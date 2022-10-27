You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Ukrainians hold out in east, prepare battle for Kherson

A passerby looks at a car damaged by Russian shelling in central Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian tankers flash the victory sign in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo)
A mother mourns at the grave of only son at a cemetery in Mykolaiv on Oct. 26, 2022. His son, a soldier, was killed during a Russian bombing raid four months ago. (AP)
  • Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson slows as Russian forces dig in
FRONT LINES NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine: Ukrainian troops are holding out against repeated attacks by Russian forces in two eastern towns while those at the southern front are poised to battle for the strategic Kherson region, which Russia appears to be reinforcing.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Wednesday evening video address that there would be good news from the front but he gave no details.
He did not mention what was happening in Kherson, which officials and military analysts have predicted will be one of the most consequential battles of the war since Russia invaded Ukraine eight months ago.
The most severe fighting in eastern Ukraine was taking place near Avdiivka, outside Donetsk, and Bakhmut, Zelensky said.
“This is where the craziness of the Russian command is most evident. Day after day, for months, they are driving people to their deaths there, concentrating the highest level of artillery strikes,” he said.
Russian forces have repeatedly tried to seize Bakhmut, which sits on a main road leading to the Ukrainian-held cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
The looming battle for Kherson city at the mouth of the Dnipro River will determine whether Ukraine can loosen Russia’s grip on the south.

Fresh recruits inserted

While much of the front line remains off limits to journalists, at one section of the front north of the Russian-occupied pocket on the west bank of the Dnipro, Ukrainian soldiers said Russian shelling was stepping up again after having tailed off in recent weeks.
Radio intercepts indicated freshly mobilized recruits had been sent to the front and Russian forces were firmly dug in.

“They have good defensive lines with deep trenches, and they are sitting deep underground,” said Vitalii, a Ukrainian soldier squatting in a weed-choked irrigation canal, concealed from any prowling enemy drones by overhanging trees.
Ukrainian forces advanced along the Dnipro River in a dramatic push in the south at the start of this month, but progress appears to have slowed. Russia has been evacuating civilians on the west bank but says it has no plans to pull out its troops.
Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister, said wet weather and rough terrain were making Kyiv’s counter-offensive in Kherson harder than it was in the northeast, where it pushed Russia back in September.
At the front, intermittent artillery fire echoed from both sides, with towers of smoke rising in the distance.
A Ukrainian helicopter gunship swept low over the fields, loosed rockets at the Russian positions and wheeled around spitting flares to distract any heat-seeking anti-aircraft rockets fired at it.
“In this area, they are very active. They shell every day and are digging trenches and preparing for defense,” a unit commander at the front, who asked to be quoted by his nickname, Nikifor, said of the Russians.
His location in Mykolaiv province could not be identified under Ukrainian military regulations.
The unit holds a network of well fortified trenches dug into tree lines opposite the Russian fortifications, and rain has turned the dirt tracks that access them to mud, especially where tank treads have churned them up.

Australia said it was sending 30 more armored vehicles and deploying 70 soldiers to Britain to help train Ukrainian troops there to bolster Kyiv’s war effort.
“We’re mindful that Ukraine needs to now be supported over the longer term if we’re going to put Ukraine in a position where it can resolve this conflict on its own terms,” Defense Minister Richard Marles told ABC television.

Nuclear rehearsal
Since Russia began losing ground in a counter-offensive in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken a series of steps to intensify the conflict, calling up hundreds of thousands of Russian reservists, proclaiming the annexation of occupied land and repeatedly threatening to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.
This month, Russia launched a new campaign of strikes using missiles and Iranian-made drones against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, also hitting parks and homes across the country.
In Russia, the military staged a high-profile rehearsal for nuclear war, with state television broadcasts dominated by footage of submarines, strategic bombers and missile forces practicing launches in retaliation for an atomic attack.
Moscow has conducted a diplomatic campaign this week to promote an accusation that Kyiv is preparing to release nuclear material with a so-called “dirty bomb,” an allegation the West calls baseless and a potential pretext for Russian escalation.
Despite the rising tensions, United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said he was “relatively optimistic” that a UN-brokered deal that allowed a resumption of Ukraine Black Sea grain exports would be extended beyond mid-November.
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kherson Bakhmut Russian aggression

