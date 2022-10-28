You are here

  From the rise of China to the fate of crypto, Future Investment Initiative offered glimpses of a world in transition
From the rise of China to the fate of crypto, Future Investment Initiative offered glimpses of a world in transition

experts discussed cryptocurrency at the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh on Oct. 27, 2022. (AN photo)
experts discussed cryptocurrency at the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh on Oct. 27, 2022. (AN photo)
Rawan Radwan

  • Experts unpacked Africa’s green energy transition and the unifying power of football on closing day of FII
  • FII panel examined China’s precise place in the “new global order” and how the Middle East might collaborate
Rawan Radwan

RIYADH: The third and final day of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum in Riyadh saw experts unpack issues running the gamut from China’s rise to superpower status and the fluctuating fortunes of cryptocurrency to Africa’s green energy transition.

One session, titled “China is back,” sought to figure out China’s precise place in the “new global order” and how the Middle East might collaborate with the Asian power to enhance its own position, and potentially provide a bridge between the East and West.

Earlier this year, the Chinese city of Shanghai went into lockdown following a new outbreak of the omicron variant of COVID-19 Since then, citizens of other major cities across the country have been ordered to stay home, bringing local economies to a standstill.




Security personnel in protective suits stand at the gate of a residential compound that is under lockdown as outbreaks of COVID-19 continue in Beijing. (REUTERS)

While other nations have sought to drive down COVID-19 infections through a mixture of mass vaccination and public awareness campaigns, China has implemented a policy of “zero COVID,” resulting in multiple highly disruptive lockdowns.

Such is the size and far-reaching influence of the modern Chinese economy and its dominant role in global supply chains, as well as manufacturing, that the impact of these lockdowns has been felt around the world.

Despite global stress in the wake of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, China’s economy has grown apace, while its soft power influence from Central Asia to Africa has continued to spread.




Half of the Africa’s population does not have access to electricity, yet there is immense potential, Marlene Ngoyi (right), CEO of the Fund for Export-Development in Africa (FEDA), told the forum. (Supplied)

Experts on Thursday’s panel agreed that Chinese expertise and success in technology, including artificial intelligence, digitization, robotics and automation, has given it a strategic presence and immense influence in the global economy.

At the same time, China is one of the world’s biggest oil importers, with more than 40 percent of its crude oil imported from the Gulf states. There are also plans to forge closer ties between China and Saudi Arabia in green technologies and digitization.

“Coming here, my first question was what can I do in this region and fulfill demand in this region,” Cathay Capital founder and Chairman Ming-Po Cai, who has many years of experience in developing China-entry strategies for multinational companies, told the panel.




Production of renewable energy is one of the main thrusts of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 program. (SPA file photo)

“Within three days, I met dozens of local actors, entrepreneurs in AI, logistics and local funds. I realized that here you have to bring the ecosystem, it’s not just one technology, one deal or one investor here or there, you have to bring the start up with the company.”

One area where many countries are investing heavily in is cryptocurrency — a form of digital currency designed to work as a medium of exchange through a computer network that is not reliant on any central authority, such as a government or bank, to uphold or maintain it.

Although cryptocurrencies have been gaining traction worldwide in recent years, offering the potential to reshape the investment landscape, several of these currencies have suffered extreme volatility, in large part owing to shocks in the real economy.




Cryptocurrencies have been gaining traction worldwide in recent years. (AFP file)

Nevertheless, recent gains in non-traditional crypto investment hubs such as Russia, Spain and France have shown that cryptocurrencies still hold huge appeal for investors.

“A lot of people like to talk about once-in-a-generational opportunities,” Hany Rashwan, co-founder and CEO of 21Shares, told another panel, titled “Building a better crypto economy.”

“If you look at history, reserve currencies in the financial system do not often change once in a generation. And so, crypto, to me, is a world-changing technology and it’s more of a once-in-a-century kind of opportunity.

“We have to really remember that it is possible to innovate outside of central banks and still abide by all the laws and regulations that are put in place, to make our daily lives more comfortable.”




21Shares co-founder and CEO Hany Rashwan speaks during the forum. (@FIIKSA illustration image)

As of September 2021, the total market value of all crypto assets surpassed $2 trillion, having largely weathered the volatile and unpredictable political, economic and technological fluctuations witnessed since it first appeared more than a decade ago.

