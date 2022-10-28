You are here

  Iran's elite technical university emerges as hub of protests
Iran's elite technical university emerges as hub of protests

Protests have flared nearly every day for the past month at Sharif University, also known as Iran’s M.I.T. (AP)
AP

  • Thousands of Sharif University alumni power Iran’s most sensitive industries, including nuclear energy and aerospace
  • Iran’s M.I.T. has emerged as an unexpected hub for protest, fueling Iran’s biggest antigovernment movement in over a decade
The aging brick campus of the Sharif University of Technology, Iran’s elite technical school, has long been a magnet for the nation’s brightest minds, with a record of elevating its students to the highest reaches of society.
Thousands of Sharif University alumni power Iran’s most sensitive industries, including nuclear energy and aerospace. One of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s closest advisers has taught there for decades.
But as demonstrations erupt across Iran — first sparked by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police — the scientific powerhouse known as “Iran’s M.I.T.” has emerged as an unexpected hub for protest, fueling Iran’s biggest antigovernment movement in over a decade.
“We’ve become politically active because there is nothing to lose,” said an electrical engineering major and activist in Sharif University’s student association who spoke on condition of anonymity. Like others who insisted their identities be shielded, he feared of reprisals. “The way things are now in Iran, you have to emigrate and leave your family and friends or stay and fight for your rights.”
Across the country and despite a violent crackdown, Iranians have taken to the streets, venting their outrage over social repression, economic despair and global isolation — crises that have clipped the ambitions of Iran’s young and educated generation. Over the last few weeks, university campuses have become a hotbed of opposition after years of dormancy, as students take up the mantle of activism they haven’t held in years.
“Students have come to the realization they will not achieve their rights in this framework,” said Mohammad Ali Kadivar, an Iran scholar at Boston College. “They are demanding the end of the Islamic Republic.”
Protests have flared nearly every day for the past month at Sharif University — and escalated after security forces cracked down violently on Oct. 2, resulting in an hourslong standoff between students and police that prompted an international outcry and shocked the country.
“Whether it’s true or not, people have this feeling that it’s safer to protest on campus,” said Moeen, a Sharif University alum who has observed the protests and spoke on condition that only his first name be used. “It’s easier than orchestrating something at a random square in Tehran. There are student syndicates. There’s leadership.”
University campuses have been pivotal to Iran’s opposition movements before. After the US-backed 1953 coup, University of Tehran students revolted over then-Vice President Richard Nixon’s visit to the capital. The shah’s security forces stormed the campus and shot three students dead.
Sharif University, among other campuses, was wracked by protests two decades later, when Marxist and Islamist student groups lit the fuse of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which ushered in the clerical establishment that still rules Iran.
Once in power, the young theocracy worked to ensure universities would no longer be breeding grounds for opposition: The clerics purged professors, arrested dissident students and set up their own powerful student associations.
Political issues occasionally galvanized students despite the risks. Pro-reformist students protested at the University of Tehran in 1999, prompting a fearsome raid by security forces who fatally shot a student and flung others out of windows.
But broadly over the decades, Tehran’s campuses became subdued, students and experts said, particularly Sharif University — a competitive, high-tech hub considered less liberal and activist than others in the capital. Amid American sanctions and raging inflation, some students joked the university was essentially an airport, as the best and brightest students rushed to leave for Europe and the US after graduation.
A turning point came in 2018, students said. Former President Donald Trump pulled the US out of Tehran’s landmark nuclear deal that year and reimposed harsh sanctions. Deepening global isolation and frustration over lagging political reforms convinced many students that nothing would come of engaging with the system.
A year later, in the fall of 2019, a fuel price hike set off the deadliest nationwide unrest since the Islamic Revolution. The Sharif Islamic Association, a misnomer for the students’ largely secular representative body, jumped into action, organizing demonstrations on campus.
In 2020, the student group boycotted classes and held a protest vigil after the Iranian military’s downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane killed 176 people, including over a dozen Sharif University graduates. Later that year, authorities arrested two top students on widely disputed security charges, stoking outrage.
“We have no industry, we are in a bad economic situation, the environment is ruined,” said the student association activist, listing the reasons for protest. “But the biggest reason is freedom. We just want basic things that you have all over the world.”
When news spread of Amini’s death after her arrest for allegedly violating Iran’s strict rules on women’s dress, students buzzed. Iran’s government insists Amini was not mistreated in police custody, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained.
“Even my conservative friends said, ‘If we don’t take to the streets now, we never will’,” Moeen said.
Sharif University authorities denied the student association a protest permit, members said. Crowds demonstrated anyway, pumping their fists and chanting “Death to the dictator!” — a slogan that protesters have used around the country.
On Oct. 2, the protests devolved into violent mayhem, according to statements from the association.
As hundreds of students chanted against Khamenei, plainclothes security forces raided campus. Professors formed a human shield so students could flee. But security forces beat the professors, ripped through their interlocked hands and chased protesters into the parking garage.
They unleashed paintballs, tear gas and metal pellets on shrieking students. Several were wounded and some 40 were arrested, most of whom have now been released.
“It was brutal,” said one professor who witnessed the events. “For the sake of its own future, the government should care about these students. They’re the nerds. But it was clear it only cared about oppressing them.”
Tensions were further inflamed when the minister for higher education, Mohammad Ali Zolfigol, visited the campus and, instead of reassuring students, accused them of “lawlessness” and warned they’d be held responsible, according to a computer engineering student who attended the meeting and videos posted online.
In an attempt to defuse the resentment, the university created a forum, billed as a safe space for students to voice their complaints. The university president, the US-sanctioned Rasool Jalili, who served on Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace, presided over the program.
Women boldly took the stage without the mandatory hijab, according to videos shared by members of the association. Students lashed out at the university for its failure to protect them.
And there were consequences to speaking out. On Sunday, the university announced it would temporarily ban over two dozen students who contributed to the “unstable environment.”
That prompted more demonstrations, as students raged against both university authorities and the ruling clerics. Most recently this week, female students streamed into the male-only section of the dining hall in protest over campus gender segregation as male students cheered them on. The university closed the cafeteria on Tuesday, hoping to end the demonstrations.
Instead, the students moved their lunch to the campus yard, videos showed. A professor joined in solidarity. Young women and men picnicked side by side on the pavement, chanting: “Woman! Life! Freedom!”

Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
Updated 28 October 2022
AFP

Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
  • Sources: Two men were members of the Palestinian Security Forces and were killed during an armed clash with the Israeli army
Updated 28 October 2022
AFP

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: Two Palestinians were killed Friday by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The ministry announced the death of Imad Abu Rashid, 47, who “was killed by the Israeli occupation, after being shot in the abdomen, chest and head.”
In a later statement, it announced the death of Ramzi Sami Zabara, 35, “from a critical wound by the occupation (Israeli) bullets in the heart, in Nablus.”
The Israeli army said in a statement it had received information “regarding a shooting attack from a moving vehicle” on a military target near Nablus.
“Soldiers conducting routine activity in the area identified two suspicious vehicles and responded with live fire toward them, hits were identified,” it added, without specifying whether any fatalities had occurred.
Local sources said that the two men, who hailed from Askar camp near Nablus, were members of the Palestinian Security Forces and were killed during an armed clash with the Israeli army at Huwara, south of Nablus.
The incident is the latest in a deadly week in Nablus, where Israeli forces have conducted regular raids and imposed tight restrictions on movement.
On Tuesday, five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli operation in the city targeting a nascent militant group called “The Lions’ Den.”
The group is a loose coalition of fighters that emerged in recent months, in parallel with a sharp rise in Israeli raids on the northern West Bank.
This week, an army spokesperson said the group had carried out “approximately 20 terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces over the past month.”

International silence on Israeli occupation has weakened international law, UN report finds

International silence on Israeli occupation has weakened international law, UN report finds
Updated 28 October 2022
ALI YOUNES

International silence on Israeli occupation has weakened international law, UN report finds

International silence on Israeli occupation has weakened international law, UN report finds
  • Report author Francesca Albanese called for a shift from a narrative of a ‘conflict’ to one that recognizes ‘intentionally acquisitive, segregationist and repressive settler-colonial occupation’
  • ‘We are still at square zero in terms of advancement and the occupation has become more vicious,’ she said, but added: ‘It cannot last forever; I am confident it will end’
Updated 28 October 2022
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory “is illegal and indistinguishable from settler-colonialism, which must end as a precondition for the Palestinians to exercise their right to self-determination,” according to a UN report published on Thursday.

Francesca Albanese, the author of the report and the UN’s special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, called for the use of correct language and the correct approach in matters relating to the Israeli occupation and support for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Speaking during a briefing at the Foreign Press Association in New York, Albanese, a legal scholar and human rights expert, said the report is comprehensive and takes a holistic approach to issues of international law.

It calls for “a paradigm shift” that includes a move away from the narrative of a “conflict” between Israel and Palestine and recognizes the former’s “intentionally acquisitive, segregationist and repressive settler-colonial occupation.”

Albanese also questioned the silence among the international community on the issue.

“What does it take for people to see that 55 years of brutality, occupation and boots on the ground is really an occupation,” she said

This “exceptionality” that has been granted to Israeli authorities, in particular by Western countries, has weakened the force of international law, set a negative precedent and emboldened others to act in defiance of international law on a regular basis, she added.

