
TOKYO: The Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan paid a courtesy call on Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Monday and thanked the minister for Japan’s assistance to the Arab world. 

According to the Foreign Ministry, Hayashi and the ambassadors discussed topics that included the situation in Ukraine and East Asia, as well as the issue of Middle East Peace. They agreed to cooperate closely both bilaterally and in international forums.

Hayashi stated that Japan attaches great importance to its long-standing friendly relations with Arab countries and expressed his hope to continue to strengthen cooperation with the Arab world, including through bilateral exchanges. 

In response, Ambassador Waleed Ali Siam, Representative of the Permanent General Mission of Palestine and Dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan, appreciated Japan’s role and assistance in the Arab world, and stated that the Council would like to continue developing Japan-Arab relations.  

Siam gave a speech at the meeting expressing their condolences on the assassination of former PM Abe Shinzo. He said: Abe was a “distinguished statesman, a great contributor to the enhancement of peace and stability in the world.” 

He also thanked Hayashi for heading Japan’s delegation for TICAD8 in Tunisia and congratulated him on the election of Japan as non- permanent member of the UNSC for its 12th time.

“I want to emphasize here our sincere keenness to develop and deepen the bonds of friendship between the great people of Japan and our Arab World to forge a closer relationship with multilayered cooperation, which serves the common interests of Japanese and Arab Peoples through dialogue,” Siam said in his speech. “And to continue to regularly hold the Japan – Arab Economic Forum and the Japan – Arab Political Dialogue as previously agreed upon between the Arab League and Japan.”

The Palestinian Ambassador said they highly appreciated Japan’s contribution in “fostering economic development in all Arab countries, especially in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Palestine in the light of the UN resolution and international legitimacy.”

Siam explained that Algeria was going to host the Arab Summit this month to discuss the “regional issues including the reconciliation agreement signed by the Palestinian factions in Algeria and International matters for achieving peace and stability for the interest of the world.”

He also said that Japan’s role has a “commitment to maintain the peace and security, peace keeping and protection of human rights,” adding that they appreciated Japan’s efforts in coordinating with the international community to “condemn all act of aggression against any Arab land by neighboring countries, and to reach the extension of the armistice and support the United Nations plan to bring peace to Yemen based on the references represented in GCC initiative, National Dialogue Conference Outcomes, and Security Council Resolution 2216, conducive to bringing a lasting peace.”

Sixteen ambassadors of the Council participated in the meeting that lasted for approximately 30 minutes. They included Palestine, Morocco, Lebanon, Bahrain, Qatar, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, Mauritania, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait and Yemen.

Originally published in Arab News Japan.

Topics: Japan Saudi Arabia UAE Lebanon Palestine Jordan Bahrain Oman Council of Arab Ambassadors

Iran says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal

Iran says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the United States lacked the political will for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.
“We do not do talks for the sake of talks. Iran is ready for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, but it seems Washington does not have the political will,” ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in televised news conference.

Topics: Iran US Iran nuclear deal

Korean Air jet overshoots runway in central Philippines

Korean Air jet overshoots runway in central Philippines
MANILA: A Korean Air Lines jet with 173 people on board overshot the runway at Cebu International Airport in the Philippines late on Sunday, the airline said, adding that there were no injuries and all passengers had evacuated safely.
The Airbus SE A330 widebody flying from Seoul to Cebu had tried twice to land in poor weather before it overran the runway on the third attempt at 23:07 (1507 GMT), Korean Air said in a statement on Monday.
“Passengers have been escorted to three local hotels and an alternative flight is being arranged,” the airline said of flight KE361. “We are currently identifying the cause of the incident.”
Video from the scene verified by Reuters showed widespread damage to the plane. The nose landing gear appeared to have collapsed.
Korean Air President Keehong Woo issued an apology on the airline’s website, saying a thorough investigation would be carried out by Philippine and South Korean authorities to determine the cause.
“We remain committed to standing behind our promise of safe operations and will do our very best to institute measures to prevent its recurrence,” Woo said.
The A330-300 jet involved in the accident was delivered new to Korean Air in 1998, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, which said that other flights to Cebu had diverted to other airports or returned to their origin.
The Cebu airport said on its Facebook page that it had temporarily closed the runway to allow for the removal of the plane, meaning all domestic and international flights were canceled until further notice.
Korean Air has not had a fatal passenger crash since 1997, according to Aviation Safety Network, a website that compiles aviation accidents.
The airline had a poor safety record at that time but sought outside help from Boeing Co. and Delta Air Lines Inc. to improve its standards. (Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney and Karen Lema in Manila; Editing by Mark Porter and Diane Craft)

