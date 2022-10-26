You are here

  Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 57% drop in profit on higher costs

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 57% drop in profit on higher costs

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 57% drop in profit on higher costs
In a filing to the Saudi Exchange, Yansab said the decrease in net profit is attributable to a rise in average input cost, despite higher sales quantity. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi-listed Yanbu National Petrochemical Co., known as Yansab, reported a 57 percent profit drop for the first nine months of 2022, weighed down by higher costs.

A subsidiary of Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Yanbu’s profits dropped to SR511 million ($136 million) for the period ending Sept. 30, compared to SR1.2 billion in the same period a year earlier.

On the heels of the announcement, its shares dipped 3.00 percent at 10:07 a.m. Saudi time to reach SR45.30.

In a filing to the Saudi Exchange, Yansab said the decrease in net profit is attributable to a rise in average input cost, despite higher sales quantity.

Its revenues surged from SR5.4 billion to SR5.6 billion in the year, recording a 3 percent leap.

During the third quarter of the year, the petrochemical firm turned to losses of SR61 million, from the SR180 million in profits it made in the same period last year.

 

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical’s profits down 54% as raw material costs bite

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Petrochemical Co. saw its profit decline by 54 percent during the first nine months of 2022, hit by higher raw material prices.

The Jubail-based company’s profit dropped to SR301 million ($80 million), compared to SR654 million for the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The decline was propelled by a rise in propane and outsourced propylene prices by 32 and 10 percent, respectively, and a decrease in profit share from its South Korean unit SK Advanced Co. by SR63 million.

This was coupled with an increase of 105 percent in offshore logistics costs, despite a 17 percent higher sales volume.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Saudi-listed petrochemical producer posted an 88 percent decline in profits to SR27 million, down from SR218 million a year earlier.

Saudi Herfy Food chain's profits decline 38% on lower sales

RIYADH: Saudi Herfy Food Services Co.’s profit dropped 38 percent to SR70 million (19 million) during the first nine months of the year.

The company’s net profit dropped from SR112 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The decline in profit stems from the intense competition that led to a drop in sales by 6 percent, as well as an increase in operating costs and marketing expenses.

Herfy’s third-quarter profits fell by 65 percent to SR21 million as sales decreased by 12 percent.

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Valero expects more US emergency oil releases

RIYADH: Oil prices eased on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude stockpiles rose more than expected, but losses were capped by supply worries.

Brent crude futures for December fell 97 cents, or 1.04 percent, to $92.55 a barrel by 08.45 a.m Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for December were down 68 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $84.64, reversing the previous session’s gain.

Valero expects more US emergency oil releases

Oil refiner Valero Energy said it expects the Biden administration to continue releasing oil from the US emergency reserve through year-end and will continue buying barrels.

President Joe Biden last week announced a plan to release 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve — part of a record 180 million-barrel release that began in May. The US is ready to tap reserves again next year if needed, he said.

Reserves released in the early days of the program were primarily sour crude, or crude with higher sulfur content, but more recent sales included more low-sulfur, sweet oil.

Valero sees value in buying sweet crude for its refining system, President Lane Riggs said on Tuesday. The refiner currently tops the list of companies that have received barrels from the US reserve.

Riggs added that he expects some restocking of the SPR next year.

Biden announced a plan to replenish stocks when US crude is around $70 a barrel, a level he said would still allow companies to profit while being a good deal for taxpayers. The US benchmark was around $85 on Tuesday.

Valero on Tuesday reported bumper profits that zoomed past Wall Street estimates, helped by discounts on high-sulfur, sour crude that boosted margins.

Halliburton profit rises as higher oil prices spark drilling demand

Halliburton Co. posted a rise in profit for the third quarter on Tuesday, wrapping up an upbeat earnings season from the world’s top oilfield services providers on strong demand fueled by higher oil prices.

The Houston-based company’s net income rose to $544 million, or 60 cents per share, for the quarter that ended Sept. 30, from $236 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

(With input from Reuters)

Saudi NDMC completes first partial repurchase offer for $5bn dollar-denominated bonds

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has announced the completion of its first partial repurchase offer for the Kingdom’s dollar-denominated bonds and the US dollar-denominated issuance of sukuk and bonds maturing in 2028 and 2032, respectively, with a total value of $5 billion.