Although the cryptocurrency space as a whole is still viewed as an unknown territory in finance, several speakers on Thursday’s panel argued that crypto should be allowed in portfolios, be traded and become properly regulated.

For Rashwan, the world may have reached a turning point whereby “it might be time to think of this as another asset class.”

Much of the instability observed in the real economy this past year has been the result of energy price fluctuations, owed in large part to the war in Ukraine and the resulting Western sanctions placed on Russia — a major oil and gas supplier to Europe and beyond.




Inflation, in the form of higher prices for gas, food, and other consumer goods, has set in in many economies of the world as a result of the Russian war on Ukraine. (AFP file) 

However, higher energy prices appear to have accelerated the transition toward renewables, including wind, solar and hydrogen. Nowhere is this rapid adoption perhaps more obvious than in Africa — a continent that has been uniquely vulnerable to the global economic storm.

Experts believe that demand for renewables in Africa could increase by as much as 30 percent over the coming two decades, compared to a 10 percent increase globally. This is due to rapid population growth and industrialization.

Despite the expected increase in energy demand, Africa has 60 percent of the world’s best solar resources but only 1 percent of solar generation capacity, according to the International Energy Agency.




A Nigerian soldier guards a solar plant supplying electricity to an irrigation pumping project in the northern desert of Niger. (AFP)

“When you look at Africa today, it’s home to 1.8 billion people and we’re expected to be 2 billion by 2040,” Marlene Ngoyi, CEO of FEDA, told a panel, titled “Africa focus: Trade and energy.”

At present, half of the continent’s population does not have access to electricity, yet there is immense potential, “as Africa is a key player in energy,” said Ngoyi. “When you think about the green economy and transition to electric vehicles, cobalt is required and more than 60 percent of the mining resource is in the DRC and Zambia.”

Although Africa accounts for the smallest share of global greenhouse emissions, at just 3.8 percent, Ngoyi said many states across the continent are dependent on oil and gas. Governments need to be pragmatic in order to make the transition to alternative forms of energy, she added.




FIFA is the ‘biggest show on earth.’ (AN combo image)

From energy to sports, the diversity of topics at the sixth edition of FII did not disappoint. With the FIFA World Cup just around the corner, the forum’s final panels examined football as a tool for social progress and economic development, transcending generations, cultures and communities.

“Football is much more than a sport and FIFA is the biggest show on earth,” FIFA President Giovanni Infantino told the forum in a video address.

 

 

“This World Cup is not just the World Cup of Qatar. It’s that of the entire Middle East and the Gulf where the entire world will unite itself here. People will get to discover the Gulf, the people, the rich culture and an opportunity for Qatar and the GCC region to represent itself to the world in another light.”

 

Oil falls as China widens COVID-19 curbs; still set for weekly gain

Oil falls as China widens COVID-19 curbs; still set for weekly gain
SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Friday after China, the world’s top crude oil importer, widened its COVID-19 curbs, but were poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns ahead of Europe’s pending cut-off of Russian imports.

Brent crude futures eased 78 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $96.18 a barrel at 0350 GMT, after rising 1.3 percent in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $1, or 1.1 percent, at $88.08 a barrel.

Still, both benchmark oil contracts were on course for a weekly rise, with Brent heading for a gain of more than 2 percent and WTI more than 3 percent.

Friday’s declines came after Chinese cities on Thursday doubled down on COVID-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts and throwing millions into distress in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks.

China reported 1,506 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 27, the National Health Commission said on Friday, up from 1,264 new cases a day earlier.

The International Monetary Fund expects China’s growth to slow to 3.2 percent this year, a 1.2-point downgrade from its April projection, after an 8.1 percent rise in 2021.

“The oil market has benefited from a weaker dollar and hope for a strong Chinese economic rebound, but now the focus is shifting toward recession risks that are dragging down the crude demand outlook forecasts for the rest of the year,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

However, analysts said the strong rebound in US gross domestic product in the third quarter reported on Thursday highlighted the resilience of the world’s largest economy and oil consumer.

“From an oil market perspective — despite the high interest rates — that’s a direct driver into your demand outlook,” said Baden Moore, head of commodities research at National Australia Bank.

