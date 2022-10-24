Rights group: Turkey forces hundreds to return to Syria

You are here

Turkey houses the world’s largest refugee population, mostly 3.6 million Syrians who fled the decade-long war in their country. (File/AFP)
  • The treatment of migrants living in Turkey under temporary protection is a breach of international law
  • The Turkish government has in the past rejected accusations of forcibly returning refugees to Syria
ISTANBUL: Hundreds of Syrian men and boys were detained, beaten and forcibly returned to their country by Turkish authorities over a six-month period, a leading human rights group said Monday.
The treatment of migrants living in Turkey under temporary protection is a breach of international law, New York-based Human Rights Watch said in a report.
The Turkish government has in the past rejected accusations of forcibly returning refugees to Syria.
Turkey houses the world’s largest refugee population, mostly 3.6 million Syrians who fled the decade-long war in their country.
Human Rights Watch said deported Syrians told researchers that Turkish officials arrested them in their homes, workplaces and on the street. They were then detained in poor conditions, with most suffering beatings and abuse, and forced to sign documents agreeing to “voluntarily” return to Syria.
After being driven in handcuffs to the Syrian border — journeys sometimes lasting up to 21 hours — they were forced across at gunpoint, the Syrians said.
“In violation of international law Turkish authorities have rounded up hundreds of Syrian refugees, even unaccompanied children, and forced them back to northern Syria,” said Nadia Hardman, refugee and migrant rights researcher at Human Rights Watch.
The legal principle of nonrefoulement, which Ankara is bound to by international treaty, prohibits the return of anyone to a place where they would face a real risk of persecution, torture or a threat to life. The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria last month restated that Syria is not safe for returnees.
Amid a dire economic crisis, sentiment toward refugees in Turkey has turned for the worse, with attacks on Syrian homes and businesses.
Facing approaching elections, the government now aims to return increasing numbers of people to areas of northern Syria under the control of the Turkish military.
Earlier this month a Turkish official said nearly 527,000 Syrians had returned voluntarily. Announcing a home-building project in Syria’s northwest Idlib region in May, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it would facilitate the return of 1 million refugees from Turkey.
Erdogan has recently signaled a change in policy toward Syria, suggesting the possibility of talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad. Ankara previously demanded Assad’s removal as it backed opposition groups. Many Syrians living in Turkey fear warming relations could led to greater pressure on them to return.
“Although Turkey provided temporary protection to 3.6 million Syrian refugees, it now looks like Turkey is trying to make northern Syria a refugee dumping ground,” Hardman said.
Human Rights Watch interviewed 37 Syrian men and two boys between February and August, as well as relatives of those deported to Syria.
They all said they were deported together with dozens or hundreds of others and were forced to sign forms they understood to be voluntary repatriation agreements. One 26-year-old from the north Syrian city of Aleppo said a Turkish official told him that anyone who tried to re-enter Turkey would be shot.
Hardman said the European Union should suspend its funding of migration detention and border controls until forced deportations end. Under a 2016 deal, the EU has provided 6 billion euros in aid to Turkey in return for reducing the flow of migrants to Europe.

DUBAI: Iran has arrested 10 agents working for Israel in west Azerbaijan province, Fars news agency reported. These people were in direct video communication with Mossad officers, it added, referring to the Israeli intelligence agency.
Iran and Israel are longtime foes. Israel accuses Iran of backing militant attacks against it, while Iran says Israel has carried out a number of killings of Iranian officials.
Israel does not confirm nor deny reports of such actions.
“They set fire to cars and homes of people affiliated with the security apparatus and received cash for taking photos which they sent to Mossad agents,” said Fars, without elaborating.

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a letter from the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on boosting bilateral relations between the two countries, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Sunday. 

UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Matar Al-Neyadi delivered the letter during a meeting at the ministry’s headquarters, according to KUNA. 

  • ‘We have reached the height of political corruption,’ Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi says
  • US mediator expected in Beirut as Israel’s top court clears way for signing of maritime border deal
BEIRUT: Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi has accused Lebanese MPs of trying to lead the country into a presidential vacuum.

Parliament is set to hold its fourth session to elect a new leader on Monday, as President Michel Aoun’s term ends on Oct. 31.

Addressing the Lebanese ruling class in his Sunday sermon, Al-Rahi said: “We have reached the height of political corruption, which is even worse than financial corruption.”

He said that during recent parliamentary sessions, some MPs had acted “as if they were in a play, instead of presenting our crises-hit Lebanon with a president who would be accepted by the Lebanese people and act as a true statesman, instead of a politician who is concerned with his own interests at the expense of the public good.”

