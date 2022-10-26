You are here

Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga and other brands dump Kanye West over antisemitism

A sign is displayed in front of an Adidas retail store in Paramus, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP)
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

  • The rapper’s recent controversial actions, in particular comments about Jewish people, are causing brands and Hollywood to ostracize him
Arab News

DUBAI: Sports brand Adidas has announced it is ended its lucrative partnership with musician Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over an antisemitism row.

It follows other controversial comments and erratic behavior from the performer, including showing up at Paris Fashion Week wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt.

In an interview with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo this month, Ye criticized what he called the “Jewish underground media mafia” and alleged that “every celebrity has Jewish people in their contract.”

He has also taken to social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram to express opinions widely regarded as antisemitic, resulting in the platforms restricting his ability to post.

Adidas previously said its partnership with Ye, under the Yeezy brand, was under review and on Tuesday the company announced it was terminating the relationship with immediate effect.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The move will have a negative impact on Adidas of up to “&euro;250 million ($249 million) on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter,” according to the statement.

Morningstar analyst David Swartz previously estimated that collaborations with Yeezy brought in close to $2 billion a year for Adidas, or close to 10 percent of the company’s total revenue.

Adidas is not alone in distancing itself from Ye. Fashion house Balenciaga, whose fashion show in Paris this month was opened by the rapper, deleted him from photographic and video coverage of the show, and similar images of him also disappeared from Vogue Runway, The New York Times reported. Balenciaga formally ended ties with him last week.

In September, Ye announced that he would be ending his partnership with Gap because the company had failed to honor the terms of their deal. Gap had confirmed the end of the partnership but initially said existing merchandise will continue to be sold in the company’s stores and on its website through the first half of 2023.

On Tuesday, however, it shut down YeezyGap.com and said: “Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why we are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores.

“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values.”

Hollywood, too, is increasingly shunning Ye. On Monday, film and TV production studio MRC announced it has severed ties with him. It said: “This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”

The Creative Artists Agency, which has represented Ye since 2016, has also dropped him as a client. Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of United Talent Agency, a prominent global agency based in Los Angeles, sent a company-wide memo on Oct. 23 calling for a boycott of the performer, Variety reported.

“As a company we stand for a wide diversity of voices and ideas. But we can’t support hate speech, bigotry or antisemitism. Please support the boycott of Kanye West. Powerful voices spewing hatred have frequently driven people to do hateful things. Let’s not be lulled into thinking this time it’s different,” Zimmer wrote.

Antisemitic incidents in the US have reached an all-time high, according to a report by the Anti Defamation League, increasing by 34 percent between 2020 and 2021to the highest number on record since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979. They included 88 assaults, an increase of 167 percent from 33 in 2020, involving 131 victims. Cases of harassment rose by 43 percent from 2020, and incidents of vandalism increased by 14 percent.

“When it comes to antisemitic activity in America, you cannot point to any single ideology or belief system, and in many cases, we simply don’t know the motivation,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL’s CEO and national director.

“But we do know that Jews are experiencing more antisemitic incidents than we have in this country in at least 40 years, and that’s a deeply troubling indicator of larger societal fissures.”

Topics: Adidas Gap Balenciaga Kanye West antisemitism

Turkish competition board fines Meta Platforms $18.6 million, tech giant disagrees

Turkish competition board fines Meta Platforms $18.6 million, tech giant disagrees
Reuters

Turkish competition board fines Meta Platforms $18.6 million, tech giant disagrees

  • Company held a dominant position in personal social networking services and online video advertising, board says
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s competition authority has fined Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. 346.72 million lira ($18.63 million) for breaking competition law, it said on Wednesday.
The company held a dominant position in personal social networking services and online video advertising and had obstructed competitors by merging data collected through its core services Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the Turkish authority said in a statement.
A spokesperson for Meta Platforms said the company disagrees with the probe’s findings, arguing that the tech giant protects user privacy and provides people with transparency and control over their data, and added that the company "will consider all options."
Turkey’s competition authority said Meta must act to reinstate competition in these markets and prepare annual reports about the steps it will take for the next five years.
It said the fine was based on the company’s 2021 income and the company could object to the decision within 60 days.
In 2021, the competition authority launched an investigation into WhatsApp, and then Facebook Inc., after the messaging app asked users to agree to let Facebook collect user data such as phone numbers and locations, a change that was rolled out globally.
Social media companies have been a focus of attention in Turkey, which adopted a law last week that would jail journalists and social media users for up to three years for spreading material deemed “disinformation.”
Analysts have said social media companies are unlikely to abide in full by the law, that requires them to remove such material and to share user data with authorities.

