You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites

Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites
People queuing up hold plastic bottles to refill drinking water from a tank in the center of Mykolaiv, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yphu4

Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites

Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites
  • Ukrainians are bracing for less electric power this winter following a sustained Russian barrage on their infrastructure in recent weeks
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian authorities tried to dampen public fears over Russia’s use of Iranian drones by claiming increasing success Monday in shooting them down, while the Kremlin’s talk of a possible “dirty bomb” attack added another worrying dimension as the war enters its ninth month.
Ukrainians are bracing for less electric power this winter following a sustained Russian barrage on their infrastructure in recent weeks. Citizens in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv lined up for water and essential supplies Monday as Ukrainian forces advanced on the nearby Russian-occupied city of Kherson.
Ukraine’s forces have shot down more than two-thirds of the approximately 330 Shahed drones that Russia has fired through Saturday, the head of Ukraine’s intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, said Monday. Budanov said Russia’s military had ordered about 1,700 drones of different types and is rolling out a second batch of about 300 Shaheds.
“Terror with the use of ‘Shaheds’ can actually last for a long time,” he was quoted as saying in the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper, adding: “Air defense is basically coping, 70 percent are shot down.”
Both Russia and Iran deny that Iranian-built drones have been used but the triangle-shaped Shahed-136s have rained down on civilians in Kyiv and elsewhere.
“First of all, we have to be able to counter the drones,” US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday at a press conference in Zagreb with Croatia’s leader. “It is a dangerous technology and it must be stopped.”
Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Russia was likely to use a large number of drones to try to penetrate the “increasingly effective Ukrainian air defenses” — to substitute for Russian-made long-range precision weapons “which are becoming increasingly scarce.”
That assessment came on top of a stark warning by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to his British, French, Turkish and US counterparts over the weekend that Ukrainian forces were preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device — a so-called dirty bomb. Britain, France, and the United States rejected that claim as “transparently false.”
A dirty bomb uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste in an effort to sow terror. Such weapons don’t have the devastating destruction of a nuclear explosion, but could expose broad areas to radioactive contamination.
Russian authorities on Monday doubled down on Shoigu’s warning.
Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian military’s radiation, chemical and biological protection forces, said Russian military assets were on high readiness for possible radioactive contamination. He told reporters a dirty bomb blast could contaminate thousands of square kilometers.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday: “It’s not an unfounded suspicion, we have serious reasons to believe that such things could be planned.”
Ukraine has rejected Moscow’s claims as an attempt to distract attention from its own plans to detonate a dirty bomb. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Monday dismissed as “outrageous” the Russian claim that Ukraine could use a dirty bomb.
The White House on Monday again underscored that the Russian allegations were false.
“It’s just not true. We know it’s not true,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said. “In the past, the Russians have, on occasion, blamed others for things that they were planning to do.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that Moscow itself was setting the stage for deploying a radioactive device on Ukrainian soil.
The country’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said Monday he has urged the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog to immediately send an inspection team to the country to dispel Moscow’s claims. The International Atomic Energy Agency said in response that it was preparing “safeguards visits” in the coming days.
The UN Security Council scheduled closed consultations Tuesday at Russia’s request on what it claimed was Ukraine’s plans for a “dirty bomb.”
On the battlefield Monday, his office said at least six civilians were killed and another five were wounded by Russian shelling of several Ukrainian regions over the past 24 hours, including Mykolaiv — where energy facilities were targeted — and the city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.
Later in the day, the Ukrainian military reported they had “pushed the enemy out of” three villages in the eastern Luhansk region and one in Donetsk. Moscow has not immediately commented on the claim.
Russian authorities said Ukrainian troops fired rockets at the Kakhovka major hydroelectric power plant in the Kherson region. Vladimir Rogov, a senior member of the Russian-installed administration in the neighboring Zaporizhzhia region, said the plant hadn’t sustained serious damage and continued to operate.
Russia and Ukraine have both accused each other of plotting to blow up the plant’s dam to flood the area as Ukrainian forces pressed an offensive on Kherson, which was captured by Russian troops early in the war.
Russian officials also accused Ukrainian forces of shelling a car with three civilians in the Kherson region, killing one.
Ukraine’s relentless artillery strikes on Kherson have cut the main crossings across the Dnieper River, which bisects southern Ukraine, and have left Russian troops on the west bank short of supplies and vulnerable to encirclement. The region is one of four that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month and put under Russian martial law last week.
Budanov, the Ukrainian intelligence chief, played down speculation that Russian forces were preparing an immediate exit from Kherson.
While Russian forces were helping tens of thousands of residents evacuate, “at the same time, they are bringing new military units in and preparing the streets of the city for defense,” he said.
Meanwhile, Russian authorities removed monuments of 18th-century Russian military chiefs Alexander Suvorov and Fyodor Ushakov from Kherson to save them from Ukrainian shelling.
On Saturday, Russian-installed authorities told all residents of Kherson to leave “immediately” ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops seeking to recapture the city, which sits on a key route to the Russian-occupied Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.
A poll released Monday from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed 86 percent of Ukrainian respondents agreed that Ukraine’s armed struggle with Russia should continue. Some 10 percent believed it was necessary to start negotiations with Russia even if Ukraine has to make concessions. The telephone poll of 1,000 adults from across Ukraine was conducted Friday through Sunday, it said.
Residents in Mykolaiv, northwest of Kherson, echoed the determination to fight on — even as their city endures shelling almost every night and residents must line up during the day for food and water.
“Ukraine is doing the right thing. Russians attacked us, and they must be beaten for that,” said Mykolaiv resident Mykola Kovalenko, 76.
With an eye on the coming winter, Kyiv and seven other Ukrainian regions on Monday planned rolling blackouts as authorities worked to fix the damage to energy facilities caused by targeted Russian shelling. Zelensky appealed to local authorities to make sure Ukrainians heed a call to conserve energy.
“Now is definitely not the time for bright storefronts and signs,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainians drones

