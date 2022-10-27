You are here

Tourism Development Fund, Dana Bay Tourism Co. ink real estate deal worth $172m

Tourism Development Fund, Dana Bay Tourism Co. ink real estate deal worth $172m
The agreement was inked by TDF CEO Qusai Abdullah Al-Fakhri and Dana Bay Tourism CEO Dr. Bassam Mohammed Boodi. (SPA)
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

Tourism Development Fund, Dana Bay Tourism Co. ink real estate deal worth $172m

Tourism Development Fund, Dana Bay Tourism Co. ink real estate deal worth $172m
  • Partnership to help meet growing demand for luxury resorts in the Eastern Province
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Tourism Development Fund has signed an agreement with Dana Bay Tourism Co. to finance a closed real estate fund worth SR 644 million ($172 million). 

The project entails the development of a mixed-use beach resort project in the Eastern Province that will include luxurious villas managed by IHG, which is represented by the InterContinental brand. 

It will include a number of amenities such as the Dana Beach Walk, which offers retail stores, restaurants and entertainment venues. In addition, a Discovery Island will be constructed to include a museum, art galleries and artisanal workshops. 

The agreement was announced during the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative, which kicked off in Riyadh on Tuesday and will run until Thursday. 

The agreement was inked by TDF CEO Qusai Abdullah Al-Fakhri and Dana Bay Tourism CEO Dr. Bassam Mohammed Boodi.

“The Tourism Development Fund is the main investment enabler, serving the objectives of the National Tourism Strategy. Today we signed this agreement with our partners, Dana Bay Tourism Co., through which we translate the fund’s efforts to activate tourism destinations in the Kingdom by strengthening support programs and diversifying financing solutions. This will contribute to the growth of quality investments in the tourism sector,” Al-Fakhri said

“This agreement is an extension of previous agreements signed by the TDF with many major establishments to support tourism development in the targeted destinations and to establish new concepts of tourism based on the highest international standards in building luxury resorts with the aim of attracting tourists and enriching their experiences in the Kingdom’s tourist destinations,” he added.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dana Bay Tourism Abdul Mohsen Al-Rashed said the company is focused on bolstering tourism in the Eastern Province through real estate projects that blend modern and traditional styles.

The Dana Bay project area is 2.8 million square meters, including attractions such as a water park and a beach resort that will stretch along 14 km of pristine beach, enhancing the region’s urban growth in line with Vision 2030. 

The partnership with the TDF will also help meet the growing demand for luxury resorts in the Eastern Province.

“We are delighted to partner with Dana Bay Tourism Co. on this project. The concept and quality of the master plan makes this an exciting new destination, for the Eastern Province and the Kingdom,” IHG Managing Director for India, the Middle East and Africa Haitham Mattar said.

Mattar continued: “In line with consumer trends, we expect emerging destinations like Alkhobar to become more popular with travelers who are seeking new and unique experiences. IHG has pioneered luxury travel in new destinations for decades and will now bring the allure of travel to Alkhobar as well.

“We are also honored to expand our hotels further in Saudi Arabia to align with the country’s Tourism Development Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.”

Topics: saudi tourism

Saudi, Chinese foreign ministers chair joint committee meeting

Saudi, Chinese foreign ministers chair joint committee meeting
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi, Chinese foreign ministers chair joint committee meeting

Saudi, Chinese foreign ministers chair joint committee meeting
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and China chaired a high-level Chinese-Saudi Joint Committee meeting on Thursday.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reviewed the strong relations between their countries, discussed ways to enhance cooperation, and signed off on the executive work program of the Political Affairs Committee.

The meeting was held virtually and was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China

Ithra celebrates 150 years of Dutch presence in the Arabian Peninsula

Ithra celebrates 150 years of Dutch presence in the Arabian Peninsula
Updated 27 October 2022
Jasmine Bager

Ithra celebrates 150 years of Dutch presence in the Arabian Peninsula

Ithra celebrates 150 years of Dutch presence in the Arabian Peninsula
Updated 27 October 2022
Jasmine Bager

 

Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: On a starry Dhahran night on Oct. 26, a quaint gathering took place at the Cultural Oasis at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, known as Ithra. The outdoor space was transformed into an elegant celebratory spot dedicated to honoring 150 years of the Netherlands’ diplomatic presence in the Arabian Peninsula.

“This is a memorable evening in so many ways… It’s also a very memorable year and not all of you are aware of this. The year 2022 marks 150 years of diplomatic presence of the Netherlands in the Arab Peninsula,” Dutch Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Janet Alberda told the distinguished guests.

She listed a few points in history in which the two kingdoms were connected. In the Hijaz region, in 1872, the Netherlands opened its first diplomatic mission in Jeddah to facilitate a supervised yearly flow of Muslim pilgrims from Indonesia, under Dutch colonial rule at the time.

