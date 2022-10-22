You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Pro-Russian authorities tell Kherson residents to leave 'immediately,' 36 rockets launched in 'massive attack'

Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. (AP/File Photo)
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. (AP/File Photo)
Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry carry a pram off a ferry as civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson arrive in the town of Oleshky, Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine October 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry carry a pram off a ferry as civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson arrive in the town of Oleshky, Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine October 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Pro-Russian authorities tell Kherson residents to leave ‘immediately,’ 36 rockets launched in ‘massive attack’

Pro-Russian authorities tell Kherson residents to leave ‘immediately,’ 36 rockets launched in ‘massive attack’
  • More than a million households in Ukraine left without electricity following Russian strikes
KHERSON: Pro-Russian authorities on Saturday urged residents in the southern Kherson region, which Moscow claims to have annexed, to leave the main city “immediately” in the face of Kyiv’s advancing counter-offensive.
It comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched 36 rockets overnight in a “massive attack” on Ukraine, following reported strikes on energy infrastructure that resulted in power outages across the country.
Kyiv’s forces have been advancing along the west bank of the Dnieper river, toward the Kherson region’s eponymous main city.
The first major city to fall to Moscow’s troops, retaking it would be a key prize in Ukraine’s counter-offensive.
In recent days, Russia has been moving residents in the region — which Moscow claims to have annexed in September — in efforts described as “deportations” by Kyiv.
“Due to the tense situation on the front, the increased danger of mass shelling of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks, all civilians must immediately leave the city and cross to the left bank of the Dnieper river,” the region’s pro-Russian authorities said on social media.
A Moscow-installed official in Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, told Russian news agency Interfax on Saturday that around 25,000 people had made the crossing.
At a train station in the town of Dzhankoy in the north of Crimea, a peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, Kherson residents were boarding a train for southern Russia, an AFP reporter saw Friday.
“We are leaving Kherson because heavy shelling started there, we are afraid for our lives,” said Valentina Yelkina, a pensioner traveling with her daughter.
Another Kherson resident, 70-year-old Yelena Bekesheva, said she was going to Moscow.
“We didn’t immediately make the decision (to leave) but then we were invited by our friends and relatives,” she told AFP.
Meanwhile more than a million households in Ukraine were left without electricity following Russian strikes on energy facilities across the country, the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidency Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Saturday.
Fresh Russian strikes targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s west, the national operator said earlier, with officials in several regions of the war-scarred country reporting power outages.
Russians “carried out another missile attack on energy facilities of the main networks of Ukraine’s western regions,” Ukraine’s energy operator Ukrenergo said on social media.
Power outages were reported among others in the northwestern Volyn region, parts of the southwestern Odessa region and the city of Khmelnitskyi in western Ukraine with local authorities reiterating calls to reduce energy use.
“Saturday in Ukraine starts with a barrage of Russian missiles aimed at critical civilian infrastructure,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter, urging Kyiv’s allies to hasten the delivery of air defense systems.
According to Ukraine’s air force, Moscow’s troops on Saturday fired 17 cruise missiles by aircraft from southern Russia and at least 16 Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea.
Ukraine’s authorities have called on residents to reduce power consumption amid the attacks with some parts of Ukraine reducing their electricity use by up to 20 percent, according to Ukrenergo.
“We see savings in different regions and on different days the level of voluntary consumption reduction ranges from five to 20 percent on average,” Ukrenergo chief Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said in written comments to AFP.
He added that while these were “significant volumes” for Ukraine’s energy system, they were not enough for regions where the infrastructure “suffered the most damage” and Ukrenergo must resort to “forced restrictions.”
Meanwhile in the Russian Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, at least two civilians were killed in strikes on Saturday, according to the local governor.
“There are two dead among civilians” following shelling on “civilian infrastructure” in the town of Shebekino governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that nearly 15,000 people were left without electricity.
Russia said in mid-October there has been a “considerable increase” of Ukrainian fire into its territory with attacks largely concentrating on Belgorod region and neighboring Bryansk and Kursk.

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier
  • She is the first woman to be the nation’s premier
ROME: Giorgia Meloni, whose political party has neo-fascist roots, was sworn in on Saturday as Italy’s first far-right premier.
Meloni, 45, took the oath of office before the Italian president at the presidential palace, becoming also the first woman to be the nation’s premier.
Her Brothers of Italy party was the top vote-getter in last month’s national election. Meloni announced her Cabinet on Friday evening. Her coalition allies include the right-wing League of Matteo Salvini and the conservative Forza Italia party headed by former Premier Silvio Berlusconi.

