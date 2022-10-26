You are here

KAUST, AEON to boost awareness of global sustainability goals

date 2022-10-26

KAUST, AEON to boost awareness of global sustainability goals
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and AEON Collective have signed an MoU in Riyadh to boost awareness of Vision 2030 and its alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. (Supplied)
KAUST, AEON to boost awareness of global sustainability goals
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and AEON Collective have signed an MoU in Riyadh to boost awareness of Vision 2030 and its alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. (Supplied)
Updated 26 October 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

KAUST, AEON to boost awareness of global sustainability goals

KAUST, AEON to boost awareness of global sustainability goals
  • Policy alignment between Vision 2030 and UN aims
  • Protecting the environment ‘key part of Saudi culture’
Updated 26 October 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and AEON Collective recently signed a memorandum of understanding in Riyadh to boost awareness of Vision 2030 and its alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, to ensure equitable social and economic development locally and worldwide.

The pact was signed in the presence of KAUST President Tony Chan and the co-founders of AEON Collective Princess Noura bint Turki Al-Saud and Princess Mashael Saud Al-Shalan.

AEON Collective is a cross-disciplinary Saudi nonprofit endowment fund that aims to lead Saudi Arabia toward a more sustainable future by designing policies that benefits the economy, ecology and society.

In a statement, KAUST said the agreement will strengthen cooperation in strategic projects and initiatives in education, the advancement of research communication and emerging sustainability topics, capacity building and the engagement of youth.

The think tank for scientific and technological education and research added that the agreement was a testament to the commitment of KAUST and AEON Collective to advance education, awareness, and research on sustainable development.

Chan said they plan to build and strengthen collaborative frameworks that translate KAUST’s research into strategic knowledge for policy development, youth empowerment and engagement initiatives around sustainability, both nationally and internationally.

Princess Mashael said that sustainability was not a foreign concept to the Saudi people as “our ancestors have lived a life that was sustainable by necessity.”

“It is with that authentic Bedouin spirit, that we further cement our collaboration with KAUST, leveraging advanced technical know-how and diverse global expertise, to reclaim our homegrown path to sustainable and equitable development and drive the active pursuit of repairing our planet,” Princess Mashael said.
Princess Noura added: “We are steadfastly committed to advancing a Saudi narrative for social and economic development, rooted in our history and rich culture.

“Sustainability is inherent to our livelihoods and invaluable to our progress as a nation. We are delighted to formalize our long-established engagement with KAUST, which will allow us to strengthen our action-oriented partnership, and achieve long-lasting, positive impacts on the planet and societies around the globe,” Princess Noura said.

Some of the areas of mutual interest and potential collaboration between KAUST and AEON include advancing joint research initiatives on emerging topics of sustainability. These include climate action, liveability and health, food, water, energy security, ecosystem restoration, carbon management, and strengthening strategic engagement with key stakeholders.

The collaboration will see as a first step the appointments of Carlos Duarte and Raquel Peixoto from KAUST as members of AEON Collective working to advance efforts toward planetary repair, ecosystem restoration and resilience.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Vision 2030 UN

Updated 26 October 2022
SPA

Saudi Hajj minister meets Indonesian vice president

Saudi Hajj minister meets Indonesian vice president
Updated 26 October 2022
SPA

JAKARTA: Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Wednesday met Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin in Jakarta.

The meeting was part of the minister’s official visit to Indonesia, with the aim of discussing cooperation and boosting ties between the two countries to ease the arrival of Indonesian Umrah performers in Makkah and Madinah.

The Kingdom aims to streamline the pilgrim experience as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Rabiah passed on the greetings of the Saudi leadership to the Indonesian president, the government, and people of Indonesia, and its wishes for continued development and prosperity.

He pointed out that Saudi Arabia was honored to serve the Two Holy Mosques and noted Indonesia’s great Islamic and international influence, including as a member of the G20.

Al-Rabiah said that during the last Hajj season, and in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, visitor numbers increased, registering around 211,000 Indonesian pilgrims who were able to perform their rituals, while the number of Umrah performers coming from Indonesia over the past few months exceeded more than 1 million.

