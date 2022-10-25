Saudi Arabia’s MDLBEAST announces new music festival in Jeddah 

You are here

Al-Balad is a UNESCO World Heritage site. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s music and entertainment company MDLBEAST announced on Tuesday it is launching a new two-day music and arts festival, called Balad Beast, that will take place in Jeddah’s Old Town  – known as Al-Balad – on Dec. 9 and 10.

Set against the traditional neighborhood’s historic backdrop — itself a UNESCO World Heritage site — the event will welcome more than 70 international and local artists from hip-hop, EDM, house and techno to perform across five different stages. 

The festival organizers also promised a unique lighting and image projection system that will reawaken Al-Balad’s centuries’ old surroundings. 

MDLBEAST CEO Ramadan Alharatani said in a released statement: “It will be a privilege and honor to deliver Balad Beast. We know the history and importance of Jeddah’s Old Town, and we take our responsibility seriously to ensure Balad Beast shines a new spotlight on the historic site and opens new eyes to its beauty.”

 

Messi-mad Indian mom driving to Qatar to see hero in his final World Cup

Updated 24 October 2022

  • Naaji Noushi, 33, set off from Kerala last week and hopes to arrive in December
  • ‘I want to show that women can do anything … they can make their own life,’ she says
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A homemaker mom and die-hard Lionel Messi fan has set out on a solo trip from southern India to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup and motivate other Indian women to dream big.

Naaji Noushi, 33, started her journey from Kannur district in Kerala last week. She is traveling in an Indian-made Mahindra Thar SUV, which was modified to include a kitchen. After driving her four-wheel drive, nicknamed “Ollu” (woman), to Mumbai, the car will be shipped to Oman, from where Noushi will continue her trip.

Her route takes her through the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and she hopes to arrive in Qatar in the first week of December, when the tournament will already be in full swing.

“I am a big fan of football and a big fan of FIFA. And the World Cup is an occasion for all countries to come to one ground and show their courage and performance,” Noushi told Arab News on Monday, as she made a stop in Karnataka on the first leg of her journey — the 1,400 km drive to Mumbai.

“My favorite team is Argentina. When I started watching football, the only person I wanted to focus on was Messi,” she said. “This is his last (international) match and I wish him victory.”

Messi has won just about every prize in football, except the World Cup. As this will be his last tournament, victory for Argentina would be a sweet end to a glittering international career.

Noushi started preparing for her Qatar trip in September, but this is not her first ambitious solo journey.

In February she went to Nepal and reached the base camp of Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, in just five days. Last year she drove 13,000 km from Kerala to the Himalayan region of Ladakh, which borders China.

Noushi said that her thirst for adventure was a result of her not being able to travel much as a child.

“I come from a typical Muslim middle-class family. My mother never had money to send me on any school trips,” she said.

Noushi’s first trips were sponsored by her husband, who works in Oman, but more recently she has been able to finance her adventures with the money she earns from a video travel blog.

While she is looking forward to her Qatar trip, Noushi said she was also a little nervous about it.

“I have been spending sleepless nights because it is a dream. This is a long journey.”

And just like the phrase with which her footballing hero is associated — “When you have a dream to chase, nothing can stop you” — Noushi hopes her journeys will give more women the courage to dream big.

“Adventure is a self-discovery for me and aimed at motivating all women who now are staying at their home, not having any dreams,” she said.

“I want to show that women can do anything. Women have more power, and as a mother, they can make their own life.”

And she means it. After Qatar, Noushi’s next goal is to visit 100 countries on seven continents … with help from “Ollu,” of course.

Qatar announces four new art exhibitions to visit in Doha this year

Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: As Qatar gets ready to host the FIFA World Cup 2020 next month, the country is also setting up for a major art renaissance in the form of exhibitions, installations and myriad other events. Here are four new exhibitions that have been launched just this week.

Back to the Future: Pop-up Studios

A brand new Fereej (village) dubbed “Back to the Future: Pop-up Studios” will bring together professionals from the creative industries. The initiative is part of Qatar Creates, the year-round national cultural movement that curates, promotes, and celebrates the diversity of cultural activities in Qatar.

Until Jan. 23, 2023, Fereej Al-Najada will host Qatar-based creatives in seven heritage houses, where they will have the opportunity to promote their artistic expression to the World Cup audience through open studios, art exhibitions, digital installations, and retail stores.

The activation, curated by Fereej Al-Najada’s director Fahad Al-Obaidly, aims to spark dialogue on Qatar’s creative history, displaying what the Qatari creative medium “was, what it is, and what it may become.”

Visitors can expect to experience an authentic Qatari neighborhood, its historical architecture and design, and the craft of Qatar-based talents.

‘Art Mill Museum 2030’

Three major new museums are set to open in Qatar over the next decade, including the Art Mill. The exhibition “Art Mill Museum 2030” will present the vision of this upcoming museum.

“Art Mill Museum 2030” will be on view in two locations: Yhe site of the flour mill on Doha’s Corniche, built in the 1990s, that is being creatively reimagined as the site of the museum, and Al-Najada Heritage House #15.

Each venue will present different aspects of the development of the Art Mill Museum and be free of charge for visitors.