Taliban kill six Daesh members in raid in Afghan capital

Taliban kill six Daesh members in raid in Afghan capital
Taliban kill six Daesh members in raid in Afghan capital

Taliban kill six Daesh members in raid in Afghan capital
  • Daesh members killed in the raid on their hideout were involved in two major attacks in recent weeks
  • No group claimed responsibility for either attack
KABUL: Taliban security forces killed six Daesh members in an overnight operation in the Afghan capital, Kabul, a spokesman for the ruling group’s administration said on Saturday.
Daesh members killed in the raid on their hideout were involved in two major attacks in recent weeks, one on a city mosque and the other on a tutoring institute in which dozens of female students were killed, said the spokesman, Qari Yusuf Ahmadi.
“They were the attackers of the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque and also ... of Kaaj Institute,” said Ahmadi, who said one Taliban security force member was killed in the operation.
No group claimed responsibility for either attack.
The blast at the female section of the Kaaj Institute education center on Sept. 30 killed 53 people, most of them girls and young women.
On Sept. 23, at least seven people were killed and more than 40 wounded in blast near a mosque in Wazir Akbar Khan, a heavily fortified neighborhood once home to a “Green Zone” of embassies and foreign force bases.
Since the Taliban took over in 2021, they say they have focused on securing the country after decades of war.
However, a series of blasts have rocked the capital and other urban areas in recent months and the United Nations has said security is deteriorating.
The Afghan affiliate of Daesh, known as Daesh Khorasan, after an old name of the region, are enemies of the Taliban.
Fighters loyal to Daesh first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in 2014, and later made inroads in other areas.

Russian nuclear weapons use would be 'act of hostility against humanity': Japan PM

Russian nuclear weapons use would be ‘act of hostility against humanity’: Japan PM
Russian nuclear weapons use would be 'act of hostility against humanity': Japan PM

Russian nuclear weapons use would be ‘act of hostility against humanity’: Japan PM
  • ‘Russia’s act of threatening the use of nuclear weapons is a serious threat to the peace and security of the international community and absolutely unacceptable’
PERTH: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned Saturday that Russia using nuclear weapons would be seen as an “act of hostility against humanity,” describing President Vladimir Putin’s saber rattling as “deeply disturbing.”
“Russia’s act of threatening the use of nuclear weapons is a serious threat to the peace and security of the international community and absolutely unacceptable,” said Kishida, who leads the only country ever hit with a nuclear bomb.
In May next year, Kishida is expected to host leaders from the G7 countries in Hiroshima, where a US nuclear bomb was dropped on August 6, 1945, resulting in the deaths of 140,000 people.
The Japanese city of Nagasaki was hit three days later.
Speaking in Australia, Kishida said the 77-year period of no nuclear weapons use “must not be ended.”
“If nuclear weapons were ever used, that would be an act of hostility against humanity... the international community will never allow such an act,” he said.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, President Putin has made several thinly veiled threats about his willingness to deploy tactical nuclear weapons.

Struggle and win, Xi Jinping says as Communist Party Congress ends

Struggle and win, Xi Jinping says as Communist Party Congress ends
Struggle and win, Xi Jinping says as Communist Party Congress ends

Struggle and win, Xi Jinping says as Communist Party Congress ends
  • About 2,000 delegates are in the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing
  • Xi Jinping is expected to retain the top spot when the new leadership of the party is unveiled
BEIJING: China’s five-yearly Communist Party Congress wrapped up on Saturday with President Xi Jinping set to emerge from the event as leader for an unprecedented third term.

Xi delivered a speech starting about midday (0400 GMT) in one of the final events of the week-long gathering at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

“Dare to struggle, dare to win, bury your heads and work hard. Be determined to keep forging ahead,” he told the party faithful.

His speech ended a week of largely rubber-stamp meetings among 2,300 party delegates, who were selected by the party to approve a reshuffle of its leadership.

However in an unexpected move at such a heavily choreographed event, former leader Hu Jintao was led out of the closing ceremony. No official explanation was given.

The new Central Committee of around 200 senior Party officials was elected shortly after 11 am Saturday, state media agency Xinhua reported, without disclosing a full list of members.

Delegates also voted to endorse Xi’s “work report” delivered at the Congress’s opening last Sunday and rubber-stamped a resolution on the Party’s constitution.

Xi is now widely expected to be unveiled as general secretary on Sunday, shortly after the first meeting of the new Central Committee.

This will allow Xi to sail through to a third term as China’s president, due to be announced during the government’s annual legislative sessions in March.

Xi previously abolished the presidential two-term limit in 2018, paving the way for him to rule indefinitely.

The weekend will also see the new Central Committee approve a reshuffled 25-member Politburo, as well as a Politburo Standing Committee — China’s apex of power — of around seven people, which analysts expect to be stacked with Xi allies.

At Sunday’s Congress opening ceremony, Xi delivered a 105-minute speech lauding the party’s achievements and glossing over domestic problems such as the stalling economy and the damage wrought by his harsh zero-Covid policy.

Heavy on ideological rhetoric and light on policy, a defiant Xi also urged Communist Party members to steel themselves against numerous challenges including a hardening geopolitical climate.

“We must... be ready to withstand high winds, choppy waters and even dangerous storms,” he said.

