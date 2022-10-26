You are here

  • Home
  • Huge developments imminent for Diriyah Gate Development Authority
FII6
FII6

Huge developments imminent for Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Short Url

https://arab.news/vdswr

Updated 23 sec ago
ZAYNAB KHOJJI AND WAEL MAHDI

Huge developments imminent for Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Huge developments imminent for Diriyah Gate Development Authority
  • Inzerillo said the developments were a “huge triumph” for the Saudi leadership and that there were more in store for next year
  • CEO noted that Diriyah would be “a great gathering place” and “the soul” of the Saudi nation
Updated 23 sec ago
ZAYNAB KHOJJI AND WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Huge developments are in the pipeline for the Diriyah Gate Development Authority before the end of the year.

Group chief executive officer, Jerry Inzerillo, told Arab News at the Future Investment Initiative forum that Diriyah would see the opening of Al-Bujairi district with 20 new restaurants, and two kilometers of Wadi Hanifah with areas dedicated to jogging and riding.

In addition, Inzerillo said: “We’re going to be opening up three experience centers, the new community center. We’ll open up the UNESCO World Heritage Site for the whole world. This is in November and December of 2022.”

He said the developments were a “huge triumph” for the Saudi leadership and that there were more in store for next year.

“Then in 2023 we have the first hotel opening and the first museums opening.

“We will plant another 6 million trees. We’ve already planted 6 million trees, so we’re going to have a very big 2022 and a very big 2023. 

“Some 38 luxury hotels, 20,000 residences, 100 restaurants, new universities, new souks, new beautiful mosques. Diriyah is just beautiful,” he added.

The CEO pointed out that although the DGDA was building a new Diriyah, the area would have an authentic feel and be built from millions of mud bricks.

He said that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was “very strict on the preservation of cultural integrity, authenticity, very strict on environmental issues and sustainability issues, so even though we’re building a new Diriyah, it has to all be in new, authentic mud.”

He added: “We are now making 180 million mud bricks. All of the trees and the plantlings by the tens of millions can only be from Diriyah because Diriyah is not a theme park, it’s the birthplace of the Kingdom, it’s the home of Al-Saud. So, you have to keep the integrity.

“Last night we had a big reception at Al-Bujairi with our wonderful Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb. He had 200 executives from all over the world. They all said the same thing: ‘This looks so authentic. This looks so beautiful.’

“This is because it’s in those same materials. So Diriyah is meant to be a jewel in the middle of what is going to be the great Riyadh, the new Riyadh that the crown prince is planning.”

Inzerillo noted that Diriyah would be “a great gathering place” and “the soul” of the Saudi nation.

He said: “It's the heart of anyone who’s Arabian, and it’s the heart and soul of anyone who is Saudi. That’s why we say there’s only one Diriyah.”

Topics: FII6 Diriyah Gate Development Authority Jerry Inzerillo Diriyah

Related

FII to discuss business opportunities amid inflationary climate, energy crisis video
Business & Economy
FII to discuss business opportunities amid inflationary climate, energy crisis
Saudi Arabia to become world’s biggest green energy producer: ACWA Power chair
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to become world’s biggest green energy producer: ACWA Power chair

Streaming platforms key facilitators for young Saudi talent: media group CEO

Streaming platforms key facilitators for young Saudi talent: media group CEO
Updated 26 October 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

Streaming platforms key facilitators for young Saudi talent: media group CEO

Streaming platforms key facilitators for young Saudi talent: media group CEO
  • “Content is king, and distribution supports the traveling of that content,” says Jomana Al-Rashed
Updated 26 October 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Streaming platforms rely on user-generated content, and Saudi talents are taking full advantage of them.
According to Jomana Al-Rashed, chief executive officer of Saudi Research and Media Group, a greater content can reach a wider audience.
She said: “Content is king, and distribution supports the traveling of that content.”
In Saudi Arabia, several cases have shined through streaming platforms such as YouTube, Snapchat, and Instagram.
Among those is Arabic podcast and documentaries platform Thmanyah. Its productions include “Fnjan,” a talk show with more than 1.6 million average monthly listeners, “Swalif Business,” “Socrates,” and “Things That Changed Us.”
In July 2021, SRMG announced the acquisition of a 51 percent controlling stake in Thmanyah.
Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Al-Rashed said: “Thmanyah was created eight years ago as a startup by a young Saudi talent leveraging audio content and was acquired by the group at a very high valuation.”
She noted that artificial intelligence and data was the way forward.
“We now know that any source of content in the future has to be empowered by data and has to be empowered by leveraging AI.
“It is the natural progression of media consumption and media creation,” she added.