Albanese criticized Western states for repeated objections to the recognition of the reality of life for Palestinians and the violations of international law by Israel. She described the behavior of Western states in supporting Israel’s occupation and actions as a form of “brotherhood” and “protectionism.”

“We are still at square zero in terms of advancement and the occupation has become more vicious,” she said, but added: “It cannot last forever; I am confident it will end.”

On the question of whether the treatment of Palestinians by Israeli authorities amounts to a form of apartheid, the report notes that recent studies by reputable scholars and organizations have concluded that the systemic and widespread discriminatory policies and practices applied to Palestinians do amount to the crime of apartheid under international law, and acceptance of this view is slowly growing even though the international community has yet to fully act on it.

“The concept that Israeli occupation meets the legal threshold of apartheid is gaining traction,” according to the report.

However, it adds that limiting the description of the treatment of Palestinians under Israeli occupation to “apartheid” does not convey the full spectrum of the Israeli occupation. The report argues that using only the concept of apartheid “misses the inherent illegality of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory.”

It continues: “With few exceptions, the scope of recent reports on Israeli apartheid is primarily ‘territorial’ and excludes the experience of Palestinian refugees.

“The recognition of Israeli apartheid must address the experience of the Palestinian people in its entirety and in their unity as a people, including those who were displaced, denationalized and dispossessed in 1947–1949, many of whom live in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

Albanese urged the international community to “formally recognize and condemn the settler-colonial nature of Israeli occupation and demand an immediate end to it.”

She said she has not been able to visit the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem, as a result of Israeli restrictions. Israeli authorities refuse to engage with her mission and the country’s ambassador to the UN has refused all requests for a meeting or communications.

Special rapporteurs are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts within the UN’s human rights system, is the general name for the council’s independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address the situations in specific countries or thematic global issues. Special rapporteurs are independent experts and work on a voluntary basis. They are not members of UN staff and the are not paid for their work.

Egypt, UAE mark 50 years of relations

Egypt, UAE mark 50 years of relations
A photo shared on Twitter by Egypt’s Minister of Planning & Economic Development shows Egyptian and Emirati officials attending
Updated 28 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt, UAE mark 50 years of relations

Egypt, UAE mark 50 years of relations
  • More than 1,800 top figures attend anniversary celebrations in Cairo
  • President El-Sisi praises UAE for supportive position during difficult period about 10 years ago
Updated 28 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: More than 1,800 figures, including senior officials, businessmen, investors, intellectuals, innovators and media professionals are attending the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Egypt-UAE relations being held in Cairo from Oct. 26-28.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed Abdullah Al-Gergawi attended the celebrations held under the slogan “Egypt and the UAE are one heart.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said: “These relations set a perfect example of the strong ties that bind the two countries and peoples.”

In his speech at the celebrations, El-Sisi added: “The Egyptian and Emirati peoples will always remain united. Over the decades, the strength of Egyptian-Emirati relations has not changed; in fact, it has grown sturdier. Mutual understanding, fraternity and consensus characterized the relations between them.

“Egypt prides itself in sharing understanding and views with the leaderships of the UAE since the days of (its) great founder … late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, who is celebrated for his historic pronouncement ‘Arab oil is not dearer than Arab blood.’”

El-Sisi praised the supportive position of the UAE during the difficult period that Egypt went through about 10 years ago.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan tweeted: “We are very proud to celebrate 50 years of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Egypt.

“Together with my brother, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, we continue to strengthen and build upon these longstanding ties for the long-term benefit of our people and the region.”

Dubai ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum tweeted: “The UAE is celebrating 50 years of fraternal, stable, and advanced relations with Egypt today.

“We also celebrate the beginning of 50 new years under the leadership of my brother, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and my brother Mohammed bin Zayed, the president of the state, may God protect him … Egypt and the UAE are one heart.”

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the Arab League, said Egypt and the UAE have special and distinguished ties.

A documentary on Egyptian-Emirati relations entitled “Half a Century of Love” was shown on the occasion. It chronicled bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels — diplomatic, economic and political. 

Madbouly praised the spirit of brotherhood and cooperation behind the launch of the celebrations and said that Egypt has always been keen to contribute to the UAE through various efforts.

He also praised the commercial and industrial partnerships between the two countries, the increase of which in recent years has reflected positively on the volume of Emirati investments in Egypt and the number of Emirati companies operating in the Egyptian market.

Mariam Khalifa Al-Kaabi, UAE ambassador to Egypt, said the coming period will witness more cooperation between Egypt and the UAE in the field of environment and climate change, especially since the COP27 climate conference organized by Egypt in Sharm El-Sheikh is a few days away, while the UAE will organize the next COP28 climate conference.

She said the UAE is the largest investor in Egypt, and more than 1,250 Emirati companies operate in Egypt in all economic sectors.