He said volatility in the market is likely to be on the upside, given that global inventories are low, European sanctions on Russian crude are set to take effect in December, and Chinese demand is picking up.

The widening premium for Brent over WTI is being stoked by signs of a rise in refinery runs in China, Europe’s hunger for crude ahead of the Russian oil embargo, and pending supply cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

“The market remains wary of the impending deadlines for European purchases of Russian crude before the sanctions kick in on 5 December,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note. 

IMF cuts Asia’s economic forecasts as China’s slowdown bites

IMF cuts Asia’s economic forecasts as China’s slowdown bites
IMF cuts Asia’s economic forecasts as China’s slowdown bites

IMF cuts Asia’s economic forecasts as China’s slowdown bites
  • Projects Asia’s economy to grow 4 percent this year, 4.3 percent in 2023
  • Headwinds include global monetary tightening, Ukraine war
TOKYO The International Monetary Fund cut Asia’s economic forecasts on Friday as global monetary tightening, rising inflation blamed on the war in Ukraine, and China’s sharp slowdown dampened the region’s recovery prospects.
While inflation in Asia remains subdued compared with other regions, most central banks must continue raising interest rates to ensure inflation expectations do not become de-anchored, the IMF said in its Asia-Pacific regional economic outlook report.
“Asia’s strong economic rebound early this year is losing momentum, with a weaker-than expected second quarter,” said Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department.
“Further tightening of monetary policy will be required to ensure that inflation returns to target and inflation expectations remain well anchored.”
The IMF cut Asia’s growth forecast to 4.0 percent this year and 4.3 percent next year, down 0.9 percent point and 0.8 point from April, respectively. The slowdown follows a 6.5 percent expansion in 2021.
“As the effects of the pandemic wane, the region faces new headwinds from global financial tightening and an expected slowdown of external demand,” the report said.
Among the biggest headwinds is China’s rapid and broad-based economic slowdown blamed on strict COVID-19 lockdowns and its worsening property woes, the IMF said.
“With a growing number of property developers defaulting on their debt over the past year, the sector’s access to market financing has become increasingly challenging,” the report said.
“Risks to the banking system from the real estate sector are rising because of substantial exposure.”
The IMF expects China’s growth to slow to 3.2 percent this year, a 1.2-point downgrade from its April projection, after an 8.1 percent rise in 2021. The world’s second-largest economy is seen growing 4.4 percent next year and 4.5 percent in 2024, the IMF said.
As Asian emerging economies are forced to raise rates to avoid rapid capital outflows, a “judicious” use of foreign exchange intervention could help ease the burden on monetary policy in some countries, the IMF said.
“This tool could be particularly useful among Asia’s shallower foreign exchange markets” like the Philippines, or where currency mismatches on bank or corporate balance sheets heighten exchange-rate volatility risks such as in Indonesia, the IMF said.
“Foreign exchange intervention should be temporary to avoid side effects from sustained use, which may include increased risk-taking in the private sector,” it said.

Saudi Public Investment Fund’s support of the Kingdom’s employment goals

Saudi Public Investment Fund’s support of the Kingdom’s employment goals
Saudi Public Investment Fund’s support of the Kingdom’s employment goals

Saudi Public Investment Fund’s support of the Kingdom’s employment goals
  • Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund supports Saudi Arabia’s 10-year plan to create 1.8 million jobs, says official
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is actively supporting the Kingdom’s 10-year plan to create about 1.8 million jobs, an official for the fund said on Thursday.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Jerry Todd, managing director of the PIF’s National Development Division, estimated that up to 400,000 of these jobs will not require a college degree.

Instead, many of the new roles will require strong vocational training and apprenticeships to meet the Kingdom’s development challenges. “These big problems require multiple forms of solution,” said Todd.

Many international firms are already creating opportunities for young Saudis without prompting by the PIF or the Saudi government.

“At the level of companies, they’ve already set up internship programs. Lucid Motors, for example, sends batches of Saudi engineers to their facilities in the US for training and some of those end up becoming full-time employees,” said Todd.

“And that’s a Lucid decision. That’s not pushed by the Saudi government or PIF. It’s because the talent is there, they just need to be given the opportunity,” he added.

The PIF has a dual mandate: To invest for return, but also to help enable Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s social and economic reform agenda aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil, and promoting a young and diverse workforce.