“As for the Eastern Province, the Sharqiya, Dutch presence stretches for over 70 years. It started with the first casual flight between our kingdoms in April 1950. Cooperation continued in the oil sector through Royal Shell and Saudi Aramco. Also, it was the Dutch company, Ballast Nedam, which built your roadway to Bahrain and the King Fahd Causeway,” she said.

The Amsterdam Wind Quintet ensemble flew in from the Netherlands specifically for the event, creating a serene atmosphere as they performed a diverse repertoire of classical and contemporary music. Of course, they started with a rendition of the Saudi National Anthem and then the Dutch National Anthem.

On the tables at the gathering, copies of a new magazine, aptly titled “Shared Heritage: Stories from Dutch-Saudi History,” were on hand.

Written and produced by TVCulture for the Embassy of the Netherlands in Riyadh, the magazine uses storytelling as a tool to connect both countries.

“My team in the embassy worked with different stakeholders to look for all kinds of topics where we share histories,” Alberda said, speaking about the magazine. “You will be surprised to know that includes all kinds of topics, such as the well-known ones like water, logistics, agriculture, but also lesser-known ones, such as poetry, football, balloons.”

She thanked Sulaiman Al-Suhaimi, the honorary consul for the Eastern Province who has been connected to the Netherlands since his early days at the Saudi-Hollandi Bank, more than 50 years ago. Alberda announced that, by royal decree by King Willem-Alexander, that Al-Suhaimi was recently appointed as honorary consul again for the next five years. He accepted the framed letter as the crowd, comprising mostly Saudis and Dutch citizens, applauded.

The event also served as a soft opening for Tanween, the cultural festival held at Ithra, which would launch indoors on the following day.

During Tanween, Dutch artist Arne Hendriks will be offering a ticketed one-day masterclass on Oct. 29, which will address challenges artists face in the business world. It is also supported by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Riyadh and is expected to be a bestseller. To enroll, visit the Ithra website.

Topics: ITHRA

Ministry of Culture, ALECSO sign agreement to establish Arab Translation Observatory in Riyadh

Ministry of Culture, ALECSO sign agreement to establish Arab Translation Observatory in Riyadh
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

Ministry of Culture, ALECSO sign agreement to establish Arab Translation Observatory in Riyadh

Ministry of Culture, ALECSO sign agreement to establish Arab Translation Observatory in Riyadh
  • Observatory will provide accurate, up-to-date data on translation industry through latest technology
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission, representing the Ministry of Culture, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization on Wednesday to establish the Arab Translation Observatory in Riyadh. 

It is one of several projects established by the Kingdom with ALECSO to create a digital bibliographic database and provide translation services. 

The observatory aims to support a unified Arab plan for the Arabic translation movement by coordinating and unifying translation efforts. 

The Minister of Culture thanked the Kingdom’s leadership for sponsoring the initiative. 

ALECSO Director-General Mohamed Ould Amar thanked Saudi Arabia for its partnership, making the observatory a leading reference for certified translation from and into Arabic.

Amar said that the collaboration came at a time when the region needed to keep up with global and cultural knowledge, making translation from and into Arabic one of the most important projects in this era.

The observatory, he explained, would connect translation channels by monitoring and documenting the translation movement in Arab countries, as well as providing accurate data and statistics on the reality and movement of the translation industry using the latest technologies. 

The observatory will have several departments that offer specialized services such as the bibliography of translated books, translation studies and research, a directory of publishing houses and translators, and a list of practitioners in the translation sector both locally and internationally. 

It is ALECSO’s sixth regional body, and it comes 32 years after the organization’s last external center was established.

Topics: ALECSO

Saudi Arabia issues 3 royal decrees

Saudi Arabia issues 3 royal decrees
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues 3 royal decrees

Saudi Arabia issues 3 royal decrees
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia issued three royal decrees on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Fahd bin Mohammed bin Saad has been appointed as Governor of Al-Kharj, a governorate in central Saudi Arabia. 

Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Aal Al-Sheikh has been appointed as an assistant to the president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission.

The president of King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah Abdulrahman Obaid Al-Youbi has been relieved of his position and the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority will complete the necessary legal procedures against him.

Topics: Saudi Arabia royal decrees Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha)

Saudi Arabia funds medical care for amputees in Yemen

Saudi Arabia funds medical care for amputees in Yemen
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia funds medical care for amputees in Yemen

Saudi Arabia funds medical care for amputees in Yemen
  • Al-Jada Health Center clinics offered treatment services to 21,367 beneficiaries in Hajjah
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has continued backing medical services for amputees at Yemen’s Artificial Limbs Center.

During September, the center in Aden offered 619 different services for 204 patients who lost their limbs.

The services included manufacturing and rehabilitating artificial limbs for 48 patients and delivering physiotherapy sessions to 156 people, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In Hajjah, Al-Jada Health Center clinics offered treatment services to 21,367 beneficiaries and provided medications for 6,493 patients during September.

The laboratory department received an additional 1,273 patients.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Arabia