Related

Western powers see Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine as pretext for escalation
World
Western powers see Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine as pretext for escalation
Russia hits Ukraine homes, evacuates Kherson, warns of escalation
World
Russia hits Ukraine homes, evacuates Kherson, warns of escalation

Ethiopia rivals gear up for South Africa peace talks

Ethiopia rivals gear up for South Africa peace talks
Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

Ethiopia rivals gear up for South Africa peace talks

Ethiopia rivals gear up for South Africa peace talks
  • The African Union-led negotiations have been flagged to start on Monday, after a surge in fighting that has triggered alarm in the international community
Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

NAIROBI: Negotiators from the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan rebel authorities were readying on Monday for peace talks in South Africa aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the brutal two-year war.

The African Union-led negotiations have been flagged to start on Monday, after a surge in fighting that has triggered alarm in the international community.

Kindeya Gebrehiwot, a spokesman for the rebel authorities in Tigray, announced their delegation’s arrival in South Africa in a tweet late on Sunday.

“Pressing: immediate cessation of hostilities, unfettered humanitarian access & withdrawal of Eritrean forces. There can’t be a military solution!” he added.

Addis Ababa said in a statement its delegation had left for South Africa on Monday morning, adding: “The government of Ethiopia views the talks as an opportunity to peacefully resolve the conflict and consolidate the improvement of the situation on the ground.”

But it also said its forces “have continued taking control of major urban centres in the past few days”, without identifying them.

Last week, the government vowed to take control of airports and other federal sites in Tigray from the rebels as Ethiopian and Eritrean troops seized towns in the region including the strategic city of Shire, sending civilians fleeing.

Fighting resumed in August, shattering a five-month truce, and has seen the return of the Eritrean army in support of Ethiopian forces and their regional allies.

In two years, the conflict in Africa’s second most populous country has left millions in need of humanitarian aid, and according to the US, as many as half a million dead.

The South African government itself has not confirmed the talks or disclosed a venue.

Abiy, who sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 promising a quick victory over the northern region’s dissident leaders in the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, had said on Thursday the war “would end and peace will prevail.”

“Ethiopia will be peaceful, we will not continue fighting indefinitely,” said Abiy, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

International calls for a ceasefire and a withdrawal of Eritrean troops have grown since the AU failed earlier this month to bring the warring sides to the negotiating table.

The return to the battlefield in August halted desperately needed aid for Tigray’s 6 million people who lack food, medicine and basic services.

Tigray has been under a communications blackout for over a year, and independent reporting from the region has been heavily curtailed.

The UN Security Council held a closed-doors meeting on Friday to discuss the spiraling conflict and fears for civilians caught in the crossfire.

The US envoy to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said after the talks that thousands of Ethiopian, Eritrean and Tigrayan forces were engaged in active combat.

“The scale of the fighting and deaths rival what we’re seeing in Ukraine, and innocent civilians are being caught in the crossfire,” she said.

“Over two years of conflict, as many as half a million — half a million — people have died, and the United States is deeply concerned about the potential for further mass atrocities.”