“So if you think of Vision 2030 as a strategy for how an economy transitions from less complex to more complex, with more job creation, more local value, add more diversification. Then the PIF is in a way, one of the engines to help drive that diversification, drive that transition,” said Todd.

“And we do that in sectors through companies. So we — at our heart — are an investor and owner of operating businesses. And it is the growth of those businesses in new sectors and their efforts to create local supply chains, and to develop a local workforce, that creates that more complex economy going forward,” he added.

The PIF has 13 priority sectors, some of which are quite advanced today, such as financial services.

“The banking system in Saudi Arabia is one of the strongest in the world. At the other extreme, we have automotive, which is a brand new sector. In each of those, there’s more that can be done,” said Todd.

“So if you think about the spectrum of a sector from non-existent to import-oriented all the way through to globally competitive export-focused businesses, that path, every step you move to the right adds value in the economy because it
adds complexity.

“What that complexity means is that the money that gets spent bounces around in the economy more. In an import business, it only bounces once you have supplies come in. You sell to local customers, you pay the international suppliers. There’s no value added.

“So we want as many of those internals bouncing around if you will, as possible. This is not a PIF idea.

“These are parts of a broader effort to have a broad economy, meaning relevant in many sectors, and the deep economy, meaning that within each of those sectors, the money bounces around as much as possible.”

Saudi energy minister, French counterpart discuss bilateral relations

Saudi energy minister, French counterpart discuss bilateral relations
Saudi energy minister, French counterpart discuss bilateral relations

Saudi energy minister, French counterpart discuss bilateral relations
RIYADH: Energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and France discussed strengthening bilateral relations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman and Agnès Pannier-Runacher, French minister of energy transition, stressed the need to increase oil market stability. 

They also agreed to continue close communication, and to strengthen co-operation to address emerging risks and challenges.

Both sides have confirmed that they would strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries and highlighted the need to ensure secure and reliable supplies of energy into global markets, noting that the Kingdom continues to be a reliable partner and supplier of crude oil to France.

Discussions between the two sides included the cooperation between the two countries in the field of clean hydrogen and renewable energy, where French companies are actively participating in this promising sector.

In addition to cooperating within the framework of the Bilateral Cooperation Agreement in Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy between the Saudi and French government, dated 22 February 2011, both ministers stressed the importance to encourage both teams to work on opportunities in the petrochemicals, electricity, energy efficiency, innovation, decarbonization technologies and other areas of mutual interest.

Bpifrance CEO applauds foreign interest in Saudi investment opportunities

Bpifrance CEO applauds foreign interest in Saudi investment opportunities
Bpifrance CEO applauds foreign interest in Saudi investment opportunities

Bpifrance CEO applauds foreign interest in Saudi investment opportunities
RIYADH: The surge in foreign investment in Saudi Arabia is a welcome sight, according to Nicolas Dufourcq, CEO of the French public investment bank Bpifrance.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, DuFourq said: “I was very happy to see here for the first time, fresh entrepreneurs coming to Saudi Arabia to invest in Saudi Arabia, and not only to get funds for their ventures in Europe."

He added that Bpifrance was seeing their own entrepreneurs coming to the Kingdom, saying: “Entrepreneurs that we have groomed and financed and grown up with our funds, now they come to Saudi Arabia, in digital, media, healthcare, in finance, and so forth, because it's a booming market, and we are ready to accompany them here. 

“We have 50 percent of the shares of an investment company in Saudi Arabia. So we are capable of following our customers from France to here."

Five Capital was established in 2017 by Bpifrance, the French Sovereign Wealth Fund, in partnership with listed Saudi financial institution Kingdom Holding.

Dufourcq confirmed that Bpifrance would not be seeking a banking license.

“Absolutely no, because our mandate is not to grant loans to Saudi companies. So we don't need a license. We are happy to have our fund. And we're happy on our equity in France to run close to French companies doing business in Saudi Arabia," he said.

Explaining Bpifrance's role in the Kingdom, Dufourcq said: “Equity wise, we have a fund, that's all. It's our instrument. And for the rest, we finance French entrepreneurs when they settle here and we do that with loans. So all the flows of business from France to Saudi Arabia, we finance and guarantee."