Topics: FII6 Jomana Al-Rashed Saudi Research and Media Group Thmanyah

Related

Warner Bros. Discovery and SRMG partner to launch ‘Asharq Discovery’
Media
Warner Bros. Discovery and SRMG partner to launch ‘Asharq Discovery’

Saudi telecom firm Etihad Atheeb turns into profits of $1.3bn in first six months 

Saudi telecom firm Etihad Atheeb turns into profits of $1.3bn in first six months 
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi telecom firm Etihad Atheeb turns into profits of $1.3bn in first six months 

Saudi telecom firm Etihad Atheeb turns into profits of $1.3bn in first six months 
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares of Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. managed to turn into profits during the first half of 2022, helped by a spike in sales.

Better known as Go, the telecom firm made SR4.97 million ($1.3 billion) in profits for the period ending Sept. 30, from losses of SR21.79 it made in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

Its improved results were accompanied by an 85 percent boost in revenue to SR288.5 million, up from S155.81 million in the previous year.

The results were driven by the decrease in allowance for impairment in trade receivables, allowance for impairment in fixed assets, and Zakat expense, it said.

The firm also managed to turn into profits of SR6.63 million during the second quarter of the year from losses of SR9.67 million it made the year prior.

Topics: Etihad Atheeb

Related

Saudi IT firm solutions by stc posts higher profit of $228m as revenues jump 
Business & Economy
Saudi IT firm solutions by stc posts higher profit of $228m as revenues jump 

Saudi IT firm solutions by stc posts higher profit of $228m as revenues jump 

Saudi IT firm solutions by stc posts higher profit of $228m as revenues jump 
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi IT firm solutions by stc posts higher profit of $228m as revenues jump 

Saudi IT firm solutions by stc posts higher profit of $228m as revenues jump 
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Information technology firm solutions by stc, a unit of Saudi telecoms giant stc, has posted a 19 percent profit surge for the first nine months of 2022, driven by higher revenues.

Its net profit reached SR856 million ($228 million), compared to SR718 million in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Formally known as Arabian Internet and Telecommunication Services Co., the firm attributed the profit jump to an increase of 20 percent in revenue to SR7 billion.

It added that the profit hike came despite higher operating expenses, up by SR65 million due to higher administrative and marketing costs.

During the third quarter of the year, solutions reported 17 percent jump in profits to SR300 million.

Topics: Solutions by STC

Related

Saudi telecom firm stc scores higher than global average in 5G availability: Opensignal  
Business & Economy
Saudi telecom firm stc scores higher than global average in 5G availability: Opensignal  

World Bank projects 11% energy price decline in 2023

World Bank projects 11% energy price decline in 2023
Updated 26 October 2022
Reuters

World Bank projects 11% energy price decline in 2023

World Bank projects 11% energy price decline in 2023
Updated 26 October 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON, The World Bank on Wednesday said it expects energy prices to decline by 11 percent in 2023 after this year’s 60 percent surge following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, although slower global growth and COVID-19 restrictions in China could lead to a deeper fall, according to Reuters.

The bank in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook projected a Brent crude average price of $92 a barrel in 2023, easing to $80 in 2024 but well above the five-year average of $60.

It said Russia’s oil exports could drop by as much as 2 million barrels per day due to an EU embargo on Russian oil and gas products, coupled with restrictions on insurance and shipping, that are take effect on Dec. 5.

A proposed Group of Seven oil price cap could also affect the flow of oil from Russia, but needed the participation of large emerging markets and developing countries to be effective, it said, calling the mechanism “untested.”

The World Bank said the stronger dollar — and the shrinking value of the currencies of most developing economies — had driven up food and fuel prices that could aggravate the food insecurity already affecting 200 million people worldwide.

