Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector is bright amid efforts to attract investment: JLL 

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is bright amid efforts to attract investment: JLL 
Around 7,800 residential units were completed in Riyadh in the third quarter (Shutterstock)
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is bright amid efforts to attract investment: JLL 

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is bright amid efforts to attract investment: JLL 
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The outlook for Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is bright amid government’s efforts focused on attracting investment, according to JLL’s latest report. 

Around 7,800 residential units were completed in Riyadh in the third quarter, while Jeddah saw the delivery of around 2,300 units, the report showed. 

Riyadh’s occupancy rate rose to 58 percent in the first eight months of 2022, while Jeddah’s has reached 52 percent, up nearly 13 percent from the same period last year. 

The improvement in demand has been attributed to the Kingdom’s well-organized year-round events schedule, the report said. 

“The government has made a significant effort to attract investment to the Kingdom through initiatives such as visa reforms and introducing new legislation to boost development,” Saud Alsulaimani, Country Head at JLL, said. 

In August, a new tourism law was approved to establish a new regulatory environment in order to accelerate the development of an internationally competitive tourism sector in the kingdom. 

“Such steps by authorities will be key to helping the country’s hospitality sector to unlock its vast potential,” he added. 

Saudi Arabia aims to be global hub for green minerals: Saudi Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs

Saudi Arabia aims to be global hub for green minerals: Saudi Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs
Updated 16 sec ago
Waffa Wael
Dana Abdelaziz

Saudi Arabia aims to be global hub for green minerals: Saudi Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs

Saudi Arabia aims to be global hub for green minerals: Saudi Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs
Updated 16 sec ago
Waffa Wael Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambition is to be a global hub for green minerals and related technologies, according to Khalid Al-Mudaifer, the vice-minister for mining affairs. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative, Al-Mudaifer warned that without minerals, there will not be the decarbonization needed to tackle climate change.

He outlined two main challenges the world needs to address to get more minerals, namely to discover and produce enough minerals and for societies to allow minerals to be produced.  

Al-Mudaifer said: “In Saudi Arabia, we have the leadership commitment, vision, minerals, energy, renewable and hydrocarbon, and the investment drive and risk taking to invest and scale up new technologies as we are doing in the green hydrogen technology.”

“Minerals now are the medicine to heal our planet,” he noted. 

Speaking about technology, he noted the sector lags behind many industries, stressing that it is in need of all types of technology.

“We need technologies in discovery and survey, and we need technologies in processing and producing green hydrogen and green minerals and to reduce the footprint for smaller mines for the future,” he said. 

Al-Mudaifer pointed out Saudi Arabia’s major transformation in the mining sector.

The Kingdom has launched the world’s largest and latest regional geological survey for 700,000 kilometers of mineral-rich Arabian Shield area, in addition to Saudi Arabia’s first version of the national geological database with 80 years of information.

Also, the vice minister added that Saudi Arabia paid almost $200 million in 2021 to incentivize digital transformations and renewable technologies. 

Al-Mudaifer said there is no one single entity that can solve the great challenges ahead, stressing that there is a need for a platform to allow a multi-stakeholder collaborative approach dialogue to bridge the gaps and have serious dialogue between all entities.

This is one of the aims of the Future Mineral Forum taking place Jan. 10-12 2023 in Riyadh, in order to look for a resilient, responsible, sufficient and secure supply of future minerals. 

The world is dependent on Saudi Arabia being a stable supplier of energy: chairman of Ivanhoe Capital Corp.

During the business forum, the founder and chairman at Ivanhoe Capital Corp., claimed that “the entire world is dependent on Saudi Arabia being a stable supplier of energy.”

Saudi Arabia has “blessings” not only in crude oil, but in copper metal, Robert Friedland explained.

He added that the world doesn’t have enough copper, which needs to be changed. 

Copper metals and copper conducts are needed, as electrical energy is better than anything.

Telecom giant stc reports higher profits of $2.5bn

Telecom giant stc reports higher profits of $2.5bn
Updated 22 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Telecom giant stc reports higher profits of $2.5bn

Telecom giant stc reports higher profits of $2.5bn
Updated 22 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Co. reported a higher profit of SR9.4 billion ($2.5 billion) for the first nine months of 2022 along with SR2 billion quarterly dividends.

