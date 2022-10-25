Europe’s energy crisis will accelerate hydrogen transition, Saudi minister says 

You are here

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih (AN)
Waffa Wael and Dana Abdelaziz 

Waffa Wael and Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: The energy crisis in Europe will accelerate the oil and gas sector’s transition to renewables and hydrogen, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25, he added that the world has witnessed many transitions, with the security transition being the most prominent. 

Referring to Europe, Ukraine, and China and Taiwan’s crisis, he said: “We have this transition taking place and I believe, and it's going to, continue and perhaps to continue to accelerate.”

Al-Falih pointed out that there has also been a transition in trade and supply chains, noting the impact of globalization on them.

“If you think of these, each one of them is subjecting countries, companies and individuals to insurance premiums.”

Speaking on the economic transition, he said higher inflation and higher premiums that are paid “are setting the stage for long lower income and growth.”

With regards to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, he said it “was designed for the world we are living today and the world we are going to live in 10-15 years from now.”

During the business forum, Al-Falih noted that the US is well known to be a friend, pointing out that both countries enjoy “fantastic” relationships that go back to the 1930s.

Most recently, an escalating dispute over the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to cut oil production has put the US and Saudi Arabia in a tug of war. 

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 74% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 74% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 74% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 74% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based cement producer Al Jouf Cement Co. suffered a 74 percent decline in profits during the first nine months of 2022, due to a downward trend in cement prices and sales.

Al Jouf Cement Co., which is based in the northwest of the Kingdom, saw its profits reach SR8 million ($2 million), down from SR30 million in the prior-year period, its bourse filing shows.

This was accompanied by a 2 percent fall in revenues, from SR177 million in the previous period to SR172 million.

In the third quarter of 2022, profits increased 44 percent to reach SR6 million, compared to SR4 million in the same period last year.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI cement

TASI loses some ground on falling oil prices: Closing bell

TASI loses some ground on falling oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI loses some ground on falling oil prices: Closing bell

TASI loses some ground on falling oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index lost some of its gains to the drop in oil prices on Tuesday, causing investors to stay cautious.

The Tadawul All Share Index fell 0.84 percent to end at 11,973, while the parallel market Nomu added 0.8 percent to finish at 19,938.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 2.05 percent lower, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. decreased 1.54 percent.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, shed 0.61 percent, two days after it announced a 42 percent surge in profit to SR14 billion ($3.8 billion).

The Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, decreased by 0.11 percent, after posting a 19 percent rise in profit to SR13 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Riyad Bank declined 1.50 percent, after its profit soared by 13 percent to SR5 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Bank Albilad fell 0.38 percent, after it reported an increase in profits of 23 percent during the first nine months of 2022 to SR1.5 billion.

The National Co. for Glass dipped 4.19 percent, despite a 138% profit leap to SR93 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Red Sea International Co. gained 3.06 percent to lead the gainers, while Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. declined 9.84 percent to lead the fallers.

The Saudi Exchange also announced the delisting of a government bond worth SR759 million due to maturity.

The delisting is scheduled to occur by the end of the trading day of Oct. 25, Tadawul said in a statement.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Mall of Saudi project set for completion in early 2026: Majid Al Futtaim CEO

Mall of Saudi project set for completion in early 2026: Majid Al Futtaim CEO
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Mall of Saudi project set for completion in early 2026: Majid Al Futtaim CEO

Mall of Saudi project set for completion in early 2026: Majid Al Futtaim CEO
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A SR16 billion ($4.3 billion) mega shopping mall, complete with the world’s largest indoor ski slope, is on track to be opened in Riyadh by early 2026, according to the CEO of the Majid Al Futtaim diversified conglomerate.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25, Alain Bejjani gave Arab News more details around the retail giant's Mall of Saudi project.

He said: “We are done with the enabling works and now we're moving to the next phase. The mall requires 48 months of construction, and that should be over by the end of 2025 or early 2026.”

The Mall of Saudi, which was announced at last year's FII forum, will include six hotels and around 1,600 residential units in an integrated community. As well as the indoor ski slope, it will also host the biggest snow dome in the world.

MAF group, which also operates cinemas, supermarkets and hotels, was seriously affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, when many of its businesses were forced to close temporarily.

Beijani believes that economic policies implemented in the region during the pandemic have been of benefit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

"The fiscal discipline that has been instituted during COVID times has actually played quite well, too, for Saudi Arabia, and the UAE as well as the region globally, in addition to old revenues that came back," he said.