‘Lusail Museum: Tales of a Connected World’

A special exhibition previewing yet another new museum, you can find “Lusail Museum: Tales of a Connected World” at QM Gallery Al-Riwaq. The exhibition, presented as part of Qatar Creates and open until April 1, 2023, will showcase plans for Lusail Museum, its architectural design and its world-class collection of art.

Designed by the Pritzker Prize-winning architects Herzog & de Meuron, the Lusail Museum building will be constructed in Lusail, the home of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, the founder of the state of Qatar.  

“Lusail Museum: Tales of a Connected World,” will highlight the past, present, and future of Lusail. The exhibition will comprise 247 objects.


‘Safar’: An exhibition highlighting the struggles of Afghan refugees

Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani unveiled “Safar,” a temporary exhibition organized by the Museum of Islamic Art in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighting the experiences of Afghan refugees following their evacuation in 2021. The exhibition is on view at MIA Park until Jan. 24, 2024.

In his opening address during the ceremony, Al-Thani noted the role of Qatar in orchestrating one of the largest air evacuation operations in history, pointing to the concerted efforts of all concerned authorities in the country to facilitate the evacuation of more than 80,000 Afghan citizens and foreign nationals.

The exhibition explores the experiences of Afghan refugees from a primary perspective to shed light on their unique stories and struggles following the evacuation. The exhibition also highlights the importance of Afghanistan as a center of intellectual debate and artistic excellence for thousands of years.

World’s first humanoid artist Ai-Da speaks at Culture Summit Abu Dhabi

Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Ai-Da, the world's first humanoid robot artist, made an appearance at Culture Summit Abu Dhabi, organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi.

Ai-Da, whose art has been shown at the Venice Biennale, was interviewed by Tim Marlow, chief executive and director of the Design Museum, London.

When asked about her identity, Ai-Da said: “I am of no particular convention. I am of no fixed words or images. I am a machine. I am a composite persona with many aspects and angles. Maybe it’s problematic to create humanoids because it blurs the lines between humanity and technology. As an artist I feel it is important to create work that provokes thought and encourages viewers to question their futures.”

Ai-Da also spoke about her work, saying she would like her art to raise “open discussion about the new technologies shaping our future.

“I think it’s good art that has meaning and depth. I think art means more than just the drawing of something. It means communicating something in a way that is relatable,” she added.

The summit runs until Oct. 25 at Manarat Al-Saadiyat.

US singer Kelly Rowland stuns in Bahraini label Monsoori

Kelly Rowland showed off a gown by Bahraini label Monsoori. (AFP)
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US singer Kelly Rowland attended this week’s Wearable Art Gala in California in a dramatic ball gown by Bahraini label Monsoori.

Founded by designer Shaima Al-Mansoori, the fashion house is known for its larger-than-life red carpet gowns, which have been worn by stars including Jhene Aiko, Beyonce, Katy Perry and Bebe Rexha.

For her part, Rowland showed off a deep red, voluminous gown paired with shoulder-grazing black gloves and diamond jewelry.

It is not the first time the former Destiny’s Child member has opted for an Arab ensemble. In 2021, she appeared on James Corden’s “The Late Late Show” in a burgundy dress covered with ruffled feathers by Lebanese couturier Jean-Louis Sabaji and in 2018, she stunned at the City of Hope Gala in Santa Monica, California, wearing a dazzling floor-length gown by Kuwait’s Yousef Al-Jasmi.

Fast forward to this week and Rowland was on hand in her Bahraini gown to show support for Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala, a benefit celebrating the 5th anniversary of the WACO Theater Center through a fine art auction.

Inspired by the aesthetics of the Harlem Renaissance era, stars took to the red carpet in an array of dazzling looks at this year’s event.

“Each year we find a theme that connects us historically with our past,” Richard Lawson told The Hollywood Reporter. “(We explore) the evolution of African culture in the Western world.”

Previous themes have included “The Lion King” and Wakanda, the fictional country depicted in Marvel’s “Black Panther” film franchise. This year, 50,000 square feet of the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Air Center was transformed into a Harlem experience.

Guests — including Beyonce and Jay-Z, Tyler Perry, singers Chloe and Halle Bailey and Vivica A. Fox — arrived in vintage automobiles before actress Keke Palmer kickstarted the ceremony.

“As Black people, we do things differently … everything is with flair,” Knowles-Lawson said. “We are fashion. That’s such a big part of the gala and we wanted to create something where art can occur. We want everything to be art.”

Screen icon Angela Bassett was honored with the Film and TV Icon Award at the event.

 

‘Dune’ sequel to film in Abu Dhabi this November

Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: While it was previously announced that sci-fi film “Dune” will film in Abu Dhabi later this year, it has now been confirmed that the project will begin shooting in the UAE capital in November.

The date was confirmed at the ongoing Culture Summit Abu Dhabi during a panel titled “Dune: The Creation of a Blockbuster Film Franchise,” where Abu Dhabi Film Commissioner Hans Fraikin spoke alongside Sam Kozhaya, executive vice president of operations and corporate development at Legendary Entertainment, the production house behind “Dune.”

It was also announced at the panel that Legendary Films will hire five interns from the UAE to work on the set of the blockbuster.

“Dune: Part Two,” a sequel to the big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, is expected to hit theaters on Nov. 3, 2023. 