Topics: Cebu International Airport Korean Air Lines Airbus SE A330

Tax fraud trial of Trump family business set to begin in New York

Tax fraud trial of Trump family business set to begin in New York
NEW YORK: The family business of former US president Donald Trump is facing potential fines of over $1.5 million if found guilty of fraud and tax evasion during a New York trial set to begin Monday.
Manhattan prosecutors have charged the Trump Organization, currently run by Trump’s two adult sons, Donald Jr and Eric Trump, with hiding compensation it paid to some of its top executives between 2005 and 2021.
One of those executives, longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg, has already pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud, and is expected to testify against his former company as part of a plea bargain.
A close friend of the Trump family, the 75-year-old Weisselberg admitted he schemed with the company to receive undeclared benefits such as a rent-free apartment in a posh Manhattan neighborhood, luxury cars for him and his wife and private school tuition for his grandchildren.
According to his plea deal, Weisselberg has agreed to pay nearly $2 million in fines and penalties and complete a five month prison sentence in exchange for testimony during the trial, for which jury selection begins Monday.
“This plea agreement directly implicates the Trump Organization in a wide range of criminal activity and requires Weisselberg to provide invaluable testimony in the upcoming trial against the corporation,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said earlier in August.
Weisselberg has so far refused to give testimony directly implicating the former president in the scheme.

Two subsidiaries of the Trump family’s sprawling real estate, golf and hospitality business are targeted by the suits.
While Donald Trump is not named in this case, he is facing charges along with three of his eldest children in another civil investigation led by New York’s attorney general, Leticia James.
James, a Democrat, has accused the family of purposefully inflating and deflating the value of their properties to avoid tax liabilities and to get more favorable loan and insurance deals.
Her office is seeking $250 million in fines against the former president, and that his family be barred from conducting business in the state.
The suit also calls for three of Trump’s children — Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka — to be barred from purchasing real estate in New York for five years.
The 76-year-old Trump, who has heavily hinted but not yet announced a 2024 White House run, is also facing legal action on several other fronts, which he has decried as “witch hunts.”
He is at the center of a Justice Department investigation into the handling of highly classified documents, which the FBI seized from his Florida home in a raid, as well as multiple state and federal probes into his involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
The congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot has issued a subpoena requiring the former president to submit documents by November 4 and give sworn testimony by mid-November.
Without confirming that Trump had received the subpoena, his lawyer David Warrington has said his team would “review and analyze” the document and “respond as appropriate to this unprecedented action.”
Trump’s compliance would mean testifying under oath and could result in him being charged with perjury were he to lie.
If he refuses to comply, the House of Representatives can hold him in criminal contempt in a vote recommending him for prosecution.

Topics: Donald Trump Trump Organization Eric Trump New York

Western powers see Russia's 'dirty bomb' claim against Ukraine as pretext for escalation

