Saudi Arabia aims to be global hub for green minerals: Saudi Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs
Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Saudi Arabia's vice-minister for mining affairs (Screenshot)
Updated 22 sec ago
Waffa Wael
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambition is to be a global hub for green minerals and related technologies, according to Khalid Al-Mudaifer, the vice-minister for mining affairs. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative, Al-Mudaifer warned that without minerals, there will not be the decarbonization needed to tackle climate change.

He outlined two main challenges the world needs to address to get more minerals, namely to discover and produce enough minerals and for societies to allow minerals to be produced.  

Al-Mudaifer said: “In Saudi Arabia, we have the leadership commitment, vision, minerals, energy, renewable and hydrocarbon, and the investment drive and risk taking to invest and scale up new technologies as we are doing in the green hydrogen technology.”

“Minerals now are the medicine to heal our planet,” he noted. 

Speaking about technology, he noted the sector lags behind many industries, stressing that it is in need of all types of technology.

“We need technologies in discovery and survey, and we need technologies in processing and producing green hydrogen and green minerals and to reduce the footprint for smaller mines for the future,” he said. 

Al-Mudaifer pointed out Saudi Arabia’s major transformation in the mining sector.

The Kingdom has launched the world’s largest and latest regional geological survey for 700,000 kilometers of mineral-rich Arabian Shield area, in addition to Saudi Arabia’s first version of the national geological database with 80 years of information.

Also, the vice minister added that Saudi Arabia paid almost $200 million in 2021 to incentivize digital transformations and renewable technologies. 

Al-Mudaifer said there is no one single entity that can solve the great challenges ahead, stressing that there is a need for a platform to allow a multi-stakeholder collaborative approach dialogue to bridge the gaps and have serious dialogue between all entities.

This is one of the aims of the Future Mineral Forum taking place Jan. 10-12 2023 in Riyadh, in order to look for a resilient, responsible, sufficient and secure supply of future minerals. 

The world is dependent on Saudi Arabia being a stable supplier of energy: chairman of Ivanhoe Capital Corp.

During the business forum, the founder and chairman at Ivanhoe Capital Corp., claimed that “the entire world is dependent on Saudi Arabia being a stable supplier of energy.”

Saudi Arabia has “blessings” not only in crude oil, but in copper metal, Robert Friedland explained.

He added that the world doesn’t have enough copper, which needs to be changed. 

Copper metals and copper conducts are needed, as electrical energy is better than anything.

Bahrain's Gulf Air appoints Captain Waleed Al Alawi as CEO

Arab News

Bahrain's Gulf Air appoints Captain Waleed Al Alawi as CEO

Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air has promoted Captain Waleed Al Alawi to CEO, Delmonpost reported.

Al Alawi started his journey in aviation in 1980 with Gulf Air, where he later progressed to training captain. He worked with Bahrain Royal Flight for 18 years and rejoined Gulf Air in 2017.

“We are delighted to make this announcement and proud to add that Captain Al Alawi is the First Gulf Air CEO to have started his career with Gulf Air as a Cadet Pilot and reached all the way to the helm of the company,” Minister of Industry and Commerce and Gulf Air Chairman Zayed Alzayani said.

“We are confident that his knowledge and experience will take the company to newer heights and wish him all the best in his new challenge,” he said.

Al Alawi said: “As the industry evolves through restructuring and digital transformation, and with all the developments the airline has been going through lately; Gulf Air is in a position to take the lead in today’s competitive travel market, and to reap the positive outcomes of its Boutique Strategy.”

Al Alawi received his Master’s Degree in Aviation Management from City University, UK in 2007.

Saudi Ma’aden obtains accreditation certificate to export blue ammonia: CEO

Jana Salloum

Saudi Ma’aden obtains accreditation certificate to export blue ammonia: CEO

Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. has obtained an accreditation certificate to export blue ammonia, its CEO said in an interview.

This will allow it to supply 14 percent of the total blue ammonia market globally, Robert Wilt told Al Arabiya on Oct. 28, on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative held in Riyadh.

Wilt also pointed out that the company signed an agreement within the activities of the FII to supply its first shipment of blue ammonia.

“There is not enough copper but we are going to find it,” Wilt said during his participation in a panel entitled Modernizing Mining.

”It generally takes about 19 years from time to find something to have a miner around it, we need to compress that timeline down to at least six years and the only way we are going to do that is in improvement in how you do it with technology,” he said.

“There is a huge opportunity in technology to help find it, process it, market it,” he added.

Ma’aden’ saw its shares price hitting its highest level since the company went public on the back of its plans to expand production capacity.

The share opened at SR39.25 ($10.5) in 2022, climbed to SR80 on Oct. 24, surging 104 percent.

In March, the state-owned firm announced plans to increase production capacity and invest in exploration to tap into the Kingdom’s $1.3 trillion mineral reserves.

This made Ma’aden shares lucrative, further leading to high performance, economist Ali Alhazmi told Arab News.

One of the reasons could be attributed to Ma’aden turning into a probable company last year, reaching SR5.2 billion, compared to SR280 million in losses in 2020, he added.

“By the end of 2022, Ma’aden will achieve SR9 billion in profit, a growth of 50 percent from 2021,” Alhazmi predicted.

More from FII6 Arab News coverage here 

Saudi PIF eyes over $1tr in assets under management by end 2025: Al-Rumayyan

Arab News

Saudi PIF eyes over $1tr in assets under management by end 2025: Al-Rumayyan

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Public Investment Fund saw its assets under management grow by over 20 percent in 2021 to reach SR1.980 trillion ($526.8 billion), according to its annual report.