“Confronted with drastic changes in the international landscape, especially external attempts to blackmail, contain, (and) blockade... China, we have put our national interests first.”

Security was also a main focus of the speech, in which Xi lauded Hong Kong’s transition from “chaos to governance” and vowed to “never commit to abandoning the use of force” to seize the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

The Congress was set to further cement Xi’s position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, with analysts predicting he was virtually certain to be reappointed for a third term in power.

Xi’s work report “is a carefully scripted drama through which the power of the Party, its leader, and its ideas are meant to be elevated and amplified,” wrote David Bandurski, editor of the University of Hong Kong’s China Media Project.

But some key questions remain unresolved, including whether Xi, 69, will appoint a potential successor to the Politburo Standing Committee and whether a pithier form of his signature political philosophy will be enshrined in the charter of the 96-million-strong party.

The latter would make Xi Jinping Thought “the latest, 21st-century rendition of Marxism (and) the state ideology of China,” said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London.

“Xi’s power will be akin to that of the dictator of China, and there will be next to no scope for anyone to advise him to attempt course correction,” Tsang said.

“This will increase the risk of policy mistakes being made, as everything will depend on Xi getting it right.”

US judge rules relatives of passengers in Boeing 737 MAX crashes 'crime victims'

US judge rules relatives of passengers in Boeing 737 MAX crashes ‘crime victims’
US judge rules relatives of passengers in Boeing 737 MAX crashes 'crime victims'

US judge rules relatives of passengers in Boeing 737 MAX crashes ‘crime victims’
  • Boeing, which misled safety regulators who approved the Max, agreed to pay $2.5 billion including a $243.6 million fine 
  • The Justice Department, which agreed not to prosecute the company, excluded crash victims relatives from the talks, saying they are not crime victims
FORT WORTH, Texas: A federal judge ruled Friday that relatives of people killed in the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max planes are crime victims under federal law and should have been told about private negotiations over a settlement that spared Boeing from criminal prosecution.

In December, some crash victims’ relatives said the Justice Department violated their legal rights when it struck a January 2021 deferred prosecution agreement with the planemaker over two crashes that killed 346 people.

Boeing, which misled safety regulators who approved the Max, agreed to pay $2.5 billion including a $243.6 million fine. The Justice Department agreed not to prosecute the company for conspiracy to defraud the government.

The Justice Department, in explaining why it didn’t tell families about the negotiations, argued that the relatives are not crime victims.

The deal capped a 21-month investigation into the design and development of the 737 MAX following the deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019.

INNUMBERS

346 - The total number of people who perished in two 737 Max crashes, including 189 in Indonesia in October 2018 and 157 in Ethiopia five months later

$20 billion - The amount the crashes have cost Boeing in compensation, production costs, and fines, and which led to a 20-month grounding for the best-selling plane

After the families filed the legal challenge saying their rights were violated under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act, Attorney General Merrick Garland met with some of them but stood by the plea deal, which included a $244 million fine, $1.77 billion compensation to airlines and a $500 million crash-victim fund.

In seeking court relief, the families argued the government “lied and violated their rights through a secret process” and asked US District Judge Reed O’Connor to rescind Boeing’s immunity from criminal prosecution and order the planemaker publicly arraigned on felony charges.

Boeing Co., which is based in Arlington, Virginia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

O’Connor, in Fort Worth, Texas, said the crashes were a foreseeable consequence of Boeing’s conspiracy, making the relatives representatives of crime victims.

“In sum, but for Boeing’s criminal conspiracy to defraud the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), 346 people would not have lost their lives in the crashes,” he wrote.

Boeing did not disclose key details to the FAA of a safety system called MCAS, which was linked to both fatal crashes and designed to help counter a tendency of the MAX to pitch up. “Had Boeing not committed its crime” pilots in Ethiopia and

Indonesia would have “received training adequate to respond to the MCAS activation that occurred on both aircrafts,” O’Connor ruled.

The crashes, which have cost Boeing more than $20 billion in compensation, production costs, and fines, and led to a 20-month grounding for the best-selling plane, prompted Congress to pass legislation reforming FAA airplane certification.

Boeing wants Congress to waive a December deadline imposed by the legislation for the FAA to certify the MAX 7 and MAX 10. After that date, all planes must have modern cockpit alerting systems, which the 737 planes do not have.

Last month, Boeing paid $200 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges it misled investors about the MAX.

Paul Cassell, a lawyer for the families, said the ruling “is a tremendous victory” and “sets the stage for a pivotal hearing, where we will present proposed remedies that will allow criminal prosecution to hold Boeing fully accountable.”

Naoise Connolly Ryan, whose husband died in the second Max crash, in Ethiopia, said Boeing is responsible for his death.

“Families like mine are the true victims of Boeing’s criminal misconduct, and our views should have been considered before the government gave them a sweetheart deal,” she said in a statement issued by a lawyer for the families.


 