Western powers see Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine as pretext for escalation
WASHINGTON: The United States, Britain and France on Sunday jointly dismissed Russian claims that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb and warned Moscow against using any pretext for escalating the conflict.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the allegation about a possible dirty bomb attack in a round of telephone conversations with Western defense chiefs earlier Sunday.
“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory,” the US State Department said in a joint statement with the British and French governments.
“The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation,” the statement went on. “We further reject any pretext for escalation by Russia.”
A so-called dirty bomb is designed to contaminate a wide area with radioactive material, making it dangerous for civilians. It does not involve a nuclear explosion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sharply denounced Moscow’s claims, calling the allegation a Russian ploy for just such an attack in Moscow’s eight-month-old war against its pro-Western neighbor. “The world should react as harshly as possible,” he said.
“If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this,” Zelensky said in a video address on social media.
“Even the very Russian threat of nuclear weapons — and even more so against our country, which has given up its nuclear arsenal... is a reason for both sanctions and for even greater strengthening of support for Ukraine,” said Zelensky.
Shoigu conducted a round of telephone consultations with counterparts from Britain, France and Turkey, all NATO members, after first speaking Friday with Austin.
In those calls, Shoigu conveyed “concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a ‘dirty bomb,’” the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Shoigu and Austin spoke Sunday, in what the Pentagon said was a follow-up call requested by Russia to their call Friday.
“Secretary Austin rejected any pretext for Russian escalation and reaffirmed the value of continued communication amid Russia’s unlawful and unjustified war against Ukraine,” said a statement afterward from Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder.
When Shoigu and Austin spoke on Friday, it was only their second call since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict dirty bomb Volodymyr Zelensky

Volunteer Saudi doctors bring gift of sight in rural Bangladesh

Volunteer Saudi doctors bring gift of sight in rural Bangladesh
DHAKA: When poor eyesight forced Motiur Rahman to abandon his pulled rickshaw, there seemed to be no hope that he would find another livelihood — until last month, when Saudi doctors treated his cataract and gave him a new lease on life.

Rahman, 62, was one of hundreds of people who underwent eye surgery when ophthalmologists from the Kingdom arrived in the Chapainawabganj area of northwestern Bangladesh in late September.

“I was close to blind before the operation. But with the grace of almighty Allah, now I am completely ok with my (eyesight),” he said. “I feel like (I’m) reborn. I can see things like in my early days.”

The Saudi Noor Volunteer Program between Sept. 23 and Oct. 1 was organized by the Al-Basar International Foundation, a Saudi NGO working in the field of blindness prevention, with support from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center or KSrelief.

“A total of 15 doctors came from Saudi Arabia,” Dr. Ahmed Taher Hamid Ali, Al-Basar’s country director for Bangladesh, told Arab News. “They were very willing to provide quality eye care to underprivileged persons.”

The doctors’ work was facilitated by Al-Basar’s local partner, Al-Noor Eye Hospital in Dhaka, which organized a medical camp at its subbranch in Chapainawabganj, some 300 kilometers from the capital.

According to the hospital’s data, the Saudi doctors had examined and treated 4,610 patients and conducted 519 cataract surgeries over one week.

“They choose to help in Bangladesh on the basis of needs,” Ali said.

Cataracts are the main cause of vision loss in the South Asian nation where 1.5 percent of adults are blind and 21.6 percent have low vision.

The treatment involved the latest medical technology and was free for all who had reached out for help.

“It was completely free, and I didn’t spend a single penny for the surgery. I even received free medicines and ointments for post-surgery treatment,” said Fazar Ali, a 72-year-old who was forced to retire from his fresh produce business when he began losing his vision a few years ago.

“I have been suffering from poor eyesight for the last couple of years. I couldn’t even recognize the people’s faces,” he said. “After the surgery, now I can see better.”

Mohammad Naimul Huq, a 68-year-old farmer and another beneficiary of the Saudi program, was back working just days after lens-replacement surgery.

“I received very good care at the clinic. It was a successful operation in my right eye,” he told Arab News. “After the operation, now I can work again perfectly like before.”

Topics: Bangladesh Saudi doctors KSRelief

Related

KSrelief delivers food aid in Lebanon, Bangladesh
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief delivers food aid in Lebanon, Bangladesh
KSRelief donates aid, medical services to Lebanon, Sudan, Bangladesh, Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief donates aid, medical services to Lebanon, Sudan, Bangladesh, Yemen