This makes the PIF one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world in terms of the volume of assets under management, Argaam reported.

The PIF’s governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan is keen for the growth to continue, and is targeting AUMS of around SR4 trillion by end of 2025, 

Commenting on the fund's 2021 annual report, he said: “During 2021, the Fund succeeded in increasing its AUMs by over 20 percent to almost SR1.980 trillion, the highest annual growth since the first PIF Program was launched, thereby powering the Fund to rank in the top global sovereign wealth funds by AUMs.”

The Fund aims to increase its AUMs while progressively increasing its contribution to the Kingdom’s non-oil GDP, spurring growth of strategic sectors and growing local content, he said.

The PIF made profits of SR85.7 billion in 2021, according to the report.

The Saudi sovereign fund also achieved 25 percent return from its investment pools in 2021, driven by the International Strategic Investments, Saudi Equity Holdings and Saudi Sector Development assets.

The total return implies the realized and unrealized profits and losses from change in the market capitalization of the investment capital, net profits and dividends.  

The PIF took several of its portfolio companies public, launched new strategic partnerships, created 12 new companies in Saudi Arabia’s strategic sectors, and generated approximately 77,000 new jobs across the portfolio, Al-Rumayyan said.

The fund's total employees amounted to 1,457 employees from both genders, of whom 83 percent are Saudis.

As many as 77,700 direct and indirect jobs were created in 2021, while 45 companies were established.

“PIF once again demonstrated its exceptional strength and resilience during 2021,” the PIF governor said.

The Fund successfully launched its five-years strategy, fostered a proactive investment approach to capitalize on emerging opportunities, locally and abroad and established an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) roadmap towards a more sustainable future, as it overcame market challenges to accelerate growth of its asset base and fulfill its mandate for Saudi Arabia and its people,” he said.

OPEC expected to stick to view of long-term oil demand rise

Reuters

OPEC expected to stick to view of long-term oil demand rise

  • OPEC issues World Oil Outlook on Monday in Abu Dhabi
  • Seen raising 2045 demand forecast, no earlier plateau — sources
  • Ex-OPEC minister says demand could plateau earlier than forecast
Reuters

LONDON: OPEC is likely to maintain its view world oil demand will rise for another decade, longer than many other forecasters predict, in a forthcoming major report, despite the growing role of renewables and electric cars, two OPEC sources said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is scheduled to update its long-term oil demand forecasts in its 2022 World Oil Outlook on Oct. 31. The 2021 version sees oil demand reaching a plateau after 2035.

Another decade or more of oil demand growth would be a boost for producers and OPEC, whose 13 members depend on oil income, and would justify continued investment in new supplies. Consumers and governments urging efforts to curb oil use to combat climate change would be less happy.

OPEC made a shift in 2020 when the pandemic hit demand, saying it would eventually slow after years of predicting ever-increasing consumption. The latest update is likely to keep OPEC among the more bullish forecasters of oil demand.

“It is similar to last year in terms of the demand outlook,” one of the OPEC sources said on condition of anonymity. The second source said OPEC has not brought forward its timeline for when plateau demand is forecast.

Other predictions see oil demand peaking earlier. TotalEngergies has forecast this will take place before 2030.

The International Energy Agency on Thursday for the first time in its history of modelling said demand for all fossil fuels was set to peak, with oil demand levelling off in the middle of the next decade.

OPEC’s Vienna headquarters declined to answer questions ahead of the publication’s launch on Monday in Abu Dhabi that will be attended by OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais and other OPEC officials.

Another OPEC source said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — which has sent oil and gas prices soaring and led to an energy crisis — could boost oil demand in the near term due to fuel switching, as could the ongoing recovery from the pandemic.

“It is expected that oil and gas will remain as the dominant fuels in the world’s energy mix until the middle of the century,” this source said.

INCREASED PROJECTION?

Last year, OPEC saw oil demand reaching 108.2 million barrels per day in 2045, up from 90.6 million bpd in 2020.

The group steadily lowered the 2045 projection over the last few years, citing changes to consumer behavior brought about by the pandemic and competition from electric cars.

By contrast, this year OPEC is expected to increase the 2045 demand forecast, two sources said.

Two former OPEC officials, however, cited longer-term trends that will weigh on demand.

“Even oil-producing countries are interested in electrification because of pollution,” said Hasan Qabazard, OPEC’s head of research from 2006 to 2013, and a Kuwaiti. “In Kuwait, people are starting to buy electric cars.”

Qabazard last year said demand could peak within a decade but maybe later and maintains that view.

A former OPEC minister said the longer-term implications of the Ukraine war could encourage the shift toward renewables.

“The war in Ukraine has changed Europe and the United States’ reliance on Russia’s oil and gas,” said Chakib Khelil, a former Algerian oil minister and OPEC president. “Europe will rely more and more on renewable energy in the future and less on oil and gas from Russia.”

He added that it was “highly probable” demand could plateau earlier than expected in the current OPEC forecast.

ACWA Power completes Shuaibah 3 IWP Project for $821m

Arab News

ACWA Power completes Shuaibah 3 IWP Project for $821m

Arab News

RIYADH: ACWA Power Co. has completed its Shuaibah 3 IWP Project with an investment cost of $821 million. 

The project is a joint venture between ACWA Power Co. and Water and Electricity Holding Co., with ACWA Power holding a 68 percent equity stake, according to a bourse filing.

The project includes construction, erection, installation, completion, testing, commissioning, insurance, ownership, operation, and maintenance of Shuaibah 3 desalination.

The project will be developed, designed, engineered, constructed, procured, tested, commissioned, and operated under a 25-year offtake contract with Saudi Water Partnership Co., the filing said.

