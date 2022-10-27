You are here

Saudi, Chinese foreign ministers chair joint committee meeting

Saudi, Chinese foreign ministers chair joint committee meeting
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart. (SPA)
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reviewed the strong relations between their countries
  • They also signed off on the executive work program of the Political Affairs Committee
RIYADH: The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and China chaired a high-level Chinese-Saudi Joint Committee meeting on Thursday.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reviewed the strong relations between their countries, discussed ways to enhance cooperation, and signed off on the executive work program of the Political Affairs Committee.




The meeting was held virtually and was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji.

DHAHRAN: On a starry Dhahran night on Oct. 26, a quaint gathering took place at the Cultural Oasis at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, known as Ithra. The outdoor space was transformed into an elegant celebratory spot dedicated to honoring 150 years of the Netherlands’ diplomatic presence in the Arabian Peninsula.

“This is a memorable evening in so many ways… It’s also a very memorable year and not all of you are aware of this. The year 2022 marks 150 years of diplomatic presence of the Netherlands in the Arab Peninsula,” Dutch Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Janet Alberda told the distinguished guests.

She listed a few points in history in which the two kingdoms were connected. In the Hijaz region, in 1872, the Netherlands opened its first diplomatic mission in Jeddah to facilitate a supervised yearly flow of Muslim pilgrims from Indonesia, under Dutch colonial rule at the time.

“As for the Eastern Province, the Sharqiya, Dutch presence stretches for over 70 years. It started with the first casual flight between our kingdoms in April 1950. Cooperation continued in the oil sector through Royal Shell and Saudi Aramco. Also, it was the Dutch company, Ballast Nedam, which built your roadway to Bahrain and the King Fahd Causeway,” she said.

The Amsterdam Wind Quintet ensemble flew in from the Netherlands specifically for the event, creating a serene atmosphere as they performed a diverse repertoire of classical and contemporary music. Of course, they started with a rendition of the Saudi National Anthem and then the Dutch National Anthem.

On the tables at the gathering, copies of a new magazine, aptly titled “Shared Heritage: Stories from Dutch-Saudi History,” were on hand.

Written and produced by TVCulture for the Embassy of the Netherlands in Riyadh, the magazine uses storytelling as a tool to connect both countries.

“My team in the embassy worked with different stakeholders to look for all kinds of topics where we share histories,” Alberda said, speaking about the magazine. “You will be surprised to know that includes all kinds of topics, such as the well-known ones like water, logistics, agriculture, but also lesser-known ones, such as poetry, football, balloons.”

She thanked Sulaiman Al-Suhaimi, the honorary consul for the Eastern Province who has been connected to the Netherlands since his early days at the Saudi-Hollandi Bank, more than 50 years ago. Alberda announced that, by royal decree by King Willem-Alexander, that Al-Suhaimi was recently appointed as honorary consul again for the next five years. He accepted the framed letter as the crowd, comprising mostly Saudis and Dutch citizens, applauded.

The event also served as a soft opening for Tanween, the cultural festival held at Ithra, which would launch indoors on the following day.

During Tanween, Dutch artist Arne Hendriks will be offering a ticketed one-day masterclass on Oct. 29, which will address challenges artists face in the business world. It is also supported by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Riyadh and is expected to be a bestseller. To enroll, visit the Ithra website.

Ministry of Culture, ALECSO sign agreement to establish Arab Translation Observatory in Riyadh

Ministry of Culture, ALECSO sign agreement to establish Arab Translation Observatory in Riyadh
  • Observatory will provide accurate, up-to-date data on translation industry through latest technology
RIYADH: The Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission, representing the Ministry of Culture, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization on Wednesday to establish the Arab Translation Observatory in Riyadh. 

It is one of several projects established by the Kingdom with ALECSO to create a digital bibliographic database and provide translation services. 

The observatory aims to support a unified Arab plan for the Arabic translation movement by coordinating and unifying translation efforts. 

The Minister of Culture thanked the Kingdom’s leadership for sponsoring the initiative. 

ALECSO Director-General Mohamed Ould Amar thanked Saudi Arabia for its partnership, making the observatory a leading reference for certified translation from and into Arabic.

Amar said that the collaboration came at a time when the region needed to keep up with global and cultural knowledge, making translation from and into Arabic one of the most important projects in this era.

The observatory, he explained, would connect translation channels by monitoring and documenting the translation movement in Arab countries, as well as providing accurate data and statistics on the reality and movement of the translation industry using the latest technologies. 

The observatory will have several departments that offer specialized services such as the bibliography of translated books, translation studies and research, a directory of publishing houses and translators, and a list of practitioners in the translation sector both locally and internationally. 

It is ALECSO’s sixth regional body, and it comes 32 years after the organization’s last external center was established.

Saudi Arabia issues 3 royal decrees

Saudi Arabia issues 3 royal decrees
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia issued three royal decrees on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Fahd bin Mohammed bin Saad has been appointed as Governor of Al-Kharj, a governorate in central Saudi Arabia. 

Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Aal Al-Sheikh has been appointed as an assistant to the president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission.

The president of King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah Abdulrahman Obaid Al-Youbi has been relieved of his position and the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority will complete the necessary legal procedures against him.

Saudi Arabia funds medical care for amputees in Yemen

Saudi Arabia funds medical care for amputees in Yemen
  • Al-Jada Health Center clinics offered treatment services to 21,367 beneficiaries in Hajjah
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has continued backing medical services for amputees at Yemen’s Artificial Limbs Center.

During September, the center in Aden offered 619 different services for 204 patients who lost their limbs.

The services included manufacturing and rehabilitating artificial limbs for 48 patients and delivering physiotherapy sessions to 156 people, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In Hajjah, Al-Jada Health Center clinics offered treatment services to 21,367 beneficiaries and provided medications for 6,493 patients during September.

The laboratory department received an additional 1,273 patients.

  • The World Food Program in Djibouti received 61 tons of dates to be distributed to families
RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has delivered food aid to beneficiaries in Djibouti and Lebanon, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.  

The center’s teams distributed 600 food baskets in Beirut and Sidon, benefiting 3,600 Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

The World Food Program in Djibouti received 61 tons of dates to be distributed to families.

In a statement, KSRelief said the aid comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to achieve food security among vulnerable populations across the world.