She also noted that Emirati investments in Egypt are likely to increase due to the high return on investment, in addition to the successes achieved by the Egyptian economy despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palestine expected to top agenda of Arab Summit in Algeria
Updated 27 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The first preparatory meeting for the forthcoming Arab Summit kicked off on Wednesday at the International Conference Center west of Algiers.

The preparatory session was held as a prelude to the 31st Arab summit, to be hosted by Algeria on Nov. 1-2.

The Palestinian crisis is expected to top the summit agenda, also covering relations with Africa and Europe at various levels. 

Algerian officials have announced the completion of arrangements for the event.

The country’s official news agency, APS, published a video on the preparations, describing the event as “the most important in the history of the Arab summits.”

It follows the success of Algeria’s effort to gather the Palestinian factions to sign a reconciliation agreement on Oct. 13.

Media outlets launched a major promotion campaign for Algeria’s preparation for the Arab meeting under the slogan, “Uniting the Arab League,” raised by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The campaign highlighted the president’s efforts to persuade Arab leaders, including kings and heads of state, to take part in the summit, during visits he made to many Arab capitals over the past months.

Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane said on Saturday that the Arab meeting would be an occasion “to reaffirm support for the Palestinian cause, as a central Arab cause, by emphasizing the common Arab position represented in the Arab Peace Initiative, which is the framework that guarantees the protection of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

Algeria took the presidency of the Council of the League of Arab States from Tunisia.

Ennadir Larbaoui, Algeria’s permanent representative at the UN, stressed the close relationship that unites Algeria and Arab countries at all levels.

He said that deliberations for the Algiers summit started three years after the last summit that was held in Tunisia in 2019.

Larbaoui commended the efforts made by the general secretariat of the Arab League to hold the summit amid growing global issues and a state of acute polarization.

In his speech during the preparatory meeting, he said that the challenge is “great” and that it requires coordinating political, diplomatic and collective efforts among Arab countries to overcome.

He said that the Palestinian issue topped the list of Arab priorities, praising in this context the recent agreement between the Palestinian factions, which came under the auspices of Algeria.

Larbaoui said: “We want it to be a consensual Arab summit that reflects the solidarity of the Arab world. We must benefit from the lessons of the past and face the challenges of the present while building bridges of cooperation.”

Mohamed Ben Youssef, Tunisia’s permanent representative at the Arab League, said that the positive atmosphere that resulted from the meetings cemented everyone’s conviction in Arab solidarity and “unification of attitudes toward the challenges facing our countries.”

He added that following the Tunis summit three years ago, “we have sought to increase joint Arab action and strengthen solidarity in this delicate situation marked by instability and the growing phenomenon of terrorism, cross-border organized crime, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.” 

“The tension in the Arab region and the continuation of armed conflicts necessitate that we intensify efforts to contain crises and search for political solutions to conflicts and divisions that enhance security, and immunize our societies from external interference,” he added.

Ben Youssef said that Tunisia was keen to contribute to finding a solution to the Libyan crisis within the framework of a “Libyan-Libyan agreement.”

He added that the region is reeling from the impacts of severe crises and rapid transformations that have further complicated the situation, threatening Arab national security and the stability of the entire region, requiring solidarity and cooperation to solve and achieve prosperity.

Hossam Zaki, Arab League’s assistant secretary-general, stressed the importance of the summit in Algeria at a time when crises have worsened.

He praised Algeria’s efforts to make the summit paperless, noting that it was a step in the right direction in line with the efforts of other organizations.

Turkey frees Kurdish politician with dementia from jail

Turkey frees Kurdish politician with dementia from jail
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

Turkey frees Kurdish politician with dementia from jail

Turkey frees Kurdish politician with dementia from jail
  • Prosecutor's office postponed Tugluk's sentence after a medical assessment that staying in jail threatened her life
  • Tugluk was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in prison
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: Kurdish politician Aysel Tugluk was released from jail in northwest Turkey late Thursday after a medical report that her dementia did not allow her to remain behind bars.
Tugluk, 57, was the deputy co-chair of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) before her arrest in 2016.
The prosecutor’s office in Kocaeli province postponed Tugluk’s sentence after a medical assessment that staying in jail threatened her life, private broadcaster NTV reported.
In August, Turkey’s Constitutional Court rejected a plea for her release even though she was diagnosed with dementia but ordered that she receive regular neurological and psychiatric treatment in hospital.
Tugluk was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in prison for membership of a “terrorist organization.”
Her supporters believe she developed dementia after witnessing Turkish nationalists attack her mother’s 2017 funeral in Ankara, which the authorities allowed her to attend.
Tugluk was arrested for her activities with the Democratic Society Congress (DTK), an organization that Turkish authorities consider linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara and its Western allies have blacklisted as a “terrorist” organization.