He continued: “Is there higher treason toward the homeland than disrupting the election of a new president? Is there a better way to create more division than leading the country into a presidential vacuum?

“Is this how you respond to the statement issued by the International Support Group for Lebanon, calling on electing a president within the constitutional deadline who would assume his responsibilities at home and abroad in the current circumstances?”

Al-Rahi’s remarks came as Lebanon flounders with an economic crisis that has damaged infrastructure and caused social and health crises.

The latest challenge is a cholera outbreak in the Bekaa, the north and south, as water refining plants are no longer operating due to the public electricity network being out of service for more than two days. The power outage has also disrupted services at Beirut Airport and Beirut Port.

Caretaker Minister of Public Works Ali Hamiyeh said the airport had become dependent on three private generators.

“The cost of buying diesel for the generators is very high and we cannot guarantee that the airport can continue operating this way,” he said.

“We will discuss this issue with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayyad to find a solution.”

The airport relies on Middle East Airlines to supply it with diesel for the generators, but the carrier has expressed its inability to continue to help indefinitely due to the high costs involved.

Meanwhile, US mediator Amos Hochstein is expected to arrive in Beirut this week with the text of the official US agreement to demarcate the maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel.

On Sunday, Israel’s Supreme Court rejected all petitions against the deal, which paves the way for the Israeli Cabinet to approve it within the week.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the court’s decision “will allow us to move forward with the important agreement on the maritime border with Lebanon in the coming days.”

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon command in Naqoura is preparing to host the signing ceremony and Aoun is expected on Tuesday to name the official who will represent Lebanon at the event.

Lebanon and Israel are scheduled to send two separate letters to the UN about the terms of the understanding to ensure that no violations occur and to fix the coordinates of the maritime borders.

Meanwhile, a Cypriot delegation will arrive in Lebanon on Monday to discuss the demarcation of the borders between their two countries.

The delegation is expected to meet with Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab, caretaker Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib and Fayyad.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier received a letter from the Cypriot government calling for dialogue to “correct the maritime border points and coordinates between Lebanon and Cyprus in light of the Lebanese-Israeli maritime border demarcation agreement, before reestablishing them with the UN.”

Lebanon began demarcating its borders with Cyprus through negotiations between 2007 and 2009. But Cyprus violated the understanding with Lebanon in 2011 and demarcated its borders with Israel.

The agreement between Lebanon and Cyprus stipulated that the latter could not complete the demarcation with Israel without an understanding with Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Aoun instructed Bou Saab to head a delegation to Damascus to discuss the maritime border demarcation with Syria. The delegation includes Bou Habib, Hamiyeh and Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, director general of Lebanon’s General Security.

Aoun is reported to have contacted his Syrian counterpart Bashar Al-Assad a few days ago to discuss demarcating the borders.

The two agreed for official delegations to hold meetings in Beirut and Damascus as the points of conflict require direct technical and legal discussion, and there is no need for a mediator.

It remains unknown whether the Lebanese delegation will bring up the issue of Shebaa Farms, which Lebanon claims but UN maps suggest belongs to Syria.

  • ‘Enemies of yesterday stand together,’ German ambassador to Egypt says
  • More than 11,000 soldiers from both sides died in 1942 conflict
CAIRO: Representatives from Germany, Egypt, Britain, Italy and Greece took part in a ceremony on Saturday to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of El-Alamein during the Second World War.

Thousands of people were killed in the three-week battle, which started on Oct. 23, 1942, and was a major turning point in the conflict.

According to the German Embassy in Egypt, this year’s commemorations, held at the German War Memorial in El-Alamein, aimed to recall the horrors of war while calling for the preservation of peace.

German Ambassador Frank Hartmann said: “Today, after 80 years, the enemies of yesterday stand together as friends and partners of today.”

But he added that Europe and the world was once again being threatened by the war waged by Russia, which denied the Ukrainian people their right to exist and self-determination.

“We stand united in solidarity with the Ukrainian people who are defending their freedom, our freedom, their democracy, and our democracy against aggression,” he said.

“We have a responsibility to history and to mourn the dead, but we also have a responsibility to humanity’s present and future. As a result, we come together to protect the world order based on the United Nations Charter and to defend global peace.”

The German Embassy said the commemorations were attended by diplomats, politicians and soldiers from all of the nations involved in the battle.

They included UK Defense Senior Adviser to the Middle East and North Africa Air Marshal Martin Sampson, Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff Gen. Konstantinos Floros and Deputy Chief of the Italian Defense General Staff Lt. Gen. Carmine Masiello.

Senior officials from Egypt and ambassadors from several other countries were also present.