Topics: Meta social media Turkey

VOX Cinemas to screen Coldplay live concert

VOX Cinemas to screen Coldplay live concert
Arab News

VOX Cinemas to screen Coldplay live concert

  • Lights, lasers, fireworks part of event
  • Jin from Korea’s BTS set to perform
Arab News

DUBAI: VOX Cinemas will be screening Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres” world tour live from Buenos Aires across its cinemas in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt and Lebanon on Oct. 29.

The screening will also feature a guest appearance by Jin, a member of the popular Korean band BTS.

The one-night event will have the cinemas feature lights, lasers, fireworks and cinematography directed by acclaimed BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale.

The event will see Coldplay hits being played through the night and will also feature Jin’s first-ever live performance of the new track “The Astronaut” co-written by Coldplay.

The “Music of the Spheres” world tour kicked off earlier this year in March.

Coldplay members Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Phil Harvey and Will Champion have traveled across Latin America, North America and Europe, and are set to end their six-month world tour with a live broadcast from Buenos Aires. This marks the first-ever live worldwide cinema broadcast of a concert from Latin America, according to VOX Cinemas.

The cinema company has previously screened concerts including Coldplay’s “A Head Full of Dreams” tour and BTS’ “Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul.” Tickets for the latter sold out within 30 minutes in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, according to the company.

Regular tickets are now available for AED55/SR80 ($21.28) and AED65/SR90 ($23.94) for premium ones.

The broadcast will start at 5:30 p.m. in Saudi and 6:30 p.m. in the UAE with a run time of 165 minutes.

Topics: coldplay VOX Cinemas

Snapchat+ offers new features for paid users

Snapchat+ offers new features for paid users
Arab News

Snapchat+ offers new features for paid users

  • Changes to story, sound and color functions
  • Rise in Saudi content creators, says local head
Arab News

DUBAI: Snap Inc. has introduced over 12 features for its paid subscription service, Snapchat+.

After being tested in July, the service was rolled out to users around the world and has amassed over a million global subscribers.

“Globally, more than 1 million Snapchat users have signed up for Snapchat+ so far, and we’re encouraged by their continuous interest in the additional features and functionalities that Snapchat+ offers,” said Abdulla Alhammadi, regional business lead in Saudi Arabia at Snap Inc.

The new features include Custom Story Expiration, which will let subscribers set Snaps on their story to expire after one hour or up to one week, Custom Notification Sounds, which will allow users to set specific notification tones for different friends, and Custom Camera Color Borders for users to cast their chosen hue on screen as they capture content.

Snapchat+ will also feature three new exclusive Bitmoji backgrounds for the upcoming holiday season.

Alhammadi added: “Saudi Arabia is an incredibly exciting and dynamic market in terms of media, technology and creativity. We already have a large and highly engaged community of Snapchatters in the Kingdom, and with the availability of Snapchat+, we are excited to see how it can further empower the creative potential of an already flourishing content creator community.”

From December, Snap will also allow users to gift their friends a subscription from within the app.

“Snapchat+ is a perfect stocking stuffer for the budding digital creator or selfie-loving friend in your life,” Alhammadi said.

Users in Saudi Arabia can subscribe to Snapchat+ for SR16.99 ($4.52) a month, SR94.99 ($25.27) for six months, and SR172.99 ($46.02) for a year.

