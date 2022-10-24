You are here

ADQ invests $125m in Aliph Capital’s fund

ADQ invests $125m in Aliph Capital’s fund
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co., or ADQ, has invested $125 million in a fund launched by the private equity firm Aliph Capital. 

Based in Abu Dhabi Global Market, Aliph Fund I is a $250 million target private equity fund that aims to invest in high quality mid-sized companies in the UAE and across the Gulf region, according to a statement. 

This comes as the fund seeks to accelerate its expansion and growth plans.

Aliph Capital intends to acquire sizable, active positions in privately owned mid-market companies across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries that possess strong business fundamentals. 

It will scale up companies by helping founders adopt technology platforms and tools to grow revenues, optimize operations, and cut costs.

“The timing is perfect for GCC based private equity to invest in the region’s mid-market growth stars, who — when fully equipped with digital and tech enablement levers — will generate significant returns and power the ongoing diversification and transformation of the GCC economy,” CEO Huda Al-Lawati said.

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO seeks shareholders’ approval for 33% capital raise

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO seeks shareholders’ approval for 33% capital raise
RIYADH: Jeddah-based Middle East Paper Co. invited its shareholders to vote on increasing its capital to SR666 million ($177 million) in support of the company’s financial position and growth plans.

The Saudi-listed paper manufacturer’s board is proposing a 33 percent capital hike from the current capital of SR500 million, according to a bourse filing.

Shares of MEPCO opened the day unchanged at SR54.30, as of 10:15 a.m. Saudi time.

The transaction will be conducted by granting shareholders one bonus share for every three shares held, the filing said.

Saudi tech firm Sure Global shares decline 6% on market debut

Saudi tech firm Sure Global shares decline 6% on market debut
RIYADH: Sure Global Technology Co.'s shares declined 5.57 percent below the listing price on their debut on Tadawul’s Nomu-Parallel Market on Oct. 24. 

The Riyadh-based company’s initial public offering price had earlier been set at SR70 ($19), thanks to high investor interest.

Established in 2006, Sure International Technology offers a wide range of services, including wholesale and retail sales of computers and accessories, printers and inks, systems analysis, software design and programming, and senior management consulting.

Saudi PIF launches new firm to localize halal production industry

Saudi PIF launches new firm to localize halal production industry
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has announced the launch of Halal Products Development Co. aimed at localizing the halal production industry in the Kingdom.

The launch of the new firm is expected to help promote Saudi Arabia as a global halal hub, according to a press release.

It further noted that HPDC will help enable local players; small and medium-sized enterprises, in particular, to grow and expand across global halal markets. It will also help develop the halal production industry in Saudi Arabia through partnerships with key local and international players, along with creating job opportunities.

“HPDC aims to localize knowledge, technology, and innovation for the development of halal products including foods, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The company also aims to promote investment and economic opportunities for the industry by introducing various services, including specialized advisory,” said PIF in the press release.

It further added that the company will also help PIF and its portfolio companies to access a variety of collaboration and investment opportunities across global halal markets.

The launch of the new firm comes in line with the goals outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aiming at diversifying Saudi Arabia’s economy away from oil, along with developing key sectors including goods and retail, and food and agriculture.

The PIF is one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, with assets valued at $620 billion, according to data released by Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute in April.

Earlier in October, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan revealed a strategy detailing plans for the fund’s assets to reach between $2 to $3 trillion by the end of this decade.

“We want to reach $1 trillion by 2025. And we are almost now less than $700, we need close to $400 billion to reach this size of assets,” said Al-Rumayyan, during an interview given to the Thmanyah podcast.

He added: “We have a complete plan from now till 2030, on how to reach a trillion and reach between $2 to $3 trillion, and His Highness Crown Prince is determined to reach it.”

In September, PIF launched the National Real Estate Registration Services Co. to digitize and develop the local real estate sector through a comprehensive digital platform.

In a press release, PIF noted that the new platform will help build a comprehensive digital database of all public, residential, commercial, and agricultural units of property across the Kingdom, along with ensuring transparency in the real estate sector.

Shares of Saudi Kayan in red as it suffers largest loss since listing in Q3

Shares of Saudi Kayan in red as it suffers largest loss since listing in Q3
RIYADH: Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned to losses of SR812 million ($216 million) in the third quarter of 2022, against profits of SR667 million during the same period last year, making it the company's largest loss since listing on Oct. 1, 2011.

The petrochemical firm also recorded losses of SR453 million in the first nine months of 2022 on the back of higher feedstock costs and lower selling prices.

The losses were against profits of SR1.9 billion the homegrown petrochemical producer made in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

In response to the earning announcement, shares of Kayan slipped 6.56 percent at SR31.4 to lead the gainers at 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Kayan attributed the losses to a rise in the average cost of feedstock and lower selling prices, despite a slight increase in sales to SR9.1 billion in the first nine months.

Dubai to offer 10% of Empower in fourth state-linked IPO this year -Gulf News

Dubai to offer 10% of Empower in fourth state-linked IPO this year -Gulf News
DUBAI: Dubai plans to offer 10 percent of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) in an initial public offering, according to an advertisement in Dubai-based daily Gulf News on Monday.

Empower is the fourth state-linked entity to seek a listing this year in Dubai in a program aimed at attracting investor interest in the domestic stock exchange.

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and Emirates Power Investment will offer the 10 percent stake, which is equivalent to 1 billion shares.

Subscriptions begin on Oct. 31 and close on Nov. 7, according to the advertisement.

Dubai’s deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, announced plans in November for 10 government-linked entities to go public as part of a program intended to boost stock market activity. 

