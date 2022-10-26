Kingdom set to participate at Japan’s Expo 2025

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has announced that it will be a participant at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.
The deal was sealed on Wednesday after the Kingdom signed a participation agreement on the sidelines of the first International Planning Meeting for the event.
Expo 2025 aims to strengthen efforts in uniting people of different cultures and interests under the global slogan, Designing Future Society for Our Lives.
The Kingdom will hope to replicate its impact at Expo 2020 in Dubai, where it put on display its heritage, culture, creativity, and artistic and societal innovations.
It attracted nearly 5 million visitors at that event, obtaining the award for the best participating pavilion.
The country’s involvement shows its commitment to global cooperation in an effort to achieve the UN’s sustainable development goals.
Expo 2025 will look at ways to achieve SDGs within the framework of three sub-themes: Ensuring life sustainability, improving life, and enhancing life through communication.
The Kingdom began its relationship with the Expos in 1958 when it participated at Brussels.
Saudi Arabia submitted its bid to host Expo 2030 last month, with the title, “The Era of Change: Leading the Planet to a Foresighted Tomorrow.” The Kingdom is up against bids from Italy, South Korea, and Ukraine for the honor of hosting the event, and the winner will be announced in November 2023.