  • Russia is the subject of a complaint before the United Nations over its use of Iranian drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine
  • Moscow insists that only the UN Security Council can mandate a probe, while Western powers argue that the UN Secretary-General can investigate
UNITED NATIONS: The US and its Western allies on the Security Council insisted Wednesday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has the right to investigate if Russia has used Iranian drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine.
They dismissed Moscow’s argument that the UN chief would be violating the UN Charter.
Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, who called the council meeting, argued that only the Security Council can mandate an investigation. He cited Article 100 of the charter, which says the secretary-general “shall not seek or receive instructions from any government or from any other authority external to the organization.”
US deputy ambassador Robert Wood called Russia’s contention “simply dumbfounding” and an attempt “to deflect attention from its own egregious wrongdoing in Ukraine.”
French Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere accused Russia of constantly violating the UN Charter “and trampling on its principles by invading its neighbor and claiming to annex its territories.”
Britain’s deputy ambassador, James Kariuki, called it “another attempt by Russia to distract from its crimes in Ukraine, and Iran and Russia’s failure to abide by their international obligations.”

The Western envoys said the Security Council’s time is being wasted by Russia, which is engaged in a blitz of activity at the council.
Russia called closed-door consultations Tuesday about its unfounded allegations that Ukraine is preparing a dirty bomb. It called Wednesday’s meeting to try to prevent the investigation of its purported use of Iranian drones. And it called a meeting Thursday on its claims that secret American labs in Ukraine were engaged in biological warfare — a charge denied by the US and Ukraine.
In a letter to the Security Council last Wednesday, Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya accused Iran of violating a council ban on the transfer of drones capable of flying 300 kilometers (about 185 miles).
That provision was part of Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six key nations — the US, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany — aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear activities and preventing the country from developing a nuclear weapon.
On Wednesday, Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani reiterated his country’s rejection of the “totally unfounded allegations.” He insisted that since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Iran has maintained “a position of active neutrality” and “has never provided the parties with weapons.”
Nebenzia told a council meeting Friday that the drones are Russian — not Iranian — and warned that an investigation would seriously affect relations between Russia and the United Nations.
This week he asked the UN legal office to state whether launching an investigation in response to a number of countries and not the entire Security Council would violate Article 100 of the UN Charter and provisions of Resolution 2231.
In a briefing for the council Wednesday, UN legal counsel Miguel de Serpa Soares did not directly answer Russia’s question, but he said “it is only natural” that the UN’s 193 member nations “wish to exercise as much influence as they can over the activities of the organization.”
Most days, he said, Guterres and himself are contacted by ambassadors trying to advance positions of their governments.
“All of this is to be expected; and I do not think that anyone here would wish to maintain that such activities are in any way inconsistent the Article 100 …,” Serpa Soares said.
As for Resolution 2231, he said, a 2016 council note on arrangements and procedures calls for the secretary-general to appoint a Security Affairs Division, which has prepared reports to the council every six months on its implementation.
He said the note “anticipates that the report will include findings and recommendations,” and in the 13 reports so far the secretary-general has been able “to express his views on relevant developments … and draw attention to matters of concern.”
“Absent further guidance by the Security Council,” Serpa Soares said, “the secretary-general will continue to prepare these reports in the manner that they have been prepared to date.”
Wood, the deputy UN ambassador, noted that Russia helped negotiate and supported Resolution 2231 and said there is “ample precedent” in previous reports submitted by the secretary-general to the Security Council for independent investigations by the Secretariat, which he heads.
He cited a 2017 report in which the UN chief reported on an investigation of allegations that Iranian-supplied ballistic missiles were used by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in attacks on Saudi Arabia. More recently, he said, Secretariat investigators traveled to the Saudi capital of Riyadh in October 2021 to examine debris from six ballistic missiles tied to Houthi attacks. And in 2021, the UN team also went to Israel to examine Iranian drones that had infiltrated its airspace, Wood said.
Russia’s Nebenzia insisted that all those probes were against the UN Charter.
“We are grateful to our Western colleagues for the exhaustive list of violations by the UN, Secretariat of Article 100 of the United Nations Charter,” he said.
Asked what will happen if the secretary-general does investigate the downed drones in Ukraine, Nebenzia said Moscow isn’t threatening to withdraw cooperation with the UN if that happened.
“But, of course, we will be viewing our cooperation in the light of the reaction of the Secretariat to our legitimate concerns,” he said.