The telecom giant announced a profit jump of 8 percent from SR8.7 billion in the same period a year ago on the back of a 6-percent surge in sales and revenue, according to a bourse filing.

Revenues hit SR50 billion during the nine-month period, up from SR47 billion last year, which was offset by lower cost of revenue.

During the third quarter, stc’s profits jumped 21 percent to reach SR3.5 billion.

stc's CEO attributed the positive results of the third quarter to the commitment to an integrated strategy and multi-sector investments, according to a statement.

This reflected significantly on profit growth and helped achieve sustainable yields for shareholders, Olayan Al Wetaid said.

Oil falls as China widens COVID-19 curbs; still set for weekly gain

Oil falls as China widens COVID-19 curbs; still set for weekly gain
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

Oil falls as China widens COVID-19 curbs; still set for weekly gain

Oil falls as China widens COVID-19 curbs; still set for weekly gain
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Friday after China, the world’s top crude oil importer, widened its COVID-19 curbs, but were poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns ahead of Europe’s pending cut-off of Russian imports.

Brent crude futures eased 78 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $96.18 a barrel at 0350 GMT, after rising 1.3 percent in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $1, or 1.1 percent, at $88.08 a barrel.

Still, both benchmark oil contracts were on course for a weekly rise, with Brent heading for a gain of more than 2 percent and WTI more than 3 percent.

Friday’s declines came after Chinese cities on Thursday doubled down on COVID-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts and throwing millions into distress in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks.

China reported 1,506 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 27, the National Health Commission said on Friday, up from 1,264 new cases a day earlier.

The International Monetary Fund expects China’s growth to slow to 3.2 percent this year, a 1.2-point downgrade from its April projection, after an 8.1 percent rise in 2021.

“The oil market has benefited from a weaker dollar and hope for a strong Chinese economic rebound, but now the focus is shifting toward recession risks that are dragging down the crude demand outlook forecasts for the rest of the year,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

However, analysts said the strong rebound in US gross domestic product in the third quarter reported on Thursday highlighted the resilience of the world’s largest economy and oil consumer.

“From an oil market perspective — despite the high interest rates — that’s a direct driver into your demand outlook,” said Baden Moore, head of commodities research at National Australia Bank.

He said volatility in the market is likely to be on the upside, given that global inventories are low, European sanctions on Russian crude are set to take effect in December, and Chinese demand is picking up.

The widening premium for Brent over WTI is being stoked by signs of a rise in refinery runs in China, Europe’s hunger for crude ahead of the Russian oil embargo, and pending supply cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

“The market remains wary of the impending deadlines for European purchases of Russian crude before the sanctions kick in on 5 December,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note. 

IMF cuts Asia's economic forecasts as China's slowdown bites

IMF cuts Asia’s economic forecasts as China’s slowdown bites
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

IMF cuts Asia’s economic forecasts as China’s slowdown bites

IMF cuts Asia’s economic forecasts as China’s slowdown bites
  • Projects Asia’s economy to grow 4 percent this year, 4.3 percent in 2023
  • Headwinds include global monetary tightening, Ukraine war
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