The minister’s visit included meetings with several officials and specialists from the public and private sectors, including the Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno to discuss increasing the number of flights between the two countries.

Such a move would boost opportunities for the movement of Saudi and Indonesian pilgrims and Saudi visitors following the Kingdom’s lifting of health and procedural restrictions and decision to allow holders of all types of tourist and personal visas to perform Umrah.

Al-Rabiah highlighted Saudi efforts to rehabilitate the religious historical sites in Makkah and Madinah, under the umbrella of the Pilgrim Experience Program, to enrich the journey of visitors and pilgrims and promote the historical civilizational diversity of the cities and regions of the Kingdom, especially after extending the duration of the Umrah visa from 30 to 90 days.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia hajj Indonesia

Artists share the floor at timely Jeddah exhibition talk

Artists share the floor at timely Jeddah exhibition talk
Updated 26 October 2022
Afshan Aziz

Artists share the floor at timely Jeddah exhibition talk

Artists share the floor at timely Jeddah exhibition talk
  • The public talk was moderated by Rotana Shaker, the assistant curator of Art Jameel, which managed the exhibition
Updated 26 October 2022
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: The human experience of space and time was one of the subjects of a public talk by two artists linked to the exhibition “The Distance From Here” at Jeddah’s Hayy Arts hub.

Filwa Nazer, a Saudi visual artist, and her Palestinian contemporary Mona Ayyash discussed their artistic practices and their explorations on occupying and interacting with space and time.

“The Distance From Here” exhibition, which ended on Oct. 25, featured work from 20 local and international artists based on the themes of isolation, movement, boundaries, displacement and confinement. 

The public talk was moderated by Rotana Shaker, the assistant curator of Art Jameel, which managed the exhibition.

Nazer told Arab News: “The public talk brought both of us to discuss different mediums and approaches in tackling these themes. 

“Art doesn’t always have a message, whereas its main role is to explore and ask questions in ways that hopefully make people look at certain subjects, ideas and different views of the self.”

She said it was “an exciting time for the artists” in Saudi Arabia.

“The efforts of the Ministry of Culture and institutions like Hayy Jameel in Jeddah to build a cultural hub and a supportive community for artists and creatives are clearly visible through such events and exhibitions,” she said.

Ayyash said: “Our conversation focused on the commonality of work and how it connected both of us with the theme and the idea of the exhibition. 

“We explored themes of stability and humanity, space, tension, time and transition. It’s a great opportunity to be a part of this amazing art scene taking place in the Kingdom and contribute to the dynamic cultural output through Hayy Arts.”

Meanwhile, Art Jameel has announced grants for researchers under its “Mapping the Arts in KSA (1940-2000)” program. 

The grants will allow for the study of modern art, its exhibition histories, and artist networks in Saudi Arabia and the wider region. The grants will be for a duration of 12 months, beginning Dec. 20, 2022.

Topics: JEDDAH EXHIBITION artists Art Jameel The Distance From Here

Saudi minister of state visits Kuwaiti crown prince

Saudi minister of state visits Kuwaiti crown prince
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi minister of state visits Kuwaiti crown prince

Saudi minister of state visits Kuwaiti crown prince
  • Prince Turki bin Mohammed conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Kuwait’s emir
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a visit from Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed on Wednesday, the Kuwait News Agency reported.

Prince Turki, who is on an official visit to Kuwait, conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Kuwaiti emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He was accompanied at the meeting by Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad, Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser, and Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Rumaih Al-Rumaih.

The Kuwait participants included the head of the crown prince’s diwan, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of State Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Amani Sulaiman Buqammaz, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

 

Topics: Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-JAber Al-Sabah Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd Saudi Minister of State

Kingdom set to participate at Japan’s Expo 2025

Kingdom set to participate at Japan’s Expo 2025
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Kingdom set to participate at Japan’s Expo 2025