CHICAGO: The US and other developed countries should assume the majority of the financial burden in addressing climate change issues resulting from global warming, President Joe Biden’s climate envoy conceded on Wednesday. 
Former US Senator John Kerry, Biden’s special envoy on climate, told reporters during a press briefing attended by Arab News that the majority of developing countries are the “most vulnerable” to climate change but have contributed the least to global warming.
Kerry acknowledged concerns expressed by African countries over the current allocation of funds to fight climate change and said those concerns would be addressed at the UN’s 27th Climate Change Conference to be held at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt from Nov. 6-18.
“I think leaders of countries in Africa are 100 percent legitimate to be upset over the current allocation of funding. I’m upset over it. I think that the developed world has to take the lead in helping the developing world to be able to withstand the impacts of climate and to get ahead of the curve on the new energy future, and I’m all for it. I was just in Africa. I was in the DRC. I was in Nigeria. I was in Senegal, met with President Macky Sall, who is doing a great job of trying to advocate for the region,” Kerry said.
“I think what’s important is that we’ve got to find new mechanisms of releasing the funding and new ways of providing concessionary funding to help countries to transition.”
Kerry said that the US is deeply committed to addressing the concerns of developing nations, reflected in the $12 billion the US has committed to address climate inequities.
“The vast majority of the impact of what’s happening is coming from 20 countries — the 20 most developed nations in the world. And sub-Saharan Africa, there are about 48 countries that are responsible who are only 0.55 percent of all the emissions in the world. Africa as a whole is only 3 percent of all the emissions, yet 17 of the most vulnerable countries in the world are in Africa,” Kerry said.
“I share the frustration. We have to get this allocation right, which is why the United States supported completely the doubling of money for adaptation and President Biden stepped up and has created an Emergency Program for Adaptation and Resilience with $12 billion allocated over five years, $3 billion this year in our budget. We’re really deeply committed to this, and I hope this will be the year where people all kind of get on the same page, recognizing that there are some special inequities and they deserve some special attention.”
Kerry said that he was looking forward to COP28, which will be hosted by the UAE. He said that the US is working “very closely with Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber and with His Excellency the President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.” But he added he did not want to get ahead of the COP27 conference and that the UAE was also in agreement to focus first on COP27.
“What you see happening around the world now makes it more urgent and more clear than ever that we need to step up and get this job done — every country. No country has a right to be delinquent in not putting up an NDC, not strengthening it where they can, and not being part of this effort,” Kerry said.
“And the scientists tell us that what is happening now — the increased extreme heat, the increased extreme weather, the fires, the floods, the warming of the ocean, the melting of the ice, the extraordinary way in which life is being affected badly by the climate crisis — what we’re seeing today is going to get worse unless we address this crisis in a unified, very forward-leaning way.  
“And the answer — and the truth is, that the upside of doing that is so much bigger and better than the downside of not doing things over these next few years. You can’t avoid the scientific reality of what’s happening with increased emissions. We have to capture emissions. And people in every country in the world should be absolutely adamant about demanding that they get clean air, that their lakes and rivers and streams can have fish and not dry up, and that they’re going to be able to produce food in the places their families have produced food for centuries.”

