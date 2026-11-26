RIYADH: Romanian companies specializing in energy, technical services and technological infrastructure are moving to expand their presence in the Saudi market by opening regional offices and establishing operating companies within the Kingdom, Romania’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sebastian Mitrache, told Al-Eqtisadiah.

He said: “This trend aims to take advantage of the investment opportunities offered by Saudi Vision 2030, at a time when economic relations between the two countries are experiencing rapid growth, with trade exceeding the $1 billion mark.”

He said Romanian companies are showing growing interest in the Saudi market, particularly in high-value-added sectors, attracted by the scale of development projects and business opportunities in the Kingdom. Many are also looking to establish Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for their operations.

He added that “trade and investment relations between Riyadh and Bucharest are undergoing a phase of growth and integration, with shared ambitions to raise trade to around $2 billion in the coming period, benefiting from the diversity of opportunities in energy, industry, food security and services.”

Trade exceeds $1.17 billion

Mitrache said Saudi Arabia is one of Romania’s key trading partners in the Middle East, with bilateral trade rising from more than $400 million in 2022 to approximately SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2025.

Saudi exports to Romania amounted to around SR1.45 billion, while Romanian exports to the Kingdom reached SR2.9 billion.

Trade momentum continued during the first half of 2026, with trade reaching $1.18 billion between January and June. Romania exported grain worth approximately $580 million to Saudi Arabia through August, keeping the Kingdom among the three largest destinations for Romanian grain exports.

Food security and energy drive trade integration

Trade between the two countries is complementary across several sectors. Romania is one of the EU’s leading suppliers of food and agricultural products to Saudi Arabia, accounting for around 44 percent of the Kingdom’s wheat imports from the EU’s 27 member states.

Romania also exports machinery, mechanical equipment and electrical products to Saudi Arabia, while importing energy products, fuels, plastics and iron from the Kingdom. Demand for Saudi goods in the Romanian market is also growing.

Food security is a key area of cooperation between the two countries, with Romania serving as a major supplier of grain and agricultural products and Saudi Arabia offering opportunities in energy, industry and logistics.

270 Saudi companies operate in Romania

The ambassador said Romanian foreign direct investment in Saudi Arabia increased by more than 109 percent in 2025, reaching SR56.7 million, up from approximately SR27.1 million the previous year.

Mitrache said more than 270 Saudi small and medium-sized enterprises operate in Romania, investing in sectors such as agriculture, logistics and wholesale trade, as well as engaging in import and export activities.

This growing business presence highlights expanding opportunities for the private sectors in both countries, with Romanian companies increasing their engagement in Saudi Arabia and Saudi firms continuing to expand their operations in Romania.

Business council supports investment expansion

The ambassador emphasized that the Saudi-Romanian Business Council plays a pivotal role in strengthening direct communication between the two business communities by organizing trade missions, study visits and exchanges of government and private-sector delegations, enabling companies to identify investment opportunities and build new partnerships.

The council is set to meet in Bucharest this December to strengthen trade ties and explore new investment opportunities. Discussions will also focus on developing legal and regulatory frameworks, implementing bilateral memorandums of understanding and addressing procedural barriers to trade and investment.