The International Crisis Group think tank said while reliable data was scarce, it believed the fighting since August alone may have involved more than half a million combatants and killed tens of thousands of people.

“According to most estimates, it is among the world’s deadliest conflicts,” it said in a report Friday.

The IGC’s Ethiopia senior analyst William Davison said the planned talks were a “positive development” but warned “major obstacles to peace remain” including the government’s attempted takeover of federal facilities in Tigray.

“The first objective for mediators is therefore to try and get the federal and Tigray delegations to agree to a truce despite the momentum towards continued military confrontation,” he said.

The AU’s Peace and Security Council also met Friday, saying it welcomed “the mutual commitments to genuinely participate in the peace process” and hoped for a “fruitful outcome.”

The AU’s mediation team for the talks was to include Horn of Africa envoy Olusegun Obasanjo, South Africa’s former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta.

The conflict began two years ago when Abiy sent troops into Tigray, accusing the TPLF, the region’s ruling party which resisted central authority, of attacking army camps.

Topics: Ethiopia South Africa Peace talks

Related

African Union chair calls for unconditional ceasefire, peace talks in Ethiopia
World
African Union chair calls for unconditional ceasefire, peace talks in Ethiopia
Ethiopian government accepts African Union invitation to peace talks
World
Ethiopian government accepts African Union invitation to peace talks

EasyJet’s monthlong Egypt holiday cheaper than paying UK energy bills

EasyJet’s monthlong Egypt holiday cheaper than paying UK energy bills
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

EasyJet’s monthlong Egypt holiday cheaper than paying UK energy bills

EasyJet’s monthlong Egypt holiday cheaper than paying UK energy bills
  • All-inclusive break priced at just $733 per person
  • Offer comes as fuel costs soar for British families
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An all-inclusive holiday package to Egypt, which is said to cost less than an average household’s monthly bill in the UK, has been announced by travel firm easyJet.

The “Escape the UK” break, which includes travel from London Gatwick to the Egyptian resort of Hurghada and includes a 28-day stay in a three-star hotel, as well as all food and drink, costs £650 ($733) per person.

According to financial experts, rent, heating, transport and food costs in the UK over the same period would cost £877 per person, meaning taking a monthlong holiday in Egypt would be £227, or just over 25 percent, cheaper than staying in Britain.

The resort is also close to popular tourist spots such as Luxor and the Valley of the Kings.

“We know that money can be tight at this time of year so we’ve done our best to put together a package that meets most people’s needs without breaking the bank,” a statement on the easyJet website said.

“With return flights, accommodation and meals included we hope this will be an attractive proposition for people looking for a cheap getaway this winter.”

The announcement of the deal, which goes on sale Monday, comes as research has shown about half of British people are considering a winter holiday in order to save on energy bills.

“For those who could viably rent their homes and work abroad, the new package deal by easyJet holidays poses a very attractive offer,” financial expert Lynn Beattie said.

“The data collected in this study is incredibly insightful, showing just how much the average household in the UK will spend on the most basic of living expenses.”

Topics: UK Egypt EasyJet

Related

Update British budget airline easyJet looks to raise $2bn in recovery plan
Business & Economy
British budget airline easyJet looks to raise $2bn in recovery plan
UK eases pressure on business by halving energy bills this winter
Business & Economy
UK eases pressure on business by halving energy bills this winter

India’s Modi congratulates incoming UK PM Rishi Sunak

India’s Modi congratulates incoming UK PM Rishi Sunak
Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

India’s Modi congratulates incoming UK PM Rishi Sunak

India’s Modi congratulates incoming UK PM Rishi Sunak
  • Narendra Modi: ‘Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership’
  • Sunak was born in Southampton, England; his parents were born in east Africa and his grandfathers were from pre-independence Punjab in northern British India
Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated incoming British premier Rishi Sunak on Monday on winning the contest to become the leader of Britain’s Conservatives.
Sunak, 42, is the first British Asian to become prime minister. He is married to an Indian, Akshata Murty, the daughter of the co-founder of IT giant Infosys.
“Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak ! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues,” Modi tweeted.
He added: “Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.”
Diwali is the Hindu festival being celebrated on Monday. The “living bridge” refers to ties between Indians in India and people of Indian origin in other countries.
Sunak was born in Southampton, England. His parents were born in east Africa and his grandfathers were from pre-independence Punjab in northern British India.