 

Updated 27 October 2022

  • Interior ministry sets up two-member team to travel to Kenya to investigate Sharif’s killing
  • Slain journalist will undergo autopsy Wednesday, be buried Thursday: Family
ISLAMABAD: The body of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot and killed by Nairobi police on Sunday, arrived in Islamabad just after midnight Wednesday, as the Pakistan government dispatched a two-member team to Kenya to investigate the murder of the outspoken anchorman.

According to Kenyan police, Sharif was killed when the car he was in sped up and drove through a checkpoint outside the Kenyan capital, prompting police to open fire. Nairobi police say the shooting was being treated as a case of mistaken identity.

The circumstances of Sharif’s death have sparked widespread outrage in Pakistan and calls for an investigation.

Sharif, a hugely popular talk show host, was of late a harsh critic of the current ruling coalition and the army, and fled the country in August, citing threats to his life. He was also widely considered a staunch supporter of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party.

At the time he left Pakistan, he was facing a slew of court cases related to charges of sedition and others. He was believed to have been in the UAE since he left Pakistan and had recently traveled to Kenya.

In a notification issued on Tuesday night, the Pakistani ministry of interior said on the directions of the Prime Minister’s Office, a two-member team had been set up to “ascertain the facts related to the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif from Kenyan police and relevant authorities.”

The team includes the Federal Investigation Agency Director Athar Waheed and Intelligence Bureau Deputy Director General Omar Shahid Hamid.

“The team will travel to Kenya immediately,” the circular said, adding that the ministry of foreign affairs and Pakistan’s High Commission in Nairobi would facilitate the visit. It did not specify a timeframe for the team to complete the investigation.

Meanwhile, the slain journalist’s body was received at Islamabad Airport by his family, friends, and a crowd of hundreds of well-wishers early Wednesday morning before being shifted to the morgue at a private hospital in Rawalpindi.

Sharif’s family said he would undergo a post-mortem in Islamabad, and be laid to rest on Thursday at the H-11 cemetery after funeral prayers at 2 p.m. at Islamabad’s Shah Faisal Mosque.

Sharif left Pakistan in August after going into hiding in his own country in July to avoid arrest following a citizen’s complaint against him on allegations of maligning the country’s national institutions, a reference to the military. His whereabouts were not publicly known.

A month later, Sharif’s employer, the private ARY Television, fired him, saying he had violated the TV station’s social media policy. His talk show “Power Play,” which aired on Mondays and Thursdays, was discontinued.

The TV channel had earlier in the year remained critical of Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif following the ouster of his predecessor, Imran Khan, in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April. Khan claimed he was ousted as part of a US plot, a charge both Washington and the Pakistani government deny. Sharif the journalist, who is not related to the PM, had been a prominent critic of Khan’s ouster.

Khan on Tuesday told a gathering of lawyers in the city of Peshawar that he had asked the slain journalist to leave the country as his life was in danger in Pakistan. He paid glowing tribute to Sharif, saying he was among those journalists who never bowed to pressure.

Updated 26 October 2022
Updated 26 October 2022
Topics: Indonesia OIC

Updated 26 October 2022
  • Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for "assembly and collusion against Iran's national security"
LONDON: The British government on Wednesday called on Iran to release environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, an Iranian-American who also holds British citizenship, after his family said he had been returned to prison.
Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for “assembly and collusion against Iran’s national security” and working for the United States as a spy.
He was briefly released on furlough in March when two dual nationals, including British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, were allowed to leave Iran. In July his lawyer was quoted as saying he had been granted bail.
“The Tahbaz family have confirmed that Morad has been returned to Evin prison by the Iranian authorities,” British foreign office minister Tariq Ahmad said in a statement.
“We call on Iran to release Morad so he may re-join family in Tehran immediately. We will continue to work closely with our US partners to hold Iran to account, and to secure Morad’s permanent release and departure from Iran.”