Regarding the state of MAF’s post pandemic recovery, Bejani said that footfall in malls is returning “very strongly,” but also sales are outpacing that in terms of growth.

“Futtaim is doing well, and continues to do so in 2022 results so far. It's a very good year, and we think this will continue entering into 2023. From this position, I will say of strength, there are challenges and we'll have to deal with them. We are present in 18 markets in 12 different business activities. So naturally, we'll always have to deal with some issues. It's very important that Egypt succeeds in exiting the rough patch that it is going through finally, currently,” he said.

Beijani said that the UAE and Saudi Arabia are known economies and continue on a path towards growth and recovery, actually outpacing other markets around the world.

"Saudi Arabia is a core market for us and we want to turn it into a home market for us. We deeply believe in the potential of the Saudi market," he added.

Bejjani has been at the helm of MAF since 2015, consolidating the group’s position as one of the leading retail, hospitality and leisure groups in the Middle East. MAF is well known by consumers throughout the region for its Carrefour supermarkets, its gigantic shopping malls and its Vox Cinemas chain.

 

Topics: FII6 Majid Al Futtaim Group (MAF)

Saudi Tadawul to list 18 companies on the exchange: CEO 

Saudi Tadawul to list 18 companies on the exchange: CEO 
Updated 23 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tadawul to list 18 companies on the exchange: CEO 

Saudi Tadawul to list 18 companies on the exchange: CEO 
Updated 23 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Tadawul Group witnessed the 39th listing on Monday since the beginning of the year, with 18 listing requests approved by the Capital Market Authority through 2022, Mohammed al-Rumaih told Al Arabiya.

This number surpasses the 2021 figure, which saw 21 listings, as well as the number witnessed in 2020, when the market recorded only eight listings, according to the CEO of Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange.

Tadawul is also working on developing a market marker for the stock exchange, al-Rumaih added, without giving further details.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock Listing IPO

Red Sea Global to open three resorts in 2023, says CEO

Red Sea Global to open three resorts in 2023, says CEO
Updated 19 min 30 sec ago
Wael Mahdi - Deema Al-Khudair 

Red Sea Global to open three resorts in 2023, says CEO

Red Sea Global to open three resorts in 2023, says CEO
Updated 19 min 30 sec ago
Wael Mahdi - Deema Al-Khudair 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program will start to become reality next year when the Kingdom’s newest tourist destination opens its first three resorts, according to the CEO of Red Sea Global.

Speaking to Arab News at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25, John Pagano said his company — formally known as The Red Sea Development Co. — is ready to welcome “people from around the world.”

The resorts set to open are St. Regis and the Ritz Carlton Reserve and Six Senses.

“It's the first step in the realization of Vision 2030. We have a lot of work to do," Pagano said.

RSG's CEO revealed they will open the airport to serve the first opening of the hotels, with a seaplane terminal that will be operational to welcome the guests. 

“We have another 13 resorts that are under development right now that will open a year later. So in 2024, we will complete the first phase of Red Sea, which is a total of 16 hotels,” said Pagano, adding: “We've announced the brands over time. We have 12 hotel management agreements in place; a couple of the hotels, we're going to brand ourselves and build the Red Sea hospitality brand around that.”

Regarding Amaala, Pagano highlighted the luxury development has eight resorts under construction that will also be completed at the end of 2024. 

“The opening next year is a hugely important milestone. But the real focus continues to be completing the first phase of both Red Sea and Amaala to really open and launch the destination on a really, truly global scale,” he said.

RSG announced its new name on the sidelines of the first day of FII. The rebranding is part of its global vision to lead the narrative transition toward regenerative development.

“I think it's appropriate that we change our name to reflect our global ambitions, our ambition to really change the way we do things, not just here in Saudi Arabia, but would actually lead the world in that transformation,” John Pagano told Arab News.

“I think that is the real essence behind why we're doing it. We're a company that wants to do better for people and for the planet. And Red Sea Global is the right positioning and branding for our new global ambitions,” he added.

“I'm thinking about next year, but I got the rest of this year to concern myself with a huge amount of effort going into preparing the destination to welcome our first guests from getting our mobility strategy working,” Pagano said.

“I mean, actually realizing the mobility strategy, commissioning our electric vehicles, we have hydrogen-powered boats that are under production. Now, our seaplane businesses are coming — all of this is coming together so that when we open our doors in late spring, next year. We're going to be fully ready to open our arms and welcome people from around the world,” he added.

Topics: FII6 Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) John Pagano