Kingdom set to participate at Japan’s Expo 2025
  • The Kingdom will hope to replicate its impact at Expo 2020 in Dubai
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has announced that it will be a participant at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.
The deal was sealed on Wednesday after the Kingdom signed a participation agreement on the sidelines of the first International Planning Meeting for the event.
Expo 2025 aims to strengthen efforts in uniting people of different cultures and interests under the global slogan, Designing Future Society for Our Lives.
The Kingdom will hope to replicate its impact at Expo 2020 in Dubai, where it put on display its heritage, culture, creativity, and artistic and societal innovations.
It attracted nearly 5 million visitors at that event, obtaining the award for the best participating pavilion.
The country’s involvement shows its commitment to global cooperation in an effort to achieve the UN’s sustainable development goals.
Expo 2025 will look at ways to achieve SDGs within the framework of three sub-themes: Ensuring life sustainability, improving life, and enhancing life through communication.
The Kingdom began its relationship with the Expos in 1958 when it participated at Brussels.
Saudi Arabia submitted its bid to host Expo 2030 last month, with the title, “The Era of Change: Leading the Planet to a Foresighted Tomorrow.” The Kingdom is up against bids from Italy, South Korea, and Ukraine for the honor of hosting the event, and the winner will be announced in November 2023.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan Expo 2025 Osaka

Hungarian Embassy celebrates National Day in Riyadh

Hungarian Embassy celebrates National Day in Riyadh
Updated 26 October 2022
Lama Al-Hamawi

Hungarian Embassy celebrates National Day in Riyadh

Hungarian Embassy celebrates National Day in Riyadh
  • Hungarian Ambassador Balazs Selmeci: It is a great honor for me to celebrate the anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution with all distinguished Saudi dignitaries
  • Balazs Selmeci: We are paying homage by this to the heroes of the Hungarian Uprising who stood up to the oppressive communist regime
Updated 26 October 2022
Lama Al-Hamawi

RIYADH: The Hungarian Embassy in Riyadh hosted a reception celebrating National Day on Oct. 23.

“It is a great honor for me to celebrate the anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution with all distinguished Saudi dignitaries, members of the diplomatic corps, and friends of Hungary living and working in Saudi Arabia,” said Hungarian Ambassador Balazs Selmeci.

The ambassador welcomed his esteemed guests, including ambassadors to the Kingdom from Greece, Austria, Iraq and Palestine.

Mayor of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf Al-Miqrin attended the ceremony as the honorary guest.

The reception opened with the Saudi and Hungarian national anthems. The ambassador then made a speech thanking the attendees and highlighting the significance of such an important date in Hungary’s history.

“Every October, since the fall of communism, we remember a glorious 13 days from the autumn of 1956. We are paying homage by this to the heroes of the Hungarian Uprising who stood up to the oppressive communist regime,” he said.

“In 1996, we established diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, and during the last 26 years, we laid down the foundations of our bilateral relation based on mutual political trust,” Selmeci said.

During his speech, the ambassador told the story of Gyula Germanus, a Hungarian professor of oriental studies, parliament member and writer who sparked relations with the Kingdom in the mid-1930s.

“Prof. Germanus — after his conversion as a Muslim, Julius Abdulkarim Germanus — was the first Hungarian Muslim to perform the Hajj in Makkah in 1935. He not only performed the Hajj, but he even received permission to investigate the Black Stone, since he was once a leading student of geology,” the ambassador said.

“Our Hungarian orientalist already established contact with our Saudi friends in 1936, about 100 years ago. Yes, our diplomatic relations are only 26 years old, but the relations between the two countries, particularly the friendly relations between the two countries, (are) about a century old,” he said.

At the time, Germanus was invited to the royal tent of the late King Abdulaziz and wrote a book about his journeys in the sacred land.

“He was of the few Europeans who at that time could present the real identity and beauty of Saudi Arabia to the world, for which we all pay tribute and salute to him,” the ambassador said.

Selmeci highlighted the importance of gathering other ambassadors and public figures in the Kingdom in order to celebrate this occasion.

In 2014, the Hungarian Embassy organized the first Arab-Hungarian Business Forum in Riyadh with 150 domestic companies participating. In 2023, they are preparing for the fourth Session of the Hungarian-Saudi Joint Economic Commission.

Through the Hungarian-Saudi Joint Economic Commission, the ambassador hopes to see Hungarian companies working in the Kingdom to contribute to Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hungary Balazs Selmeci Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf Al-Miqrin

