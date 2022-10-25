You are here

Lebanon: Mediation ongoing for Austin Tice, held in Syria

Lebanon: Mediation ongoing for Austin Tice, held in Syria
Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, who is missing in Syria for nearly six years, speak during a press conference, at the Press Club, in Beirut on Dec. 4, 2018. (AP)
Updated 32 sec ago
AP

  • Washington maintains that Tice is held by Syrian authorities
  • Lebanese Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim told reporters in Beirut on Tuesday that his mission is ongoing but described it as “long and complicated"
BEIRUT: Lebanon is still mediating between the United States and Syria over the fate of American journalist Austin Tice who went missing a decade ago in the war-torn country, a Lebanese general said Tuesday.
Washington maintains that Tice is held by Syrian authorities.
Tice went missing shortly after his 31st birthday on Aug. 14, 2012, at a checkpoint in a contested area west of the Syrian capital of Damascus. A video released a month later showed him blindfolded and held by armed men. He has not been heard from since.
Lebanese Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, who met with US officials in Washington in May as part of mediation efforts for Tice’s release, told reporters in Beirut on Tuesday that his mission is ongoing but described it as “long and complicated.”
Ibrahim, head of Lebanon’s General Security Directorate, has mediated complicated hostage releases in the past and regularly visits Syria.
In August, President Joe Biden accused Syria of detaining Tice, the clearest indication so far that the US is certain that the journalist is being held by President Bashar Assad’s government. Just few months earlier, in May, Biden met Tice’s parents and reiterated his commitment toward “Austin’s long overdue return to his family.”
Syria promptly denied holding Tice or other Americans.
At the Beirut press conference, Ibrahim struck an upbeat tone.
“Matters might be moving slowly but they are going as they should,” he said. “The back-and-forth negotiations did not stop.”
Tice, from Houston, is one of two Americans who went missing in Syria. The other is Majd Kamalmaz, a psychologist from Virginia, who vanished there in 2017.
Tice’s work has been published by The Washington Post, McClatchy newspapers and other outlets. He went to Syria to cover the conflict that started in 2011, quickly descending into a full-blown civil war.
The war has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced nearly half of Syria’s pre-conflict population of 23 million. More than 5 million of those are now outside Syria.

Topics: austin tice US Syria Lebanon

Two Iran Guards shot dead in Zahedan: Tasnim news agency

Two Iran Guards shot dead in Zahedan: Tasnim news agency
TEHRAN: Two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed by unidentified gunmen in the southeastern city of Zahedan on Tuesday, the Tasnim news agency said.
“Col. Mehdi Molashahi and Javad Kikha, Guards members in Sistan-Baluchistan province, were shot dead by unknown assailants in the city of Zahedan,” the agency said.
 

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Zahedan

Egypt’s president pardons rights activist Zyad El-Elaimy

Egypt’s president pardons rights activist Zyad El-Elaimy
Egypt’s president pardons rights activist Zyad El-Elaimy

Egypt’s president pardons rights activist Zyad El-Elaimy
  • Tariq Al-Khouli, a member of the Presidential Pardon Committee, said that Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had responded to growing calls to free Zyad El-Elaimy
  • Farid Zahran, the chairman Egyptian Social Democratic Party, said El-Elaimy was greeted by friends, family and members of the pardon committee after his release
CAIRO: An Egyptian human rights activist who served as an MP has been pardoned by the president and released from a five-year sentence for plotting to disrupt the economy. 

Tariq Al-Khouli, a member of the Presidential Pardon Committee, said that Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had responded to growing calls to free Zyad El-Elaimy.

The Egyptian Social Democratic Party, of which El-Elaimy is a founder, said it greatly appreciated the news. Farid Zahran, its chairman, said El-Elaimy was greeted by friends, family and members of the pardon committee after his release.

According to a decree published in the official gazette, El-Sisi also freed two others along with El-Elaimy, naming them as Omar Ragab Qotb and Mohamed Abdel-Aziz Khalifa.

El-Elaimy was part of the Revolutionary Youth Coalition, which was formed at Cairo’s Tahrir Square during the 2011 revolution. He served as an MP the following year.

He was arrested in 2019 along with 12 others and accused of a plot to disrupt the economy and spread false news on social media in what was dubbed the “Hope Cell” case. He was sentenced to five years in prison in November 2021.

El-Elaimy’s release comes as the government prepares to enter a national dialogue with political parties on economic, social and political issues.

