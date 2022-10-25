Knowledge Tower’s IPO offer price set at $11 on Saudi exchange’s parallel market

You are here

The subscription period will begin on Sunday, Oct. 30 and close on Thursday, Nov. 3, according to a bourse filing.  (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Knowledge Tower Trading Co. set its offering price at SR40 ($11) per share for a direct listing on Saudi Arabia’s parallel stock market.

The subscription period will begin on Sunday, Oct. 30 and close on Thursday, Nov. 3, according to a bourse filing. 

Watheeq Capital served as the financial advisor for the initial public offering of Knowledge Tower.

The Dammam-based company is currently engaged in the wholesale distribution of stationery and office supplies, as well as the retail sale of stationery, newspapers, and magazines as part of its business activities.

The company also publishes printed books, dictionaries, atlases, and maps in addition to importing and producing written, drawn, and illustrated intellectual products, which include paper books, dictionaries, atlases, and maps.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul NOMU IPO Listing