TOKYO The International Monetary Fund cut Asia’s economic forecasts on Friday as global monetary tightening, rising inflation blamed on the war in Ukraine, and China’s sharp slowdown dampened the region’s recovery prospects.
While inflation in Asia remains subdued compared with other regions, most central banks must continue raising interest rates to ensure inflation expectations do not become de-anchored, the IMF said in its Asia-Pacific regional economic outlook report.
“Asia’s strong economic rebound early this year is losing momentum, with a weaker-than expected second quarter,” said Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department.
“Further tightening of monetary policy will be required to ensure that inflation returns to target and inflation expectations remain well anchored.”
The IMF cut Asia’s growth forecast to 4.0 percent this year and 4.3 percent next year, down 0.9 percent point and 0.8 point from April, respectively. The slowdown follows a 6.5 percent expansion in 2021.
“As the effects of the pandemic wane, the region faces new headwinds from global financial tightening and an expected slowdown of external demand,” the report said.
Among the biggest headwinds is China’s rapid and broad-based economic slowdown blamed on strict COVID-19 lockdowns and its worsening property woes, the IMF said.
“With a growing number of property developers defaulting on their debt over the past year, the sector’s access to market financing has become increasingly challenging,” the report said.
“Risks to the banking system from the real estate sector are rising because of substantial exposure.”
The IMF expects China’s growth to slow to 3.2 percent this year, a 1.2-point downgrade from its April projection, after an 8.1 percent rise in 2021. The world’s second-largest economy is seen growing 4.4 percent next year and 4.5 percent in 2024, the IMF said.
As Asian emerging economies are forced to raise rates to avoid rapid capital outflows, a “judicious” use of foreign exchange intervention could help ease the burden on monetary policy in some countries, the IMF said.
“This tool could be particularly useful among Asia’s shallower foreign exchange markets” like the Philippines, or where currency mismatches on bank or corporate balance sheets heighten exchange-rate volatility risks such as in Indonesia, the IMF said.
“Foreign exchange intervention should be temporary to avoid side effects from sustained use, which may include increased risk-taking in the private sector,” it said.

Saudi Public Investment Fund's support of the Kingdom's employment goals

Saudi Public Investment Fund’s support of the Kingdom’s employment goals
Updated 28 October 2022
WAEL MAHDI
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Public Investment Fund’s support of the Kingdom’s employment goals

Saudi Public Investment Fund’s support of the Kingdom’s employment goals
  • Kingdom's Public Investment Fund supports Saudi Arabia's 10-year plan to create 1.8 million jobs, says official
Updated 28 October 2022
WAEL MAHDI DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is actively supporting the Kingdom’s 10-year plan to create about 1.8 million jobs, an official for the fund said on Thursday.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Jerry Todd, managing director of the PIF’s National Development Division, estimated that up to 400,000 of these jobs will not require a college degree.

Instead, many of the new roles will require strong vocational training and apprenticeships to meet the Kingdom’s development challenges. “These big problems require multiple forms of solution,” said Todd.

Many international firms are already creating opportunities for young Saudis without prompting by the PIF or the Saudi government.

“At the level of companies, they’ve already set up internship programs. Lucid Motors, for example, sends batches of Saudi engineers to their facilities in the US for training and some of those end up becoming full-time employees,” said Todd.

“And that’s a Lucid decision. That’s not pushed by the Saudi government or PIF. It’s because the talent is there, they just need to be given the opportunity,” he added.

The PIF has a dual mandate: To invest for return, but also to help enable Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s social and economic reform agenda aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil, and promoting a young and diverse workforce.

“So if you think of Vision 2030 as a strategy for how an economy transitions from less complex to more complex, with more job creation, more local value, add more diversification. Then the PIF is in a way, one of the engines to help drive that diversification, drive that transition,” said Todd.

“And we do that in sectors through companies. So we — at our heart — are an investor and owner of operating businesses. And it is the growth of those businesses in new sectors and their efforts to create local supply chains, and to develop a local workforce, that creates that more complex economy going forward,” he added.

The PIF has 13 priority sectors, some of which are quite advanced today, such as financial services.

“The banking system in Saudi Arabia is one of the strongest in the world. At the other extreme, we have automotive, which is a brand new sector. In each of those, there’s more that can be done,” said Todd.

“So if you think about the spectrum of a sector from non-existent to import-oriented all the way through to globally competitive export-focused businesses, that path, every step you move to the right adds value in the economy because it
adds complexity.

“What that complexity means is that the money that gets spent bounces around in the economy more. In an import business, it only bounces once you have supplies come in. You sell to local customers, you pay the international suppliers. There’s no value added.

“So we want as many of those internals bouncing around if you will, as possible. This is not a PIF idea.

“These are parts of a broader effort to have a broad economy, meaning relevant in many sectors, and the deep economy, meaning that within each of those sectors, the money bounces around as much as possible.”