“The combination of elevated commodity prices and persistent currency depreciations translates into higher inflation in many countries,” said Ayhan Kose, who heads the World Bank group that produces the report.

He said emerging market and developing economies should brace for “a period of even higher volatility in global financial and commodity markets.”

Currency depreciation meant that almost 60 percent of oil-importing emerging markets and developing economies saw an increase in domestic currency oil prices from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, the report found.

Nearly 90 percent of these economies also saw a larger increase in wheat prices in local currency terns, it said.

Food price inflation averaged more than 20 percent in South Asia in the first three quarters of 2022, while other regions, including Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and North Africa, SubSaharan Africa, and Eastern Europe and Central Asia, averaged food price inflation of between 12 percent and 15 percent.

While energy prices were easing, they would still be 75 percent above their average over the past five years, the bank said.

Both natural gas and coal prices are projected to decline in 2023 from record highs in 2022, but Australian coal and US natural-gas prices are still expected to be double their average over the last five years by 2024. European natural gas prices could be nearly four times higher, it said.

Coal production, meanwhile, was increasing significantly, as major exporters boosted output, putting climate-change goals at risk.

Topics: World Bank energy prices

Related

Euro back above dollar parity on US economic strains
Business & Economy
Euro back above dollar parity on US economic strains
Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh
Business & Economy
Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh

Bank of Canada surprises with 50 bps hike, says slight recession possible

Bank of Canada surprises with 50 bps hike, says slight recession possible
Updated 26 October 2022
Reuters

Bank of Canada surprises with 50 bps hike, says slight recession possible

Bank of Canada surprises with 50 bps hike, says slight recession possible
Updated 26 October 2022
Reuters

OTTAWA: The Bank of Canada announced a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike on Wednesday and made clear more increases were still needed, even as it forecast that the economy could soon slip into a slight recession, according to Reuters.

The central bank increased its policy rate by half a percentage point to 3.75 percent, a 14-year high but coming up short on calls for another 75 basis points move. It has lifted rates by 350 basis points since March, one of its fastest tightening cycles ever.

The bank separately said growth would stall later this year and early next year, edging down its 2022 economic outlook to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent forecast in July, and slashing 2023 growth to 0.9 percent, from 1.8 percent.

“This suggests that a couple of quarters with growth slightly below zero is just as likely as a couple of quarters with small positive growth,” the bank said in its October Monetary Policy Report.

A technical recession, two consecutive quarters of negative growth, is possible between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the end of the second quarter of 2023, the forecasts show.

Despite the darkening outlook, elevated inflation and inflation expectations, along with ongoing demand pressures meant the policy rate would need to go higher, the bank said.

“Future rate increases will be influenced by our assessments of how tighter monetary policy is working to slow demand, how supply challenges are resolving, and how inflation and inflation expectations are responding,” it said.

Inflation has slowed to 6.9 percent in September from a peak of 8.1 percent in June, but core measures remain broad-based and persistent. The central bank revised downward its inflation outlook on lower commodity prices and easing supply chain disruptions.

“Inflation is expected to return to the top of the 1 percent-3 percent control range by the end of 2023 and to the 2 percent target by the end of 2024,” the bank said.

After the decision, the Canadian dollar weakened to 1.3625 against the Greenback, or $0.73.

Topics: Bank of Canada Canada

Related

Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh
Business & Economy
Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh
Euro back above dollar parity on US economic strains
Business & Economy
Euro back above dollar parity on US economic strains

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Why We Are Restless; On the Modern Quest for Contentment
What We Are Reading Today: Why We Are Restless; On the Modern Quest for Contentment
Pakistan brings home body of outspoken journalist Arshad Sharif killed in Kenya
Pakistan brings home body of outspoken journalist Arshad Sharif killed in Kenya
Saudi king to release Pakistanis arrested for ‘insulting’ official delegation in Madinah in April
Saudi king to release Pakistanis arrested for ‘insulting’ official delegation in Madinah in April
Saudi FM and Britains’ Cleverly discuss ways to develop relations during call
Saudi FM and Britains’ Cleverly discuss ways to develop relations during call
Indonesia, OIC states to create forum for global consultative assembly
Indonesia, OIC states to create forum for global consultative assembly

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.