Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Kherson civilian departures ‘completed’: Moscow-installed official
Moscow’s occupational authorities in the southern Ukrainian region have urged residents to cross to the right bank of the Dnipro River. (AP)
  • Moscow’s occupational authorities have urged residents to cross to the right bank of the Dnipro River as Ukrainian forces make gains in the south
MOSCOW: The head of Moscow-annexed Crimea has said civilian departures from occupied Kherson organized by Russia’s forces amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive were “completed,” after he visited the region with the Kremlin’s domestic chief Sergei Kiriyenko.
“The work to organize residents leaving the left side of the Dnipro (river) to safe regions of Russia is completed,” Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, said on Telegram late on Thursday.
Moscow’s occupational authorities in the southern Ukrainian region have urged residents to cross to the right bank of the Dnipro River as Ukrainian forces make gains in the south.
Kyiv compares this to Soviet-like “deportations” of its people.
“The crossing (of the Dnipro) is empty!” Aksyonov said.
He posted photos of himself and other officials, including Kiriyenko, on a riverbank.
Kyiv’s army, meanwhile, said Friday Moscow’s “so-called evacuation” is continuing.
It claimed that the Russian command in Kherson is trying to “hide the real losses of servicemen” in order to “avoid panic.”
In a sign of Moscow suffering heavy losses, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said late on Thursday that 23 of his fighters were killed in battles around Kherson this week with dozens more wounded.
“At the beginning of this week, one of the Chechen units was shelled in the Kherson region,” Kadyrov, who has sent his militia to fight alongside the Kremlin’s forces, said on Telegram.
“23 soldiers were killed and 58 wounded,” he said.
The Kremlin ally rarely reveals defeats but admitted that losses were “big on that day.”
Moscow’s forces have vowed to turn Kherson into a “fortress” and not surrender the city, which they took over early in their offensive in March.

Myanmar junta warns ASEAN against peace plan ‘pressure’

Myanmar junta warns ASEAN against peace plan ‘pressure’
Updated 49 min 44 sec ago
AFP

Myanmar junta warns ASEAN against peace plan ‘pressure’

Myanmar junta warns ASEAN against peace plan ‘pressure’
  • Myanmar has been in chaos since a coup in February last year, with more than 2,300 killed in the military’s brutal crackdown on dissent
  • Junta accuses ASEAN of ‘discrimination’ for not inviting Myanmar foreign minister to the Jakarta meeting
Updated 49 min 44 sec ago
AFP

YANGON: Myanmar’s junta has warned a regional bloc working to defuse its political crisis that setting a timeframe for a peace plan could lead to “negative implications.”
Myanmar has been in chaos since a coup in February last year, with more than 2,300 killed in the military’s brutal crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has led so far fruitless efforts to solve the bloody impasse.
The bloc’s foreign ministers met in Jakarta on Thursday to discuss the crisis. The junta was not represented after it declined an invitation to send a non-political figure.
A peace plan agreed by Myanmar and ASEAN last year — which the former has largely ignored — was a “process,” the junta’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement late Thursday.
“Inserting additional pressure by setting a timeframe will create more negative implications than positive ones.”
It also accused ASEAN of “discrimination” for not inviting the junta-appointed foreign minister to the Jakarta meeting.
ASEAN has said it is “gravely concerned” over escalating human rights abuses, including the execution of four prisoners in July.
Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing has not been invited to an ASEAN leaders’ summit next month — for the second year in a row — and Myanmar’s top diplomat Wunna Maung Lwin was excluded from ministerial talks in February and August.
The ASEAN policy of “constructive engagement is no longer on the table,” a junta-controlled newspaper said earlier this month.
“ASEAN seems to be acting as a lapdog for the US.”
The junta blames anti-coup fighters for the deaths of almost 3,900 civilians.

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in aircraft from Tehran
Updated 48 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in aircraft from Tehran
  • The incident comes amid widespread unrest in Iran
Updated 48 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: A dead body was found in the undercarriage of a Lufthansa aircraft that arrived at Frankfurt airport from Tehran on Thursday, German daily Bild reported.
The discovery was made by workers after the passengers of flight LH 601 had left the aircraft and the A340 had been moved to a hangar for maintenance. The same flight scheduled for Friday has been canceled, according to Lufthansa’s website.
Lufthansa and federal police declined to comment. Frankfurt police was not immediately available for comment.
The incident comes amid widespread unrest in Iran, ignited by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who was detained by the Islamic Republic’s morality police for “improper attire” and died in police custody.

North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea

North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea

North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea
  • Launch at a time of growing fears that North Korea is readying for its first nuclear test since 2017
  • North Korea held six nuclear tests there from 2006 to 2017
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) off its east coast on Friday, South Korea’s military said, while wrapping up nearly two weeks of major drills aimed at deterring its neighbor.
The launch, at a time of growing fears that North Korea is readying for its first nuclear test since 2017, was the latest in a record year of tests, whether of short-range missiles, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), or others.
The SRBMs were fired from the Tongcheon area of Gangwon province, on North Korea’s east coast, the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, four days after the neighbors exchanged warning shots off the west coast amid rising tension.
“Our military is maintaining full readiness posture,” the JCS said in a statement, adding that it had stepped up monitoring and security while co-ordinating closely with the United States.
South Korean troops were set on Friday to finish the 12-day Hoguk 22 field exercises, which have included some drills with US troops, while South Korean and US aircraft are due to begin major drills on Monday.
North Korea has said its recent missile launches were in protest against the joint exercises, which it says are provocative and a rehearsal for an invasion.
South Korea and the United States say the exercises are defensive and needed to counter the North’s threats.
The United States and its allies believe the North could be about to resume nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said the North has completed all the technical preparations needed for an underground blast at its Punggye-ri test site, which has been officially shuttered since 2018.
North Korea held six nuclear tests there from 2006 to 2017.
A seventh North Korean nuclear test would be further “confirmation of a program which is moving full steam ahead in a way that is incredibly concerning,” the head of the UN nuclear watchdog said on Thursday.
South Korea has warned that a resumption of the North’s nuclear testing would have to be met with an “unparalleled” response from the allies, but neither it nor the United States has given details.