The pardon committee, initially formed in 2016, has released around 1,000 pretrial detainees since its reactivation by the president in April.

Parties and organizations including the National Council for Human Rights and parliament’s Human Rights Committee have submitted names to be considered for pardon.

Topics: Egypt Tariq Al-Khouli Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Zyad El-Elaimy Farid Zahran

Sudan protesters defy crackdown to mark coup anniversary

Sudan protesters defy crackdown to mark coup anniversary
Sudan protesters defy crackdown to mark coup anniversary

Sudan protesters defy crackdown to mark coup anniversary
  • Protesters defied authorities who have launched repeated deadly crackdowns on past rallies
  • A year ago, army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan seized power and arrested civilian leaders
KHARTOUM: Sudan on Tuesday blocked Internet access nationwide as pro-democracy activists marked the first anniversary of a coup that derailed the transition to civilian rule, with hunger and inflation throttling the country.
Waving Sudanese flags, protesters defied authorities who have launched repeated deadly crackdowns on past rallies, chanting “power to the people” and demanding that “soldiers go back to the barracks.”
A year ago to the day, army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan seized power and arrested the civilian leaders with whom he had agreed to share power in 2019, when mass protests compelled the army to depose one of its own, long-time autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.
As demonstrations gathered across the northeast African country on Tuesday, authorities launched an “nation-scale Internet disruption,” online monitor NetBlocks said, a regular tactic when mass protests are planned.
In Atbara, north of the capital Khartoum, hundreds of students on Tuesday took to the streets, resident Adel Mohamed said.
Ahead of planned rallies on Tuesday, protesters insisted that “the revolution continues,” and called for the creation of “a politically and economically-free Sudan, a civil democratic Sudan.”
The authorities in Khartoum ordered all public institutions, schools, and businesses shut Tuesday, as security forces deployed heavily throughout the city, blocking roads and bridges.
For a year, near weekly anti-coup protests have been met with force, most recently on Sunday when a protester was killed by a bullet fired by security forces, according to pro-democracy medics.
At least 118 people have been killed while demanding a return to civilian rule, a condition for Western governments to resume crucial aid they had halted in response to the coup.
Cut off from such aid, Sudan — already one of the world’s poorest countries — has plunged into a worsening economic crisis.
Between three-digit inflation and chronic food shortages, a third of Sudan’s 45 million inhabitants suffer from hunger, a 50 percent increase compared to 2021, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).
The cost of food staples has jumped 137 percent in one year, which WFP says has forced Sudanese to spend “more than two-thirds of their income on food alone, leaving little money to cover other needs.”
Many worry that three years after the 2019 uprising that toppled Bashir, signs point to a reversal of their revolution.
Since the coup, several Bashir-era loyalists have been appointed to official positions, including in the judiciary, which is currently trying the former dictator.
Sudan is mired in uncertainty. Burhan’s pledge of elections next year is seen as far-fetched.
No civilian leaders have taken up the mantle of the army chief’s promised civilian government and international mediation efforts remain stalled.
“Sudan doesn’t have the luxury of zero-sum games and political maneuvers,” UN envoy to Sudan Volker Perthes said Saturday. “All political actors need to put aside differences and focus on the best interest of the Sudanese people.”
On Friday, 31 protesters were injured, including three who were hit in the eye by tear gas canisters, according to pro-democracy medics.
Western embassies on Monday urged security forces “to refrain from using violence against protesters and to fulfil their obligation to protect freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly.”
Even as security forces are mobilized to counter protests, a broader security breakdown nationwide has left nearly 600 dead and more than 210,000 displaced as a result of ethnic violence, according to the United Nations.
In the southern Blue Nile state, some 250 people were killed in intense clashes between rival groups over land last week, the UN said, the latest bout of ethnic violence in the state.
Sudan has enjoyed only brief spells of democratic rule over the decades.

