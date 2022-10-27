You are here

Saudi EXIM Bank provided $5.3bn to support Kingdom’s exports: CEO
EXIM Bank CEO Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb said that the main mandate of EXIM is to support the economy and flow of goods, trades, infrastructure and long-term projects. (AN Photo)
Jana Salloum and Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi EXIM Bank has provided SR20 billion ($5.3 billion) to support the Kingdom’s exports since its establishment in 2020, as it continues to aid the flow of trade and cross-border transactions, according to its CEO. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 27, Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb said that the main mandate of EXIM is to support the economy and flow of goods, trades, infrastructure and long-term projects. 

The CEO said that Saudi Arabia’s Export Credit Agency and EXIM Bank are strategic partners for commercial and financial institutions, and support them in their credit offering and mitigating financial risks while carrying out cross-border and long-term transactions. 

“The Berne Union which is made of over 80 ECAs and EXIM represents 60 countries around the world. They provide financing and financing covers 13 percent of global trade annually,” said Al-Khalb. 

He further noted that the main objective of EXIM is to ensure that no Saudi cross-border export fails due to a lack of insurance or financing.

Saudi Investment Bank posts 49% profit surge to $319m, boosting stock prices

Saudi Investment Bank posts 49% profit surge to $319m, boosting stock prices
Saudi Investment Bank posts 49% profit surge to $319m, boosting stock prices

RIYADH: The Saudi Investment Bank, or SAIB, saw its profit rise to SR1.2 billion ($319 million), buoyed by higher operating income in the first nine months of 2022.

This represents a 49 percent leap from SR776 million in the same period a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

Following the announcement, its stock prices soared 2.44 percent to start the day at SR18.50, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

The hike in profits was mainly attributed to a rise in operating income of 16 percent, due to higher net special income that surged by 17 percent on the year.

Owing to lower provisions for credit and other losses, the operating expenses of SAIB were cut by 13 percent.

The bank’s earnings per share edged up from SR0.75 to SR1.10 during the nine-month period.

For the third quarter of 2022, the bank posted a 101 percent spike in profits to SR550 million.

Shares of Saudi automotive firm SASCO climb following 73% profit surge

Shares of Saudi automotive firm SASCO climb following 73% profit surge
Shares of Saudi automotive firm SASCO climb following 73% profit surge

RIYADH: Saudi Automotive Services Co posted a 73 percent increase in profit in the first nine months of 2022 on the back of soaring sales.

SASCO’s net profit hit SR61 million ($16 million), up from SR36 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the profit hike to a 96 percent surge in revenue to over SR6 billion during the first nine months of the year, helped by the acquisition of Naft, it said.

The firm had earlier closed a SR1.1 billion deal to acquire 80 percent of Naft Services Limited Co., which has over 200 gas stations across the Kingdom.

In the third quarter of 2022, SASCO’s profits jumped by 106 percent to reach SR24 million, up from SR11 million in the same period last year.

SASCO operates car service stations, restaurants, and a gasoline transporter fleet. It also supplies spare parts for workshops.

Saudi ICT firm Perfect Presentation sets its final price at $49 for institutional tranche

Saudi ICT firm Perfect Presentation sets its final price at $49 for institutional tranche
Saudi ICT firm Perfect Presentation sets its final price at $49 for institutional tranche

RIYADH: Saudi Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co., also known as 2P, completed the book-building process for the institutional tranche, setting its price at the top of the range.

Following a coverage ratio of 61.4 times, the Information and communications technology firm set its final price at SR185 ($49), according to a bourse filing.

Participating parties subscribed for 4.5 million ordinary shares in the first stage, representing 100 percent of the total shares offered for subscription.

There will be a maximum allocation of 450,000 ordinary shares per individual subscriber, or 10 percent of the total shares offered. 

The retail offering will run for one day only on Nov. 1.

Perfect Presentation said earlier that it aims to raise up to $1 billion from its initial public offering in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's largest lender SNB to own 10% stake in Credit Suisse worth $1.5bn

Saudi Arabia's largest lender SNB to own 10% stake in Credit Suisse worth $1.5bn
Saudi Arabia's largest lender SNB to own 10% stake in Credit Suisse worth $1.5bn

RIYADH: Saudi National Bank, known as SNB, is all set to invest up to $1.5 billion in Switzerland-based Credit Suisse, as the global investment bank eyes raising capital of $4 billion. 

According to a statement from Credit Suisse, SNB will use this amount to achieve a shareholding of 9.9 percent in the firm, subject to approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting on Nov. 23, 2022.

In a statement filed to Tadawul, SNB said that it intends to explore certain strategic partnerships with Credit Suisse in complementary geographies and businesses.

“This is a historic moment for Credit Suisse. We are radically restructuring the Investment Bank to help create a new bank that is simpler, more stable and with a more focused business model built around client needs,” said Ulrich Körner, CEO of Credit Suisse.

He added: “Our new integrated model, with our Wealth Management franchise, strong Swiss Bank and capabilities in Asset Management at its core, is designed to allow us to deliver a unique and compelling proposition for clients and colleagues while targeting organic growth and capital generation for shareholders.”

In another statement, Credit Suisse revealed that it incurred losses of up to $4 billion in the third quarter of 2022, badly missing the average estimate of 413 million francs in a consensus compiled by the embattled Swiss bank which also unveiled its new strategy.

According to the statement, Credit Suisse is aiming to separate its investment bank to create CS First Boston, focused on advisory and capital markets, and hopes to attract third-party capital.

Credit Suisse has been the symbol of Swiss reliability for several years, but the bank’s reputation was badly affected by a series of scandals, which includes an unprecedented prosecution at home for laundering money for a criminal gang, reported Reuters.

The statement further noted that it has entered into a framework and exclusivity agreement to transfer a significant portion of its Securitized Products Group to an investor group led by Apollo Global Management.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, investment vehicles managed by affiliates of Apollo and PIMCO would acquire the majority of SPG’s assets from Credit Suisse.

High energy prices are a boost for renewable energy: ACWA Power CEO

High energy prices are a boost for renewable energy: ACWA Power CEO
High energy prices are a boost for renewable energy: ACWA Power CEO

RIYADH: High energy prices are pushing people to explore renewable energy options that are cost-competitive, the CEO of ACWA Power said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Arab News at the sixth Future Investment Forum in Riyadh, Paddy Padmanathan said that every conversation in the markets the country operated in was dominated by the questions: “How much more renewable energy can be deployed” — and “how fast?”

“Every conversation we have in the markets that we operate in, and we operate in 13 countries, people just want to know how much more renewable energy can be deployed, how fast, because they want to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels for carbon emissions, but also to stabilize energy prices, because they know that renewable energy is cost-competitive,” the CEO said.

“Look, in 2023, the Dubai 700 megawatt concentrated solar power plant with storage will come fully online. This is evidence — reliable dispatchable solar energy 24 hours a day, seven days of the week, at 7.2 cents per kilowatt hour at a price that even in a country where the cost of energy, extracting energy is cheap, cannot compete with that,” he said.

Padmanathan said that the company would continue to branch out into new markets in 2023 and would finance and construct a floating solar power plant in Indonesia, one of several projects in the country.

“Just two weeks ago, the first two projects, decent size, nice floating solar in Indonesia, finally formally signed, we now will go into financing and construction. There are three more projects right behind. We’ve already started working on five other projects. So we’ll do a lot more stuff in that part of the world.

“We have already started looking at a nice project in Thailand. So we’ll enter the new markets, but we’re not going to forget the existing because the existing markets demand more: Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, South Africa, Morocco, we’ll step into Senegal, Egypt all these (markets),” the CEO said.