According to a statement, the first partial repurchase of the Kingdom’s outstanding US dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2023, 2025, and 2026 stood at a total value of $1.26 billion.

“This transaction is being made as part of the Kingdom’s effective sovereign debt management, which includes the pro-active management of its refinancing risk and debt maturities of the debt portfolio,” the statement added.

On Oct. 19, NDMC announced that it received more than $27 billion in bids for its dollar-denominated sukuk and bonds issuance.

This was oversubscribed by five times the total issuance of $5 billion, which was divided into two tranches — $2.5 billion for a six-year sukuk maturing in 2028, and $2.5 billion for a 10-year bond maturing in 2032.

Report: UAE-UK can be global leaders in hydrogen production

  • Aim for 100% green energy 2050 plan, says consultancy head
  • Projected $8.7bn to Emirates, $14.8bn to Britain, 100k jobs each
LONDON: The UAE and the UK have a global leadership opportunity to develop clean hydrogen, through a broad collaboration involving policy, innovation, trade and investment, according to a new report released on Monday.

The report is a joint initiative of the World Green Economy Organization and Zest Associates, a UAE-based sustainability consultancy, and sponsored by HSBC. It draws on insights and studies from nearly 100 international hydrogen experts to prioritize 39 areas across policies, innovation, investment, infrastructure, supply, demand and skills, adding substantially to the world’s body of knowledge on the subject. Initial findings were shared at the World Green Economy Summit 2022.

“We have an ambitious strategy in place to produce and leverage green hydrogen, which represents one of the pillars of a sustainable future that depends on accelerating the transition to carbon neutrality to support a green economy,” said Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, chairman of WGEO, a UAE-based international platform that builds coalitions to enable green economic growth worldwide.

“This study is part of our efforts to support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” he added.

“This report shows how the UAE and the UK can forge a robust partnership to develop the green hydrogen sector. We have seen strong actions and willingness to cooperate from the public and private sectors in both countries, but to fully realize the economic and environmental potential of green hydrogen, more and faster measures must be taken.

“This aligns with WGEO’s commitment to a global economic transition through sharing best global experiences and practices that are key pillars for this development. Through this comprehensive study, we intend to help accelerate the clean hydrogen industry in both countries by identifying priorities and finding opportunities to strengthen cooperation,” he said.

The report stated that by 2050, hydrogen is estimated to deliver more than $8.7 billion annually to the UAE economy, and $14.8 billion Gross Value Added to the UK, as well as over 100,000 new jobs in each country under high-adoption scenarios. These opportunities are driving multibillion-dollar investments individually and jointly, through bilateral agreements such as the strategic partnership between BP, ADNOC and Masdar to build low carbon hydrogen hubs like the UK’s H2Teesside, the report stated.

“By working together, the UAE and UK can harness hydrogen’s enormous economic potential and lead the global low carbon transition,” said Sabrin Rahman, managing director and head of sustainability for Europe and the Middle East at HSBC. “The International Energy Agency estimates that $1.2 trillion of investment in hydrogen will be needed by 2030 to reach net zero. At HSBC, we recognize the huge potential of this sector and we’re working with partners and policymakers to develop the clean hydrogen ecosystem as part of a net zero future.”

Jeffrey Beyer, managing director at Zest Associates and the report’s author said: “Clean hydrogen is an opportunity to grow and diversify the economies of the UAE and UK whilst making progress on their net zero commitments (and) both countries are already the strongest hydrogen partners globally and should enhance this special relationship via bilateral platforms to coordinate hydrogen supply chains, research and demonstration initiatives for new hydrogen technologies.”

He added that the two countries agreeing on “a common method for measuring the emissions intensity of hydrogen can be a first step to creating a robust global standard that ensures hydrogen delivers its low carbon promise.”

The report says existing agreements could be enlarged and focused on hydrogen to match the scale of investment required to achieve net zero. These include the £10 billion ($11.5 billion) UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership, signed by the UK Office for Investment and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, or the Memorandum of Cooperation on Industrial and Advanced Technologies Cooperation, signed by the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