Topics: Snapchat+

WAM to train youth on sidelines of Global Media Congress

WAM to train youth on sidelines of Global Media Congress
Arab News

WAM to train youth on sidelines of Global Media Congress

  • Program in Abu Dhabi will welcome 300 young journalists from around the world
  • The initiative will educate the future generation of media professionals on cutting-edge technology
Arab News

LONDON: A program on the sidelines of the Global Media Congress in the UAE will provide training to 300 young media professionals from around the world.
The Global Program for the Empowerment of Young Media Persons was launched by the GMC’s Higher Organizing Committee, overseen by ADNEC Group in partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM).
It will take place during the inaugural GMC, which runs Nov. 15-17 in Abu Dhabi.
WAM, UAE’s official news agency, will host about 30 workshops at the event, providing in-depth training on a wide range of topics and skills, including digital journalism, AI and neuroscience media, fact-checking, the metaverse, scriptwriting, and audio content creation, among others.
WAM Director-General and GMC Higher Organizing Committee Chairman Mohammed Jalal Al-Rayssi said that the initiative will educate the future generation of media professionals on cutting-edge technology and inventive breakthroughs in journalism, expressing his hopes for the program to become a landmark event in the coming years.
“We do not look at it as a one-time initiative. Our objective is to sponsor similar participation in the subsequent editions of the Global Media Congress. We have lined up around 30 workshops, where attendees will learn the most important techniques and skills required in young people looking for a bright future in the media industry,” Al-Rayssi said.
The program will help young journalists from around the world learn how information and skills are disseminated and ensure, in an increasingly globalized world, a leveled growth of the media industry, he added.
“We consider it our moral duty that we provide rich exposure to the young men and women who will land in Abu Dhabi at our invitation. Our hope is that they will return to their respective countries with the feeling that they have had a fruitful learning experience, which they can put to good use in their workplaces, thereby contributing to the growth of the media sector in their countries,” the director-general said.
“We look forward to interacting with such a big group of young journalists representing multiple platforms, countries, continents and cultural, and linguistic backgrounds.”
Held under the patronage of UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, GMC provides a forum for media institutions to discuss partnerships and collaborative ventures, as well as examine the latest developments in the industry within the region and beyond.
A number of high-profile media and government figures will discuss the future of the industry at the event, including CNN Arabic VP and Editor-in-Chief Caroline Faraj, Meltwater EMEA VP Zubair Timol and Zimbabwean Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsavangwa.

Topics: UAE WAM Global Media Congress Journalists

Apple tightens regulations around NFT, crypto payments

Apple tightens regulations around NFT, crypto payments
Arab News

Apple tightens regulations around NFT, crypto payments

  • Users will be able to ‘display, share and browse NFT collections,’ but apps are prohibited from unlocking additional content or features
  • Apps must use Apple’s in-app purchase system to sell NFTs and related services
Arab News

LONDON: Apple has updated its guidelines around cryptocurrency and non-fungible token payments, revising existing rules and clarifying its controversial stance that previously created confusion among users.

The Cupertino company announced the updates to its App Store Review Guidelines on Monday using new and clearer language to explain its policy.

According to the new rules, apps must use Apple’s in-app purchase system to sell NFTs and related services and “may not include buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct consumers to purchasing mechanisms other than in-app purchase,” Apple said in a statement.

Users will still be able to “display, share and browse NFT collections,” but apps are prohibited from unlocking additional content or features.

Apps also cannot use their own mechanisms to unlock functionality, such as “license keys, augmented reality markers, QR codes, cryptocurrencies, and cryptocurrency wallets.”

In addition, the company said it does not allow cryptocurrency to be used as a form of payment for in-app purchases.

The tech giant said it welcomed crypto exchanges and other digital token trading apps but warned developers that those exchanges must have the necessary regional permit to operate where the app is available.

The new guidelines that force apps to funnel payments through Apple’s own payment system are likely to renew a lot of debates.

Last month, tech giant and Fortnite developer Epic Games entered a legal battle with the Californian company after Apple announced it was going to take a hefty 30-percent cut of all NFTs sold in apps offered through its platform.

Apple justified its decision saying it is the “only sure way to secure users and their sensitive information,” but Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney accused the Cupertino company of “crushing another nascent technology that could rival its grotesquely overpriced in-app payment service” and said it “must be stopped.”

In addition, Apple has also introduced new guidelines that prohibit developers from capitalizing or seeking to profit from recent events such as violent conflicts, terrorist attacks or epidemics.

Topics: Apple NFT crypto currencies App Store