Topics: Narendra Modi rishi sunak Akshata Murty Diwali

Related

Update Rishi Sunak becomes Britain’s prime minister video
World
Rishi Sunak becomes Britain’s prime minister

Indonesian passenger boat carrying 240 catches fire; 14 dead

Indonesian passenger boat carrying 240 catches fire; 14 dead
Updated 24 October 2022
AP

Indonesian passenger boat carrying 240 catches fire; 14 dead

Indonesian passenger boat carrying 240 catches fire; 14 dead
  • The KM Express Cantika 77 was headed to Kalabahi from Kupang in East Nusa Tenggara province when it caught fire
  • Ferry and boat tragedies are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are often used for transport and safety is lax
Updated 24 October 2022
AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia: A passenger boat carrying 240 people caught fire Monday off southern Indonesia, killing 14, rescue officials said.
The KM Express Cantika 77 was headed to Kalabahi from Kupang in East Nusa Tenggara province when it caught fire. It was carrying 230 passengers and 10 crew members, officials said.
The cause of the fire was being investigated.
Rescuers from the Kupang Search and Rescue Agency and nearby vessels recovered 226 survivors, the National Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement. It said 14 people were confirmed dead.
Ferry and boat tragedies are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are often used for transport and safety is lax.
In 2018, an overcrowded ferry with about 200 people on board sank in a deep volcanic crater lake in North Sumatra province, killing 167 people.
In one of the country’s worst recorded disasters, an overcrowded passenger ship sank in February 1999 with 332 people aboard. There were only 20 survivors.

Topics: Indonesia Kalabahi Kupang KM Express Cantika 77

Related

5 dead after Indonesian ferry catches fire in Java Sea
World
5 dead after Indonesian ferry catches fire in Java Sea
Nearly 80 still missing in Indonesian ferry accident
World
Nearly 80 still missing in Indonesian ferry accident

Russia ‘has ordered 2,000 more kamikaze drones’ from Tehran

Russia ‘has ordered 2,000 more kamikaze drones’ from Tehran
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

Russia ‘has ordered 2,000 more kamikaze drones’ from Tehran

Russia ‘has ordered 2,000 more kamikaze drones’ from Tehran
  • Ukraine blames Israel for military alliance
  • Moscow accused of planning ‘dirty bomb’
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Iran is in a military alliance with Russia and Moscow has ordered 2,000 more “suicide” drones from Tehran, Ukraine’s president said on Monday.

Volodymyr Zelensky Israeli leaders’ refusal to support Kyiv had encouraged Russia’s partnership with Iran.“This alliance of theirs simply would not have happened if your politicians had made only one decision … in 2014, when Russia began its aggression against Ukraine,” Zelensky said.
“The disgusting sound of Iranian drones is heard in our skies every night. According to our intelligence, Russia has ordered about 2,000 Shahed drones from Iran … and Iranian instructors came to teach Russians how to use them.”

Zelensky spoke as Western countries accused Russia of plotting to use the threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine.
The row began when Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called Western counterparts on Sunday and told them Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called "dirty bomb". The foreign ministers of France, Britain and the US said they rejected the allegations and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine against Russia.
“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory,” they said. “The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation.”
Russia’s Defense Ministry said the aim of a “dirty bomb” attack by Ukraine would to blame the resulting radioactive contamination on Russia by accusing Moscow of detonating a low-grade nuclear weapon.
“The aim of the provocation would be to accuse Russia of using a weapon of mass destruction in the Ukrainian military theater and by that means to launch a powerful anti-Russian campaign in the world,” it said.
Zelensky said the Russian accusation was a sign that Moscow was planning such an attack itself and would blame Ukraine. “If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this,” he said.
“So when today the Russian Minister of Defense organises a phone carousel and calls foreign ministers with stories about the so-called ‘dirty’ nuclear bomb, everyone understands everything well… understands who is the source of everything dirty that can be imagined in this war.”


 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran drones Ukraine

Related

Iran denies personnel in Crimea helping Russia
Middle-East
Iran denies personnel in Crimea helping Russia
Iran says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal
World
Iran says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal

Latest updates

Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites
Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites
Saudi Arabia cements commitment to Palestinian refugees with UNRWA contribution 25 times the amount it pledged
Saudi Arabia cements commitment to Palestinian refugees with UNRWA contribution 25 times the amount it pledged
Ethiopia rivals gear up for South Africa peace talks
Ethiopia rivals gear up for South Africa peace talks
Who’s Who: Najla Alotaibi director of corporate communications at Hungerstation
Who’s Who: Najla Alotaibi director of corporate communications at Hungerstation
Egypt secures power with maritime border pacts: El-Sisi
Egypt secures power with maritime border pacts: El-Sisi

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.