Topics: Sudan Sudan protests

Iran says more arrests made in French ‘spies’ case

Iran says more arrests made in French ‘spies’ case
Iran says more arrests made in French ‘spies’ case

Iran says more arrests made in French ‘spies’ case
  • France has condemned their arrest and demanded the pair’s immediate release
DUBAI: Iranian authorities have made more arrests in “the case of French spies,” the judiciary spokesperson said on Tuesday, saying those newly detained had been accused of “conspiracy and collusion” with the aim of harming national security.
France lashed out at Iran for “dictatorial practices” and taking two of its citizens hostage earlier this month after a video aired in which they appeared to confess to spying. France has condemned their arrest and demanded the pair’s immediate release.
Iran’s judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi, during a weekly news conference, did not say how many more arrests had been made in what he called the “case of the French spies,” nor give their nationalities or any other details.
“In this case, other arrests have been made and the chain of information is about to be completed and will be announced as soon as it is finalized,” he said, adding that the investigation was moving swiftly.
Iran’s intelligence ministry said in May it had arrested two Europeans for allegedly fomenting “insecurity” in Iran, where people have been protesting since Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police last month.
Iran’s state media often air purported confessions by suspects in politically charged cases.
In the video aired earlier this month, one of the two — Cecile Kohler — said they were in Iran to “prepare the ground for the revolution and the overthrow of the regime of Islamic Iran.”
The video sparked outrage in Paris with the Foreign Ministry saying for the first time that the two citizens, along with two others also being held in Iran, were “state hostages.” It said the alleged confessions extracted under duress had no basis and neither did reasons given for their arbitrary arrest.
Iran has repeatedly accused foreign adversaries such as the United States and Israel of stoking the unrest ignited by the death of 22-year-old Amini, who died in morality police custody after being arrested for “inappropriate attire.”
Amini’s death and a deadly state crackdown on the protests have prompted several Western states to condemn Tehran and impose new sanctions on Iranian officials, further souring already strained diplomatic ties.

Topics: Iran

Six Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West Bank

Six Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West Bank
Six Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West Bank

Six Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West Bank
  • These raids, often accompanied by clashes with the Palestinian population, have resulted in more than a hundred deaths on the Palestinian side
NABLUS: Six Palestinians were killed and nearly 20 others injured early Tuesday in sweeping raids by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that Wadih Al Houh, a militant leader of a new coalition of Palestinian fighters dubbed “The Lions’ Den,” had been among those killed in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.
The Palestinian health ministry initially reported three dead and 19 wounded, three of them seriously, shot “by Israeli fire in Nablus.”
Later statements said that two more Palestinians had died in Nablus, while another Palestinian was also killed in overnight clashes near Ramallah.
The Israeli army said it had carried out a vast operation with police and intelligence officers targeting a site “used by the main operatives of the ‘Lion’s Den’,” describing it as a “headquarters and a workshop for making weapons” of the militants.
“The forces detonated the explosive manufacturing site,” the army statement added, which did not provide a death toll. “During the activity, multiple armed suspects were hit.”
Violence has increased in recent months in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967 by Israel, especially in the areas of Nablus and Jenin.
More than 100 Palestinian fighters and civilians have been killed since the start of the year, the heaviest toll in the West Bank for nearly seven years, according to the United Nations.
Lapid, speaking on Israeli public broadcaster Kan radio, warned Palestinian militants that “they need to know that we will reach them wherever they are,” he said.
“Israel will never stop acting for its security and we will do what needs to be done,” he added. “The goal is to reduce terrorism and ensure that it does not affect Israeli citizens.”
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas is establishing “urgent contacts in order to stop this aggression against our people” in Nablus, his spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeinah said in a statement.
In recent weeks, a group of young Palestinian fighters — some affiliated with mainstream groups such as Fatah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad — have launched militant attacks from Nablus.
The new group, called “Areen Al-Ossoud” or “The Lions’ Den” in English, claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on an Israeli soldier two weeks ago in the occupied West Bank.
Late leader Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, nicknamed “The Lion of Nablus,” was known for galvanizing the youth before he was shot dead by Israeli forces in August. He has since become a folk hero to Palestinians on social media.
In the aftermath, the Israeli army tightened its grip on Nablus, setting up controls to identify people leaving the city and constantly scanning the skies of the city with observation drones.
On Saturday night, a Lions’ Den fighter, Tamer Al-Kilani, was killed in Nablus by an “explosion” attributed by the group and the Israeli press to a bomb remotely activated by the Israeli army.
The army did not comment on these claims.
Separately, rights group Amnesty International on Tuesday called for an International Criminal Court (ICC) probe into possible “war crimes” committed in August by both Israeli forces and Palestinian militants during deadly fighting in Gaza.
At least 49 Palestinians, including combatants but also civilians including children, were killed in the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip during the three-day conflict.

Topics: Palestinians Israel West Bank Israeli attacks on Palestine