At least 31 killed as storm lashes southern Philippines

At least 31 killed as storm lashes southern Philippines
Updated 12 min 6 sec ago
AFP

At least 31 killed as storm lashes southern Philippines

At least 31 killed as storm lashes southern Philippines
  • The storm unleashed flash floods carrying uprooted trees, rocks and mud overnight
Updated 12 min 6 sec ago
AFP

COTABATO, Philippines: Cotabato, Philippines, Oct 28, 2022 Agence France Presse: Landslides and flooding killed 31 people as heavy rain from an approaching storm lashed the southern Philippines, a disaster official said Friday.
The storm unleashed flash floods carrying uprooted trees, rocks and mud overnight in mainly rural communities around Cotabato, a city of 300,000 people on Mindanao island.
Many residents were caught by surprise by the rapidly rising floodwaters, Naguib Sinarimbo, the spokesman and civil defense chief for the regional government, told AFP.
“The water started entering the houses before dawn,” Sinarimbo said, confirming that the death toll in the storm-hit areas had risen to 31 from the earlier tally of 13.
Rescuers retrieved 16 bodies from Datu Odin Sinsuat, 10 from Datu Blah Sinsuat and five from Upi town, he told reporters.
Teams in rubber boats had to rescue some residents from rooftops, Sinarimbo added.
Local filmmaker Remar Pablo told AFP he was shooting a beauty pageant in the town of Upi when the floodwaters suddenly came in after midnight and forced audience members to flee for safety.
A row of cars sat half-submerged on the street outside, his clips showed.
“We were stranded inside,” said Pablo, who eventually waded into the water to get home.
Rescuers carried a baby in a plastic tub as they waded through chest-deep water, a photo posted by the provincial police showed.

Floodwaters have receded in several areas, but Cotabato City remained almost entirely waterlogged. (AFP)


Floodwaters have receded in several areas, but Cotabato City remained almost entirely waterlogged.
Sinarimbo said there could be more flooding on Friday because of heavy rain.
“Our focus at this time is rescue as well as setting up community kitchens for the survivors,” he said.
The army deployed its trucks to collect stranded residents in Cotabato and eight nearby towns, provincial civil defense chief Nasrullah Imam said.
“It was a shock to see municipalities which had never flooded getting hit this time,” Imam said, adding that some families were swept away when the waters hit their homes.
The heavy rainfall began late Thursday in the impoverished region, which is under Muslim self-rule after decades of separatist armed rebellion.
The state weather office in Manila said it was partly caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which it expects to strengthen at landfall.
Nalgae was now heading toward the northern or central sections of the Philippines, with the state weather service saying it was not ruling out a landfall on Samar island later Friday, much earlier than earlier forecast.
Nearly 5,000 people were evacuated from flood- and landslide-prone communities in these areas, the civil defense office said.
The coast guard also suspended ferry services in much of the archipelago nation where tens of thousands of people board boats each day.
An average of 20 typhoons and storms strike the Philippines each year, killing people and livestock and destroying farms, houses, roads and bridges, although the south is rarely hit.
Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.

US diplomats’ families told to leave Nigeria’s capital amid security threats

US diplomats’ families told to leave Nigeria’s capital amid security threats
Updated 28 October 2022
AP

US diplomats’ families told to leave Nigeria’s capital amid security threats

US diplomats’ families told to leave Nigeria’s capital amid security threats
  • It did not provide details but the evacuation suggested the US has indications that an attack may be imminent
  • Nigeria has battled an Islamic insurgency in its northeast for more than a decade
Updated 28 October 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The State Department on Thursday ordered the families of US embassy staffers in the Nigerian capital to leave due to heightened fears of a terrorist attack as it repeated a warning for all Americans to reconsider traveling to any part of the country and not to visit Abuja at all.
The announcement came just two days after the department said it would allow nonessential personnel at the embassy in Abuja to depart voluntarily due to elevated security concerns. It did not provide details but the change suggested the US has indications that an attack may be imminent.
“The department (has) ordered the departure of family members of US government employees from Abuja due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks there,” it said in a revised travel advisory for Nigeria.
Nigeria has battled an Islamic insurgency in its northeast for more than a decade, but attacks have been rare in Abuja. In 2011, Islamic extremists linked to the Boko Haram group targeted the United Nations building there with a car bomb, killing 21 people.
The US embassy in Abuja has been warning since Sunday about an “elevated risk of terror attacks” in the city, saying that possible targets include government buildings, places of worship and other public places. It has urged Americans there to avoid all nonessential movements and crowds.
The British mission in Nigeria has issued similar alerts.
Nigeria’s secret and intelligence police, the Department of State Services, has called for calm and has advised that “necessary precautions” are being taken to prevent such attacks.