The Battle of El-Alamein, which ended on Nov. 11, 1942, was a decisive victory for the Allied forces, marking a watershed moment in the Western Desert campaign. More than 11,000 soldiers from both sides fell in the battle.

  • ‘Gradual’ process will depend on security elites thawing relationship, analyst tells Arab News
  • Israel’s Defence Minister Benny Gantz is due in Turkey next Wednesday to meet his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar
ANKARA: Turkey and Israel are poised to forge closer ties on various fronts, including military cooperation, after months of rapprochement.

For an official visit to meet his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, Israel’s Defence Minister Benny Gantz is due in Turkey next Wednesday.

Days before elections in Israel, the visit will be the first by an Israel defense minister to Turkey in a decade.

Two months ago, Director of the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Dror Shalom also visited Turkey “to reopen channels for defense ties between the countries,” the Defense Ministry of Israel said, preparing the framework of the upcoming ministerial meeting.

Ankara and Jerusalem had already developed close ties in the defense industry since the 1960s, along with engaging in security cooperation, intelligence sharing and joint military training.

Last June, joint security coordination between the two countries helped in organizing the arrests of several Iranians suspected of planning attacks against Israelis in Turkey.

Turkey was also among Israel’s main arms customers for armed Heron drones as well as electronic reconnaissance and surveillance systems. But, following the Mavi Marmara crisis in 2010, Turkey halted all its defense industry and military cooperation projects with Israel.

As part of a NATO patrol in the region, a Turkish warship, the TCG Kemalreis, docked in Haifa port in September along with a US destroyer.

“Turkey-Israel normalization is moving forward. After the two countries announced their picks for ambassadors, ministerial visits began taking place,” Dr. Nimrod Goren, president and founder of Mitvim — The Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies, told Arab News.

“This is important in terms of diversifying cooperation channels and injecting content into the relationship,” he added.

“It enables the countries to renew previous mechanisms that were put on hold during years of crisis, like the joint economic commission, and to identify new issues for cooperation in light of changing regional realities, for example, in the field of security,” he said.

According to Goren, the timing of these visits, shortly before the Israeli elections, shows that engaging with Turkey is something that Israeli politicians believe enjoys public support in addition to serving national interests.

An annual public opinion poll by the Mitvim Institute recently revealed that 72 percent of Israeli respondents wanted strengthened relations with Turkey.

For Gabriel Mitchell, a Ph.D. candidate at Virginia Tech University and policy fellow at Mitvim, Gantz’s visit to Ankara should be viewed through multiple contexts.

“First, it marks the first engagement between senior officials since Lapid and Erdogan’s meeting at the UN General Assembly in late September, and the announced appointment of new ambassadors, once again affirming the continued process between the two countries to get relations back on track,” he told Arab News.

Second, Mitchell suggests tempering expectations when it comes to security cooperation.

“While there are clear points of common interest between the sides, including developments in Ukraine, Syria and Iran, my assumption is that the process will be gradual and largely dependent on the successful reestablishment of relations between security elites,” he said.

That is why the meeting between Gantz — a potential prime ministerial candidate — and Akar is so important, Mitchell added.

According to Mitchell, regional initiatives will likely take longer to form given the political uncertainty in both countries and mixed sentiment in the region toward Erdogan.

Finally, Mitchell drew attention to the timing of the meeting in light of the domestic political situation in Israel.

“With elections being held on Nov. 1, government actors like Gantz must turn their sights abroad in order to demonstrate their bonafides to voters,” he said.

“While a visit to Turkey probably won’t sway many voters, Gantz is hoping to reinforce his image as a responsible political actor and with razor-thin margins, every gesture can make an impact,” he added.

Gallia Lindenstrauss, a senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies in Israel, said that the visit is surprising for two main reasons.

“One is that elections in Israel at the time of the visit will be less than a week away, and hence it is not trivial that Gantz is going to Turkey at such a critical time,” she told Arab News.

Secondly, Lindenstrauss added, it was assumed that Israel and Turkey would find it hard to cooperate again in the defense realm as the two countries still remain suspicious of one another.

Israel has been investing in strategic relations in the region amid the growing security threat from Iran.

In early October, Gantz traveled to Azerbaijan, an important client for Israeli military technology, to deepen security ties with Baku, a close ally of Turkey. During the meetings in Baku, Israel’s developing ties with Turkey and other countries in the region were also discussed.

“What can explain the visit is that the current government does see the rapprochement with Turkey as one of its achievements in its short tenure,” Lindenstrauss said.

“Also, while one should not exaggerate tensions between Iran and Turkey, clearly there are growing tensions between the two. In this respect, Gantz’s visit to Turkey may relate to his visit earlier this month to Azerbaijan,” Lindenstrauss added.

